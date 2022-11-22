You are here

Red Bull boss praises Max Verstappen for unprecedented F1 triumph

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner (C) believes Max Verstappen (L) has pulled off a season no one else could have achieved. (Reuters/File Photo)
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner (C) believes Max Verstappen (L) has pulled off a season no one else could have achieved. (Reuters/File Photo)
2022-11-22
Reem Abulleil

Red Bull boss praises Max Verstappen for unprecedented F1 triumph

Red Bull boss praises Max Verstappen for unprecedented F1 triumph
  Dutch driver's 15 wins from 22 races unlikely to be matched, says Christian Horner
Updated 18 sec ago
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen has pulled off a season no one else could have achieved, heaping praise on the two-time Formula One world champion.

Verstappen successfully defended his F1 title this campaign, winning 15 of 22 grands prix, including a third consecutive Abu Dhabi triumph over the weekend.

“I think Max is operating at a level that I’m not sure anybody — the way he’s driving at the moment — in the same equipment will be able to repeat what he’s done this year,” Horner said on Sunday.

Red Bull missed out on a one-two finish in the drivers’ championship as Sergio Perez was pipped by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Still, Horner paid tribute to Perez for enjoying his best season in F1 to date.

“This is the strongest that Red Bull has ever been,” said Horner.

“The strength and depth that we have, technically and operationally, throughout the business, everybody has gone their extra yards, which you need to do to achieve the kind of results that we have, against opposition that is world class.

“And nobody ever lost sight of the target, after eight years in the wilderness effectively, of keeping that momentum going, keeping that focus and determination. And when we got an opportunity, we grabbed it with both hands.”

However, it has not all been smooth sailing for Red Bull this year, with lots of controversy off the track, including being handed a $7 million fine and a wind tunnel penalty for exceeding the budget cap last season.

Add to that the manner in which they won the championship 12 months ago, as well as the recent drama with team orders that transpired between Verstappen and Perez in Brazil, and the Milton Keynes-based marque has made headlines for much more than winning races.

Horner believes that Red Bull Racing’s success has has created resentment among other teams.

“The higher you rise, the sharper the knives, and we’ve experienced a bit of that this year,” he said.

“The quickest way to become unpopular in this paddock is to win and win consistently. We’re a subsidiary of an energy drink, racing against OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and historic brands and, of course, that does not sit comfortably with some of our competitors.”

He added: “I think off track we’ve firmly had a target on our back this year. We’re a race team, what we do is — we’re not a political organization, we just focus on going racing.

“We’re hard racers, we push the boundaries, which is what race teams do if they want to succeed, and that’s always been our approach. It’s worked well for us. It’s the way we enjoy competing. At times, it’s felt it has been tough this year, but that’s, unfortunately, Formula One.”

Horner expects a tougher challenge from Ferrari and Mercedes next season, and says Red Bull will take nothing for granted.

“When you win 17 grands prix and do what we’ve done, you can understand that it hurts our opponents, and I’m sure there’ll be even more motivated to become a challenger next year. They’re both such high-quality teams and nothing can be taken for granted in 2023,” he said.

Horner dedicated this triumphant season to Red Bull founder and co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last month, and said there were many lessons learned from 2022.

“It’s been a phenomenal year for the team, for the drivers, for our partners. Obviously in a year where we unfortunately lost our founder, to have had the most successful year that we’ve ever had in the sport, is testimony and dedicated to him,” said the 49-year-old Brit.

“I think that you learn in this business never to expect a quiet life, particularly when you’re running at the front. Never be complacent about winning and enjoy every result, enjoy every victory, enjoy every moment, because it’s so hard-earned and it means so much that they should be never underestimated. Whether it’s with budget caps or drivers, there’s always things to learn.”

Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
2022-11-22
AP

Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw Monday in the return to the World Cup for both nations.
Weah, a son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, scored after a pass from Christian Pulisic in the 36th minute.
Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the United States appeared headed to victory. But Walker Zimmerman plowed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal, and referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of host Qatar pointed to the penalty spot.
Bale put his kick to the left of goalkeeper Matt Turner’s outstretched arm for his 41st goal in 109 international appearances, salvaging a point for Wales in its first World Cup match since 1958.
Next up for the United States is a high-profile matchup against England on Friday, the same day Wales faces Iran. England opened with a 6-2 rout of the Iranians earlier Monday.
Tim Weah, just 22, was part of a new-look American team that is the second-youngest in the tournament.
Pulisic, the top American player and one of the few holdovers from the 2017 qualifying failure, burst up the middle of the field in a move that led to the goal. Weah timed his run perfectly as Pulisic passed ahead, breaking in ahead of Neco Williams.
From near the penalty area, Weah used the side of his right foot to poke the ball over the left thigh of sliding goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey for his fourth goal in 26 international appearances.
Weah ran toward the American fans with arms extended and slid on both knees. He was mobbed by teammates, then raised both hands skyward and blew a kiss to the heavens.
George Weah, who never played in a World Cup, planned to be at the game.
Thousands of supporters in the Red Wall filled one end of the lower bowl and sang throughout.
In the 750th international match in United States history, the Americans started a record 10 players from European clubs, with only Zimmerman from Major League Soccer. DeAndre Yedlin, who entered in the 74th minute, was the only American player with previous World Cup experience.
Josh Sargent nearly put the Americans ahead in the 10th minute when he hit the post with a header from Antonee Robinson’s cross.
Ben Davies’ header in the 64th minute was pushed over the crossbar by a leaping Turner.
The match was played in the Arabian desert west of Doha at rebuilt Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, lit in brilliant colors and featuring an exterior facade meant to replicate undulating sand dunes.
The US Soccer Federation sold about 3,300 tickets, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was on hand in the crowd of 43,418.
Three Americans picked up yellow cards for rough tackles and would be suspended if assessed another: Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Tim Ream.
Yunus Musah at 19 years, 358 days, became the youngest American to start a World Cup match, 19 days younger than DaMarcus Beasley in 2022, and Tyler Adams at 23 became the youngest US World Cup captain since Harry Keough and Walter Bahr in 1950.
Turner and Zimmerman played their first competitive matches in a month and McKennie — with newly dyed red, white and blue hair — his first since in three weeks. Ream was paired with Zimmerman in central defense, his first international appearance in 14 months.
For Wales, Hennessey played only his second match since late September and Bale made his second start in two months.

