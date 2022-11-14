Model Imaan Hammam shows off BOSS collection  

The brand has tapped a number of famous faces in recent weeks, with the likes of Australian actor Chris Hemsworth acting as the face of BOSS Bottled Parfum and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini showing off the label’s watches.
For her part, Hammam is capping off a fruitful year, marked by a number of international campaigns.
In September, she was unveiled as the celebrity star of a campaign by Dutch football team Ajax for their latest pre-match collection.
The model fronted a campaign for the club’s newest line, which is a collaboration between Adidas, Ajax and Daily Paper and is being worn by the team during pre-match warm ups.
In the video captured by British Egyptian filmmaker and photographer Dexter Navy, the 26-year-old catwalk star flaunted Muaddi’s new Drop 2/22 collection.
Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She was scouted in Amsterdam’s Centraal Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.
Since then, she has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses, such as Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, to name a few.
Hammam, who has been featured in leading fashion publications, such as Vogue and V Magazine, also starred in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine, Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani and more.
Hollywood stars descend on Morocco for Marrakech Film Festival
French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim, British star Vanessa Kirby and France’s Marion Cotillard all hit the red carpet and attended a gala dinner
Artistic director Rene Bonhomme: It is a source of pride to be able to host a festival of this size, with all the talents coming from all over the world to meet the public of Marrakech
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Hollywood arrived in Morocco this week as actors assembled for the Marrakech Film Festival.
French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim, British star Vanessa Kirby and France’s Marion Cotillard all hit the red carpet and attended a gala dinner.
The event, which is being held at the Palais des Congres, runs until Nov. 19 and features a diverse lineup of films from across the world.
Saturday’s stars did not fail to deliver when it came to fashion. Cotillard showed off a pinstripe number by Chanel, while German-American actor Diane Kruger opted for a glamorous evening gown by Givenchy.
Belgian-French star Virginie Efira showed off a draped gown by Saint Laurent, which hailed from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Rene Bonhomme, artistic director of the festival, told Arab News: “It is a source of pride to be able to host a festival of this size, with all the talents coming from all over the world to meet the public of Marrakech.
“It is an extraordinary chance to see talent of this scale, one of the few opportunities in the region, and to meet the big names of the cinema industry.”
What We Are Watching Today: Korean drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stream on Netflix
The main love interest in the movie is played by Kang Tae-oh, a character constantly described by viewers as the biggest “green flag” in K-drama history
Updated 14 November 2022
AMEERA ABID
Korean dramas are in a league of their own when it comes to creating feel-good escapism which still send important messages and raise awareness. One of their latest masterpieces is “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”
The show follows the story of Woo Young-woo, an autistic but highly intelligent girl, trying to navigate through life. In order to prove herself, she needs to make a name as an attorney while battling her condition.
The main character is played by Park Eun-bin, praised by viewers for her accurate portrayal of someone with an autism spectrum disorder.
The main love interest in the movie is played by Kang Tae-oh, a character constantly described by viewers as the biggest “green flag” in K-drama history.
Another character that wins the hearts of people as the show progresses is played by Kang Ki-young, who takes the role of Woo Young-woo’s mentor and team leader.
Each character feels layered and complex, with their own motivations. The show is clearly made to make viewers feel warm and fuzzy inside with animation, light-hearted comedy, and heartfelt scenes, but does not shy away from the struggles of people with autism and those around them.
It is safe to say that viewers, faced with Woo Young-woo going through all manner of cases thrown her way, will cheer for her after each one, not to mention gleaning an unusual amount of whale-related knowledge that is sprinkled throughout the series.
“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” is available to stream on Netflix.
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra to release ‘Hijrah: In The Footsteps of The Prophet’ tome
Updated 13 November 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: A Saudi travel exhibition opened in August to mark the Islamic new year has been encapsulated in a new book that will be released in December.
In 240 pages, “Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet” documents the historic journey of the Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah 1,400 years ago.
The exhibition, the contents of which the book has been based on, will run at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran until spring next year.
Dr. Idries Trevathan, a scholar of Islamic studies and curator of the Ithra display, also played a key role in curating and editing the book.
Split into seven chapters — a number often associated with spirituality — Trevathan brought in respected scholars Abdullah Alkadi, Kumail Almusaly, Daoud Stephen Casewit, Hamza Yusuf, Ovidio Salazar, and Thalia Kennedy as contributors.
He was also assisted by experts in trying to piece together the narrative using geography, storytelling, and landscapes along with high-resolution images of the actual route.
Writing in the book’s forward, Ithra director, Abdullah Al-Rashid, said: “We humbly believe that this volume and this exhibition represent real steps forward and knowledge, scholarship, and understanding among all peoples and faiths.
“It is our hope that as we learn more about the Hijrah, we will be encouraged to emulate the values and practice of those who traveled and that this will lead to greater understanding, empathy, and tolerance.
“We trust that our efforts will give rise to still more research and insights as future scholars build on this work and use it to learn more.”
Other forwards were written by Farah Abushullaih, the head of Ithra’s museum, Anas Saleh Serafi, secretary-general of Dar Al Funoon Al-Islamiyya, and Laila Al-Faddagh, director of the National Museum of Saudi Arabia.
Trevathan told Arab News: “Hijrah translates as migration, and refers to the Prophet’s migration, together with his closest companion, Abu Bakr, from Makkah to Madinah in the year 622, which is exactly 1,400 years ago.
