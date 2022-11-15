You are here

NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt

A close-up view of NASA's moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
  • The space agency plans to send astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land a crew on the lunar surface in 2025
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA remained on track for Wednesday’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, after determining that hurricane damage provided little extra risk to the test flight.
Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot (3-meter) section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket last Thursday. The material tore away in small pieces, rather than one big strip, said mission manager Mike Sarafin.
“We’re comfortable flying as is,” based on flight experience with this material, Sarafin told reporters Monday night.
Liftoff is scheduled for the early morning hours of Wednesday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, with test dummies rather than astronauts on board. It’s the first test flight for the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, and will attempt to send the capsule into lunar orbit.
The nearly monthlong $4 billion mission has been grounded since August by fuel leaks and Hurricane Ian, which forced the rocket back into its hangar for shelter at the end of September. The rocket remained at the pad for Nicole; managers said there wasn’t enough time to move it once it became clear the storm was going to be stronger than anticipated.
Sarafin acknowledged Monday night that there’s “a small likelihood” that more of the pliable, lightweight caulking might come off during liftoff. The most likely place to be hit would be a particularly large and robust section of the rocket, he noted, resulting in minimal damage.
Engineers never determined what caused the dangerous hydrogen fuel leaks during the two late summer launch attempts. But the launch team is confident that slowing the flow rate will put less pressure on the sensitive fuel line seals and keep any leakage within acceptable limits, said Jeremy Parsons, a deputy program manager.
The space agency plans to send astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land a crew on the lunar surface in 2025.
Astronauts last visited the moon in December 1972, closing out the Apollo program.
A microwave oven-size NASA satellite, meanwhile, arrived Sunday in a special lunar orbit following a summer liftoff from New Zealand. This elongated orbit, stretching as much as tens of thousands of miles (kilometers), is where the space agency plans to build a depot for lunar crews. The way station, known as Gateway, will serve astronauts going to and from the lunar surface.
The satellite, called Capstone, will spend six months testing a navigation system in this orbit.

 

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia

  • The mosque is a replica of the popular landmark in Abu Dhabi
  • Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo has 56 domes, accomodates 10,000 worshippers
SURAKARTA, Indonesia: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed has inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during a ceremony on Monday.
The mosque is a replica of the popular landmark in Abu Dhabi, named after the UAE’s late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.
“The architecture includes some traditional Indonesian designs. Local materials in Indonesia were used in the making of the mosque, which accommodates 10,000 worshipers,” read a statement on the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The new mosque in Solo, gifted by the UAE leader during his visit to the G20 Summit in Bali, has 56 domes, 4 minarets, and 32 pillars in the main prayer area, according to WAM.
Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted, “Named in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father, the Mosque represents his values of peace and goodwill, reflecting the longstanding ties that exist between our two countries.”

 

 

Joko Widodo said the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo “will become a place of prayer, a center for Islamic studies, and the center of a religious tourism destination.
He thanked the UAE for the “exceptional monument” that reflected the deeply-rooted relations and common values between both countries.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by delegates and senior officials from both countries.
Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, opened in 2007, is one of the world’s largest mosques and an architectural icon that combines Islamic architecture and design. It is also a major tourist destination in the capital.

11-year-old British Muslim boy outscores IQ of Einstein, Hawking

  • The British math whiz aspires to study at Oxford or Cambridge
LONDON: Yusuf Shah, an 11-year-old from Leeds, has scored 162 on an IQ test, outperforming geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, the Metro reported.

Achieving the maximum IQ for under-18s, he is in the top one percentile of the population.

The year six student’s score compares to that of world-renowned physicists Hawking and Einstein, who are thought to have scored 160. 

Shah told the Metro that he decided to take the Mensa test after constantly being told how smart he was by his friends. 

“I have always wanted to know if I was in the top two percent of people who take the test, “ he explained 

“It feels special to have a certificate for me and about me,” he added.

Shah told the Metro that he loves doing anything that stimulates his brain and enjoys sudoku puzzles and solving Rubik’s cubes.

The math whiz began playing with the iconic cubes in January and cracked them in just one month.

To celebrate his achievement, Shah went to chicken restaurant chain Nando’s with his parents and brothers.

“I was so proud. He is the first person to take the Mensa test in the family,” his mother Sana said.

She added: “I was actually a little concerned too. He has always gone into a hall full of kids to take tests.

“We thought he might be intimidated by the adults at the center. But he did brilliantly.

“I still tell him that, ‘your dad is still smarter than you.’ We take it all light-heartedly,” Sana said, adding that she instills in her son the importance of hard work, irrespective of his talent. 

Shah aspires to study mathematics at Cambridge or Oxford, while his eight-year-old brother Khalid hopes to take the Mensa test when he is older.

Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport

  • Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday
  • Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by apparent choice
PARIS: An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said.
Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.
Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by apparent choice.
Year in and year out, he slept on a red plastic bench, making friends with airport workers, showering in staff facilities, writing in his diary, reading magazines and surveying passing travelers.
Staff nicknamed him Lord Alfred, and he became a mini-celebrity among passengers.
“Eventually, I will leave the airport,” he told The Associated Press in 1999, smoking a pipe on his bench, looking frail with long thin hair, sunken eyes and hollow cheeks. “But I am still waiting for a passport or transit visa.”
Nasseri was born in 1945 in Soleiman, a part of Iran then under British jurisdiction, to an Iranian father and a British mother. He left Iran to study in England in 1974. When he returned, he said, he was imprisoned for protesting against the shah and expelled without a passport.
He applied for political asylum in several countries in Europe. The UNHCR in Belgium gave him refugee credentials, but he said his briefcase containing the refugee certificate was stolen in a Paris train station.
French police later arrested him, but couldn’t deport him anywhere because he had no official documents. He ended up at Charles de Gaulle in August 1988 and stayed.
Further bureaucratic bungling and increasingly strict European immigration laws kept him in a legal no-man’s land for years.
When he finally received refugee papers, he described his surprise, and his insecurity, about leaving the airport. He reportedly refused to sign them, and ended up staying there several more years until he was hospitalized in 2006, and later lived in a Paris shelter.
Those who befriended him in the airport said the years of living in the windowless space took a toll on his mental state. The airport doctor in the 1990s worried about his physical and mental health, and described him as “fossilized here.” A ticket agent friend compared him to a prisoner incapable of “living on the outside.”
In the weeks before his death, Nasseri had been again living at Charles de Gaulle, the airport official said.
Nasseri’s mind-boggling tale loosely inspired 2004’s “The Terminal” starring Tom Hanks, as well as a French film, “Lost in Transit,” and an opera called “Flight.”
In “The Terminal,” Hanks plays Viktor Navorski, a man who arrives at JFK airport in New York from the fictional Eastern European country of Krakozhia and discovers that an overnight political revolution has invalidated all his traveling papers. Viktor is dumped into the airport’s international lounge and told he must stay there until his status is sorted out, which drags on as unrest in Krakozhia continues.
No information was immediately available about survivors.

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting

  • Alec Baldwin is also facing a lawsuit by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round that hit her 
Actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit on Friday against the armorer and three other crew members over the deadly shooting on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” in which a gun that Baldwin was using during rehearsal killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin’s suit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as a cross complaint stemming from a previous suit in which a different member of the crew named Baldwin and the others as defendants.
It is one of many pieces of litigation stemming from the tragedy of Oct. 21, 2021, which is also under criminal investigation and could result in New Mexico state charges.
Baldwin’s cross complaint names armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director Dave Halls, prop supplier Seth Kenney and prop master Sarah Zachry. Attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed, Halls and Kenney did not immediately respond to requests for statements in their clients’ defense. Reuters could not locate an attorney for Zachry.
All four were also named as defendants along with Baldwin in the original lawsuit filed by a script supervisor who claimed the shooting caused her severe emotional distress.
Baldwin’s cross complaint alleges negligence and seeks damages to be determined at trial for the “immense grief” he endures.
“This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her,” Baldwin’s cross complaint said.
The suit was written by Luke Nikas, an attorney for Baldwin who is with the firm Quinn Emanuel.
Hutchins was killed when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming in New Mexico fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza, who survived.
In a television interview, the actor said he did not pull the trigger of the Colt .45 revolver and it fired after he cocked it.
An FBI forensic test of the single-action revolver found it “functioned normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled. 

'Voracious' giant snails spark alarm in Venezuela

  • The first colonies of the sub-Saharan Achatina fulica snail were discovered at the beginning of November
  • "Specific sites have been verified... where approximately 350 to 400 snails are being collected per day," Rafael Ramirez, the mayor of the city of Maracaibo
MARACAIBO, Venezuela: A “plague” of giant African snails that pose potential health risks to humans is causing alarm in Venezuela where sustained rains have facilitated their proliferation.
The first colonies of the sub-Saharan Achatina fulica snail were discovered at the beginning of November on the shores of Lake Maracaibo in western Venezuela.
Since then, more snails have been found in agricultural areas in the region, as well as in neighboring Tachira state.
“Specific sites have been verified... where approximately 350 to 400 snails are being collected per day,” Rafael Ramirez, the mayor of the city of Maracaibo, told AFP.
He said authorities were working hard combat the snails.
The giant African snail is considered an invasive species because of its reproductive capacity — up to 600 eggs every two weeks — and its relatively long lifespan of six years on average.
It can be devastating to crops and also carries parasites that can cause meningitis, encephalitis and intestinal disorders in humans.
The snail has been present in Venezuela since 1997 with the last plague detected in 2017 although in smaller quantities, said Jose Sandoval, director of wildlife at the Azul Ambientalista NGO.
“This will be unstoppable because they are big and already adults: They have already laid eggs,” said Sandoval.
“We are faced with an invasion, a plague, and so it is hard to eradicate them when they reach these numbers, but they can be controlled.”
Sandoval took AFP on an eradication mission in Maracaibo in which he collected 437 snails in just two hours.
He said the prolonged rainy season was to blame for the snails’ reappearance and rapid reproduction.
“They will remain until March, they will damage crops... they are voracious,” he added.

