World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon

First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon
Switzerland’s forward Ruben Vargas, Ardon Jashari, Breel Embolo and Eray Comert take part in a training session at the University of Doha training facilities on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon

First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon
  • Shaqiri returns again as playmaker equalling a Swiss record at his fourth edition of the tournament
  • At age 33, Cameroon’s star forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting arrives at his third edition in prolific form at Bayern Munich
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

DOHA: Even for their opening game at the World Cup, Switzerland against Cameroon have the look of a must-win opportunity in a tough group.
With talent-packed Brazil and robust Serbia also in Group G, taking three points in the early afternoon heat on Thursday shapes as a key step for each team to advance.
The task is harder for Cameroon based on recent World Cup form after being swept aside in three straight losses at each of their past two appearances, in 2014 and 2010.
In that period the Indomitable Lions have scored fewer goals collectively as a team on soccer’s biggest stage than a single Swiss player, Xherdan Shaqiri.
The score is 4-3 in Shaqiri’s favor since 2010 when he made his World Cup debut as a teenager. Now 31 and playing in MLS with Chicago Fire, Shaqiri returns again as playmaker equalling a Swiss record at his fourth edition of the tournament. Goals will more likely come from in-form Monaco forward Breel Embolo.
At age 33, Cameroon’s star forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting arrives at his third edition in prolific form at Bayern Munich and looking for his first career World Cup goal.
Choupo-Moting’s 11 goals in all competitions this season helped plug the gap left by Robert Lewandowski’s departure and lifted Bayern back atop the Bundesliga at the enforced mid-season break.
Both Cameroon and Switzerland come to Qatar with solid results at their continental championships in the past 18 months though each now with different coaches.
At the European Championship last year, the Swiss broke a streak of being stopped at the round of 16 in major tournaments by eliminating France on penalties after a 3-3 thriller.
After losing another shootout in the quarterfinals to Spain, coach Vladimir Petkovic parlayed his rising reputation after seven years into joining Bordeaux. He was fired within months.
Murat Yakin, a 49-times capped central defender, was hired from coaching a Swiss second-tier club. He immediately impressed by steering the team to finish top of a World Cup qualifying group ahead of European champion Italy.
Cameroon started the year reaching the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations they hosted — losing on penalties to Egypt — then fired Portuguese coach Toni Conceição.
Samuel Eto’o, Cameroon’s greatest player and now their federation president, turned to his long-time former teammate Rigobert Song who had a patchy record of results coaching within the national teams’ setup.
Song was the captain and Eto’o scored the only goal when Cameroon last won a World Cup game, 20 years ago in Japan against Saudi Arabia.
It is overdue for Africa’s first World Cup quarterfinalist, in 1990, to rediscover winning form.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Switzerland Cameroon Xherdan Shaqiri

