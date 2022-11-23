You are here

Iran Protests 2022
An ‘emerging secular, democratic consensus’ stares Iranian theocracy in the face

only 26 percent of Iranians with a university degree pray five times a day. (AFP)
Jonathan Gornall

  • Report by Tony Blair Institute for Global Change says ongoing protests reflect yearning for secularization of society
  • Expert says young people witnessing great changes taking place in the region want similar developments at home
LONDON: On Sept. 13, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran for violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women. In the custody of the Gasht-e Ershad — the “Guidance Patrol,” or morality police — she suffered a catastrophic head injury and, after three days in a coma, died in hospital.

Her death was the trigger for hundreds of protests across the country, which have seen men and women take to the streets in vast numbers, with women openly shunning the obligatory wearing of the hijab and cutting their hair in public in a gesture of defiance.

Now a new report from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change — TBI — backed by two consecutive polls of thousands of Iranians, has concluded that the widespread rejection of the hijab is nothing less than a symbol of a nationwide yearning for regime change.




Such is the “unprecedented secularization” sweeping Iran that the TBI concludes that “Iran’s society is no longer religious.” (AFP)

The current protests are “no flash-in-the-pan moment,” says Kasra Aarabi, co-author of the report and the Iran Program lead at TBI’s Extremism Policy Unit.

“The protests we are seeing now are unprecedented in their longevity, and in their size. But they are a continuation of the trend for unrest that emerged in 2017, since when we’ve seen Iranians consistently taking to the streets.”

Aarabi, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington and a native Farsi speaker, believes that the current unrest, some of the worst seen in Iran since the revolution in 1978 replaced the modernizing regime of the Shah, is a pivotal moment for Iran.

“This is the beginning of the end of the Islamic Republic,” he said.

“It’s been clear for years that the Iranian people don’t want reform, they want regime change, the downfall of the Islamic Republic in its entirety and the creation of a secular democracy.”

Young people in Iran, he says, are witnessing the great changes taking place elsewhere in the region, from the bridge-building of the Abraham Accords to the great modernizing reforms in Saudi Arabia, “and they’re thinking, ‘Why can’t we have that?’”

The TBI report draws on two polls carried out among tens of thousands of Iranians, which demonstrate the extent to which Iran has become a secular society, despite more than 40 years of life under a hard-line Shiite theocracy.

Key findings include that men and women in Iran are almost equally opposed to the mandatory wearing of the hijab, rejected by 70 percent of men and 74 percent of women.

This opposition also spans what might otherwise be expected to be the divide between town and country, where people are traditionally considered to be more conservative in outlook.

Only 21 percent of urban Iranians believe in the practice, support that rises only to 28 percent among rural communities.

Predictably, rejection of the compulsory wearing of the hijab is strongest among younger people — 78 percent of respondents aged between 20 and 29 oppose it.

Yet the practice is also opposed by 68 percent of Iranians aged between 30 and 49, and 74 percent aged over 50 — the so-called revolution generation.

Only a small minority of Iranians support the practice — just 13 percent of women and 17 percent of men.

The hijab protests, says the TBI, are clearly about regime change: 84 percent of those who oppose the dress code also want to see an end to the Islamic Republic.

Furthermore, “the anti-regime protest movement in Iran is fundamentally secular,” said the report, adding that “76 percent of Iranians who want regime change, also consider religion unimportant in their lives.”




New report showes the widespread rejection of the hijab is nothing less than a symbol of a nationwide yearning for regime change. (AFP)

In fact, such is the “unprecedented secularization” sweeping Iran that the TBI concludes that “Iran’s society is no longer religious.”

Only a declining minority in the theocratic republic follows the Islamic obligation to pray five times a day, ranging from 33 percent of rural Iranians to only 26 percent of urbanites.

Analyzed in terms of education, only 26 percent of Iranians with a university degree pray five times a day, while the percentage for people with a high-school diploma or lower is little different, at 28 percent.

