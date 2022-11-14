Saudi leaders offer condolences to Turkiye after deadly blast

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over victims of the terrorist attack that killed at least 6 people and injured dozens in Istanbul’s busy Istiklal Street, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
“We strongly condemn this criminal act and We send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Turkish people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Turkish president.
The UAE also expressed its sincere condolences to the government and friendly people of Türkiye, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, according to a Foriegn Ministry statement.
Egypt also condemned the deadly explosion “in the strongest terms,” extending condolences to the relatives of the victims, the Turkish people, and the Republic of Türkiye.
At least 81 were injured in an explosion on Sunday in the popular tourist area.
Videos posted on social media showed bodies lying on the ground following the blast at around 4:20 p.m. local time.
Confirming casualty numbers, Erdogan described the explosion as an “attack.”
The person who planted the bomb has been arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told Turkey's official Anadolu news agency on Monday.
Sunday’s blast was the deadliest since December 2016.
Al-Qaeda, Daesh, and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) have all claimed responsibility for recent terror attacks in Turkiye.
KSRelief’s humanitarian efforts in Yemen, Somalia and Jordan continue
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is continuing its aid efforts in Yemen, Somalia and Jordan with the provision of food and medical services to needy individuals and families.
In Yemen, the humanitarian group gave out food aid benefiting 1,437 families living in Socotra while in Hajjah governorate, up to 318 residents having various health conditions were provided with the necessary medical services. The KSRelief mobile clinics also provided 159 individuals with medications.
In Somali, KSRelief distributed 136 tons and 500 kilograms of food baskets for 11,700 of the country’s neediest people who were displaced by the drought.
In Jordan, the aid group concluded its 14th and 15th volunteer programs for Syrian refugees at the Zaatari camp who were given medical, psychological, social and educational care by 22 volunteer specialists.
Saudi Arabia’s Tanween concludes with architecture, collaboration at forefront
This year’s Tanween offered much to the local community, but with a global focus
Updated 14 November 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Tanween, Ithra’s flagship creative festival, concluded this week in Dhahran with a cluster of talks from experts in the field of architecture, who spoke about making use of sand, making spaces fun again and being mindful of embracing nature and including indigenous communities while building new structures.
Marcus Farr, professor at the College of Architecture, Art and Design at the American University of Sharjah, shed light on the uses of a particular raw material found in abundance in Saudi Arabia — sand.
He highlighted how only about 5 percent of sand is used to make glass and building materials.
The majority of sand in the Kingdom is not currently usable for construction due to factors including density and weight, so he offered an alternative experimental project which converts sand dune particles into usable materials by creating a special binding.
Huda Shaka, also known as the Green Urbanista, is an urban planner and sustainability specialist.
HIGHLIGHT
Marcus Farr, professor at the College of Architecture, Art and Design at the American University of Sharjah, shed light on the uses of a particular raw material found in abundance in Saudi Arabia — sand. The majority of sand in the Kingdom is not currently usable for construction due to factors including density and weight, so he offered an alternative experimental project which converts sand dune particles into usable materials by creating a special binding.
She urged listeners to not be adamant about randomly planting trees in environments which could prevent them from thriving. Trees require water, space, and many other expenses — financial and otherwise, she said, and there are other ways to incorporate natural surroundings without adding burden to mother nature, like embracing mangroves, which might not be as aesthetically pleasing as a lush garden, but are there for a reason.
Other speakers included Waleed Shaalan, co-founder and design director of Sifr Studio, Alya Al-Mazora of AlUla, and Alan Parkinson, founder of Architects of Air.
This year’s Tanween offered much to the local community, but with a global focus.
Saudi student Rayanah Mansour Abinbuhybeha visited Tanween between her study breaks. Growing up in the area, she wanted to explore the offerings at Ithra and be part of the cultural community.
She currently studies aerospace engineering in Manchester in the UK and could not believe her luck that her visit to her hometown, while pursing studies abroad, coincided with Tanween again this season.
“I attended last year’s Tanween and I can see there was a big change this time; they added new ideas. I can see they've tried their best to make it a huge celebration, like, everyone in Sharqiya knows about it — it was all over social media too.
