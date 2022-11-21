You are here

  • Home
  • KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 

KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 

KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 
The agreement was signed by KAEC's CEO Cyril Piaia, and Oweis Zahran, CEO of OWS Automotive. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gc9tn

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 

KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdullah Economic City has signed an agreement with OWS Automotive to develop a vehicle remanufacturing facility within the city, according to a press release.

The agreement, signed by KAEC's CEO Cyril Piaia, and Oweis Zahran, CEO of OWS Automotive, sees the development of maintenance repair overhaul service centers, re-manufacturing logistics facilities, and accommodation for staff within KAEC.

“We’re very excited about this partnership as opportunities to support the local industry and combine it with OWS Automotive’s experience in the region are immense,” said Zahran.

KAEC has been finalizing deals with car manufacturers after the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors signed an agreement last May to build a production factory with an annual capacity of 150,000 zero-emission electric vehicles.

The city is already home to a host of big names in the truck assembly sector, including Renault, Volvo and Rosenbauer.

"Early this year, we signed a deal with Juffali Automotive Co. to move its facility from Jeddah to here. The company assembles Mercedes trucks," Majid Matbouly, head of the industrial valley at KAEC said at an earlier interview with Arab News.  

“With our sights set on creating a truly dynamic city home to world-class infrastructure and leading services across a variety of industries, our agreement with OWS Automotive is beneficial in all regards,” Piaia said.

OWS Automotive is also considering launching a training academy within the city, which aims to offer 200 jobs to Saudi nationals, expanding to 1,000 jobs when the facility is fully operational.

Founded in the US 30 years ago, OWS Automotive focuses primarily on providing governments and corporate fleets with automotive services including systemization and fleet maintenance repair and overhaul, according to the statement.

Topics: auto industry

Related

Special Lucid Motors opens first Middle East studio in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Lucid Motors opens first Middle East studio in Riyadh
Siemens to add to Kingdom’s EV drive with supply of chargers to Electromin 
Business & Economy
Siemens to add to Kingdom’s EV drive with supply of chargers to Electromin 

Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 

Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 

Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia is undertaking massive economic diversification, the Kingdom has ranked first in the labor force growth rate among the Group of 20 countries during the period 2012 - 2021, according to a recent report launched by the National Labor Observatory. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia has shown positive signs in the main labor indicators, which are based on global benchmarks issued by the International Labor Organization, as the Kingdom is steadily progressing in its efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030. 

The labor indicators include the annual labor force growth, labor force participation rate, employment, and unemployment rates, in addition to the rate of those outside the scope of education, work, and training. 

The NLO and the Saudi Labor Market Indices were launched in 2019 with the objective of further boosting Saudization and regulating the labor market. The NLO provides a set of services and products specialized in the labor market, based on comprehensive and accurate data that enables anticipating the future of the labor market, evaluating policies and programs and measuring their impact. 

According to Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics and Information, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom decreased to 5.80 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022. 

Saudization, officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme, or Nitaqat, is considered a crucial step towards economic success.  

Although the process of Saudization has been going on since 1985, major regulatory and economic reforms have accelerated in recent years under the Vision 2030 agenda, with the aim of increasing the participation of young Saudis in the economy, promoting non-oil sectors and improving the overall quality of life. 

The Kingdom’s public sector is quickly adapting to international standards and labor market demands by digitalizing services. While the ministry is using the latest business management methods to help public organizations increase the competency and productivity of workers while creating a competitive labor market that can partner with the private sector. 

Last week, Saudi Arabia was ranked the best in the region and third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022. 

The Kingdom excelled with very high performance in its digital government transformation, putting it in the group of “very developed countries”, according to the index report. 

The GTMI was developed as part of the World Bank’s GovTech Initiative to measure digital government maturity in four focus areas: supporting core government systems, enhancing service delivery, mainstreaming citizen engagement, and fostering GovTech enablers. 

Vision 2030 promotes Saudi women as an important part of the Kingdom’s strength. It aims to develop their talents, invest their energies, and provide them with the right opportunities to build their futures, contributing to the development of society. 

