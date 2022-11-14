You are here

UK sanctions 24 Iranian officials over violent crackdown on protests
A demonstrator raises his arms and makes the victory sign during an anti-government protest for Mahsa Amini in Tehran. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The EU also imposed sanctions on a further 29 Iranian officials and three organizations for the crackdown on protests
Reuters

LONDON: Britain said on Monday it was sanctioning two dozen Iranian officials including a government minister over what it called a “violent repression of protests” sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody.
The sanctions, coordinated with international partners, include Iranian Communications Minister Issa Zarepour as well as the chief of its cyber police, Vahid Mohammad Naser Majid, and a range of political and security officials, the British foreign office said in a statement.
“These sanctions target officials within the Iranian regime who are responsible for heinous human rights violations,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.
“Together with our partners, we have sent a clear message to the Iranian regime — the violent crackdown on protests must stop and freedom of expression must be respected.”
Britain said Zarepour and Majid had been sanctioned for shutting down the Internet in Iran, including disabling WhatsApp and Instagram as part of a wider clampdown on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.
The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans.
The protests in Iran, sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

Hundreds of demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and several thousands more detained, according to the activist HRANA news agency.

The European Union also imposed sanctions on a further 29 Iranian officials and three organizations for the crackdown on protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.
Those hit with visa bans and asset freezes included Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and state broadcaster Press TV, which was accused of airing “forced confessions of detainees,” an EU statement said.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran UK sanctions

Syria's Kurds deny involvement in Turkiye bombing

Syria’s Kurds deny involvement in Turkiye bombing
AFP

Syria’s Kurds deny involvement in Turkiye bombing

Syria’s Kurds deny involvement in Turkiye bombing
  • Turkiye considers the Kurdish People’s Protection Units — the main component of the SDF — an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party
  • Ankara has blamed the PKK, which has waged an insurgency in Turkiye for decades, for carrying out the attack
AFP

QAMISHLI: The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied Monday any role in a deadly bomb attack in central Istanbul that killed six people, which Turkiye has blamed on Kurdish militants.
“Our forces have nothing to do with the Istanbul bombing,” said Mazloum Abdi, the chief commander of the US-allied SDF.
Turkiye considers the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — the main component of the SDF — an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Ankara has blamed the PKK, which has waged an insurgency in Turkiye for decades, for carrying out the attack Sunday in Istanbul. The PKK also denied involvement in the attack.
There has been no claim of responsibility.
The SDF is the de facto army of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria.
It provided crucial assistance to a US-led coalition against the Daesh group.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said “the order for the attack was given from Kobani,” referring to a Kurdish-held city in Syria near the Turkish border.
Kurdish authorities in Syria accused Turkiye in a statement Monday of “creating pretexts and excuses to prepare the ground for attacking us.”
Turkiye has launched waves of attacks on Syria since 2016 targeting Kurdish militias as well as Daesh militants, and Ankara and forces backed by it have seized territory along the Syrian border.
Since May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch a new operation into northern Syria.
Turkish police, quoted by Turkiye’s NTV television channel, said the main suspect in the bombing on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue was a Syrian woman sent by Kurdish militants.
The Kurdish administration said the suspect, identified by Ankara as Alham Albashir, does not appear in any of its registries.
Forty-six people were detained in total, Turkish police said.

Topics: Syria Syrian Democratic Forces Kurdish Istanbul Attack Istiklal Street

Iraq releases Scottish engineer after Qatar drops extradition claim

Iraq releases Scottish engineer after Qatar drops extradition claim
Arab News

Iraq releases Scottish engineer after Qatar drops extradition claim

Iraq releases Scottish engineer after Qatar drops extradition claim
  • Brian Glendinning, 43, owed ‘outstanding’ debt to bank in Doha
Arab News

LONDON: A Scottish engineer detained in Iraq over alleged outstanding debt owed to Qatar National Bank has been released and is expected to arrive home this week, The Guardian reported.

Brian Glendinning was intercepted by authorities at Baghdad airport in September after Qatar issued an Interpol red notice for his arrest.

He had been contracted to work at a BP oil refinery in the country.

It was claimed that the 43-year-old owed outstanding payments to QNB. He was subsequently held in an Iraqi prison, with several human rights organizations campaigning for his release.

Detained in Dubai, a campaign group, said that Glendinning was released on Sunday after QNB released a clearance note days earlier detailing that the Scot was no longer sought by Qatar for extradition.

In 2017, Glendinning was sentenced in absentia to two years’ imprisonment for defaulting on a $23,550 debt that he had taken out while living in Doha.

But his family claim that QNB did not inform Glendinning that he had been sentenced.

A crowdfunding campaign established by the family to aid in legal bills has raised more than $36,000.

Radha Stirling, founder of Detained in Dubai and the Interpol and Extradition Reform, or Ipex, initiative, said: “Mr. Glendinning’s lawyer Tahseen Alchaabawi gave us the good news this morning. It was an emotional moment for his family and I couldn’t be happier for the Glendinnings.”

Stirling accused Qatar of consistently abusing the Interpol system, and warned football fans to take precautions when traveling to the World Cup later this month.

She added: “Iraq was furnished with evidence from Qatar National Bank last week to prove the extradition was over bank debt.

“Brian is free due to a combination of lobbying and media efforts, negotiating and settling the debt with QNB and strong diplomatic representations.”

