French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants drowned: reports

French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants drowned: reports
Life jackets, sleeping bags and a damaged inflatable lie strewn across the shoreline, after 27 migrants drowned in an attempted Channel crossing, Wimereux, northern France, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo)
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants drowned: reports

French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants drowned: reports
  • The French coast guard closed its incident log assuming the boat had been rescued by the British, even informing a passing container ship that it need not stop to help
  • Cimade’s Lydie Arbogast: ‘It’s very worrying to see that both sides, French and British, went to great lengths to show that it was up to the other side to take responsibility’
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The French and British coast guard services passed the buck as a dinghy packed with migrants sank in the Channel last year, leading to the most deadly such accident on record, according to reports on Monday.
Le Monde newspaper in France published revelations based on documents contained in a French legal investigation into the worst tragedy involving a migrant boat in the busy shipping lane.
Britain’s ITV channel is set to air similar claims about the 27 deaths in a documentary later Monday entitled “The Crossing.”
The reports reveal that passengers first contacted France’s Channel rescue center at 1:48am on November 24 to say their vessel was deflating and its engine had stopped.
They sent their locations via WhatsApp around 15 minutes later.
At this stage, and again at 2:10am, the boat was in French territorial waters, with panicked cries and screams audible on a recording of the calls to the French Cross Gris-Nez rescue center.
“While trying to conserve limited resources at a time of numerous crossings, and given the course of the boat that was approaching British waters, the Cross chose to pass the responsibility to the English,” Le Monde said.
The French investigation revealed another 15 calls to French rescuers from 2:43 to 4:22, including from one passenger who said he was “literally in the water.”
The recordings reveal frustrated-sounding French responders repeatedly instructing the distressed callers to contact the British coast guard because they were in British waters.
“You’re not listening, you won’t be saved,” an operator is heard muttering to herself after a call with a passenger cuts off abruptly. “‘I’m in the water’... well, I didn’t ask you to leave.”
According to the ITV documentary, the English coast guard replied to the French at 2:44 am to say that it considered the boat was in French territorial waters.
That assessment was based on the fact that a French ringtone could be heard when calling one of the passengers, the Guardian newspaper said in a preview of the ITV documentary.
At 4:34 am, the French coast guard closed its incident log assuming the boat had been rescued by the British, even informing a passing container ship that it need not stop to help.
No rescue boat was sent and floating bodies and a deflated dinghy were discovered later that day in French waters by a fisherman.
“We’re horrified,” the director general of the charity France Terre d’Asile, Delphine Rouilleault, told AFP. “What is described is a complete lack of cooperation for rescue operations and their trivialization, which means no one grasped the danger for these people.”
Lydie Arbogast from the migrant charity Cimade added: “It’s very worrying to see that both sides, French and British, went to great lengths to show that it was up to the other side to take responsibility for the search and rescue.”
The number of migrants crossing the Channel from France to England has soared over the last five years from almost none to 42,000 this year, causing severe tensions between Paris and London.
The drownings last November saw relations plummet when Boris Johnson, then prime minister, pointed the finger at France and suggested all asylum seekers who landed in Britain be sent back across the Channel.
Under new leader Rishi Sunak, Britain agreed to pay another 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) to France on Monday to help finance extra security measures on French beaches.
Although the French coast guard has disclosed its call logs to lawyers as part of an ongoing legal case, its British counterpart has not, the Guardian said.
The French investigation also revealed how French rescue services were frequently overwhelmed and under-staffed while coping with the demands of so many small boats.
Migrant smugglers routinely give the numbers of the French and British coast guard to passengers before they leave.
“They all call us, even if they are not in difficulty,” a manager at the French rescue cooperation center told investigators.

