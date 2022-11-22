All eyes on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate as uncertainty drags out

You are here

Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah outside the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 21, 2022.
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Political doubt continues in Malaysia, which has seen 3 prime ministers since 2018 elections
  • Long-ruling Barisan Nasional alliance refused support to leading contenders
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s next prime minister will be chosen by the monarch, the nation’s king said on Tuesday, after an election held last weekend failed to produce a clear winner and the ruler’s proposal for the leading contenders to work together was turned down.

Malaysia is facing a hung parliament for the first time in its history following divisive polls on Saturday that produced no outright winner but saw around 14.7 million Malaysians, almost 74 percent of the 21 million eligible voters, cast their ballots.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance, Pakatan Harapan, topped the race with 82 out of 222 parliamentary seats, while the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had unexpectedly won 73 seats. With both falling far short of reaching the 112 needed for a simple majority, they have been locked in a battle to form a government.

Uncertainties deepened on Tuesday after the long-ruling Barisan Nasional alliance led by the UMNO party refused to support any bloc and said it would remain as the opposition. It is now up to Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who said the crisis must end, to appoint the country’s next premier.

“We need to march forward for this beloved nation,” the king told reporters outside the national palace ahead of a meeting with Anwar and Muhyiddin in an effort to resolve the impasse. “Let me make a decision soon.”

He also asked Malaysians to be patient and accept any decision about the government formation.

Anwar told reporters after the talks that the king had expressed his desire “to form a strong government that is more inclusive in terms of race, religion, or region that would be able to allow the government to focus on resolving the problems of the (people) and to resuscitate our economy.”

The monarch plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but can appoint whoever he believes will command a majority.

Muhyiddin later said that the king had requested Perikatan Nasional and Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan “to form a unity government.”

He added: “But we had already discussed earlier, we will not work together with PH, that has always been our party stance.”

Malaysia has been in a spate of political uncertainty in recent years, having had three prime ministers since the previous election in 2018, amid economic doubts and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no resolution to the post-election crisis, the king has summoned lawmakers from the Barisan Nasional alliance, which won 30 parliamentary seats, for a meeting on Wednesday.

Despite the election stalemate, BN grassroots member Asyraf Adlan said that the group should remain as opposition.

“All that BN has left right now are its principles and its integrity,” Adlan told Arab News. “Voters have rejected us and we should respect their mandate.”

Russia unveils new icebreaker in push for energy markets

Russia unveils new icebreaker in push for energy markets
Russia unveils new icebreaker in push for energy markets

Russia unveils new icebreaker in push for energy markets
SAINT PETERSURG: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday oversaw the launch of a new nuclear-powered icebreaker as Russia pushes to develop the Arctic and seeks new energy markets amid sanctions over Ukraine.
Addressing a Saint Petersburg ceremony for the launch of the Yakutia icebreaker by video link, Putin said such vessels were of “strategic” importance for Russia.
In addition to floating out the Yakutia, authorities also symbolically raised a flag on another nuclear-powered icebreaker, the Ural.
The Ural and the Yakutia are part of a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers that are meant to ensure Moscow’s dominance over the melting Arctic.
The Kremlin chief vowed to develop his country’s nuclear fleet despite current difficulties in Russia’s economy and production in an apparent reference to Western sanctions over Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.
“We will increase the capabilities of our nuclear icebreaker fleet,” Putin said.
He said this should be achieved “using domestic equipment and components.”
The Ural is expected to become operational in December, while the Yakutia will join the fleet in late 2024, Putin said.
The vessels are designed to resist extreme weather conditions in the Far North, have a length of 173 meters (568 feet) and can smash through ice up to 2.8 meters thick.
The Russian leader said the ships were part of Moscow’s efforts “to consolidate Russia’s status as a great Arctic power.”
He once again stressed the importance of developing the so-called Northern Sea Route, which allows ships to reach Asian ports up to 15 days faster than via the traditional Suez Canal.
“This very important corridor will allow Russia to realize its export potential in full, and establish an effective logistics route to South-East Asia,” Putin said.
Moscow has for years heavily invested in the route.
But Putin’s military campaign in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions have given new urgency to plans to redirect energy exports to Asia.
Russian industries have struggled with production in recent months, deprived of key Western-produced parts due to sanctions.
The vessels are expected to be a game changer for Russia’s use of the Arctic.
Transit in the eastern Arctic usually ends in November but Moscow is hoping the icebreakers will help it make use of the route — becoming more accessible due to climate change — year-round.

Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues

Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues

Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues
  • Over 1,000 people injured and 151 still missing, latest data shows
  • Cianjur, the quake’s epicenter, is one of Indonesia most disaster-prone areas
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia’s main island of Java has risen to 268, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday, as rescue workers raced to reach survivors trapped under the rubble.

At least 151 people are still missing after the 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the mountainous West Java province on Monday afternoon. The quake had struck at a depth of 10 km, injuring over 1,000 people as it triggered landslides and damaged more than 22,000 buildings.

Efforts to reach the victims were hampered by power outages, damaged roads and landslides, with local hospitals reportedly treating hundreds of the injured on stretches outside main buildings, in parking lots and open spaces.

Officials are still working on identifying the victims, said Suharyanto, the chief of the National Disaster Management Agency, or BNPB.

“We have identified at least 122 bodies … aside from that there are still victims who are missing and we are continuing our search,” Suharyanto said during a press conference, adding that some of those who have been identified were children.

President Joko Widodo visited the epicenter of the earthquake in Cianjur on Tuesday, and said that the government would hand out compensation to victims and their families to reconstruct damaged homes, adding that housing must be built to be earthquake-resistant.

“For the victims who are still trapped, I have instructed for their evacuation and rescue to be prioritized,” Widodo told reporters.

Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia’s meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), said that 145 aftershocks were recorded as of Tuesday afternoon, adding that they would reduce in frequency in the next four days.

“This earthquake, based on research and analysis by BMKG, is an earthquake with a return period of about 20 years,” Karnawati said.

“What this means is that an earthquake would likely occur again within an estimated 20 years, so during the reconstruction period it is very crucial to ensure that the buildings will be earthquake-resistant,” she added.

The Indonesian archipelago lies on the so-called “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines along the Pacific Basin that lead to a high frequency of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Cianjur district is considered one of the most disaster-prone areas in Indonesia, suffering frequent floods, landslides, droughts and also geological hazards. Monday’s quake had been felt in other parts of Java, including Bandung city and the Indonesian capital Jakarta, where people left tall office buildings and reported shaking and furniture moving.

In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that killed almost 230,000 people in more than a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

Sweden detains two on suspicion of espionage

Sweden detains two on suspicion of espionage
Reuters

Sweden detains two on suspicion of espionage

Sweden detains two on suspicion of espionage
  • Police did not name the other country believed to have been targeted
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police said on Tuesday they had detained one person on suspicion of espionage and a second individual believed to have aided the suspected crimes.
The main suspect was believed to have conducted gross unlawful intelligence activity against Sweden as well as another country, the Swedish Security Service said in a statement.
Police did not name the other country believed to have been targeted.
The two suspects were arrested in Stockholm and there was no connection to any other ongoing investigations, the security police said.
“Sweden must not be a platform for foreign powers to conduct unlawful intelligence activities, either against Sweden or against other countries,” a security police spokesperson said. “It is within the scope of this that we are conducting this investigation.”
They did not say whether the suspects were Swedish or foreign nationals, or identify on whose behalf they were accused of spying.
Several houses were searched as part of the police raid on Tuesday, and a third person was brought in for questioning, they added.
Sweden’s national prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrests and said it must decide by midday on Friday whether to release the suspects or seek a court’s approval to keep them in detention.

