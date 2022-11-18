Saudi football chiefs thank Qatar 2022 organizers for Doha welcome, look forward to World Cup

You are here

Saudi Arabia's defender Mohammed Al-Breik (L), Saudi Arabia's midfielder Abdullah Otayf and Saudi Arabia's midfielder Nawaf Al-Abed warm up near French coach Herve Renard (foregound) during a training session at the Sealine Beach Resort in Doha. (AFP)
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

  • An estimated 500,000 Saudi and Middle East fans are expected to attend the competition
DOHA: The president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has thanked the Qatari hosts of the FIFA World Cup for the warm welcome given to the Saudi team on its arrival in Doha.

And Yasser Al-Misehal also praised the Qatar 2022 organizing committee and Qatar Football Association for their work over the past 12 years in preparing what he described as “truly world-class facilities” for the event.

He said the Kingdom’s football community was proud to be taking part in the biggest sports event in the world, being held for the first time in the Middle East.

Al-Misehal pointed out that the tournament, which kicks off on Sunday, represented a special moment in sporting history for the region and offered a unique chance to celebrate football, share common values of tolerance, solidarity, and friendship, while presenting an opportunity to better connect and understand differences.

An estimated 500,000 Saudi and Middle East fans are expected to attend the competition, many of them traveling to a World Cup for the first time.

The SAFF also noted the off-the-field matters that have been making headlines around the world in the run-up to the event, issues it said were important not just for Qatar, but for all nations.

In a statement, FIFA said: “We have the unique occasion and opportunity to welcome and embrace everyone, regardless of origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or nationality.”

Saudi federation officials wished Qatar every success in hosting and playing in the World Cup and said they were looking forward to a fantastic competition for all teams and fans involved.

  • Between 2010 and 2013, Vettel dominated the sport, winning four consecutive championships with Red Bull
ABU DHABI: If there was one driver that could unite the entire 2022 F1 grid and have his peers set aside any differences they may have to come together for one night to celebrate him, it had to be Sebastian Vettel.

Emotions will run high this weekend in Abu Dhabi as the four-time world champion bids farewell to Formula One.

Proceedings have already kicked off in the most iconic way as all 20 drivers went to dinner together on Thursday evening at Emirates Palace’s Hakkasan to pay tribute to Vettel.

“We’ve come a long way as drivers and continue to grow as men. Despite whatever may happen on the track we grow and become better each day. Us all coming together to celebrate life and Seb’s amazing career in F1 is truly a night I’ll never forget,” wrote Lewis Hamilton on his Instagram in a post that featured a photo of all the drivers, and one with just him and Vettel.

In a press conference on Thursday at Yas Marina Circuit, three world champions and veterans of the sport sat side by side: Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Vettel, who wasn’t too ready to reflect on his 17-year F1 career just yet.

Between 2010 and 2013, Vettel dominated the sport, winning four consecutive championships with Red Bull.

“When I think of Seb… he was a bit of a nuisance back then!” joked Hamilton on Thursday.

“I’m actually quite sorry,” Vettel cut in. “It’s your answer but I think Baku wasn’t a great moment, because what I did wasn’t right. But actually from that moment onwards…”

“Our friendship got better!” said Hamilton, completing the German’s sentence.

On the track, Vettel is as fierce as they come, but over the years, he somehow managed to combine his sheer competitiveness with a kind and open personality that earned him the respect of his peers.

Daniel Ricciardo revealed earlier this month that Vettel, his former teammate at Red Bull, frequently picked up the phone to check on him when news broke in August of McLaren terminating the Australian’s contract early.

“As a person, I can speak so highly of him. On a personal level, some things that he’s done for me, I’m just very, very appreciative of,” said Ricciardo on Thursday.

“I think he’s a very caring individual. He cares about the sport as a whole but also cares about us drivers. We’re all competitors for sure but he’s definitely able to separate that and just look out for us ultimately.

“As a competitor, I think back to 2013 when he won every race in the second half of the season, it was like a relentless approach, like he just wasn’t satisfied, like he ultimately just wanted to destroy the competition.

“You could just see the raw competitor in him and that drive to, not win, but to destroy if you will; you had to admire and respect that.”

Almost every younger driver on the grid has a personal anecdote that involves an act of kindness from Vettel.