Britain to withdraw troops from Mali peacekeeping force

Britain to withdraw troops from Mali peacekeeping force
Updated 19 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Britain to withdraw troops from Mali peacekeeping force

Britain to withdraw troops from Mali peacekeeping force
  • Mali has seen growing violence in recent years by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh
  • Western withdrawals from Mali this year have caused fears among diplomats that this could increase violence
Updated 19 min 31 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain will pull out the 300 troops it had sent to Mali as part of a UN peacekeeping force in the West African country following similar withdrawals this year by other Western nations, a government minister said on Monday.
The early withdrawal comes after France and its military allies began withdrawing thousands of troops from Mali this year as the country’s military junta began collaborating with private contractors belonging to Russia’s Wagner Group.
The Western withdrawals from Mali this year have caused fears among diplomats that this could increase violence, destabilize neighbors and embolden extremists.
British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told parliament recent coups in Mali had undermined international efforts to help bring peace in the country, which has seen growing violence in recent years by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh.
“This government cannot deploy our nation’s military to provide security when the host countries government is not willing to work with us to deliver lasting stability and security,” Heappey said.
The Malian’s government’s partnership with Wagner, which has also been linked to human rights abuses, was counterproductive to security in the region, he added.
Heappey said Britain’s commitment to West Africa and UN work in the region would continue. Britain sent troops to Mali late in 2020 to provide reconnaissance support to the UN peacekeeping mission of about 14,000 personnel. 

Uganda confirms Ebola case in country’s east as outbreak expands

Uganda confirms Ebola case in country’s east as outbreak expands
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

Uganda confirms Ebola case in country’s east as outbreak expands

Uganda confirms Ebola case in country’s east as outbreak expands
  • Uganda records a total of 135 confirmed cases and 53 deaths
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

KAMPALA: An Ebola case has been confirmed in Jinja in eastern Uganda, the country’s health minister said on Sunday, the first time the outbreak has spread to a new region of the country from central Uganda where cases have been confined so far.
Authorities have been struggling to contain the highly infectious and deadly haemorrhagic fever since the epidemic was declared on Sept. 20.
Uganda has so far recorded a total of 135 confirmed cases and 53 deaths, according to the health ministry.
In a tweet, health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said the case in Jinja was of a 45-year-old man who died on Thursday. A sample that turned positive for Ebola had been obtained from the body by health workers at a private clinic where he had sought treatment.
“Contact tracing and epidemiological investigations have been activated,” Aceng said.
The virus circulating in Uganda is the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no proven vaccine, unlike the more common Zaire strain that spread during recent outbreaks in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.
Ebola generally kills about half of the people it infects.

Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid

Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid

Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid
  • Tuesday’s announcement is widely seen as a way to take the wind out of the sails of potential Republican rivals, namely Ron DeSantis
  • The speech is also set for the day that another possible 2024 rival — former vice president Mike Pence — publishes his memoirs
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump is expected to officially launch another White House bid on Tuesday, refusing calls from within his own Republican party to fade away after his loyalists underperformed in this year’s midterm elections.
The 76-year-old billionaire, whose 2016 win shocked America and the world, has summoned the press to his Florida mansion for a “very big announcement” at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday (0200 GMT Wednesday).
“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president,” said one of his advisers, Jason Miller, who predicts the speech will be “very professional, very buttoned up.”
Known for his unpredictability, Trump could still change his mind at the last minute, but for months he has barely hidden his desire to vie for the presidency again in 2024.
And delaying the announcement now, as some of his advisers have reportedly suggested to him, would be highly awkward considering Trump’s boast that it would “perhaps be the most important speech given in the history of the USA.”
A 2024 White House bid would be Trump’s third presidential campaign and — if he wins his party’s nomination — the fifth national election with him as the Republican Party standard-bearer.
In 2016, Trump and the Republicans swept into power, taking control of the White House and maintaining their majorities in both chambers of Congress.
But Democrats won back the House of Representatives in a 2018 landslide after campaigning largely against Trump’s caustic style.
Trump then lost reelection in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden — Trump still refuses to accept defeat — while Democrats won control of the 100-seat Senate with a de-facto majority due to Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote in the chamber split 50-50.
After leaving Washington in chaos shortly after his partisans stormed the US Capitol, Trump chose to remain in the political arena, continuing to fundraise and hold rallies around the country.
Leading up to the 2022 midterm vote, in which Biden’s Democrats had been expected to lose handily, Trump made denial of the 2020 election results a key litmus test for candidates to win his influential political endorsement.
But the predicted Republican “red wave” failed to materialize, and Democrats will maintain their control of the Senate. In the still-undecided House, Republicans seem likely to eke out only a razor-thin majority.
The results have emboldened Trump’s Republican detractors and sapped most of his political momentum heading into the Tuesday campaign launch.
“It’s basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it’s like, three strikes and you’re out,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a vocal Trump critic, Sunday on CNN.
Trump’s response has been to double down on unfounded claims of ballot rigging in the midterms, posting on his Truth Social platform that the results were a “scam” — and pointing a finger of blame at Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
“It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault,” he posted, saying the Kentuckian had badly allocated campaign funds and pursued a flawed legislative agenda.
“He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him,” said Trump, who has long been at loggerheads with McConnell.
Tuesday’s announcement is widely seen as a way to take the wind out of the sails of potential Republican rivals, namely Ron DeSantis, the freshly-reelected Florida governor and rising star who has also won the backing of Rupert Murdoch’s conservative media empire.
The speech is also set for the day that another possible 2024 rival — former vice president Mike Pence — publishes his memoirs recounting the pressure Trump laid on him to overturn the last election.
Trump’s new White House pursuit will be hampered by the multiple investigations into his conduct before, during and after the presidency — which could result in his disqualification.
Those include allegations of fraud by his family business, his role in last year’s January 6 attack on the US Capitol and his handling of classified documents at his private Florida home, which was raided by the FBI in August.
But the former president is no stranger to scandal and has even survived two impeachments due to his continued Republican support in Congress.
The 2024 election could yet prove to be a repeat of 2020, with Biden reaffirming on Wednesday that he intends to stand for reelection.
But despite the strong midterm results, some in Biden’s own camp would clearly prefer him to sit out, due to his age and unpopularity. Biden, 80, said he will make a final decision next year.

Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
  • Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterized their first stint in power, but have gradually clamped down on rights and freedoms
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s supreme leader has ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves, the Taliban’s chief spokesman said.
Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted late Sunday that the “obligatory” command by Hibatullah Akhundzada came after the secretive leader met with a group of judges.
Akhundzada, who has not been filmed or photographed in public since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, rules by decree from Kandahar, the movement’s birthplace and spiritual heartland.
The Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterized their first stint in power, from 1996-2001, but have gradually clamped down on rights and freedoms.
“Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists,” Mujahid quoted Akhundzada as saying.
“Those files in which all the sharia (Islamic law) conditions of hudud and qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement.
“This is the ruling of sharia, and my command, which is obligatory.”
Mujahid was not available Monday to expand on his tweet.
Hudud refers to offenses which, under Islamic law, certain types of punishment are mandated, while qisas translates as “retaliation in kind” — effectively an eye for an eye.
Hudud crimes include adultery — and falsely accusing someone of it — drinking alcohol, theft, kidnapping and highway robbery, apostasy and rebellion.
Qisas covers murder and deliberate injury, among other things, but also allows for the families of victims to accept compensation in lieu of punishment.
Islamic scholars say crimes leading to hudud punishment require a very high degree of proof, including — in the case of adultery — confession, or being witnessed by four adult male Muslims.
Social media has been awash for over a year — and even recently — with videos and pictures of Taliban fighters meting out summary floggings to people accused of various offenses.
The Taliban have also several times displayed in public the bodies of kidnappers they said were killed in shootouts.
There have also been reports of adulterers being flogged in rural areas after Friday prayers, but independent verification is difficult to obtain.
Rahima Popalzai, a legal and political analyst, said the edict could be an attempt by the Taliban to harden a reputation they may feel has softened since they returned to power.
“If they really start to implement hudud and qisas, they will be aiming to create the fear society has gradually lost,” she said.
She added the Taliban also wanted to burnish their Islamic credentials.
“As a theocratic setup, the Taliban want to strengthen their religious identity among Muslim countries.”
Women in particular have seen hard-won rights evaporate in the past 15 months, and they are increasingly being squeezed out of public life.
Most female government workers have lost their jobs — or are being paid a pittance to stay at home — while women are also barred from traveling without a male relative and must cover up with a burqa or hijab when out of the home.
In the past week, the Taliban also banned women from entering parks, funfairs, gyms and public baths.
During their first rule, the Taliban regularly carried out punishments in public — including floggings and executions at the national stadium.