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup
2022-11-22
AP

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
AP

DOHA: Louis van Gaal’s gambles at both ends of the field paid off for the Netherlands.
Up front, Memphis Depay returned from injury as a second-half substitute to help spark the attack into life as the Netherlands scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0 Monday at the World Cup.
At the back, Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert pulled off three key saves to keep the African champions at bay after Van Gaal decided to give him his international debut in a key World Cup game and just two months after he was called into the national squad for the first time.
“His quality is he can stop balls and he did that three times today,” the Netherlands coach said, “and he did it perfectly.”
Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaasen provided the late goals to ensure the Dutch team’s winning start at its first World Cup appearance since 2014, when Van Gaal was also coach.
Gakpo rose to glance a header in from a cross by Frenkie de Jong in the 84th minute with the team’s first effort on target. Klaasen added a second right at the end of eight minutes of stoppage time by slotting in after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy only weakly blocked a shot from Depay.
The orange-shirted Dutch fans had been subdued until the late strikes as Senegal was the more energetic team. The Senegalese drums and chants were the dominant sound from the stands for much of the game.
But Senegal’s main problem was predictable: Without injured forward Sadio Mane, it couldn’t convert any of its chances.
“I think we gave everything and I think we deserved at least a point from this game,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said. “But, of course, Sadio being missing is a problem for us.”
Depay, who has only just recovered from a hamstring injury, was put on by Van Gaal with about 30 minutes to go after the veteran coach said the day before that he wasn’t sure if the Barcelona forward was ready for action.
He decided to see if he was and Depay responded by playing parts in both goals.
First, he linked up with De Jong near the edge of the area before the midfielder crossed to Gakpo for the first goal. Depay’s run and shot deep in injury time led to the second goal for Klaasen — one of four substitutes in the match. It sealed a Dutch victory and a 16th game unbeaten for the Netherlands since the 71-year-old Van Gaal, the oldest coach at the World Cup, returned from retirement last year to lead his country for a third time.
The substitutions provided “the breakthrough,” Van Gaal said. “Memphis was a big part of that.”
The long injury time — it stretched out to nearly nine minutes — was partly because of a serious-looking injury to Senegal central midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who left on a stretcher clutching his right leg. Cisse watched solemnly as one of his most important midfielders was carried off in the first game since the team lost Mane for the entire World Cup to a right leg injury.
Senegal won the African Cup at the start of the year and was heralded as maybe the best African team to ever come to a World Cup. Without Mane and now with an opening game loss, it’s in a scrap to make it out of the group stage.
Few people were talking about the Dutch coming into this World Cup, but their record is highly impressive under Van Gaal and they’re now through what he had identified as their toughest test of the group stage.
“A 2-0 victory against the champions of the African Cup. I can be very very pleased,” Van Gaal said.
The Netherlands can secure a place in the round of 16 if the team beats Ecuador in its next game. Senegal faces a must-win against host Qatar.
“That,” Cisse said, “is like a final now.”

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup
2022-11-21
AP

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup
  • The game was delayed for several minutes in the first half when Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand clashed heads
  • Match had a total of 29 minutes of injury time, 15 minutes in the first half and 14 in the second
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

DOHA: Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put last year's European Championship loss behind them, combining to score three goals in England's 6-2 rout of Iran on Monday at the World Cup.
Both players missed penalties in the shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final and were then subjected to racist abuse. A year later, Saka scored twice at Khalifa International Stadium and Rashford came off the bench to add another with his first move of the match.
It has been a difficult buildup for England, but this was a performance that will provide encouragement to coach Gareth Southgate, who has recently endured the most troubled period of his England tenure.
He was booed after a 4-0 loss to Hungary in June and was humiliated by his own fans when they chanted: “You don’t know what you’re doing.”
Hundreds of fans missed the start of the match because of an issue with digital tickets. When they eventually made their way to their seats, they witnessed an utterly dominant display from England.
Jude Bellingham scored the first goal in the 35th minute — his first international goal.
Saka then got his first of the match in the 43rd and Raheem Sterling added another in first-half stoppage time. Saka scored his second shortly after the hour, but Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran in the 65th minute.
Rashford struck six minutes later to extend England's lead to 5-1, and Jack Grealish also stepped off the bench to add a sixth in the 90th. Taremi added another for Iran from the penalty spot deep in injury time after John Stones was penalized for holding Morteza Pouraliganji’s shirt in the box.
The game was delayed for several minutes in the first half when Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand clashed heads with a teammate. He was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher with the score still 0-0.
His replacement, Hossein Hosseini, was left with the unenviable task of facing England's potent attack.
The match had a total of 29 minutes of injury time, 15 minutes in the first half and 14 in the second.

Saudi Arabia ready to tackle Argentina and Messi

Saudi Arabia ready to tackle Argentina and Messi
2022-11-21
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia ready to tackle Argentina and Messi

Saudi Arabia ready to tackle Argentina and Messi
  Herve Renard's team have identity, are organized and do not concede many goals, but must avoid Qatar's mistakes from their World Cup opener
Updated 21 November 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sixth World Cup kicks off on Tuesday with probably the hardest opening game the team has ever had.

