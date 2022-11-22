Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with ‘immediate effect’

You are here

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during their Europa League match against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in September 8, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Ronaldo issued a statement of his own, saying: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early
  • The 37-year-old said the Glazer family cared far more about the money-making potential of United than results on the pitch
AFP

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial second spell at Manchester United is to end with “immediate effect,” the Premier League giants announced Tuesday.
The Portugal forward appeared to be on his way out of Old Trafford following last week’s television interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV in which he said he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” said a United statement.
“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.
“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”
Ronaldo issued a statement of his own, saying: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.
“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.
“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
As well as criticizing the Old Trafford hierarchy and Ten Hag during his television interview, the 37-year-old Ronaldo, currently with the Portugal squad at the World Cup in Qatar, was scathing about the club’s US owners.
Ronaldo said the Glazer family cared far more about the money-making potential of United than results on the pitch.
He even turned on former team-mates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, saying “they are not my friends” after recent criticism from the pair.
United were initially guarded after the interview first aired, saying they would consider their response “after the full facts have been established.”
But given the severity of his comments, there seemed no way Ronaldo could remain at Old Trafford under the current regime.
The veteran, who recently scored the 700th goal of a club career embracing several teams, appeared to be angling for a move in the pre-season transfer window after United failed to qualify for the 2022/23 Champions League.
But leading English and European clubs opted against moving for a player who, for all his talent, is not the force he once was yet still commands a reported weekly pay packet at United of around £500,000 ($593,000).
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has, however reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich and been linked with an emotional return to Sporting Lisbon, where he came through the youth ranks.
Ronaldo has undoubtedly been angered by his reduced status at United, with the club no longer at the summit of English football.
In 2009 he left a United who were one of the top teams in Europe but the side he rejoined limped to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League despite his 24 goals in all competitions.
Ronaldo made his name in his first spell at Old Trafford, developing from a prodigiously gifted teenager when he arrived in 2003 into one of the deadliest attackers in world football.
He won his first Champions League trophy and first Ballon d’Or during a trophy-laden spell under Alex Ferguson.
He left United after six years for Real Madrid, where he became the club’s greatest goalscorer, winning the Champions League four more times.
Ronaldo spent three years at Juventus from 2018 before a return to Manchester.
But he has been a peripheral figure this season in an improving side under Ten Hag and was recently disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute.
Ronaldo, who has scored just three goals this season, had returned to the team in recent weeks and even captained the Red Devils in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa, though he was not in the squad for United’s final match before the World Cup break.
With a world-record 117 international goals he is captaining Portugal at his fifth World Cup.
The Euro 2016 winners open their campaign in Qatar against Ghana on Thursday.

Topics: Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten Hag

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
Updated 3 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
  • IDF intelligence head fears Islamic Republic could lash out to draw attention away from domestic strife
  • Players, fans could face severe retribution for protests at England match: Iran expert
Updated 3 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The head of the Israel Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence Directorate has claimed Iran could attack the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in which its national team is currently participating.

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva said the regime in Tehran was “considering” the move in a bid to destabilize the region and distract from its domestic unrest following widespread protests against the government that have left hundreds dead and as many as 14,000 people in jail.

In an address at the Institute for National Security Studies conference in Tel Aviv, Haliva said: “I am telling you that the Iranians are now considering attacking the World Cup in Qatar as well.

“Iran is seeking to preserve instability as a constant thing. At a time when the world around it is stable and thriving — this is the opposite of what is happening inside Iran.

“The World Cup is likely to be one of those events at which it tries to cause instability,” The Times of Israel reported him as saying.

The nationwide protests in Iran against the regime erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police, who had detained her for improperly wearing her hijab.

“At this stage, I do not see a risk to the regime, but as the pressure on Iran increases, including internal pressure, the Iranian response is much more aggressive, so we should expect much more aggressive responses in the region and in the world,” Haliva added.

Iran lost its opening match on Monday 6-2 to England, in a game mired in controversy after its players refused to sing the Iranian national anthem in a silent protest against the situation in their country.

Iranian fans booed the anthem in the stadium and held up signs condemning Amini’s death and the regime, and calling for women’s rights to be protected, while in Iran, footage emerged overnight of people celebrating England’s victory.

One video showed a man riding on the back of a moped while flying the Union flag, and others were seen cheering and dancing after the final result.