Although the report, “Protests and polling insights from the streets of Iran: How removal of the hijab became a symbol of regime change,” was published on Tuesday, it contains previously unpublished data from two surveys carried out in Iran in 2020 and 2022.

This, says the TBI, demonstrates that the issue of the hijab and the yearning for the secularization of Iranian society has been simmering for years.

“Today’s protests are the consequence of the huge gap between the regime and the people of Iran,” said Aarabi.

“Despite living under a hard-line Islamist theocracy, the Iranian people are the most secular in the Middle East. There has been a gradual process of secularization and liberalization that began in the early 1990s, which has reached unprecedented levels in the past five years.”

The new report draws on polls conducted in June 2020 and February 2022 by the Group for Analyzing and Measuring Attitudes in Iran — GAMAAN — an independent, non-profit research foundation registered in the Netherlands.

Instead of conventional face-to-face or telephone-based polling methods, GAMAAN says it uses “digital tools and alternative methods to capture the real opinions of Iranians ... allowing Iranians to answer questions about sensitive subjects truthfully, without fearing for their safety.”

A survey conducted by GAMAAN in June 2020 polled 39,981 respondents on questions relating to religion. In February 2022, 16,850 Iranians responded to questions about political systems.

Analyzed by demographic breakdown, says the TBI, “the results reveal a steadily emerging consensus on the streets, which is anti-compulsory hijab and anti-regime at its core.”

Thousands of arrests have followed as the regime has clamped down on the protesters. Some have been charged with crimes punishable by death, such as “enmity against God” and “corruption on Earth.”

This month has seen at least five executions of protesters carried out and confirmed by the state, and unknown numbers of people, including children, have been killed in the protests.

The HRA News Agency, founded in 2005 to monitor human-rights abuses in Iran, says more than 400 protesters have been killed, and at least 17,250 people have been arrested.




“This is the beginning of the end of the Islamic Republic,” says Kasra Aarabi, co-author of the report. (AFP)

Last week UNICEF, the United Nations children’s agency, reported that “since late September an estimated 50 children have reportedly lost their lives in the public unrest in Iran.”

The latest was a 10-year-old boy, Kian Pirfalak, one of several people shot dead in and around protests last Wednesday (Nov. 16). He was hit by gunfire and died as he and his father were driving home in the western Iranian city of Izeh.

The protests, widely covered in the West, gained an even higher profile this week when the Iranian football team pointedly refused to sing the national anthem before their opening World Cup match against England in Qatar.

Before the game, skipper Ehsan Hajjsafi said the team supported those who had died in the protests, adding “we have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy.”

The West, says the TBI’s Aarabi, had failed to recognize the transformation that has been taking place in Iranian society “because it was focused solely on viewing Iran, and the dissent in the country, through the lens of the 2015 nuclear agreement, and then Trump’s withdrawal from that agreement.

“But this dissent is not being driven by the nuclear deal, nor by the reimposition of sanctions. It’s being driven by life under a totalitarian, misogynistic, ideological regime, which has consistently prioritized the interests of its hard-line Islamist ideology over those of the Iranian people.”

Commenting on the report, Tony Blair, the former UK prime minister who founded his institute in 2016, said that “the people of Iran have shown extraordinary bravery and courage over the past two months. They should know they have the support of millions of people around the globe who admire the stand they have taken for freedom.

“I have always said, and I stand by this more so today, that the single most liberating event for the Middle East will come when the Iranian people finally have their freedom.

“For the ordinary people of Iran, the values that many may describe as ‘Western’ are in fact their own. Neither they nor their country should be defined by the Islamic Republic. As a great people, whose history and civilization are rich and varied, it is they and they alone who should define their own future.

“This is why I firmly believe it is in our interests today, in the West, to show our deep solidarity with the protesters risking their lives for what we so often take for granted.”

It was, he added, “time we in the West recalibrate our policy in a way that draws a clear distinction between the people of Iran and the Islamic Republic. Our efforts should serve the former.”