“I attended a robots workshop this time and it was something that never happened in Saudi Arabia. I attended the ‘Big Moment,’ it was really a nice celebration.
“It was a unique activity because there was a communication between the people on stage and the audience. Everyone was having fun, children, parents. I hope to come back next year,” Abinbuhybeha told Arab News.
DHAKA: Saudi Arabia has signed a security deal with Bangladesh to tackle drugs and human trafficking and confirmed a streamlined pilgrimage system after a successful pilot period.
The agreements were reached during Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood’s visit to Dhaka.
Bangladesh’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Javed Patwary, told Arab News that the security deal covered training, efforts to curb drug and human trafficking, as well as cybercrime and other multinational crimes. The deal will also boost exchange visits between the country’s two security forces.
The Kingdom also made the trial Makkah Route pilgrimage system permanent in an effort to ease the Saudi immigration process for those departing for Hajj.
HIGHLIGHT
Bangladesh’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Javed Patwary, told Arab News that the security deal covered training, efforts to curb drug and human trafficking, as well as cybercrime and other multinational crimes.
“Under the Makkah Route initiative, Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh will enjoy a one-stop pre-immigration facility at the airport before their departure. It will ease the pilgrims’ journey to the Kingdom for performing the Hajj,” Patwary added.
Bangladesh is among five Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Morocco — where Saudi Arabia operates its Makkah Route initiative.
The pilot program was launched in 2019 to allow pilgrims to fulfill all visa, customs and health requirements at the airport of origin before their departure, with the aim of cutting hours of waiting before and upon reaching the Kingdom.
Al-Dawood was received by Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen on Saturday and signed both the agreements on Sunday with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
They discussed improving relations between the Shoura Council and the Finnish Parliament through exchange visits
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s assistant Shoura Council speaker stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations during a meeting with an MP from Finland.
Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi met Sultan Sayed Ahmed at the council’s headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday.
Al-Ahmadi said that the Kingdom, based on its Islamic and political weight, had made great efforts to combat terrorism, reject hate speech and promote of moderation and civilized communication to achieve international peace.
The meeting was also attended by Shoura Council member and head of the Saudi-Finnish Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Hazzaa bin Bakr Al-Qahtani.
Issues of common interest were discussed, as well as ways to support education, technology, health, energy, economy, energy, tourism and investment.
They discussed improving relations between the Shoura Council and the Finnish Parliament through exchange visits.
Al-Ahmadi also discussed Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s efforts to support and develop tourism.
She talked about Saudi Arabia’s support for peaceful efforts to reach a political solution in the Ukrainian crisis, and reviewed the Kingdom’s humanitarian support to Ukraine, the latest of which was an aid package worth $400 million.
Camel race named after Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman
The women’s race was approved for the first time for the festival’s sixth edition, during which 38 women participated, 10 of whom were qualified, and five participants ended up winning
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The chairman of the board of directors of the Camel Club, Fahd bin Falah bin Hathleen, approved naming the women’s race at the seventh King Abdulaziz Camel Festival after Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman, sister of the founder of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz.
The Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman women’s race will be handled as a royal race, and the first-place winner is not entitled to delegate another to receive the award. The winner will also have the honor of receiving their award from King Salman at the closing ceremony.
The women’s race was approved for the first time for the festival’s sixth edition, during which 38 women participated, 10 of whom were qualified, and five participants ended up winning.
The contest involved Al-Mughateer camels, a famous Arabian breed. Bedouin tribes divide Al-Mughateer camels into colors ranging from white shades to yellow and red, and each color has a name.
Haya Al-Askar ranked first, followed by Rasma Al-Dosari in second, Malath bint Aoun in third, Lamia Al-Rashidi in fourth and Dalal bint Abdullah Al-Otaibi in fifth place.
This race promoted strong competition and Saudi women’s participation in traditional dress. The participation of women at the festival is the beginning of broader plans by the club to expand the presence of women in all manner of camel-related events.
Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman was born in Riyadh in 1875 and died in 1950. She was the daughter of Abdulrahman bin Faisal, and the eldest sister of King Abdulaziz.
She was known for the positive role she played in her brother’s life, who in turn had a lot of affection and appreciation for her. King Abdulaziz used to confide in her and consult her on many matters; the two had a strong bond since childhood.