2021 and 2022 world champion Max Verstappen, another former teammate of Vettel, is excited about swapping helmets with the 35-year-old this weekend, and shared a story from after his crash at Silverstone last season on Thursday.

“He’s had a career which a lot of people could only dream of. But at the end of the day that’s not everything,” said Verstappen.

“I think as a person he’s always been very caring. Of course I had many heated battles with him, especially in the beginning of my career. But for me one thing I will always remember for the rest of my life, last year Silverstone I came back from the hospital to get to my motorhome to get all my stuff and he was there waiting for me when I got out of the car and he was like, ‘Max, how are you doing? Are you okay?’ and that just shows how he is, a super nice, caring person, who’s not only there for performance, but means well. I think that’s also really nice to be remembered like that.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Charles Leclerc recalls the time he received a special thank you note from Vettel for all the work he was doing on the simulator at Ferrari’s headquarters.

“He’s been incredible. I remember already in F2, I was doing the simulator work, which okay it’s not easy work to do because it’s really, really tiring and I thought that Seb probably didn’t even know I was on the simulator and I received a letter one day just thanking me for all the hard work and that meant a lot for me at that time. But that was only a small thing,” said Leclerc.

“We became team-mates in 2019 and 2020, where he has taught me a lot of things. We’ve had our tense moments on track but the respect off the track has never changed.

“He’s always been there for me whenever I’ve had difficult times. That was very different to what I was used to with my previous teammates. Obviously in Formula One it’s normal there is inner competition inside the team but he’s always been super caring and trying to help me whenever I was going through more difficult times. He will definitely be missed.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pierre Gasly, who drives for Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri but is moving to Alpine next season, is expecting an emotional weekend in the UAE capital and also sang Vettel’s praises.

“I think he’s been a great player and a great icon and figure for all of us F1 drivers. Personally for me he’s been a great help before I made it to Formula One when I was a reserve driver for Red Bull, I managed to get close to him and ask for some direction and some advice at the time. Definitely he’s going to be massively missed in the paddock,” said the 26-year-old Frenchman.

Alonso, who will take Vettel’s seat at Aston Martin next season, will be wearing a special helmet in Abu Dhabi that features a German flag stripe and the words, ‘Danke Seb’ on either side in honor of Vettel.

“It’s going to be strange to not have him next year in the first race,” said the 41-year-old Spaniard.

“We shared so many things over the last 15 years. Sometimes we fought for championships, sometimes for seventh place, even in Japan until finish line and we still always enjoyed every single battle and respect each other as much as we could.

“I think my career is going to be linked to Sebastian in a way, because we fought for many great things in the best seasons of our life probably. Even though it was on his side the outcome always, I think our names will be linked to other.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Poland World Cup team escorted by fighter jets

Poland World Cup team escorted by fighter jets
  • "It's a good sign showing support for our players," Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said
  • He also posted a picture of the team's plane flying next to an F-16
WARSAW: Robert Lewandowski and his Poland teammates enjoyed a special World Cup send-off accompanied by fighter jets but critics questioned the use of military resources.
Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak took to public radio on Friday to defend the decision to escort the team plane through Polish airspace the previous day.
“It’s a good sign showing support for our players,” he said.
Blaszczak on Thursday tweeted: “Our players are already on the way to the World Cup in Qatar. They are being escorted by F-16s to the border. Good luck!” .
He also posted a picture of the team’s plane flying next to an F-16.
Blaszczak said the escort was nothing more than regular pilot training.
“The most important assignment for our F-16 pilots is training, and such an exercise took place yesterday,” he said.
Poland will start their World Cup campaign against Mexico on November 22. Group C also includes Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

  • Questions have swirled around the role alcohol would play at this year’s World Cup since Qatar won hosting rights in 2010
  • Alcohol is sold in bars at some hotels, where beer costs around $15 per half-liter
DOHA: In a reversal, alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar’s World Cup stadiums, world football governing body FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement comes two days before Sunday’s kickoff of the World Cup, the first to be held in a conservative Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in public.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” a FIFA spokesperson said in the statement.

Budweiser, a major World Cup sponsor, owned by beer maker AB InBev, was to exclusively sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums three hours before and one hour after each game.

“Tournament organizers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup,” the statement said.

