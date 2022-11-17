Google removes Iran government-controlled apps from Google Play

LONDON: Google has removed five apps controlled by the Iranian government from its Google Play service.

Iranian technology news website Digiato said on Thursday that the smart transportation apps Snap and TAPSI, and native messenger platforms Soroush, Bale and iGap, had been removed because of the US sanctions on Iran.

“Three native messengers and two smart transportation applications were removed from Google Play,” it said.

“Digiato’s initial investigations show that not only the applications themselves have been removed from Google Play, but also that the accounts belonging to these companies have been delisted from the platform.

“As some of the app’s team members reported, Google said in an email that the apps have been removed due to sanctions.”

This is not the first time a US tech giant has removed Iranian applications from its stores.

In 2017, Apple removed all Iranian mobile apps from its App Store due to US sanctions against the country’s authoritarian regime.

In September, as protests intensified across Iran, the government shut down WhatsApp and Instagram, attempting to limit the free flow of information about the events taking place.

Telegram, Twitter and YouTube are also banned in the country as the government seeks to promote homegrown apps like Soroush, iGap and Bale.