Few believe the clash with Argentina, a team that has genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy next month, is a chance for three points but for Herve Renard and his players it is an opportunity to show that the Green Falcons have come a long way since 2018 and the 5-0 defeat at the hands of Russia in Moscow.

There was a carnival atmosphere that day at the Luzhniki Stadium as the hosts got ready for a party. The smiles and sun that were there before kickoff were just as strong after with the Russians getting the result of their dreams. The scoreline might have been a bit harsh on Saudi Arabia, but it was a tough day. As was the 8-0 humiliation at the hands of Germany in 2002.

Saudi Arabia have lost four of their five World Cup opening games and have been unlucky to start 2022 with what could be the toughest of all.

But this is a different Saudi Arabia now, certainly to the one that took the field in Russia’s capital. Renard has been in charge for more than three years and there have been some major improvements.

“It now feels like we’ve known each other for years,” the Frenchman said. “But football is like that — when you win games it’s all rosy. However, we should be ready to face tougher tests as it’s easy to lose a string of games, so we must be mentally resilient as well.”

Qatar showed on Sunday, losing 2-0 to Ecuador in what was a disappointing performance, that knowing and spending time with the players is not always enough. The hosts have lacked competitive action but it could be that Saudi Arabia’s impressive qualification campaign will stand them in better stead.

Defensively, Saudi Arabia have become increasingly tight. They conceded 10 goals in 18 qualifiers and since then, 10 friendly games have seen the backline breached just four times. There is going to be serious pressure coming from the South Americans, and it is going to be the toughest test imaginable. Midfielders Abdulelah Al-Malki and Mohamed Kanno are going to have to play the games of their lives to protect the back four and also provide an outlet for under-pressure defenders. The pair, coming back from long-term injury and suspension, have looked good in recent games.

The lessons from Qatar’s opener will not have gone unnoticed. The Maroons struggled with crosses into the area from the kickoff and were lucky that VAR intervened to overrule a third-minute goal. This is an area that Saudi Arabia have been working on and it is likely that it will really be tested by Poland on Saturday, but Argentina certainly also have the players to put in dangerous balls from wide areas.

Qatar were also strangely passive both as a team and individually in what was the biggest game of their lives and allowed Ecuador to take the initiative and control the game physically as well as tactically. And then Saad Al-Sheeb had a poor game. There is not much you can do when your goalkeeper makes mistakes as he did, but at least Saudi’s number one Mohammed Al-Owais has been in fine form.

In short, Qatar froze and Ecuador, who came through a tough South American qualification campaign and have players in the big leagues of Europe, did not. Saudi Arabia cannot afford to follow the example set by their fellow Arab team. The likes of Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari and others, who have World Cup finals experience and won Asian titles, have to step up. They are experienced big-game players and there are none bigger than this.

Argentina need no introduction. This is the last World Cup for Lionel Messi. Lifting the Copa America, his first major prize with his country, has also lifted some of the pressure on one of the best players the world has ever seen. With Angel Di Maria on the other side of attack, there is real trickery and movement for the Saudi defense to handle, and an impressive mix of youth and experience. There are no real concerns among the South Americans and they feel like a real team. In this aspect at least, Saudi Arabia can more than match the two-time winners.

Losing an opening game heavily can end a tournament almost before it has begun. In 2018, the team performed impressively in Russia after that early loss, with a 1-0 defeat against Uruguay and a win over Egypt, but it was not enough. A better start this time could lead to a better outcome.

There is no pressure on Saudi Arabia to beat Argentina or even draw. Fans would love to see a competitive game where their team gives one of the game’s giants some problems, and gives the millions around the world who are expecting an easy victory for the favorites, reason to rethink.

The objective is to be able to look back without regret and then anything could happen.

“There are no limits in football,” said Renard. “You must make your own luck, leave everything on the pitch, prepare to the best of your ability and eradicate mistakes. If you do all this, then why not dream?”