Through Ipex, Stirling plans to launch a class-action lawsuit against Interpol.

Glendinning’s brother John told the BBC that his sibling had been contacted by UK Embassy staff and was now staying in secure accommodation.

However, he described the conditions that his brother endured in the Iraqi prison as “vile.”

He said: “Brian was held in a holding cell with up to 44 people — a mixture of terrorists, drug dealers, people who murdered their own father, using a shotgun.”

“And there was Brian Glendinning, never missed a day of school and arguably on a civil case and held in those conditions.

“The welfare was extremely low. Bottles of water were kept where rats were visible crawling over them. Brown water out the taps for the shower and food was very poor.

“He’s in the hotel now. I’ve seen a photo of him with a beer and I’m so happy he’s free.

“It was really emotional for the family. Even our father teared up and he never cries. Kimberly (Glendinning’s partner), the children, they can breathe again. Now it’s just hours until they are together.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Development office said that Glendinning was being provided with consular support.

Topics: Iraq Qatar

Morocco joins US, Italy in counter nuclear terrorism exercise

Morocco joins US, Italy in counter nuclear terrorism exercise
Arab News

Morocco joins US, Italy in counter nuclear terrorism exercise

Morocco joins US, Italy in counter nuclear terrorism exercise
  • 3-day MED Trident Tabletop Exercise to help detect nuclear materials takes place in Rome
  • US praises Morocco for role played against Daesh in Africa
Arab News

LONDON: Morocco co-hosted the three-day Mediterranean Trident Tabletop Exercise in the Italian capital Rome from Nov. 9 to 11, in partnership with Italy and the US.

The event was aimed at strengthening “regional cooperation related to the detection of radiological/nuclear materials at maritime ports, crime scenes, and the coordination of subsequent nuclear forensics investigations,” the US Embassy in Morocco said in a statement.

Also taking part in the exercise were the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, and the EU.

“The exercise developed participant understanding of the applicability of international legal frameworks against acts of radiological/nuclear terrorism, including the International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism.

“In addition, the exercise encouraged discussions on the limitations and strengths of different international cooperation mechanisms, promoting dialogue among experts from nearly 20 participating countries and relevant government agencies.

“These included individuals from border control, customs, regulatory authorities, law enforcement, prosecutors, and nuclear forensics experts, among others,” the statement added.

Fears about the use of nuclear and radiological weapons in the region have heightened in recent months following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, and with talks continuing over the future of Iran’s nuclear program.

The acquisition or development of similar weapons by terrorist organizations, meanwhile, is a longstanding threat to world peace.

“Deterring, detecting, and stopping radiological/nuclear terrorism is of the utmost importance to any nation, and exercises like MED Trident help to bring together experts from a variety of disciplines and nations to share experiences, information, build relationships, and encourage the implementation of national legal frameworks,” the US Embassy said.

“These exercises enable countries to improve their capabilities to deny and disrupt terrorist and other non-state actor acquisition of weapons of mass destruction materials, expertise, and equipment.”

The statement added that Washington viewed Italy and Morocco as “key partners in counterterrorism cooperation,” and that the duo had worked tirelessly with the US and Niger as part of the Africa Focus Group of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS — a collection of nations countering the activities of Daesh across the continent.

Topics: Morocco US Italy

UN rights council to hold urgent session on Iran

UN rights council to hold urgent session on Iran
AFP

UN rights council to hold urgent session on Iran

UN rights council to hold urgent session on Iran
  • Decision comes after the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva submitted a request for such a meeting late on Friday
  • So far, 44 countries, including 17 Council members, have backed the call
AFP

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council announced on Monday it would hold an urgent session this month on Iran, where a brutal crackdown on mass protests has left hundreds dead.
The United Nations’ highest rights body said a special session on “the deteriorating human rights situation” in Iran would be held on November 24.
The decision comes after the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva submitted a request for such a meeting late on Friday.
The support of 16 of the Human Rights Council’s 47 members — more than a third — is required to convene a special session outside the three regular ones held each year.
So far, 44 countries, including 17 Council members, have backed the call, the body said.
The request follows eight weeks of protests in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.
At least 326 people have been killed in the crackdown on the protests, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR), as the demonstrations have grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 fall of the shah.
Thousands of peaceful protesters have also been arrested, according to UN rights experts, including many women, children, lawyers, activists and journalists.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran UN

Turkiye 'rejects' US condolences over Istanbul attack

Turkiye ‘rejects’ US condolences over Istanbul attack
AFP
Reuters

Turkiye ‘rejects’ US condolences over Istanbul attack

Turkiye ‘rejects’ US condolences over Istanbul attack
  • ‘We do not accept the US embassy’s message of condolences. We reject it’
AFP Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkiye on Monday rejected US condolences over the death of six people in a bomb attack in Istanbul that Ankara blamed on an outlawed Kurdish militant group.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan often accuses Washington of supplying weapons to Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, deemed as “terrorists” by Ankara.

“We do not accept the US embassy’s message of condolences. We reject it,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in televised comments.

Meanwhile, a Turkish official declined comment on reports of US-Russian talks in Turkiye on Monday, but said Ankara was working with some countries against terrorism, including a Sunday's blast in Istanbul.

Ankara blamed Sunday’s attack in Istanbul on Kurdish militants, against which it has carried out several operations in northern Syria. In the past, it notified Moscow and Washington ahead of its operations.

Topics: Turkey US

