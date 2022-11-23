You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation

Special Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
1 / 6
The Beautiful Game features a World Cup Museum. (AN Photo)
Special Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
2 / 6
The Beautiful Game features a World Cup Museum. (AN Photo)
Special Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
3 / 6
The Beautiful Game features a World Cup Museum. (AN Photo)
Special Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
4 / 6
The Beautiful Game features a World Cup Museum. (AN Photo)
Special Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
5 / 6
The Beautiful Game features a World Cup Museum. (AN Photo)
Special Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
6 / 6
The Beautiful Game features a World Cup Museum. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pzsav

Updated 23 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation

Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
  • The Red Sea port city of Jeddah has kicked off a multi-zone event, titled The Beautiful Game
  • The World Cup Museum exhibits include the first leather match ball from England, dating back to 1930
Updated 23 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Football fever has taken a grip on Saudi Arabia with the World Cup underway in Qatar.

Fans throughout the Kingdom have been glued to screens watching the action which saw the Green Falcons win their opening game 2-1 against Argentina.

And in Jeddah excitement has reached fever pitch with big screens popping up in all kinds of locations including cafes, lounges, and on the famous corniche.

The Red Sea port city has kicked off a multi-zone event, titled The Beautiful Game, offering indoor and outdoor areas to watch World Cup matches on big screens, football-themed games, and face-painting sessions.

The zone also includes a World Cup Museum on the history of the game, showcasing some of its greatest players.

Open for the duration of the tournament, the exhibits include the first leather match ball from England, dating back to 1930. During that decade players wore berets to prevent head injuries from ball laces.

Exhibit organizer, Mawada Al-Zain, told Arab News: “In the 1930s, the football was in its primitive form and had laces. It had not taken on its full form, and it wasn’t until the 1940s that the shape was improved. In the 1950s, it took on its complete round form without any laces.”

Among other items on display at the museum are goalkeepers’ gloves. England’s 1966 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks wore one of the first pairs of gloves specially designed for shot stoppers at the 1970 World Cup. High-grip pimpled rubber gloves, on show at the exhibition, began to appear in sports shops in the early 1970s.

Al-Zain said: “Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said gloves were an essential tool for goalkeepers, and he improved on them with sports equipment company Umbro.”

The museum’s Land of Legends zone has jerseys worn by 12 high-profile retired and current players.

Another of the exhibition organizers, Odai Abduljawad, highlighted former Italian footballer Francesco Totti.

“This player was loyal to his team (Roma); he started with that team, and retired with that team. He played 843 games, scored 316 goals, and had 58 caps (playing for the Italian national side),” he said.

In the Stadiums zone, visitors can see footballs used in World Cup matches from 1930 through to 2018.

Organizer Abdulrahman Al-Zaidani told Arab News: “It’s quite a story, starting with the first football from 1930, and the match between Uruguay and Argentina, when they contemplated which football to use; Uruguay’s or Argentina’s.

“They agreed that each team used their own football to which they found different results; Argentina scored more in the first half using their football, and Uruguay scored more in the second half of the game.

“That is when they discovered different weights and sizes to the primitive leather and laced form of the football,” he said.

The Telstar Durlast was the first ball developed and delivered to the World Cup by Adidas for the 1970 tournament in Mexico.

The ball had been specifically designed to make it easier to see on black-and-white home television screens. Its iconic white hexagon and black pentagonal leather panels design is still used today.

For the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Adidas produced its Telstar 18 ball with a new panel design and incorporating near-field communication chip technology.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Jeddah The Beautiful Game World Cup Museum

Related

Special Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books
Sport
Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
Sport
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup

The rise of Saudi streetwear to a global market

The rise of Saudi streetwear to a global market
Updated 23 November 2022
Nada Al-Turki

The rise of Saudi streetwear to a global market

The rise of Saudi streetwear to a global market
  • Experts and retail innovators discussed the rise of the trend within the region
  • From urban abayas to historically rooted prints, Saudi has been evolving its look from traditional regalia to heritage chic
Updated 23 November 2022
Nada Al-Turki

The recent rise of streetwear has been apparent worldwide, originating from diverse music scenes. As each culture adds its particular flare to the style, Saudi has been slowly developing its own.