Saudi women now comprise 33.6 percent of the Saudi workforce as of March 2022, according to the General Authority for Statistics. That figure is up from 17.4 percent just five years ago. 

The unemployment rate of women was the lowest in 20 years as of the first quarter of 2022, falling to 20.2 percent from 22.5 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Saad A. Al-Hammad, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, told Arab News: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has implemented policies and initiatives that support inclusivity, and diversity in the labor market through introducing various incentives to enhance the positive image of women in the workplace, and to create a supportive and inclusive environment to facilitate women’s entry into the labor market.” 

Al-Hammad added that the percentage of women in senior and middle management positions rose from 28.6 percent in 2017 to 39 percent as of the first quarter of 2022. 

Also adding to the employment surge is Saudi Arabia’s small and medium enterprises sector, which witnessed a growth trajectory in the first half of 2022, as the Kingdom pushes ahead with fostering entrepreneurship and stimulating investment in startups and small businesses as part of Vision 2030. 

The number of registered SMEs in Saudi Arabia hit 892,063 at the close of June, registering a 25.6 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises. 

Topics: Employment

Related

‘Saudization’ in the insurance sector at 77%, says Bupa Arabia chairman
Business & Economy
‘Saudization’ in the insurance sector at 77%, says Bupa Arabia chairman
Abdullah Abuthnain speaking at the opening session of the conference. (HRDF)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry creates ‘skill development’ strategy to enhance Saudization

Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank completes issuance of $2.6bn Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk

Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank completes issuance of $2.6bn Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank completes issuance of $2.6bn Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk

Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank completes issuance of $2.6bn Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tadawul-listed Al Rajhi Bank has announced the completion of the issuance of SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk, a bourse filing revealed. 

All retail subscribers that were part of the subscription application have received 100 percent of their orders.

The settlement date of the Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk commenced on Nov. 16 with over 125,000 subscribers. 

Following the conclusion of the Al Rajhi Bank Tier 1 sukuk, the bank said a total of 10 million sukuks will be issued at a par value of SR1,000 each.

The sukuks, which are set to be listed and traded on the Saudi Exchange Market – also known as Tadawul – upon the completion of all regulatory requirements will offer an annual return of 5.5 percent to be paid quarterly starting from the settlement date.

Surplus refunds have been provided to eligible investors on Nov. 16 and will be deposited in the accounts of those investors in accordance with the procedures adopted by the relevant banks.

Al Rajhi Capital is the financial advisor and lead manager of the public offering.

The Saudi Capital Market Authority’s green light for the offering was not considered as a recommendation to subscribe to the fund, as it merely means that the legal requirements as per the Capital Market Law and its Implementing Regulations have been met, the market regulator said.

Al Rajhi Bank has reported a 19 percent profit surge to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022, bolstered by a 13 percent surge in operating income. 

Despite the announcement, Al Rajhi’s shares declined 0.23 percent to reach SR87.50 at the closing bell of Sunday. 

The increase in operating income was fueled by higher financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and exchange income, the Kingdom’s most valued bank noted.

Founded in 1957 and considered the world’s largest Islamic bank by capital based on 2015 data, Al Rajhi Bank is a major investor in Saudi Arabia’s business and is one of the major joint stock firms in the Kingdom.

Topics: Al Rajhi Bank Sukuk

Related

Al Rajhi Bank completes $3bn Tier 1 SR-denominated Sukuk subscription
Business & Economy
Al Rajhi Bank completes $3bn Tier 1 SR-denominated Sukuk subscription

QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec

QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec

QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

DOHA: QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China’s Sinopec with liquefied natural gas, the longest such LNG agreement so far as volatile markets drive buyers to seek long-term deals.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, competition for LNG has become intense, with Europe in particular needing vast amounts to help replace Russian pipeline gas that used to make up almost 40 percent of the continent’s imports.