AL KHOR, Qatar: Morocco held Croatia to a 0-0 draw in their opening game of the World Cup on Wednesday, producing a spirited display against the 2018 runners-up led by Luka Modric.
Backed by Qatar’s large Moroccan community at the Al Bayt Stadium, the Atlas Lions followed up north African rivals Tunisia’s strong performance against dark horses Denmark a day earlier to frustrate Croatia.
“This was an extremely difficult game,” said Croatia captain Modric. “I do believe as the tournament goes on we’ll be better and we’ll adopt a more proactive attitude.”
Modric insisted Croatia are capable of making another deep run despite a sluggish start in the early afternoon heat.
“We’ve not come here to just play and get out the group,” said Modric.
“Our ambitions are a bit greater on the basis of our Russia achievement, but we need to take it one step at a time.
“Even before the 2018 World Cup we said our primary goal was to make it out the group. If we manage to do that we can be a dangerous opponent for any team.”
Coach Zlatko Dalic had urged Croatia to exercise caution following Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina, a result Morocco captain Romain Saiss said had “opened the door” for the tournament’s less-fancied teams.
Morocco took the game to a Croatia side featuring four players who started the 2018 final but struggled to create genuine chances against a defense marshalled by the experienced Dejan Lovren.
Azzedine Ounahi strangely opted against shooting when well placed inside the area, with Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi heavily involved down the right without ever truly threatening Croatia.
Ivan Perisic fired just over from distance for Croatia after intercepting a dreadful pass from Selim Amallah, while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou blocked well with his legs to deny Nikola Vlasic from close range.
Modric, the former Ballon d’Or winner appearing at his fourth World Cup at the age of 37, then hammered over from the edge of the box.
Morocco lost Noussair Mazraoui early in the second half after his diving header was saved, the Bayern Munich full-back injuring himself when he tumbled awkwardly to the ground.
Sofyan Amrabat poked Lovren’s goal-bound effort away off the line after a scramble at a corner, while Hakimi’s free-kick at the other end was beaten to safety by Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic.
Only once have Morocco gone beyond the group stage, in 1986, but they will rate their chances of advancing with games to come against an aging Belgium team and Group F outsiders Canada.
Croatia pushed for a late winner but found Morocco’s defense in unforgiving mood as Walid Regragui’s side secured a valuable and deserved point.
“I think it’s a very good point for us,” said Regragui, who was only appointed as Morocco coach in late August.
“It keeps us alive for the next two games. I’m very proud of my players. I think this game makes us more confident.”

Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

  • The footballer was transferred from Doha to the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh
  • He will undergo surgery in Riyadh to treat his critical injuries
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi footballer Yasser Al-Shahrani, who was seriously injured during Kingdom’s historic match with Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar, has been airlifted to Riyadh for further treatment.

A statement posted on the Green Falcons’ Twitter said the footballer was transferred on Wednesday morning from Hamad Medical City in Doha to the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh where he will undergo surgery.

 

 

Al-Shahrani collided with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais during Tuesday’s match, sustaining a fractured jaw, broken left facial bones and internal bleeding that needed rapid surgical intervention.

The footballer was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and transported to a hospital in Hamad Medical City in Doha just moments before the full-time whistle was blown, marking an end to the heart-stopping match.

Saudi Arabia claimed a historic 2-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday, after teammates Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari struck in the space of four second half minutes to turn the game on its head. The match ended Argentina's 36-match unbeaten record at the Lusail Stadium.

It was also the first time in footballing history that the Argentine team was beaten by an Asian team.

Topics: World Cup 2022 football

Updated 23 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

  • 67 drivers geared for the contests
  • Kingdom’s largest, most competitive series
Updated 23 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The second round of the Toyota Drag Race Championship on Thursday at the Dirab Motor Park in Riyadh will see 67 competitors from the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait compete. 

The first round was held in October with 40 competitors, including bike and car drivers.

Youssef Al-Khamiri won the first round in the Index 10.0 category, Saud Al-Harakeh took top spot in the 8.5 race, and Hamdan Bahloul claimed the Index 9.0 contest.

The winners of the bike races in the first round were Muthanna Abu Dhiab in the Outlaw category, Mashari Al-Turki in the Pro-Street category, Abdul Rahman Al-Najm in the Index 8.5 category, and Fadi Abu Jamous in the Street Fight 9.5 contest.

The Toyota Drag Race Championship is the Kingdom’s largest and most competitive series, attracting drivers from across the region.

It has been organized by the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports.

The competition takes place on the 400-meter racetrack at Dirab Motor Park, which will host all the championship rounds this season.

The races on Thursday run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., while the final day of contests on Friday run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Toyota Riyadh

Updated 23 November 2022
AP

  • Woods still ranked No. 1 in four of the five PIP categories
  • Rory McIlroy finished second, as reported by The Associated Press two weeks ago, and received a $12 million bonus
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Tiger Woods is making a bigger impact off the course than inside the ropes, and he was rewarded with a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program.

Woods won the award for the second straight year while playing slightly more often.

He was recovering from a car crash in 2021 and played only two rounds of the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. This year, he played in three majors, making it to the weekend in two of them, finishing 72 holes only in the Masters.