Bank raids return as Lebanese confront economic crisis

Bank raids return as Lebanese confront economic crisis
Updated 23 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Bank raids return as Lebanese confront economic crisis

Bank raids return as Lebanese confront economic crisis
  • 3 incidents in single day raise fears of growing unrest
  • Lebanon is in the grip of what the World Bank believes could rank among the top three financial crises in modern history
Updated 23 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Two attempted bank holdups and a sit-in protest on Wednesday highlighted the growing desperation of Lebanese people grappling with the country’s worsening economic crisis.
Bank raids by depositors demanding their money have been relatively infrequent during the past two months, but a string of incidents in recent days has again raised fears of growing unrest.
In the third action against a bank in a single day, Amina Mohammad broke into a branch of the Intercontinental Bank of Lebanon in Tripoli demanding access to her savings to pay for an operation for her elderly mother.
The bank was forced to close its doors while staff negotiated with Mohammad and her mother.
Earlier, a former soldier, Rida Rida, stormed into a branch of Bank Audi in Tyre, southern Lebanon, demanding his $15,000 deposit to pay for cancer treatment for his mother.
Patrols from army intelligence and the security were sent to the bank while Rida outlined his demands to the bank’s manager.
In the first incident of the day, Anis Tannous staged a sit-in outside the Societe Generale de Banque au Liban branch in Amioun, northern Lebanon, stopping people from entering or leaving the bank.
Tannous demanded the bank transfer his son’s university tuition fee to the US.
Two days ago, another depositor, Hussein Ramadan, and his mother stormed into the Al-Baraka Bank in Hamra, Beirut, in a bid to reclaim $132,000 in savings. After hours of negotiations, the bank agreed to pay the pair $15,000.
The dismissal of employees has taken a tragic turn, too, with one man attempting to commit suicide using a military weapon in front of his former workplace in Jnah in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Security forces arrived immediately and detained the man.
Lebanon is in the grip of what the World Bank believes could rank among the top three financial crises in modern history.
Meanwhile, caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil said on Wednesday that his ministry will start calculating foreign exchange rates for taxes and fees collected by the customs department on imported goods based on the exchange rate of 15,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar as of Dec. 1, a few weeks before the start of the holiday season.
The measure will “help limit the exploitation of price differences, and reduce the distortions and losses incurred by the treasury,” he said.
Observers believe that traders anticipated this measure by storing hundreds of tons of goods imported under exchange rate in place before the onset of Lebanon’s economic woes.
The rate at that time was 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.
Imports in the first seven months of this year alone totalled $10.5 billion, while total imports for the year are expected to reach $18 billion — a record approaching pre-crisis levels.
Last year import activity totalled $13.6 billion, a surprising figure in a country facing collapse and a high poverty rate, and begging the International Monetary Fund for $3 billion.
Lebanese are convinced that the government, particularly the Ministry of Economy and Trade, is unable to control the price of goods after the application of the customs dollar to duties and taxes, resulting in exploitation by traders.
Revenues of goods, for which duties and taxes are paid by consumers, will go into traders’ pockets rather than the treasury, many say.
Riad Salameh, the central bank governor, said on Monday that the bank will adopt an exchange rate of 15,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar from Feb. 1 as part of a process to unify the country’s multiple exchange-rate system.
Commenting on whether the measure will lead to an increase or decrease in the exchange rate, Salameh said: “This will be determined by the market according to supply and demand, but the central bank will be on the lookout.”
MP Michel Daher said that “strict measures should be taken to absorb the excess liquidity that may be caused by the decision to increase the exchange rate.”
He warned “the exchange rate will skyrocket to over LBP 75,000 if it is accompanied by an ongoing presidential vacuum.”
According to bank data, Lebanese withdrew about $70 billion, mostly from small and medium-sized accounts, between 2019 and 2021.

