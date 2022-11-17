You are here

  • Home
  • Google removes Iran government-controlled apps from Google Play

Google removes Iran government-controlled apps from Google Play

In 2017, Apple removed all Iranian mobile apps from its App Store due to US sanctions against the country’s authoritarian regime. (Shutterstock/File)
In 2017, Apple removed all Iranian mobile apps from its App Store due to US sanctions against the country’s authoritarian regime. (Shutterstock/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8uf2t

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Google removes Iran government-controlled apps from Google Play

Google removes Iran government-controlled apps from Google Play
  • Move due to US sanctions on country, tech news website Digiato says
  • 2 smart transportation apps, 3 native messenger platforms taken down
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Google has removed five apps controlled by the Iranian government from its Google Play service.

Iranian technology news website Digiato said on Thursday that the smart transportation apps Snap and TAPSI, and native messenger platforms Soroush, Bale and iGap, had been removed because of the US sanctions on Iran.

“Three native messengers and two smart transportation applications were removed from Google Play,” it said.

“Digiato’s initial investigations show that not only the applications themselves have been removed from Google Play, but also that the accounts belonging to these companies have been delisted from the platform.

“As some of the app’s team members reported, Google said in an email that the apps have been removed due to sanctions.”

This is not the first time a US tech giant has removed Iranian applications from its stores.

In 2017, Apple removed all Iranian mobile apps from its App Store due to US sanctions against the country’s authoritarian regime.

In September, as protests intensified across Iran, the government shut down WhatsApp and Instagram, attempting to limit the free flow of information about the events taking place.

Telegram, Twitter and YouTube are also banned in the country as the government seeks to promote homegrown apps like Soroush, iGap and Bale.

Topics: Google Google Play Store Apple App Store Iran

Related

US imposes new sanctions over Iran sanctions evasion, targets Chinese firms
Middle-East
US imposes new sanctions over Iran sanctions evasion, targets Chinese firms
Mourners hit streets as Iran protests take bloody turn
Middle-East
Mourners hit streets as Iran protests take bloody turn

Russia’s media watchdog blocks Novaya Gazeta website in Russia

Russia’s media watchdog blocks Novaya Gazeta website in Russia
Updated 17 November 2022
Reuters

Russia’s media watchdog blocks Novaya Gazeta website in Russia

Russia’s media watchdog blocks Novaya Gazeta website in Russia
  • The ban came following a series of blows to Novaya Gazeta.
  • Novaya Gazeta was one of Russia's last independent news outlets.
Updated 17 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Russia’s media watchdog blocked access to the website of independent news site Novaya Gazeta on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Novaya Gazeta suspended publication on its website, social media and in print in March in response to strict new censorship laws introduced by Russia.
In July, the Roskomnadzor media regulator also blocked the website of a new Novaya Gazeta website that was launched in Europe by staff affiliated with the newspaper, and in September a court revoked Novaya Gazeta’s media license.

Topics: Novaya Gazeta Roskomnadzor Dmitry Muratov Russia

Related

Russian regulator to revoke Novaya Gazeta’s license
Media
Russian regulator to revoke Novaya Gazeta’s license
Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize
Media
Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter
Updated 17 November 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter
  • Musk’s anouncement in a tweet came after former CEO Jack Dorsey said that he will not accept the role of Twitter CEO
  • Tesla investors have been increasingly concerned about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter
Updated 17 November 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, adding that he hoped to complete an organizational restructuring this week.
Musk made the remarks while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his $56 billion pay package at Tesla Inc. was based on easy to achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors.
However Musk later said in a tweet that he will continue to run Twitter until it is in a strong place, though it will “take some time.”
Musk’s tweet came after former CEO Jack Dorsey said that he will not accept the role of Twitter CEO. In a reply to a Twitter user when asked if he would take the position of CEO, he said “nope.”
Tesla investors have been increasingly concerned about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.
“There’s an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganize the company,” Musk said in his testimony. “But then I expect to reduce my time at Twitter.”
Musk also admitted that some Tesla engineers were assisting in evaluating Twitter’s engineering teams, but he said it was on a “voluntary basis” and “after hours.”
The billionaire’ s first two weeks as Twitter’s owner has been marked by rapid change and chaos. He quickly fired Twitter’s previous CEO and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff earlier this month.
Musk sent an email to Twitter employees early Wednesday, telling them they needed to decide by Thursday whether they wanted to stay on at the company to work “long hours at high intensity” or take a severance package of three months of pay. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Tom Hals; Additional reporting by Akanksha Khushi. Writing by Sheila Dang; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Richard Chang and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Related

Elon Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G20 forum
Media
Elon Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G20 forum
Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends
Media
Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends

Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign

Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign
Updated 17 November 2022
AP

Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign

Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign
  • Trump was kicked off Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol
Updated 17 November 2022
AP