At the Fashion Commission’s leading industry expo, Fashion Futures, this past weekend, experts and retail innovators discussed the rise of the trend within the region and its evolution from niche to mainstream. From urban abayas to historically rooted prints, Saudi has been evolving its look from traditional regalia to heritage chic.
“Personal style is very important to a Saudi, and I think that translates directly into the way we dress up…There’s a certain personality in the way that we dress,” Ahmed Al-Ammary said.
Al-Ammary, more commonly known as “Baloo,” is the CCO of MDLBEAST, the Saudi-based entertainment company quickly becoming one of the world’s biggest music festivals.
He launched his first T-shirt brand, 9sicksick, alongside his partners Anmar Madani and Ibraheem Abbar, focusing on local pop culture.
As MDLBEAST has garnered international attention, Al-Ammary has found that festival ecosystems and fashion styles always interlink, like the all-black ensembles of the techno scene and the bohemian theme at Coachella.
Through his role at the company, he worked on developing the recently launched BANI BEAST, a festival-inspired clothing line reimagining traditional Saudi attire. During the festival, which takes place annually in December, the company noticed the eventgoers dressed in heavy jackets and farwas, traditional coats in the Saudi and Gulf areas, to combat the cold weather.
“We saw that people made the extra effort and started to pair things that were traditional wear and general streetwear. That inspired the idea of developing Bani Beast. (It’s) basically a combination of prints, and we have something that we call modulate farwa.
“It comes in three different pieces that you can wear separately, or you can put two together, or you can pull up a few strings and create a new shape with it. The idea was to give it some versatility, and that’s what makes fashion flow. It’s the ability to change it up and refresh it every time you wear it,” Al-Ammary said.
Mohammed Bajbaa, founder of the fashion brand Proud Angeles and consultancy firm Proud X, launched the clothing company as a retailer and transformed it into its own brand in 2020 with an ethos of bridging cultures.
The entrepreneur shared that from a consultant’s standpoint, there is a huge gap in understanding how the industry works. He hopes that these multidisciplinary styles bring along tangible growth to the fashion community.
“I’m optimistic, and I hope in the future that we don’t just have fashion brands, we have more solutions for those brands that build a whole ecosystem, from education resources to trade shows, and experts around to work with them,” Bajbaa said.
Mohammed Khoja, founder of Hindamme, which contributes to the fashion and cultural landscape in Saudi Arabia by innovating traditional styles and incorporating Western silhouettes, said:
“The main driving force was to create representation, really, because I didn’t see enough of our culture or something that I connected with within contemporary design.
“I feel like I’ve been able to…contribute by injecting elements that represent us as Saudis, things that we connect with, from our heritage, from our upbringing, and translating that into design and fashion,” Khoja said.
The ready-to-wear luxury label’s name directly translates to the old Arabic word for possessing perfect harmony. Indeed, it does just that by creating a dialogue through its East-meets-West philosophy, featuring Arabic calligraphy motifs, ancient Saudi palettes, and design collaborations with local and international creatives.
While many upcoming street-style brands are inevitably in direct competition, the designer noted that each brings its own twist under a common identity.
Mahmoud Sedani, fashion blogger, said: “A friend of mine was saying that when (Saudi) brands were approaching, one of their aims was…to be international. She said something super interesting, which I never thought of: ‘Who says we’re not international?’ I think that’s so incredible to hear because I feel for so many years, we’ve cut ourselves short.”
The conversation raised an important question: Who decides how much recognition an industry needs to become a global player?
“I think it’s a question of relevance. When you’re relevant to the community that you’re in and you speak to them in your design, that actually creates that platform for you to get up to that international level,” Al-Ammary said.
Khoja shared that while Saudi is in the process of bridging cultures, the Kingdom has been at a historical disadvantage.
“(We’ve been) seen as buyers rather than creatives, so we’re not really part of that conversation. But it is starting to shift with initiatives like Fashion Futures. They are bridging that divide,” he said.
These local heroes agreed that Saudi has yet to see the peak of creativity within the industry — and much is yet to come.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi fashion commission Fashion Commission Fashion Futures

Related

Ahway’s call to connect with Saudi Arabia’s beauty photos
Saudi Arabia
Ahway’s call to connect with Saudi Arabia’s beauty
Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia

‘Does international silence on Houthi violations serve the Yemeni people?’ Saudi envoy asks UN Security Council

‘Does international silence on Houthi violations serve the Yemeni people?’ Saudi envoy asks UN Security Council
Updated 23 November 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

‘Does international silence on Houthi violations serve the Yemeni people?’ Saudi envoy asks UN Security Council

‘Does international silence on Houthi violations serve the Yemeni people?’ Saudi envoy asks UN Security Council
  • Declare Iran-backed group terrorists, urges Abdulaziz Alwasil
  • Kingdom continues ‘steadfast support’ for UN efforts to end conflict
Updated 23 November 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to designate the Houthis in Yemen a terrorist group, warning that the recent escalation in conflict by the Iran-backed militia was “extremely serious,” likely to cause the country to “collapse at any time,” and result in devastating security consequences for the entire region.