Yemen conflict cannot be settled through violence, UN envoy tells Arab News

Yemen conflict cannot be settled through violence, UN envoy tells Arab News
Updated 23 November 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Yemen conflict cannot be settled through violence, UN envoy tells Arab News

Yemen conflict cannot be settled through violence, UN envoy tells Arab News
  • Hans Grundberg: Recent Saudi-Houthi talks welcome, engagements at different levels needed in push for peace
  • Since truce expiration, Houthis have launched several drone attacks on Yemeni ports that drew world condemnation
Updated 23 November 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN special envoy for Yemen on Tuesday told Arab News that any attempt to settle the country’s conflict through violence is “unhelpful,” and that a long-term settlement can only be achieved through direct negotiations.

Hans Grundberg was commenting on the Houthi militia’s several drone attacks in the past two months that targeted Yemeni government ports, including one that hit a Greek oil tanker near Al-Dubba oil terminal in Hadramawt governorate.

The Houthis justified the attack as a warning to the government not to use the terminal to export oil. The UN Security Council condemned the attacks.

Similar drone attacks later targeted the Rudum oil terminal, and then the southern Qena port in Shabwah governorate.

This resulted in further condemnation from the UNSC, which called on the Houthis to renew the truce they had abandoned.

Grundberg, who had also condemned these attacks, described the Houthi escalation as “part of the overall elements of the conflict.”

He told Arab News: “My point here is that this conflict needs to be settled through negotiations. And that’s why any attempt to settle the conflict through violent exchange, no matter how that violent exchange takes place, is unhelpful, especially given the fact that we’ve seen a conflict that has lasted for seven to eight years.

“More violence isn’t going to lead to a long-term settlement. That can only be achieved through negotiations, and that’s what we’re pushing for and hope to achieve at a certain moment.”

Grundberg’s comments followed a UNSC meeting on Yemen during which he briefed member states on the latest developments in the war-torn country.

He warned council members that Houthi attacks in recent weeks, by depriving the Yemeni government of its main source of revenue from exporting oil, “have significant economic repercussions.”

He added: “Attacks on oil infrastructure and threats to oil companies undermine the welfare of the entirety of the Yemeni people (and risk) setting off a spiral of military and economic escalation, (and) are prohibited by international humanitarian law.” 

Grundberg also underscored that what he called “a concerning uptick” in incidents in Marib and Taiz, including civilian casualties, demonstrate how fragile the situation remains. 

He again called on parties to “urgently reach an agreement to renew the truce,” and meanwhile “exercise maximum restraint during this critical time.”  

Even though the violent flareups “fortunately” have not escalated into full-fledged war, Grundberg warned that further deterioration of the economic and humanitarian situations hang in the balance. 

Since the two-month UN-brokered truce expired on Oct. 2, the UN has intensified its efforts to try to revive it, while also pushing for a comprehensive settlement.

Grundberg has in the past two months visited Riyadh twice — meeting with Yemeni government and Saudi officials — and Oman, where he met with senior Omani officials and the chief Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam. However, these talks have not produced any breakthroughs.

In the run up to the truce’s expiration, Grundberg had proposed a plan for the extension and expansion of the agreement, which entailed the payment of civil servants’ salaries and pensions.

The Houthis’ demand that their military and security forces be included in the salary payments of civil servants prevented agreement on the deal.

As Grundberg continued with his shuttle diplomacy, there have also been reports of direct talks over the past weeks between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, including some facilitated by Oman.

Last month, a Houthi delegation visited the Saudi city of Abha, and a Saudi delegation went to Sanaa.

The Arab Coalition said the delegations visited prisoners of war as part of a confidence-building measure geared toward extending the truce.

“Any direct contact between belligerent parties in any conflict is welcome,” Grundberg told Arab News. “(It) should be encouraged that the parties should talk to each other. Obviously, that can be done in different ways. But what we’re looking for here is an approach which, in the end, requires a process under the UN auspices.

“So any talks that are carried out in support of my efforts are always welcome. And this is something that I repeat to the countries in the region, I repeat to the council, and so on, and this is what we’re having right now.

“We have different engagements on different levels, through different channels that support the efforts of the United Nations, and that’s something that I think is helpful.”

