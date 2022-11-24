You are here

  • Home
  • Coach Luis Enrique backs Spain to stay hungry after historic rout
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Coach Luis Enrique backs Spain to stay hungry after historic rout

Coach Luis Enrique backs Spain to stay hungry after historic rout
Spain's head coach Luis Enrique, second from right, celebrates with players at the end of the World Cup Group E match against Costa Rica at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vytmy

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Coach Luis Enrique backs Spain to stay hungry after historic rout

Coach Luis Enrique backs Spain to stay hungry after historic rout
  • While the Spain coach thinks that too much flattery can weaken a team’s resolve, he is confident his side will stay grounded and focused
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Luis Enrique believes Spain’s hunger will only increase after they recorded the country’s biggest ever World Cup victory in an emphatic 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica on Wednesday.

The 2010 champions dominated their opponents, who did not manage a shot at goal in the whole match, and in their second group game on Sunday face a desperate Germany, who were beaten 2-1 by Japan earlier.

Spain’s previous record victory was a 6-1 thrashing of Bulgaria at the 1998 World Cup, a match in which Luis Enrique scored for La Roja.

However, while the Spain coach thinks that too much flattery can weaken a team’s resolve, he is confident his side will stay grounded and focused.

“I have no doubt that we will play the next game with the same spirit, if not more,” Luis Enrique told reporters.

“I have no doubts at all. It’s true that praise weakens you, but don’t worry about this group of players, I see them every day.

“(It won’t happen) because there will be changes in the line-up, because they want to compete, to work hard.

“I doubt that would happen, it’s never happened, this is a group of people ready to do things in the right way.”

The coach said he was surprised Germany lost their opening Group E game, although he recognized Japan’s threat.

“It was a surprise the way they started off, Germany, against Japan but there are surprises in football, you never know,” said the coach.

“Japan are a very good team, they’re a dynamic team, they have a lot of quality, quality players.

“You never know in football. We’re going to try to win the next match against them (Germany), we’re going to try to beat them, that’s the goal.”

Despite the superb display at Al Thumama stadium, Luis Enrique says he is planning on changing his starting lineup against Germany.

La Roja have plenty of depth on the bench, with the likes of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati and Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente kept in reserve.

Debutant Alejandro Balde replaced Jordi Alba in the second half and impressed, while substitutes Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata both scored.

“I don’t know who will play,” Luis Enrique told TVE.

“If we achieve our objective, which is playing seven games, it will be everyone, not just 11 players.

“I don’t think I’ve ever repeated a line-up and I probably won’t repeat one.”

Ferran Torres netted twice, while Spain’s other goalscorers were Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and man-of-the-match Gavi.

The team has been criticized in the past for not scoring enough goals and the Costa Rica destruction was a timely riposte.

“Many players have scored,” added the coach. “I’ve always read that we’re lacking goals, but since we’ve been in charge, we’re one of the teams that have scored the most goals. Those are the stats.

“A lot of our players have goals in them. We get forward after a lot of link-up play, and I’ve never been worried about goals.

“We play against Germany next and they have to win, and so do we. We’ll celebrate, go to dinner, and then start preparing for that game.

“Praise weakens you, but it’s much better to start preparing for a game like this.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Luis Enrique Spain

Related

Spain ignite World Cup bid by smashing seven past Costa Rica
Sport
Spain ignite World Cup bid by smashing seven past Costa Rica
Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Sport
Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada

Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada

Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Updated 57 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada

Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
  • Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved Alphonso Davies' early penalty
  • Batshuayi opened the scoring against the run of play in the 44th minute
Updated 57 min 47 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Michy Batshuayi’s first-half goal proved enough for a below-par Belgium to squeeze to a 1-0 win over a Canada side playing their first World Cup match for 36 years on Wednesday.
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved Alphonso Davies’ early penalty and Batshuayi opened the scoring against the run of play in the 44th minute.
John Herdman’s Canada, roared on by their vocal support, also had another strong penalty appeal turned down and dominated the second half to no avail.
Belgium were without injured record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku and struggled throughout with the pace of Canada’s forward.
But the 2018 semifinalists clung on to move top of what could prove a hotly-contested Group F after Croatia and Morocco’s goalless draw earlier on Wednesday.
Canada will head into their game against Croatia on Sunday still full of confidence after more than matching the team ranked second in the world, who next face Morocco.
The North Americans, matching Belgium in formation by playing three at the back, made a bright start and Jonathan David’s low effort was deflected wide.
From the resulting corner, Tajon Buchanan’s strike was blocked by Yannick Carrasco with his arm and a penalty was awarded after a VAR check in the 11th minute.
But Davies produced a weak effort which was saved low to his right by Courtois, before David lashed the rebound over the crossbar.
Belgium’s aging defense were struggling with the pace of the Canada attackers and Junior Hoilett got in behind before firing a shot wide.
The underdogs kept coming, as Courtois palmed away right wing-back Alistair Johnston’s fierce drive and David headed off target.
Canada had a big penalty appeal turned down despite a VAR review when Axel Witsel was outpaced by Richie Laryea inside the area and then tripped his opponent.
Belgium grabbed the lead out of nothing when a simple long ball over the top from Toby Alderweireld found the run of Batshuayi who hammered home left-footed.
There was still time for Canada to create, and waste, another glorious opportunity before the break, as Laryea’s low cross was fired over on the slide by Buchanan from six yards out.
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez made a double substitution at half-time to try and stem the tide, with Thomas Meunier replacing Carrasco and Everton youngster Amadou Onana coming into the midfield.
Canada could have levelled just minutes after the restart, though, as David headed wide from Stephen Eustaquio’s delicious cross after the Porto midfielder had nutmegged Kevin De Bruyne.
Herdman’s men continued to flood forward, but could not find the finishing touch required, with Buchanan miskicking horribly from the edge of the box.
The more men Canada committed, the more dangerous Belgium looked on the break and Laryea made a wonderful last-ditch tackle to deny Batshuayi a second goal.
Substitute Cyle Larin, the top scorer in CONCACAF qualifying for the tournament, headed too close to Courtois in a frantic finale.
De Bruyne could have put the game to bed but blazed into the crowd, while Larin sent another header spinning over Courtois’ bar as Belgium fell over the line.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Belgium Canada Thibaut Courtois Alphonso Davies