“Today is an important milestone for the first sales and purchase agreement for North Field East project, it is 4 million tons for 27 years to Sinopec of China,” QatarEnergy chief Saad Al-Kaabi told Reuters in Doha, shortly before the deal signing.

“It signifies long-term deals are here and important for both seller and buyer,” he said.

The North Field is part of the world’s biggest gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.

QatarEnergy earlier this year signed five deals for North Field East (NFE), the first and larger of the two-phase North Field expansion plan, which includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity to 126 million tons per year by 2027 from 77 million.

It later signed contracts with three partners for North Field South (NFS), the second phase of the expansion.

Monday’s deal, confirmed by Sinopec, is the first supply deal to be announced for NFE.

“We are very happy about this deal with Sinopec because we have had a long-term relationship in the past and this takes our relationship to new heights as we have an SPA that will last into the 2050s,” Kaabi said.

Long-term supply

Kaabi said negotiations with other buyers in China and Europe that want to have security of supply were ongoing.

Qatar is already the world’s top LNG exporter and its North Field expansion project will boost that position and help guarantee long-term supplies of gas to Europe as the continent seeks alternatives to Russian flows.

“I think the recent volatility has driven buyers to understand the importance of having long-term supply,” Kaabi said.

He added negotiations for an equity stake in the Gulf country’s expansion project were ongoing with several entities.

The supply contract is a key component for an integrated partnership in the NFE, Sinopec said in a statement, indicating it could be involved in stake negotiations.

QatarEnergy has maintained a 75 percent stake overall in the expansion and could give up to a 5 percent stake from its holding to some buyers, Kaabi said.

Sources told Reuters in June that China’s national oil majors were in advanced talks with Qatar to invest in NFE.

Topics: qatarenergy Sinopec Liquified Natural Gas Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Related

QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
Business & Economy
QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project

Oil Updates — Crude hovers near two-month low; China’s oil imports from Russia jumps 

Oil Updates — Crude hovers near two-month low; China’s oil imports from Russia jumps 
Updated 21 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude hovers near two-month low; China’s oil imports from Russia jumps 

Oil Updates — Crude hovers near two-month low; China’s oil imports from Russia jumps 
Updated 21 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices hovered near two-month lows on Monday as supply fears receded while concerns over China’s fuel demand and rising interest rates weighed on prices. 

Brent crude futures for January had slipped 90 cents, or 1.03 percent, to $86.72 a barrel by 07.45 a.m. Saudi time after settling at its lowest since Sept. 27. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $79.22 a barrel, down 86 cents or 1.07 percent.  

Both benchmarks closed Friday at their lowest since Sept. 27, extending losses for a second week, with Brent down 9 percent and WTI 10 percent lower. 

Russian October oil supplies to China up 16 percent 

China’s oil imports from Russia jumped 16 percent in October from the same month last year to just behind top supplier Saudi Arabia, as state-run firms stocked up before a European embargo over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine kicked in. 

Supplies from Russia, including oil pumped through the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports, totaled 7.72 million tons, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday. 

That amount, equivalent to 1.82 million barrels per day, was steady from September but off May’s record of nearly 2 million bpd. 

State-run traders including Unipec, Zhenhua Oil and Chinaoil ramped up imports of Russian Urals, loaded mostly from European ports, before winding down purchases in recent weeks in the face of imminent EU sanctions and uncertainty surrounding a Group of Seven plan to cap Russian oil prices. 

Saudi shipments rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 7.93 million tons, or 1.87 million bpd, versus September’s 1.83 million bpd. 

Year-to-date, Saudi Arabia remained China’s top supplier with volumes of 73.76 million tons, similar to the same period last year. January-October Russian supplies rose 9.5 percent on year to 71.97 million tons, helped by refiners’ consistent appetite for the discounted oil. 

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins 

European traders are rushing to fill tanks in the region with Russian diesel before an EU ban begins in February, as alternative sources remain limited, Reuters reported. 

The EU will ban Russian oil product imports, on which it relies heavily for its diesel, by Feb. 5. That will follow a ban on Russian crude taking effect in December. 