Asked to clarify what obstacles are hampering the implementation of his plan to “extend and expand” the truce, Grundberg declined to reveal details of talks that took place behind closed doors, saying although “foreign policy should be made in the open because the population needs to understand what that foreign policy represents, negotiations, on the other hand, should be kept in a discrete setting.

“So I’m not going to enter into outlining the issues in detail on where we stand on these negotiations, because that needs some level of trust and confidentiality in order to deliver results.”

But he said on a broader level,  the main challenges lie in finding ways to frame issues related to economic matters such as the payment of salaries, but also broader issues “which have an implication on the long-term settlement of the conflict.”

By emphasizing the importance of “broadening” the issue, Grundberg said: “It’s a way for me to remind everyone that the truce in itself isn’t the end game. It can’t be seen as the long-term solution.

“The long-term solution is a return to a political process where the parties engage on long-term settlement of the conflict.

“That necessitates a broader approach, and that’s what we’re also looking for and engaging with the parties on.”

Houthis reject UN calls for de-escalation, truce extension

Houthis reject UN calls for de-escalation, truce extension
Updated 23 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis reject UN calls for de-escalation, truce extension

Houthis reject UN calls for de-escalation, truce extension
  • Houthi official slams UN envoy for urging movement to resume peace negotiations
Updated 23 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Houthi leaders have rejected calls from the UN Yemen envoy and members of the UN Security Council to halt their assaults on oil installations in southern Yemen and to extend the UN-brokered ceasefire.

The Houthis have defiantly pledged to keep attacking oil installations with drones and missiles until their demands are met.

Houthi Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al- Ezzi slammed UN Yemen Envoy Hans Grundberg on Wednesday for urging the movement to de-escalate and resume peace negotiations, alleging that the Houthi movement had also provided compromises to seek peace in Yemen.

“Sanaa demands represent the minimum rights of our people,” Al- Ezzi said on Twitter.

During his briefing to the Security Council on the situation in Yemen on Tuesday, Grundberg condemned the Houthi attacks on oil infrastructure in government-controlled provinces, warning that the attacks would lead to a resumption of fighting, undermine peace efforts to end the war, and have severe economic repercussions for the country.

“Attacks on oil infrastructure and threats to oil companies undermine the welfare of the entirety of the Yemeni people. They risk setting off a spiral of military and economic escalation, a pattern we have seen play out before over the course of Yemen’s war,” the UN envoy said.

The Houthis have once again threatened to launch more explosives-rigged drones and missiles on oil facilities and ships in government-controlled areas to pressure the Yemeni government into agreeing to their demand of sharing oil revenues and compensating public employees in districts they control.

On Tuesday, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a Houthi leader, asked that the Yemeni government give all state revenues to the central bank in Sanaa and that the movement pay all government servants throughout the nation, or the Houthis will continue to target oil installations.

“Don’t be concerned! Our drones and missile will expedite salary payments,” Al-Houthi assured a crowd of supporters in Sanaa.

Local officials in the southeastern province of Hadramout said the Houthi-attacked Al-Dhabbah oil facility in the province’s Shiher will be shut down for repairs and to deploy additional air defenses.

In Aden, Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed on Wednesday promised to stand firm in the face of Houthi pressure from drone strikes, defend Yemen’s national institutions, and continue fighting the Houthis until they are expelled from areas they control.

“We are confident in attaining victory under the direction of the Presidential Leadership Council, as well as in our military forces, security services, and the widespread national and popular resistance,” Saeed said at a Cabinet meeting.

A Yemeni official told Arab News that the government has increased security measures and air defenses at vital ports and economic facilities across the country, as well as bolstered military forces outside key cities, including the central city of Marib.

The government is pressing the international community, which looked unanimous in its condemnation of the most recent Houthi assaults, to designate the Houthis as terrorists and put restrictions on non-humanitarian supplies passing through the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port.