Iranian World Cup squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests

Iranian World Cup squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
2022-11-21
Reuters

Iranian World Cup squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests

Iranian World Cup squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
  All of the starting 11 players were silent as the anthem was played at the Khalifa International Stadium
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

DUBAI:  Iran’s World Cup soccer team declined to sing their national anthem before their opening match against England on Monday after many fans back home accused the squad of siding with a violent state crackdown on persistent popular unrest.
Protests demanding the fall of the ruling Shiite Muslim theocracy have gripped Iran since the death two months ago of young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest for flouting the strict Islamic dress code.
Dozens of Iranian public figures, athletes and artists have displayed solidarity with the protesters — but not the national soccer team, until Monday’s match when all team members remained silent when the national anthem was played.
Iranian state television did not show the players lined up for the anthem before the match got under way in Qatar, just across the Gulf from their homeland.
The Iranian squad could not avoid being overshadowed by the anti-government unrest that has rattled Iran’s Shiite Muslim theocracy, while other World Cup teams were squarely focused on their tactics on the pitch.
Ahead of the match, no Iranian player had voiced support for the demonstrations by compatriots from all walks of life, one of the most sustained challenges to the cleric elite since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In the past, the Iranian soccer team was a source of fired up national pride throughout the country. Now, with mass protests, many would prefer it withdrew from the World Cup.
Before traveling to Doha the team met with hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Photos of the players with Raisi, one of them bowing in front of him, went viral while the street unrest raged on, drawing an outcry on social media.
“I have mixed feelings. I love football but with all these children, women and men killed in Iran, I think the national team should not play,” university student Elmira, 24, said, speaking by telephone from Tehran before the match.
“It is not Iran’s team, it is the Islamic Republic’s team.
“Show solidarity”
“They could refuse to take part in the World Cup or even refuse to play if they were forced to go, to show that they are part of the nation, to show solidarity with mothers in Iran whose children were killed by the regime (during protests).”
The activist HRANA news agency said 410 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Saturday, including 58 minors.
Some 54 members of the security forces had also been killed, HRANA said, with at least 17,251 people arrested. Authorities have not provided an estimate of any wider death count.
Iranians are especially outraged because athletes around the world have been speaking out for the demonstrators in Iran while their team has remained largely silent.
“I know it is their job to play football but with all those children killed in Iran, they should have stood in solidarity with the people. Especially when the England team is going to kneel (in solidarity), how can the national team show no solidarity?” high school student Setareh, 17, said by telephone from the northwestern city of Urmia.
“FIFA should not have included the team because of protests in Iran and the regime’s violation of human rights. That did not happen, so then the team should not have gone in order to show solidarity with the protesters.”
Some Iranian fans who went to Qatar for the World Cup made no secret of their solidarity with the unrest.
They carried banners that read “Woman, Life Freedom” in support of the protests. “Freedom for Iran. Stop killing children in the streets!” shouted one Iranian woman.
Another Iranian woman with the colors of an Iranian flag painted on her face said Iran is a football-crazed nation.
“But this year,” she said, “everything is different, all we care about is this revolution and for people to get their freedom back, and not be scared to just walk on the street, do and dress as they want, and say what they want.”
In the capital Tehran, some banners of the national team have been burned by angry protesters.
Other Iranians like Zeynab Mohammadi wished success for the team. “I will watch the game with my friends at home. I will pray for my team to win,” Mohammadi, 21, said in Tehran, echoing other supporters who took to social media to cheer the players.
However, pictures of children killed in the protests were widely shared by Iranians on Twitter, with messages such as: “They loved football too, but they were killed by the Islamic Republic.”
“Those children took risks for their country and were killed by the regime. The national team should take risks and show solidarity with the nation,” said Hamidreza, 19, a university student in southern Iran.
“For our nation, for Iran, for all those children, men, women killed in the past weeks by the regime, be our voice in Qatar. Show solidarity if you are Iran’s national soccer team.” 

