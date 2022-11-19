Myriam Fares joins forces with Nicki Minaj, Maluma for World Cup song 

DUBAI: Lebanese singer Myriam Fares has joined forces with US rapper Nicki Minaj and Colombian singer Maluma for a new FIFA World Cup song.
The track, “Tukoh Taka,” makes history as the first World Cup song to feature Arabic, English and Spanish lyrics. It was released on Friday on Universal Arabic Music, Universal Music Group and Republic Records.
In the song, Fares sings in the Lebanese and Khaleeji dialects.
Fares and Maluma will perform together at the opening of the FIFA Fan Festival at Al-Bidda Park in Qatar on Nov. 19.
“The preparations are in progress to perform the biggest concert in the Arab region for the opening of the FIFA Fan Festival… Be ready to witness this huge event,” Fares wrote on Instagram.
What We Are Watching Today: Netflix’s Mind Your Manners
Sara Jane Ho serves up lessons in etiquette and style, as guests spill the tea
Updated 18 November 2022
Jasmine Bager
There’s a new Asian woman on Netflix who wants to help you live your best life, and she’s doing it by elevating your sloppy lifestyle — and your mindset.
Like a feistier version of Japan’s Marie Kondo, Sara Jane Ho is a Hong Kong Chinese entrepreneur who founded Institute Sarita, China’s first etiquette school, in 2013. The following year it was named one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company magazine.
Ho is also the author of the bestselling Chinese-language book “Finishing Touch: Good Manners for the Debutante.” A graduate of the Harvard Business School, she is well versed in all things refined. Her focus isn’t on simply tidying up or sparking joy in people, but on elevating their whole life by getting rid of insecurities, inappropriate clothing and bad manners.
The series feels like it’s part self-help, part group therapy and part makeover — or makeunder.
Ho is adamant on bringing refinement into people’s lives. Her first step is to offer clients a cup of hot tea, so they might figuratively spill the tea on their own lives. Guests are invited to dig deep and reveal their deepest shame or grief in the hope of slapping on a layer of makeup or crisp new outfit to help them emerge with a better attitude.
Ho is quick on her feet with sly innuendos and slightly pretentious scolding of people’s life choices. At times, she comes across as a bit judgmental and slightly stoic but then softens to share a tender personal story or a warm hug.
Nearly every client comes out with a flash of refinement and a seemingly genuine smile at the end. All seem calmer too. They all learn how to use cutlery properly and how to act elegantly while in a Western fine dining establishment. She also emphasizes feng shui and Eastern teas.
Perhaps the only thing she has in common with fellow author and Netflix star Kondo is the use of non-English dialogue within the show. In this series, she outlines the etiquette principles for a group of older Chinese students who comically learn how to correctly pronounce the names of luxury brands, among other lessons. Those parts are perhaps the most endearing and where Ho seems more at ease.
It’s a binge-worthy season with six episodes, each about half an hour long. They can also be enjoyed in smaller bites, perhaps the way Ho would want you to.
Zendaya shares snap of Arrakis from Dune set in UAE desert
US actress will star alongside Timothee Chalamet in ‘Dune: Part Two’
Austin Butler, Christopher Walken also feature in sequel to Oscar-winning ‘Dune’
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: American actress Zendaya gave fans a look at the UAE’s desert this week ahead of the release of her new movie, “Dune: Part Two.”
The star shared a picture of a sunset and the golden dunes on her Instagram story, with the caption: “I know I’ve been quiet, but I’m here, just working as usual … sending love from Arrakis.”
The sand dunes of Abu Dhabi will once again stand in as the desert planet Arrakis in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestselling novel.
Zendaya plays the role of Chani, the daughter of imperial planetologist Liet-Kynes and his Fremen wife Faroula, in the action-packed movie.
She is a member of the Fremen, who are the inhabitants of Arrakis.
Earlier this year, Legendary Entertainment, the producers of the multi-Academy Award-winning film “Dune” confirmed that the team behind it would return to Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi to shoot the highly anticipated sequel.
“Dune has again provided us with an exciting opportunity to associate the emirate with another global movie franchise,” Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of both the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi and twofour54 Abu Dhabi, said in an earlier statement.
The movie “will allow us to entice enthusiastic fans and audience members to visit the landscapes which they have seen on screen,” he added.
Villeneuve returns in the director’s chair for the sequel alongside his co-scriptwriters Eric Roth and Jon Spaiths.
Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet returns to lead the cast as Paul Atreides. He will once again be joined by Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem, among others.
New cast members include “Elvis” star Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.
The UAE was not the only Arab country to play a starring role in the first “Dune” film. Some of the desert shots were filmed in Wadi Rum in Jordan.
Earlier this month, Chalamet shared a snap of the Jordan desert.
“All the Dune fans (right now),” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a trio of eye emojis.
Bids to ‘reclaim Orientalist fantasies’ dictating geopolitics
Updated 18 November 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: A chameleon when it comes to identities, California-based part-Palestinian musician Saint Levant has had many names. But it’s his current alias that is taking him to global recognition as a young musician speaking straight to the people.
Born Marwan Abdelhamid in Jerusalem, Saint Levant’s mission is to dismantle the old notions some people have of Palestine. For Abdelhamid, who spent some of his formative years growing up in Gaza, the memories of Palestine still bring warm feelings, despite the horrors that led to his family having to leave.
“The actual cultural makeup is my mom is half-French and half-Algerian. My dad is Serbian, half-Palestinian. And they actually both grew up in Algeria. But they decided, in the early 90s, post the Oslo Accords, that Palestine was going to be free.
“So they went back, my dad went to live in Gaza in the early 1980s. And my dad actually built a hotel there and that’s where I grew up, I grew up in a hotel built with my father’s architectural brain. And, to me, it was like the best years of my life,” said the singer who turned 22 last month.
“For everyone, like childhood is very meaningful. And for me, it was a juxtaposition because I remember the sound of the drones and the sounds of the bones. But more than anything, I remember the warmth, and the smell of … and the taste of food and just the odd feeling of soil.”
As a musician and artist, Abdelhamid says he wants to walk in the footsteps of Palestinian-American intellectual Edward Said to “reclaim the Orientalist fantasies that have dictated the geopolitics of our area for the last three centuries.”
This year, Abdelhamid also announced the 2048 Fellowship, which covers the living expenses of a young Palestinian creative for a whole year.
“Palestine is such a big part of my identity. I always feel very out of place, always. You know what I mean? And I think one of the only times maybe in my life that I didn’t feel out of place was in Gaza.”
He said that he even composed a song, “Tourist,” that expresses how he feels when he travels back to his birthplace. “I feel like a tourist in my own city. I know (if I) go back, I would feel like a tourist. So yeah, my music can also be naive, nostalgic,” said Abdelhamid.
Abdelhamid has spent the last few years focused on his activism which also saw him gain thousands of followers on TikTok. But around 2021, he was left with a choice of music, activism or a startup that he had been working on.
“I made a conscious decision last September that I’m gonna be a musician, because I don’t want to be 80 years old and look back at my life and regret the fact that I didn’t give it a try. And I heard this quote the other day, ‘leap, and the net will appear.’ And just like that, everything fell into place.”