“Recently, the international community’s condemnations have intensified, but condemnations alone are insufficient. Only international designation, particularly from the US, would convince the rest of the world to ban commercial imports, accomplishing the goal of strangling the militia’s financial sources,” said the official, preferring anonymity.

Egyptian Copts set to begin Christmas fast

Egyptian Copts set to begin Christmas fast
Updated 23 November 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

Egyptian Copts set to begin Christmas fast

Egyptian Copts set to begin Christmas fast
  • Egyptian churches have different dates for the start of the fast
  • The Coptic period is in line with the 40-day fasting of Prophet Moses
Updated 23 November 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Egyptian Copts will begin their 43-day Christmas fast on Nov. 25, with its conclusion on Jan. 7, the night of festive celebration.
Egyptian churches have different dates for the start of the fast. The Coptic Orthodox Church begins on Nov. 25, while the Catholic Church fasts for 15 days from Dec. 9.
The Coptic period is in line with the 40-day fasting of Prophet Moses. The three additional days were added after Abraam Ebn-Zaraa the Syrian, who is considered a saint by the Coptic Orthodox Church, fasted them.
Coptic researcher Robert Al-Fares told Arab News: “During the Christmas fast, the church allows eating fish, unlike the great fast that ends with Easter, during which the church completely forbids it.
“The church allows eating fish during some fasts because of their extended periods and the need for some for animal protein.”
He added that during fasts the Copts “eat vegetarian food, completely abstain from eating meat, and are allowed to eat fish on all days of the week except for Wednesday and Friday.”
Archpriest Michael Gerges, of the Diocese of Helwan, said: “The prayers of the Divine Liturgy during fasting are for the president of the republic, his holiness the pope, the bishop of the city, ministers and soldiers, and those who are responsible, and for the peace of the world, and for the fruits of the Earth and the grass, the seed and the grass, and for the rivers.”
Coptic researcher Suleiman Shafiq told Arab News: “The first person to officially introduce the Christmas fast in the East was Pope Christodoulos, the 66th patriarch of the Coptic Orthodox Church.
“Fasting is a belief for the people of monotheistic religions, and the number of fasting days of all Egyptian Muslims and Christians reaches 406.
“Egyptians relate fasting to spirituality and religion, and this is clearly linked to the Egyptian identity from the times of the pharaohs.”

UN should launch probe into human rights violations in Iran, HRW says 

UN should launch probe into human rights violations in Iran, HRW says 
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

UN should launch probe into human rights violations in Iran, HRW says 

UN should launch probe into human rights violations in Iran, HRW says 
  • HRW reported dozens of instances where security forces used excessive lethal force against peaceful protesters  
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

BEIRUT: The UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Thursday to discuss human rights violations in Iran. 

Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday that council members should vote to establish an independent fact-finding mission in order to investigate the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protests. 

Human rights organizations are looking into the deaths of 434 people in the past nine weeks, including 60 children. Human Rights Watch reported dozens of instances where security forces used excessive lethal force against peaceful protesters in several cities.

According to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, officials have also intensified crackdowns on protests in several Kurdish cities, killing at least 39 people.

Footage circulating online shows special forces and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps units using weapons such as heavy machine guns and assault rifles against protesters, HRW said.

“Iranian authorities seem determined to unleash brutal force to crush protests and have ignored calls to investigate the mountains of evidence of serious rights violations,” HRW senior Iran researcher Tara Sepehri Far said. 

Thousands of people have been arrested since the protests began in September in the wake of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. According to HRW, detainees are kept in overcrowded conditions, and subjected to torture and sexual harassment. 

On Oct. 24,  judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi told media that authorities have begun prosecuting protesters. In the absence of international human rights standards, courts routinely use coerced confessions, and defendants are denied access to the lawyer of their choice.  

At least six people connected with the protests have reportedly been sentenced to death on charges of “waging war against God” or “corruption on earth,”  according to the UN Human Rights Office

“The UN Human Rights Council should shine a spotlight on the deepening repression, and create an independent mechanism to investigate Iranian government abuses and hold those responsible accountable, ” Far said.
 