The reversal of that policy comes after long-term negotiations between FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Budweiser, and executives from Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), which is organizing the World Cup, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“A larger number of fans are attending from across the Middle East and South Asia, where alcohol doesn’t play such a large role in the culture,” the source said.

“The thinking was that, for many fans, the presence of alcohol would not create an enjoyable experience.”

Alcohol will still be served inside the stadium hospitality zones, the source added.

Budweiser will sell its non-alcoholic beer throughout the stadium precincts, the statement said.

Neither Budweiser nor the SC responded to Reuters’ request for comment.

Questions have swirled around the role alcohol would play at this year’s World Cup since Qatar won hosting rights in 2010. While not a “dry” state like neighboring Saudi Arabia, consuming alcohol in public places is illegal in Qatar.

Visitors cannot bring alcohol into Qatar, even from the airport’s duty free section, and most cannot buy alcohol at the country’s only liquor store. Alcohol is sold in bars at some hotels, where beer costs around $15 per half-liter.

Budweiser will still sell alcoholic beer at the main FIFA Fan Fest in central Doha, the source said, where it is offered for about $14 per half pint. Alcohol will also be sold in some other fan zones whereas others are alcohol-free.

“Fans can decide where they want to go without feeling uncomfortable. At stadiums, this was previously not the case,” the source said.

Infantino unopposed to get 4 more years as FIFA president

Infantino unopposed to get 4 more years as FIFA president
  • The 52-year-old Swiss lawyer won a five-candidate race in 2016 to replace Sepp Blatter and was re-elected unopposed in 2019
DOHA: FIFA President Gianni Infantino is getting four more years in charge of soccer’s governing body after no candidate stepped up to challenge him.

FIFA said Thursday the 52-year-old Swiss lawyer was the only person to enter the race by the time the deadline passed overnight — exactly four months before election day on March 16 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Infantino won a five-candidate race in 2016 to replace Sepp Blatter and was re-elected unopposed in 2019. He’s now set to stay in the job beyond the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Infantino’s upcoming re-election to the $3 million-per-year job may not be his final term in office. FIFA rules allow him to run again to stay in power for another World Cup cycle until 2031.

A quirk of FIFA’s statutes means the first three years of Infantino’s presidency — when he completed an unfinished term started by Blatter — does not count against the 12-year limit agreed to in reforms passed during a prolonged corruption crisis before his first election.

Outside of soccer, one political threat to Infantino’s leadership is an investigation by two special prosecutors in Switzerland into his three undocumented meetings with then-attorney general Michael Lauber in 2016 and 2017 during American and Swiss federal investigations of soccer officials.

It is currently unclear how that case, which is being overseen by the Swiss parliament, is proceeding or how much jurisdiction it has over Infantino as a private citizen who could be accused of having sought an advantage from a public official. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Infantino’s current term in office, which started in June 2019, saw FIFA dip into its $2 billion-plus reserves and oversee emergency legal measures to help stabilize soccer through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global health crisis almost entirely shut down World Cup qualifying games in 2020. The final tournament in Qatar starts on Sunday.

Infantino did not get approval for the biggest idea in the current presidential term — doubling the number of men’s World Cups to every two years in a planned overhaul of the calendar for national teams. That plan was blocked last year by the continental soccer bodies of Europe and South America, UEFA and CONMEBOL, who teamed up to threaten a boycott of a biennial World Cup.

Tensions persist between FIFA and the two traditionally powerful continents, though they declined to propose or publicly support a challenger. Candidates need pledges from five federations and to have been active in a formal soccer role for at least two of the past five years.

Infantino has shored up his voting base in the 54-member Confederation of African Football, which has been led since March 2021 by his close ally, South African mining magnate Patrice Motsepe.

The 2026 World Cup in North America, the first with 48 teams instead of 32, will hugely raise the tournament records for attendance and revenue for FIFA, which is on track to earn nearly $7 billion in its four-year commercial cycle tied to the World Cup in Qatar.

Infantino has consistently staked his presidency on raising FIFA’s income to steer more money toward federations worldwide. He wants other countries to close the gap on Europe and South America, which have provided every team to play in all 21 World Cup finals.

Europe and South America will field competing bids to host the 2030 World Cup, which is set for a vote by FIFA members in 2024.

Ukraine was added in October to the co-hosting bid by Spain and Portugal, while 1930 host Uruguay is part of a centenary celebration bid with Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.