Woods still ranked No. 1 in four of the five PIP categories. The exception was “TV Sponsor Exposure,” which is the length of time a player’s sponsor logos appear on the screen during weekend rounds. He played only three of those.

Rory McIlroy finished second, as reported by The Associated Press two weeks ago, and received a $12 million bonus. Jordan Spieth narrowly beat out Justin Thomas for third place — Spieth got $9 million, Thomas $7.5 million — with Jon Rahm ($6 million) in fifth.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was sixth ($5.5 million). The next four each received $5 million — Xander Schauffele, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau.

Collin Morikawa won the British Open and a World Golf Championship last year and finished out of the money at No. 11 when the program rewarded only 10 players. Now the bonus pool has doubled to $100 million and expanded to 20 players.

He didn’t win this year and still finished 11th.

The pool was $106 million this year because the PGA Tour used two sets of criteria — the one used last year, and the new one going forward that uses “general population awareness” and “golf fan awareness” to replace Q-rating and social media.

Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young and Sam Burns would have been in the top 20 using the new model and were awarded $2 million. In all, 23 players received bonuses.

According to a tour memo to players obtained by the AP, those who won PIP money must play in a designated tournament agreed upon by the tour, take part in a PIP service event and play 15 times, 12 of them in elevated events.

Woods is an exception as he plays a limited schedule because of his bad legs. The commissioner has discretion to waive playing requirements for anyone dealing with a serious injury or family emergency.

The 2023 PIP program began in October and will run through August when the season ends. Woods is playing next week in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Players who signed with Saudi-funded LIV Golf were not eligible for the award because they were suspended by the PGA Tour if they didn’t resign their membership. That includes Phil Mickelson, who finished second to Woods last year after sending out a tweet that he had won.

After Morikawa at No. 11, the next four players who also receive $3 million are Shane Lowry, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa and Billy Horschel. Rounding out the top 20, worth $2 million, are Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland.

The memo indicates that 25 percent of the PIP bonus will be paid with whatever players make at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, and the rest of it will be paid when players complete their three obligations.

It was not clear when Lowry, Kisner, Fowler and Day will be paid the first installment; they did not qualify for Kapalua.

Topics: Tiger Woods PGA

Updated 23 November 2022
AP

  • Australia is the second most successful nation in the team competition with 28 titles but the last triumph dates to 2003
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

MALAGA, Spain: Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands.

De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series 2-0 and set up a semifinal tie against either Spain or Croatia.

“We’ve got a great team, a lot of belief and a lot of passion,” De Minaur said. “I’m very happy to win today. ”Every single one of these players on our team is going to play their heart out. We’ll do everything we can for our country.”

Australia is the second most successful nation in the team competition with 28 titles but the last triumph dates to 2003.

De Minaur completed his rally with a break in the 10th game of the final set by building a 40-0 lead and converting the first match point on an indoor hardcourt in the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

He started his comeback by breaking Van de Zandschulp in the first and last games of the second set. The Dutch player took the first set with a break in the 12th game. He recorded three victories in the group stage, including a win over American Taylor Fritz.

Earlier, Jordan Thompson also came from a set down to defeat Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and give Australia a 1-0 lead.

The Australian hit 16 aces to overcome his Dutch opponent in a hard-fought match that took almost three hours.

“Davis Cup is something special, you feel extra pressure, so I was a little bit bit tight to start with,” Thompson said. “He was playing great tennis but I hung in there, got a bit more aggressive as the match went on. It means the world.”

Thompson got the decisive break to jump to a 4-2 lead in the final set and held on. After losing the opening set, the Australian came back with a break in the 12th game of the second set.

The final doubles of Wimbledon champions Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands was not played.

The quarterfinal tie between the 2019 champion Spain and 2021 runner-up Croatia is Wednesday.

The quarterfinals wrap up Thursday, when the US meets Italy, and Canada plays Germany. The semifinals are Friday and Saturday, and the title will be decided Sunday.

Topics: Davis Cup Alex de Minaur Australia