Donald Trump may be running for president, but he still can’t use Facebook.
The social media platform has no plans to reinstate Trump’s account following the former president’s announcement that he will seek a second term in the White House, the company confirmed Wednesday. Trump was kicked off Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
Trump may not have to wait long to get back on the site, however. His suspension from Facebook is set to be reconsidered in January, two years after it was first imposed.
One change will be immediate: As a candidate, Trump will no longer be subject to Facebook fact checks. That’s because under Facebook rules, comments by elected officials and candidates for office aren’t subject to fact checks on its site. The Associated Press participates in Facebook’s independent fact-checking program.
Throughout his tenure as president, Trump’s use of social media posed a significant challenge to major social media platforms trying to balance the public’s need to hear from their elected leaders with worries about misinformation, harassment and incitement of violence.
Following the Jan. 6 riot, Trump was also kicked off Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook parent company Meta. Trump’s ability to post videos to his YouTube channel was suspended.
YouTube spokeswoman Ivy Choi said Wednesday the company had no plans to lift the suspension.
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has said he disagreed with the platform’s decision to bar Trump following the Jan. 6 attack. Musk said no announcement about reinstating banned users will be made until a content moderation council has reviewed the issue
Twitter did not respond to questions about whether Trump’s candidacy will impact the decision. Since his suspension, Trump has started his own social media platform, TruthSocial, and said he has no plans to rejoin Twitter if allowed.
The platforms would be justified if they extend their restrictions on Trump or make them permanent, said Heidi Beirich, founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism and a member of the Real Facebook Oversight Board, a group that has criticized Meta’s response to extremist content and misinformation.
“The big problem is treating candidates as if they’re in a special category and deserve special treatment,” Beirich said. “If you have a set of rules, it should apply to everyone. The decision shouldn’t be a struggle.”
Facebook initially placed a 24-hour suspension on Trump’s account on Jan. 6 after he praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol. Facebook creator and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced an indefinite suspension on Jan. 7, adding that “the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”
The company’s quasi-independent oversight board upheld the ban but directed Facebook to set a time limit. The ban is now set to expire Jan. 7, 2023.

Topics: Facebook Donald Trump 2024 US Elections

Related

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13 percent of workforce
Media
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13 percent of workforce
Facebook’s News tab to be run by AI, not humans
Media
Facebook’s News tab to be run by AI, not humans

Spotify launches video podcasting in Saudi Arabia

Spotify launches video podcasting in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Spotify launches video podcasting in Saudi Arabia

Spotify launches video podcasting in Saudi Arabia
  • Company to roll out feature in global markets where Anchor platform available
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming platform Spotify has announced the launch of video podcasts in Saudi Arabia.

The company first ventured into video in 2020 through a limited test, after which it rolled out video podcasts to select creators through Anchor, a podcast creation and distribution platform it acquired in 2019.

Last year, Spotify made the feature available to all creators in markets including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and earlier this year in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Mexico.

On Wednesday, the firm announced that it would be expanding its video podcasting capabilities to most global markets where Anchor was available — including Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Claudius Boller, Spotify’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “We are very excited to bring video podcasting to the region as we continue to evolve our formats of audio, interactivity, and unique listening experiences.

“This new capability allows creators to express themselves through visual storytelling and connect with global audiences,” he added.

The new feature will allow Spotify audiences to utilize the video background-play feature to switch between active watching — with video in the foreground — and passive listening — with video in the background.

Topics: Spotify Saudi Arabia Video podcasts

Related

Spotify axes 10 original podcast shows
Media
Spotify axes 10 original podcast shows

Emirates News Agency launches new management system at Global Media Congress

Emirates News Agency launches new management system at Global Media Congress
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Emirates News Agency launches new management system at Global Media Congress

Emirates News Agency launches new management system at Global Media Congress
  • ‘Dynamic’ AI-powered program will transform UAE media industry, says director-general
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates News Agency (WAM) announced the launch of the new WAM News System at the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence solutions, the news system aims to enable “innovative management of media work through automation features that ensure streamlined operation for partners from government and private entities,” the agency said.

The launch was attended by Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber; Director-General of WAM and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi; Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at WAM Ahmed Al-Hammadi; Acting Executive Director for News Content at WAM Abdullah Abdul Karim; and a number of other officials as well as media professionals.

The new system is a comprehensive news management program that provides streamlined processes in terms of receiving, drafting, editing and broadcasting news, as well as linking photo and video assets to stories.

“In line with the directives of the wise leadership, the Emirates News Agency is keen to employ advanced technology and AI solutions in providing dynamic digital media services in press publishing and media coverage as per the highest international standards,” Al-Rayssi said.

The WAM News System also facilitates strict monitoring of all processes and processed information as well as data, and is in line with WAM’s development efforts across various sectors and media services, which are provided in 19 languages ​​to ensure greater global reach, he added.

The system marks a transformative shift in the media and information fields in terms of governance of publishing mechanisms as well as the chronological digital archiving of media material, enabling journalists and media personnel to optimally manage news and visual content, Al-Rayssi said.

Topics: Emirates News Agency Global Media Congress

Related

Emirates News Agency signs partnership agreement with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence
Media
Emirates News Agency signs partnership agreement with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence
WAM announces agenda for Global Media Congress conference workshops
Media
WAM announces agenda for Global Media Congress conference workshops

Latest updates

Google removes Iran government-controlled apps from Google Play
Google removes Iran government-controlled apps from Google Play
Fashion Futures launches in Riyadh
Fashion Futures launches in Riyadh
Pelosi to step down from US House leadership, remain in Congress
Pelosi to step down from US House leadership, remain in Congress
3 residential buildings collapse in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq after gas tank explosion
3 residential buildings collapse in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq after gas tank explosion
Swedish royals visit refugee camp in Jordan
Swedish royals visit refugee camp in Jordan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.