Russian diesel loadings destined for the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp storage region rose to 215,000 bpd from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, up by 126 percent from October, Pamela Munger, senior market analyst at energy analytics firm Vortexa, said. 

With few immediate cost-effective alternatives, diesel from Russia has made up 44 percent of Europe’s total imports of road fuel so far in November, compared with 39 percent in October, Refinitiv data shows. 

Although Europe’s reliance on Russian fuel has fallen from more than 50 percent before Moscow’s February invasion of Ukraine, Russia is still the continent’s largest diesel supplier. 

“The EU will have to secure around 500-600 kb/d of diesel to replace the Russian volumes, replacements will come from the US as well as east of Suez, primarily the Middle East and India,” Eugene Lindell, refining and products market analyst at FGE, said. 

(With input from Reuters)  
 

Topics: Oil OPEC China

Related

Oil Update — Oil slides; Bisat oilfield’s plant begins operations; Ranger Oil explores sale 
Business & Economy
Oil Update — Oil slides; Bisat oilfield’s plant begins operations; Ranger Oil explores sale 
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Diamondback to buy Lario Permian; Biden asks Congress for $500m to modernize oil reserve
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Diamondback to buy Lario Permian; Biden asks Congress for $500m to modernize oil reserve

KAPSARC concludes observer participation at COP27 climate negotiations

KAPSARC concludes observer participation at COP27 climate negotiations
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

KAPSARC concludes observer participation at COP27 climate negotiations

KAPSARC concludes observer participation at COP27 climate negotiations
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center has concluded its participation at the UN Climate Change Conference.

The center co-hosted four side events with international and local organizations at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, while showcasing the best way to a net-zero carbon scenario in the Saudi Green Initiative, as well as enriching six discussion sessions in the Saudi Pavilion.

It also held six sessions in several international pavilions such as the Japan Pavilion, the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) Business Hub, Clean Air Task Force CATF’s Zero Carbon Future, and New York Times Climate Forward.

“KAPSARC’s participation at COP 27 aims to support global efforts in facing climate change and emphasized the Kingdom’s efforts in this field. In line with the summit the Center launched the second edition of the Circular Carbon Economy Index and two reports published in collaboration with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to highlight the role of nature-based solutions and the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) in curbing carbon emissions and reaching Paris Agreement goals,” President of KAPSARC, Fahad Alajlan, said.

Alajlan mentioned that the summit is a good opportunity to connect with ideas, experiences and best practices that seek to secure energy sustainability without harming the economic development cycle. He stressed that COP 27 is a chance to present and explain the CCE framework that was developed by our Center and several international organizations as a holistic and inclusive approach to manage carbon emissions.

The Vice President of Knowledge and Analysis, Fahad Alturki, pointed out that the COP 27 sessions pave the way in reaching the climate goals as many countries are targeting carbon neutrality by 2nd half of the century, as they work to display the best initiatives and approaches to make this goal a reality. He explained that investment in energy efficiency will power the opportunity to balance between the energy transition and the challenges of economic development.

During the days of the event,15 of KAPSARC’s experts shared their knowledge in several fields, such as the role of nature-based solutions in reaching net-zero carbon, innovative solutions for plastic circular economy, opportunities to preserve and promote ecosystem biodiversity, in addition to challenges for green transformation in the Middle East, the Kingdom's approach to reaching net-zero emissions, as well as regional carbon strategies and the role of finance in accelerating Carbon capture and storage (CCS) Deployment.

It is worth mentioning that the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) is an advisory think tank within global energy economics and sustainability; provides consulting services and produces evident base research to support the Saudi energy sector and impact global policymaking.

Topics: COP27 King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) climate change

Latest updates

KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 
KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 
Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 
Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 
Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank completes issuance of $2.6bn Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk
Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank completes issuance of $2.6bn Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk
Turkiye says 3 killed in rocket strikes from Kurdish group in Syria
Turkiye says 3 killed in rocket strikes from Kurdish group in Syria
China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge
China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.