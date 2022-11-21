KAPSARC concludes observer participation at COP27 climate negotiations

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center has concluded its participation at the UN Climate Change Conference.

The center co-hosted four side events with international and local organizations at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, while showcasing the best way to a net-zero carbon scenario in the Saudi Green Initiative, as well as enriching six discussion sessions in the Saudi Pavilion.

It also held six sessions in several international pavilions such as the Japan Pavilion, the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) Business Hub, Clean Air Task Force CATF’s Zero Carbon Future, and New York Times Climate Forward.

“KAPSARC’s participation at COP 27 aims to support global efforts in facing climate change and emphasized the Kingdom’s efforts in this field. In line with the summit the Center launched the second edition of the Circular Carbon Economy Index and two reports published in collaboration with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to highlight the role of nature-based solutions and the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) in curbing carbon emissions and reaching Paris Agreement goals,” President of KAPSARC, Fahad Alajlan, said.

Alajlan mentioned that the summit is a good opportunity to connect with ideas, experiences and best practices that seek to secure energy sustainability without harming the economic development cycle. He stressed that COP 27 is a chance to present and explain the CCE framework that was developed by our Center and several international organizations as a holistic and inclusive approach to manage carbon emissions.

The Vice President of Knowledge and Analysis, Fahad Alturki, pointed out that the COP 27 sessions pave the way in reaching the climate goals as many countries are targeting carbon neutrality by 2nd half of the century, as they work to display the best initiatives and approaches to make this goal a reality. He explained that investment in energy efficiency will power the opportunity to balance between the energy transition and the challenges of economic development.

During the days of the event,15 of KAPSARC’s experts shared their knowledge in several fields, such as the role of nature-based solutions in reaching net-zero carbon, innovative solutions for plastic circular economy, opportunities to preserve and promote ecosystem biodiversity, in addition to challenges for green transformation in the Middle East, the Kingdom's approach to reaching net-zero emissions, as well as regional carbon strategies and the role of finance in accelerating Carbon capture and storage (CCS) Deployment.

It is worth mentioning that the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) is an advisory think tank within global energy economics and sustainability; provides consulting services and produces evident base research to support the Saudi energy sector and impact global policymaking.