One man, identified only as a linguistics professor from northern Iran called Kamran, told MailOnline: “The protest movement has overshadowed the football. I want Iran to lose these games.”

Anusha, a 17-year-old girl from Tehran, said: “A few months ago I would have said of course I want Iran to win against England and America. Now, it’s strange. I really don’t care.”

Catherine Perez-Shakdam, an Iran specialist at the Henry Jackson Society in London, told the website: “The refusal by Iran’s football team … to sing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem will be a decision the players will pay for dearly.

“Similarly, any Iranian fan identified by the regime for booing the anthem will also face being severely punished. This is the brutal reality of modern-day Iran.

“Iran’s players may have forfeited more than just their freedom today; and their lives may not be the only ones on the line.

“Indeed, the regime has demonstrated a particular propensity to target dissidents’ family members and in doing so deter others from voicing their opinions.

“Given Iran’s horrendous track record, it stands to note that the players and fans who today shunned the regime knew full well about the risks they faced.

“Such courage and dignity in the face of absolutism most certainly deserves our full recognition,” she added.

Topics: World Cup 2022

Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
Updated 22 November 2022
AP

Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
  • Eriksen nearly won it for Denmark when he produced a dangerous long-distance shot on goal
  • His appearance at the World Cup is the latest step of a remarkable comeback
Updated 22 November 2022
AP

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Christian Eriksen was back playing a major tournament less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest at the European Championship.
Eriksen started in his customary playmaker position for Denmark’s opening game at the World Cup on Tuesday against Tunisia in Group D and played the full 90 minutes of a 0-0 draw.
Eriksen nearly won it for Denmark when he produced a dangerous long-distance shot on goal in the second half that Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen had to bat away.
After Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland in June of last year, medics used a defibrillator to restart his heart as a horrified nation — and much of the soccer world — watched on as he lay lifeless on the field at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Eriksen’s appearance at the World Cup is the latest step of a remarkable comeback that has already seen him return to elite soccer in the Premier League, first with London club Brentford and then Manchester United — showing he is still among the world’s best playmakers.
He made his national team comeback in March, scoring two minutes after coming on as a substitute in a 4-2 loss to the Netherlands. He also netted with a 25-yard shot against Croatia in the Nations League in September.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Denmark Christian Eriksen

Tunisia hold Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup

Tunisia hold Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup
Updated 22 November 2022
AP

Tunisia hold Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup

Tunisia hold Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup
  • Tunisia likely deserved more but an expert save shortly before halftime by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel helped Denmark preserve the draw
Updated 22 November 2022
AP

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Tunisia held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup.
Coming three hours after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in a shocking upset — and before a stadium filled almost entirely with Tunisia supporters — it was another big result for two of the four Arab nations competing at the first World Cup in the Middle East.
Tunisia likely deserved more but an expert save shortly before halftime by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel helped Denmark preserve the draw.
Schmeichel stuck his hand up to deflect a shot from Issam Jebali, who plays his club ball in Denmark for Odense.
The match marked Christian Eriksen’s return to a major tournament less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest with Denmark at Euro 2020.
Assuming his customary playmaker position, Eriksen produced a dangerous long-distance shot on goal in the second half that Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen had to bat away.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Denmark Tunisia Kasper Schmeichel Christian Eriksen

Iranians celebrate World Cup defeat against England as anti-regime anger mounts

Iranians celebrate World Cup defeat against England as anti-regime anger mounts
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Iranians celebrate World Cup defeat against England as anti-regime anger mounts

Iranians celebrate World Cup defeat against England as anti-regime anger mounts
  • ‘The protest movement has overshadowed football. I want Iran to lose these games,’ says academic
  • Many Iranian supporters who attended the match in Doha wore clothing or carried signs printed with the popular anti-regime slogan ‘women, life, freedom’
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Video clips from Iran show its people celebrating after the national football team’s 6-2 defeat against England at the FIFA World Cup on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.

The reaction came after months of unrest in the country and nationwide clashes between government forces and protesters.

One video shows a man on the back of a moped riding through the streets of Tehran with a Union Jack flag draped over his shoulders.

The man who captured the video said: “People are happy because of England’s victory.”

Another clip from the Iranian capital shows people cheering around suburban apartments at the time of the 6-2 reverse.