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand
Reuters

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand
  • At least 29 people were treated at hospital for injuries
  • No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far
Reuters

BANGKOK: At least one person was killed when a car bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand on Tuesday, a police official said.
“It was a car bomb. We are still clearing the area and the number of injured could increase,” said Lt. Col. Niti Suksan, deputy police commissioner of Narathiwat province, adding that one police officer was killed.
At least 29 people were treated at hospital for injuries, among them police officers and civilians, said Pornprasit Jantra, director of the Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Images on social media showed black smoke billowing from a car on fire inside a low-rise compound and police diverting traffic away. Reuters could not independently verify the images.
Provinces in southern Thailand along the border with Malaysia have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency, in which the Thai government has battled shadowy groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla.
Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand in August, in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks that injured seven people.
More than 7,300 people have been killed in the conflict since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence. Peace talks that began in 2013 have faced repeated disruptions.

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters
AFP

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters
  • Harris met with fisherfolk in a coastal village and members of the Philippine Coast Guard
  • Washington has a decades-old security alliance with the Philippines that includes a mutual defense treaty and a 2014 pact
AFP

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visited a Philippine island near waters claimed by China to show support for the longtime US ally and counter Beijing’s growing influence in the region.
Harris is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit the western island of Palawan, the closest Philippine landmass to the Spratly archipelago in the hotly contested South China Sea.
Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of it.
Harris met with fisherfolk in a coastal village and members of the Philippine Coast Guard.
In a speech, Harris said “international rules and norms” must be upheld and the UN-backed tribunal decision rejecting China’s claims over the South China Sea respected.
“The United States — and the broader international community — have a profound stake in the future of this region,” she said, on board a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.
“As an ally, the United States stands with the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea.”
Harris’s trip to Palawan comes a day after she held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Manila.
She reaffirmed the United States’ “unwavering” commitment to defending the Philippines if its vessels or aircraft were attacked in the South China Sea.
Washington has a decades-old security alliance with the Philippines that includes a mutual defense treaty and a 2014 pact, known by the acronym EDCA, which allows for the US military to store defense equipment and supplies on five Philippine bases.
It also allows US troops to rotate through those military bases.
EDCA stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, but the United States and the Philippines have expressed support for accelerating its implementation as China becomes increasingly assertive.
As regional tensions rise, fueled by China’s recent wargames around Taiwan, Washington is seeking to repair ties with Manila, whose cooperation would be critical in the event of a conflict.
Relations between the two countries fractured under the mercurial Duterte, who favored China over his country’s former colonial master.
Marcos has sought to strike more of a balance between his superpower neighbors, insisting he will not let China trample on Manila’s maritime rights.
Harris’s visit conveyed a “stronger sense of commitment” to the Philippines’ position on maritime claims, but also underscored the need for EDCA’s continued implementation, said Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines’s Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.
“The US cannot adequately carry out its obligations if it is forced to stay several thousand kilometers away in Japan or Guam,” he said.
Of all the claimants to the South China Sea, Beijing has in recent years pressed its stance most aggressively.
Hundreds of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels prowl the waters, swarming reefs, harassing and attacking fishing and other boats, and interfering in oil and gas exploration as well as scientific research.
Chinese state outlet Global Times on Tuesday accused Harris of “fanning the flames of the South China Sea issue.”
“The Philippines has the right to receive any foreign visitor. What we want to emphasize is that any bilateral exchanges should not be at the expense of the interests of any third country as well as regional peace and stability,” it said in an editorial.
On the eve of Harris’s visit to Palawan, a senior Philippine navy official accused the Chinese coast guard of “forcefully” seizing parts of a rocket that landed in the Spratlys.
Beijing — which has built militarised artificial islands in the archipelago — insisted the handover took place after “friendly consultation.”
Tensions between Manila and Beijing flared last year after hundreds of Chinese vessels were detected at Whitsun Reef in the Spratlys.
Last November, Chinese coast guard ships fired water cannon at Philippine boats delivering supplies to marines at Second Thomas Shoal in the same archipelago.