“Classifying the Houthi militias as a terrorist group is today extremely urgent and paramount,” Abdulaziz Alwasil, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, told a Security Council meeting to discuss the latest developments in Yemen. He said all attempts to resolve the conflict have failed because of the Houthis’ continued violations, resulting in only one option left for the world body.

Alwasil called on the UNSC to discuss the situation in Yemen “in all its dimensions and in full transparency and objectivity.” The meeting, he added, comes against the backdrop of “serious political and security developments threatening Yemen and the region with more instability and insecurity.” 

Lamenting the lack of an international vision capable of ensuring the Houthis lay down their arms and engage in peace talks, Alwasil told the council: “A question should be asked here … Does the international silence towards these violations serve the Yemeni people?” 

Since the UNSC’s last meeting on the war-torn nation in October, the Houthis have launched several drone attacks that have targeted Yemeni government ports, including one that hit a Greek oil tanker near the Al-Dubba oil terminal in Hadramawt governorate.

The Houthis said they had launched the attack as a warning to the Yemeni government not to use the terminal to export oil. The UNSC subsequently condemned the attacks.

Similar drone attacks later targeted the Rudum oil terminal, and then the southern Qena port in Shabwah governorate. This resulted in further condemnation from the UNSC, which called on the group to renew the truce it had abandoned.

Alwasil called on the international community to take “a clear stance against (the) Houthis’ terrorist activities, who are using ballistic missiles and drones to target Yemenis, neighboring states and commercial and oil vessels.” 

He said the Kingdom would not hesitate to defend itself and respond firmly to any threat to its national security. Saudi Arabia would also defend all the Gulf countries and those nations who are part of the coalition.

The UNSC meeting comes seven weeks after the UN-brokered truce — which came into effect on April 2 and was renewed twice — had expired on Oct. 2. The two-month truce had been hailed for the drastic reduction in hostilities and civilian casualties, along with the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa airport. The UNSC members had said that the truce, if fully implemented and expanded, would eventually lead to a comprehensive settlement of the country’s war.

But the deadline passed without a word on its renewal, until the Houthis, after meeting with the UN’s Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, declared the ceasefire to be “at a dead end,” because of what they perceived as a lack of willingness to prioritize humanitarian issues.

Alwasil told the council members that the Houthi militia was imposing further conditions before they agreed to extend the truce. “First, that the coalition should pay the salaries of their outlawed fighters who are committing humanitarian crimes against the Yemenis. Second, that these salaries should be paid in US dollars and not in the local currency.” 
 
He said the Houthis still refuse to deposit the revenues from Hodeidah port in Yemen’s central bank, “in a blatant violation of the truce agreement,” and instead are using the resources to fund their military operations. They were controlling the port, he said.
 
“The port is plagued with sea mines and used for warfare. It has been turned into a hub to smuggle weapons and internationally prohibited material and to smuggle terrorists in the absence of any international inspection mechanisms,” he added.

Alwasil said attacks on the legitimate government-held ports are “a criminal act aiming at impoverishing and starving the Yemeni people.” Through these activities, they were taking the people hostage, “controlling their destiny, and exposing (several) Yemeni generations to the threats of wars and armed conflicts, (while) putting their extremist ideologies above any other consideration.”  
 
Alwasil said the Houthis were also continuing to blockade Taiz, “which is witnessing a dire humanitarian situation.” They were depriving regions not under their control of much-needed funds by exploiting natural resources, which should go toward paying the salaries of teachers and public sector workers.

The Saudi envoy said the Kingdom remained committed to supporting the long-suffering Yemeni people, being one of world’s largest donors to the country. However, aid efforts were increasingly being hampered by the actions of the Houthis, he said.

“The Houthi militias should be prevented from controlling humanitarian assistance, deviating it, and depriving those in need.” 
 