Kamran, an academic in Mazandaran Province, said: “The protest movement has overshadowed football. I want Iran to lose these games.”

Many Iranian supporters who attended the match in Doha wore clothing or carried signs printed with the popular anti-regime slogan “women, life, freedom.”

The Iran team refused to sing the country’s national anthem before the match, a move that could carry consequences when the players return home after the tournament.

Captain Ehsan Hajsafi said in a press conference yesterday: “We have to accept that conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy.

“They should know that we are with them. And we support them. And we sympathize with them regarding the conditions.”

Catherine Perez-Shakdam, an Iranian at the UK-based Henry Jackson Society, told the Daily Mail that the Iranian team and fans will likely face punishment for defying the Tehran regime.

She added: “The refusal by Iran’s football team not to sing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem will be a decision the players will pay for dearly.

“Similarly, any Iranian fan identified by the regime for booing the anthem will also face being severely punished. This is the brutal reality of modern-day Iran.

“Iran’s players may have forfeited more than just their freedom today; and their lives may not be the only ones on the line.

“Indeed, the regime has demonstrated a particular propensity to target dissidents’ family members and in doing so deter others from voicing their opinions.

“Given Iran’s horrendous track record, it stands to note that the players and fans who today shunned the regime knew full well about the risks they faced.

“Such courage and dignity in the face of absolutism most certainly deserves our full recognition.”

Anusha, 17, said that the mood around Iran meant that many people were now willing to support the Iranian football team’s opponents.

The schoolgirl said: “A few months ago I would have said of course I want Iran to win against England and America.

“Now, it’s strange. I really don’t care.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Iran Protests 2022

Saudi Arabia shock Messi's Argentina at World Cup

Saudi Arabia shock Messi’s Argentina at World Cup
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

Saudi Arabia shock Messi's Argentina at World Cup

Saudi Arabia shock Messi’s Argentina at World Cup
  • Famous Saudi win ends South American side’s 36-match unbeaten run
  • Green Falcons came from behind after Saleh Al-Shehri canceled out an early Lionel Messi penalty
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

DOHA: Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Tuesday, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.
Salem Al-Dawsari hit a stunning winner to sink the red-hot favorites, bringing the South American side’s 36-match unbeaten run to a shuddering halt.
The win was fully deserved after Saudi Arabia came from behind after Saleh Al-Shehri canceled out an early Lionel Messi penalty.

Playing a risky high defensive line, the athletic Saudis rode their luck in the first half when three times Argentina had the ball in the net only to be denied by an offside call.
But in a chaotic start to the second half, the Saudis swarmed all over Lionel Scaloni’s team and scored twice as the Arab nation beat the South Americans for the first time in five attempts.
In a first half dominated by Argentina, it seemed only a matter of time before Saudi Arabia’s risky defensive tactics would cost them.
That condensed the game into a sliver of green turf around the halfway line as the Asian side happily allowed Argentina’s back four to pass the ball among themselves.
It seemed Saudi Arabia were facing a long afternoon after VAR intervened to award a penalty when Saud Abdulhamid wrestled Leandro Paredes to the ground in the box at a corner.
Messi waited for goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais to dive to his left before cooly rolling the ball into the opposite corner.
But if the Saudis felt aggrieved at the technology, it would later help keep them in the game.

Three times Argentina had the ball in the net only to be denied by razor-tight offside calls, the first given by VAR.
There was no controversy about the equalizer three minutes into the second half, though, as Al-Shehri ran onto a touch from Feras Al-Brikan, beat Cristian Romero on the outside and slotted the ball back across goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and into the far corner.
The sizeable Saudi contingent in the Lusail stadium — where the World Cup final will be held — exploded in joy.

Suddenly the Argentines were rattled and five minutes later the turnaround was complete.
Al-Dawsari’s clever turn in the box beat two defenders before he shifted the ball past a third and rifled an unstoppable shot into the top far corner.
The crowd was going wild and Hassan Al-Tambakti punched the air in delight after his desperate sliding tackle denied Messi a clear shot at goal.
Every Al-Owais save, including a point-blank block from Nicolas Tagliafico’s close-range prod, was greeted with rapturous cheers.
There was late drama after Al-Owais collided with Yasser Al-Shahrani and seemed to knock him out as his knee struck the defender’s head.

Topics: World Cup 2022

