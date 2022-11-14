Who’s Who: Amal Shuqair, deputy minister for scholarships at the Saudi Ministry of Education

Amal Shuqair was recently appointed deputy minister for scholarships at the Saudi Ministry of Education, responsible for preparing the Kingdom’s scholarship programs and supervising their implementation.
Her key responsibilities include preparing and updating the policies, regulations, systems and controls regulating the process of enrolling and sending students to study abroad, reviewing scholarship countries and recommending updates in accordance with the program’s objectives.
She also plans partnerships with international organizations to improve scholarships and supervise their implementation, designing programs appropriate to national goals, implementing procedures related to the affairs of students’ scholarships, and studying applications.
Prior to her current position, Shuqair served as assistant deputy minister for classification development at the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing from April 2020.
During her time in the role, she helped to submit development and regulatory proposals to the deputyship, and supervised the progress of business, processes, procedures and services provided in the general administration, following up on facilities and monitoring the quality of projects.
She was also a member of the secretariat of the committee for organizing labor accommodation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She joined the e-government program, Yesser, from 2019 to 2020 as a senior adviser, where she helped design and implement digital transformation strategies and supervise the implementation of e-government initiatives and products for Vision 2030 programs.
In 2018, she was a strategic and planning adviser in the Saudi Federation of Cyber Security and Programming to build and design federation strategy and operational plans.
From 2017 to 2018, she was the deputy ministerial adviser and general director of sectoral nationalization and female employment programs at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.
Shuqair gained a bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Saud University in 2000, a master’s in industrial engineering from the University of Central Florida in 2011, and a Ph.D. in computer engineering in 2015.