“The Hijrah event is important for Muslims around the world; it marks the passage of time, the beginning of the Islamic calendar.
“It’s very significant in the sense that it’s a foundational story for 1 billion Muslims around the world. It literally defines the identity of these people from as far apart as Morocco, all the way to Indonesia.
“When we looked at the Hijrah story, we realized that there’s never been an exhibition or a film made about it, this very, very important event. And so, just under four years ago, we thought, well, Ithra, we decided to remedy the situation and we created an exhibition on the Hijrah. And the exhibition today is the fruits of our labor.
“It’s been a real labor of love, it involves scholars, artists, people, individuals, and institutions from all around the world. It’s really been a collective endeavor. And we’re really proud and honored to be able to share it with the public.
“In conjunction with this exhibition, we also produced an exhibition catalog. And what’s unique about this kind of catalog, is that it has chapters by many guest authors, many very well-respected scholars from around the world, including Dr. Abdullah Alkadi, who is considered the authority on the Hijrah and one of the most important living biographers of the Prophet Muhammad today.
“We also have a chapter by Sheikh Hamza Yusuf from Berkeley, California. And we also have chapters by Ithra scholars,” he said.
“What’s unique about this book, and different from other books published on the Hijrah, is its focus on the landscape of the Hijrah, of the sacred landscape.
“We worked with many filmmakers and photographers to document the landscape. A lot of what they shot is included in this book, so incredible landscape photography.
“Also, we wanted to look at ways in which people creatively expressed the Hijrah story across the generations. So, we looked at the artistic heritage and the literature from the Islamic world and we included a lot of these pieces in this book, and in the exhibition.
“But we also wanted to understand how the current generations expressed their memories or their feelings about the story. We commissioned new artworks to be included in the exhibition — some of those are also included in this book,” he added.
One of the replica pieces featured in the exhibition recently went viral on social media.
Trevathan said: “As part of the exhibition, we commissioned a facsimile of the Prophet’s sandals to be made, because we wanted to show the footwear the Prophet was wearing during his journey. These sandals are based on early written sources and there are a lot of them which describe every last detail of what they looked like.
“The reaction to seeing the sandals has been incredible. I think people reacted so positively because they’re able to connect with the Prophet in a very special way through his possessions.
“So they’re able to relate to the story even more — in a closer way,” he added.
The book is now available for pre-order in English, with an identical Arabic version too and is on sale for $70 at the Ithra store and all major online retailers.
American singer Kelly Rowland spotlights Arab designers in Georges Chakra gown
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: US singer Kelly Rowland has hit yet another red carpet in an Arab ensemble, with the singer’s latest outing proving she is a fan of Middle Eastern designers.
Rowland attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in California on Saturday in a lilac gown by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra.
Hailing from the designer’s 2022 couture collection, the look featured a textured bodice with a fish scale-style pattern in icy silver. Lavender chiffon cascaded from Rowland’s neck into a train that added a touch of drama to the outfit.
The ensemble was chosen by Hollywood stylist Kollin Carter.
This year’s Baby2Baby Gala was attended by the likes of actress-turned-mogul Jessica Alba, who serves on the non-profit organization’s board of directors, as well as Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling and Tyler Perry.
Chakra has dressed a number of Hollywood celebrities in the past, including British actress Kate Beckinsale, US singer Nicole Scherzinger and Brazilian model Adriana Lima, among others.
Chakra first established his brand in 1985 and has displayed his collections at Paris Fashion Week since the mid-1990s. He is also one of the few designers from the region to regularly present at the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s official Haute Couture week in Paris.
Meanwhile, it is not the first time Rowland has opted for an outfit from the Middle East. In October, she attended the Wearable Art Gala in California in a dramatic ball gown by Bahraini label Monsoori.
Founded by designer Shaima Al-Mansoori, the fashion house is known for its larger-than-life red carpet gowns, which have been worn by stars including Jhene Aiko, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Bebe Rexha.
For her part, Rowland showed off a deep red, voluminous gown paired with shoulder-grazing black gloves and diamond jewelry.
In 2021, Rowland appeared on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” in a burgundy dress covered with ruffled feathers by Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji and in 2018, she stunned at the City of Hope Gala in Santa Monica, California, wearing a dazzling floor-length gown by Kuwait’s Yousef Al-Jasmi.
Tiffany Trump dons Elie Saab gown to marry Lebanese-born Michael Boulos
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Tiffany Trump was escorted down the aisle by her father, former US President Donald Trump, as she married Lebanese-born businessman Michael Boulos at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on Saturday.
The bride, 29, showed off a custom-made Grecian-style gown by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Elie Saab.
Tiffany chose her wedding dress as a nod to Boulos’ heritage. “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” said mother of the bride Marla Maples, according to People magazine.
The couple drafted Lebanese wedding and event planner Toni Breiss, who is known for his larger-than-life events, for the occasion.
The wedding took place just four days after the US’s 2022 midterm elections, but the mother of the bride insisted it was an apolitical event.
“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics,” she told People magazine, adding that Mar-a-Lago was chosen because it was ”Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”
The 250-strong guest list included Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner.
Tiffany is the fourth child of Trump with his ex-wife Marla Maples.
Boulos, 25, is of Lebanese and French descent and grew up in Lagos where his father, Massad, runs Boulos Enterprises and who is the CEO of SCOA Nigeria.
Boulos and Tiffany were engaged in January 2021, the day before Trump left office following defeat in the 2020 election.