Zelensky visits Ukraine’s Kherson after Russian retreat

Zelensky visits Ukraine’s Kherson after Russian retreat
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

Zelensky visits Ukraine’s Kherson after Russian retreat

Zelensky visits Ukraine’s Kherson after Russian retreat
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman denied that the visit had any impact on the status of Kherson
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

KHERSON, Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited the newly liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine after Russian forces retreated from the strategic hub near the Black Sea.
The Ukrainian presidency distributed images of him singing the national anthem, holding his hand over his chest as the country’s blue and yellow flag was hoisted next to the city’s main administrative building.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman denied, however, that the Ukrainian leader’s visit had any impact on the status of the Kherson region, which Moscow formally annexed into Russia at a ceremony last month.
“It’s important to be here,” Zelensky told reporters in the city as his office released images of him meeting Kherson residents and military officials.
“We should speak here... support the people so that they feel that we are not just talking, not just making promises but really returning and really raising our flag,” he added.
Late Sunday, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces found evidence of hundreds of new “war crimes” carried out by Russian occupiers in Kherson.
His subsequent visit came just days after Ukrainian troops entered the city — the Kherson region’s administrative center — after Russia pulled back its forces on Friday.
The takeover by Ukrainian troops is the latest in a string of setbacks for the Kremlin, which invaded Ukraine on February 24 hoping for a lightning takeover and to topple the government in days.
But Russian troops failed to capture the capital Kyiv and have since been pushed back from large portions of territory in the south and east.
Ukrainians in the liberated city expressed relief at the end of months of occupation.
“I am extremely happy we’re finally free,” Andriy, 33, a philosophy student, told AFP.
“We have no electricity in the city, no water, no central heating, no mobile signal, no Internet connection — but we have no Russians,” he said.
The city of Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall to Russian forces and the only regional capital Moscow’s troops gained control over.
Its recapture opens a gateway for Ukraine to the entire Kherson region, with access to both the Black Sea in the west and the Sea of Azov in the east.
The region was one of four that the Kremlin announced in September were annexed and part of Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to use all available means to defend them from Ukrainian forces.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he would not comment on Zelensky’s visit to Kherson but added: “this territory is part of the Russian Federation.”
A self-described partisan in Kherson told AFP after the Russian withdrawal that he and his friends had spent months walking the streets observing the Russians’ every move.
“You watch closely and then come home and write it all down. And then you send the information and hide absolutely everything — phones, papers, clothes, everything,” 19-year-old aspiring musician named Volodymyr Timor said.
“We reported everything — where their equipment and ammunition sites were, where they slept and where they went out drinking,” Timor said.
Ukraine’s forces could then use the coordinates to target strikes during a counteroffensive that has seen Russia cede roughly half the land it seized in the first weeks of war.
“I was scared,” the imposing but soft-spoken guitarist said of the prospect of being caught and possibly killed.
“Believe me, I was very scared.”
Elsewhere, Ukraine’s forces were posting gains in the eastern region of Lugansk, the military and local officials said Monday.
The eastern industrial region has been held by Russian-supported separatists since 2014 but Kyiv’s forces have slowly been clawing back territory there.
“Twelve towns and villages have been liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the occupiers in the Lugansk region,” the regional governor announced on social media without specifying when the towns had been captured.