Alwasil thanked Grundberg and Reena Ghelani, the operations director for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, for their efforts to promote peace and security in Yemen, and to alleviate the plight of its people.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s “steadfast support” for the UN’s political and humanitarian efforts aimed at ending the crisis.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthi atrocities

Related

Saudi Arabia condemns Houthis for targeting civilian objects, economic facilities in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthis for targeting civilian objects, economic facilities in Yemen
Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh revs up for Toyota Drag Race Championship second round

Riyadh revs up for Toyota Drag Race Championship second round
Updated 23 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh revs up for Toyota Drag Race Championship second round

Riyadh revs up for Toyota Drag Race Championship second round
  • 67 drivers geared for the contests
  • Kingdom’s largest, most competitive series
Updated 23 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The second round of the Toyota Drag Race Championship on Thursday at the Dirab Motor Park in Riyadh will see 67 competitors from the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait compete. 

The first round was held in October with 40 competitors, including bike and car drivers.

Youssef Al-Khamiri won the first round in the Index 10.0 category, Saud Al-Harakeh took top spot in the 8.5 race, and Hamdan Bahloul claimed the Index 9.0 contest.

The winners of the bike races in the first round were Muthanna Abu Dhiab in the Outlaw category, Mashari Al-Turki in the Pro-Street category, Abdul Rahman Al-Najm in the Index 8.5 category, and Fadi Abu Jamous in the Street Fight 9.5 contest.

The Toyota Drag Race Championship is the Kingdom’s largest and most competitive series, attracting drivers from across the region.

It has been organized by the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports.

The competition takes place on the 400-meter racetrack at Dirab Motor Park, which will host all the championship rounds this season.

The races on Thursday run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., while the final day of contests on Friday run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Toyota Riyadh

Related

Football fever as Riyadh’s World Cup festival opens to fans
Saudi Arabia
Football fever as Riyadh’s World Cup festival opens to fans
Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas perform in Riyadh  
Lifestyle
Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas perform in Riyadh  

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency ramps up food, medical aid in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency ramps up food, medical aid in Yemen
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency ramps up food, medical aid in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency ramps up food, medical aid in Yemen
  • KSRelief project pumped over 3 million liters of water to 9,800 displaced individuals in Hodeida
  • Mobile clinics in Hajjah governate provided treatment to 2,834 patients
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) secured 214 tons of food aid, water supplies and medical services across Yemen, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Over 32 tons of food aid were distributed to 1,800 people in the Abyan governorate, while 5,100 beneficiaries in Taiz received about 182 tons of food baskets.

The food distribution comes as part of KSRelief’s food security project in Yemen, which aims to provide over 192,000 food baskets weighing more than 20,000 tons for people in need across 15 governates by end of this year, the report added.

KSRelief’s water supply and environmental sanitation project continued in Hodeida governate.

The project pumped over 3 million liters of water to 9,800 displaced individuals residing in camps in October. KSRelief had also dedicated 99 shifts to remove waste from the camps.

The aid agency’s mobile clinics in Hajjah governate provided treatment to 2,834 patients with various health conditions and secured medicines to 1,417 individuals during October.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen

Related

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian outreach via KSRelief continues
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian outreach via KSRelief continues

Saudi Cabinet congratulates Green Falcons after victory against Argentina

Saudi Cabinet congratulates Green Falcons after victory against Argentina
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet congratulates Green Falcons after victory against Argentina

Saudi Cabinet congratulates Green Falcons after victory against Argentina
  • Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Tuesday, beating the two-time winners 2-1
  • Cabinet said it hoped Green Falcons will continue playing with the same spirit for which Saudis are known
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet congratulated the Kingdom’s national football team on Tuesday following its victory against Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi’s Argentina, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history.

The Cabinet said it hoped the team would continue playing with the same spirit and determination for which Saudis are known, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also thanked leaders of countries who had congratulated the Kingdom following the match.

At a weekly meeting headed by King Salman, the Cabinet also hailed the results of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent visits to South Korea and Thailand.

The outcome of the G20 Summit held in Indonesia last week, and Saudi support for efforts made to face international challenges, including responses to pandemics, were also discussed.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Saudi Arabia Green Falcons

Related

Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
Russian air strikes hit operations at Ukrainian nuclear power plants
Russian air strikes hit operations at Ukrainian nuclear power plants
Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon
First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon
Saudi listed firms’ net profit soars 32% as energy, banking sectors shine
Saudi listed firms’ net profit soars 32% as energy, banking sectors shine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.