Infantino still needs to pass an integrity and eligibility check carried out by a FIFA-appointed review panel chaired by a judge from India, Mukul Mudgal. That should be a formality in the weeks ahead.

Ansu Fati shines as Spain win final World Cup warmup

Ansu Fati shines as Spain win final World Cup warmup
  • Bruno Fernandes scored twice in the first half to lead Portugal to an easy victory over Nigeria in Lisbon
  • Ghana, back at the World Cup after missing out at the tournament in Russia, defeated Switzerland 2-0 in Abu Dhabi
AMMAN: Ansu Fati made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team, scoring a goal and showing he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup on Thursday.

Portugal, without Cristiano Ronaldo, saw Bruno Fernandes shine in a 4-0 win over Nigeria in their final match before the World Cup.

Fati teamed up well with some of the other youngsters giving Spain hope of a successful campaign in Qatar, with Gavi Paez and Nico Williams also scoring a goal each in the team’s final match before its World Cup opener against Costa Rica on Nov. 23.

“That’s some great news for us,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said of Fati’s performance. “He has a good relationship with the goal.”

Fati scored on a shot from inside the area in the 13th minute before Gavi doubled the lead from near the penalty spot in the 56th. Williams, who replaced Fati in the 72nd, made it 3-0 with a cross shot from inside the box in the 84th.

“I liked what I see from the team,” Luis Enrique said. “I see it with the right attitude. Sometimes, when you play a friendly so close to the World Cup, you don’t play a good match, because the players are so focused on the World Cup, but everything went well and now we can start preparing for Costa Rica.”

Luis Enrique had some high praise for Marco Asensio, who set up Fati’s goal.

“He was at a different level,” the coach said of Asensio, who played as a striker in the absence of Álvaro Morata.

Hamza Al-Dardour scored for Jordan in second-half stoppage time at Amman International Stadium in Jordan.

Fati had not played for Spain since making his fourth appearance as a teenager in October 2020, shortly after breaking the record for Spain’s youngest scorer. He had not been called up by coach Luis Enrique in the last international break before the World Cup, when the 20-year-old forward was not playing often with Barcelona.

He is one of the many youngsters selected by Luis Enrique to Spain’s revamped squad, along with 19-year-old Pedri Gonzalez, 20-year-old Williams, and 18-year-old Gavi, who had broken Fati’s record by scoring his first goal for Spain at the age of 17 years, 304 days.

After the Group E opener against Costa Rica, Spain face Germany in one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament and then take on Japan.

Luis Enrique couldn’t count on Jose Luis Gayà because of a right ankle injury sustained in Wednesday’s training session. Also not available for Thursday’s match were Morata, Hugo Guillamon and Marcos Llorente, who had not been fully fit and missed practice at the start of Spain’s preparations.

Luis Enrique said a decision on whether Gayà will remain with the squad is expected to be made on Friday.

FERNANDES THRIVES

Fernandes scored twice in the first half to lead Portugal to an easy victory over Nigeria in Lisbon.

Gonçalo Ramos and João Mario added second-half goals for the Portuguese squad that was without Ronaldo because of a stomach bug that had already made him miss training on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Dennis missed a late penalty kick for Nigeria.

“It was a very complete game,” Fernandes said. “We know we have a very capable team and we showed it.”

Portugal open their quest for a first World Cup title against Ghana on Nov. 24. They then face  Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

OTHER WARMUPS

Ghana, back at the World Cup after missing out at the tournament in Russia, defeated Switzerland 2-0 in Abu Dhabi with second-half goals by Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo.

Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Its opener is against Portugal on Nov. 24.

Switzerland, playing in their fifth straight World Cup, debut in Group G against Cameroon on Nov. 24, then faces Brazil and Serbia.

Canada, back in the World Cup after 36 years, came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 in Dubai with Lucas Cavallini scoring the winner by converting a penalty kick deep into second-half stoppage time.

Japan had opened the scoring with Yuki Soma less than 10 minutes into the match. Steven Vitoria equalized in the 21st for Canada, which is in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. It debuts against Belgium on Nov. 23. Japan opens against Germany in Group E before facing Costa Rica and Spain.

Costa Rica’s warmup against Iraq was canceled because of a dispute with Iraq officials related to the entrance of Costa Rican players into the country.