Related

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup
Sport
Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup
Spain ignite World Cup bid by smashing seven past Costa Rica
Sport
Spain ignite World Cup bid by smashing seven past Costa Rica

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup
  • “This is our dream,” Brazil forward Richarlison said
  • That’s the general feeling: Brazil 's fate depends on Neymar's form and mental state
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

DOHA: Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to.
That’s because his intentions are clear.
The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
“This is our dream,” Brazil forward Richarlison said. “Neymar posted that photo because it’s his dream, too. He wants to win that and we know how willing he is to win that. He can do whatever he wants. It’s his dream. If Neymar is happy here, we will be happy. That’s the most important thing.”
That’s the general feeling: Brazil ‘s fate depends on Neymar’s form and mental state.
The Seleção open on Thursday against a Serbia side that have not met high expectations on soccer’s biggest stages.
Neymar enters in good form after a series of injuries since the 2018 World Cup — when Brazil were beaten by Belgium in the quarterfinals. His only issue so far was showing up a day late to Brazil’s pre-tournament training camp in Turin, Italy, because of a problem with his flight.
“We need to take advantage of this best Neymar mode,” Brazil captain Thiago Silva said.
Brazil coach Tite should have all of his players available for the opener. The only doubt is whether he will use midfielder Lucas Paquetá or a more attack-minded team with Vinícius Júnior up front alongside Neymar.
Neymar has 75 career goals for Brazil and needs just two more to match Pelé’s record. And what better place to accomplish that feat than before a global audience at soccer’s biggest event — especially for the player who Qatari-owned PSG bought for a world-record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($230 million) in 2017.
Serbia, meanwhile, are aiming to advance from the group stage for the first time in their fourth World Cup appearance as an independent nation. They have also failed to qualify for the European Championship in five tries.
Many of Serbia’s players were on the team that beat Brazil to lift the under-20 World Cup trophy in 2015; as well as a win over France in the final of the under-19 European Championship final two years earlier.
But Aleksandar Mitrović, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Nemanja Maksimović and Andrija Živković, who were on those youth teams, have failed to reproduce the same success at the senior level for Serbia.
Add in 22-year-old center forward Dušan Vlahović, who scored 50 goals in all competitions with Fiorentina and Juventus over the past two seasons, though, and Serbia might finally have the firepower to fulfil their potential.
Whether Serbia have the defensive pedigree to contain Brazil’s vast array of forward is a different matter.
Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in the final group match at the 2018 World Cup.
“The players are more mature now,” Serbia coach Dragan Stojković said. “They’ve played the World Cup before.”
Serbia captain Dušan Tadić suggested that Stojković’s hiring last year after another failed European Championship qualifying campaign has also boosted morale.
Serbia went unbeaten in qualifying for this tournament and also recently won promotion from the second tier of the Nations League.
“Ever since Stojković arrived, we’re all happy and the atmosphere is perfect,” Tadić said. “We never had that.”
Switzerland and Cameroon are also in Group G.
“We have a difficult group — one of the most difficult ones — but at the end of the day this is a challenge for all of us to show that we can (play),” Stojković said. “The expectations are high.”
Not as high, though, as they are for Neymar.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Neymar Brazil

Related

Spain ignite World Cup bid by smashing seven past Costa Rica
Sport
Spain ignite World Cup bid by smashing seven past Costa Rica
Green Falcons resume preparations for next World Cup game against Poland photos
Sport
Green Falcons resume preparations for next World Cup game against Poland

Italian Super Cup tickets on sale for Riyadh clash

Italian Super Cup tickets on sale for Riyadh clash
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Italian Super Cup tickets on sale for Riyadh clash

Italian Super Cup tickets on sale for Riyadh clash
  • AC Milan will face Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Diriyah Season 2022 has released the first batch of tickets for the Italian Super Cup, which will bring two giants of Italian football, AC Milan and Inter Milan, together at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Jan. 18, 2023.

The Kingdom is hosting the Italian Super Cup for the third time. In 2018, Juventus won the title against AC Milan with a single goal in a match played in Jeddah. The following year Lazio had a 3-1 victory over Juventus in Riyadh.  

Sports and football fans from inside and outside the Kingdom can book through the official website for the season, https://diriyahseason.sa/ar

Remaining tickets will be offered at a later date.

Topics: Italian Super Cup AC Milan Inter Milan Diriyah Season 2022 King Fahd International Stadium

Related

Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup between Inter and AC Milan next year
Sport
Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup between Inter and AC Milan next year
Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the winners’ trophy after the Italian Super Cup. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next season

Spain ignite World Cup bid by smashing seven past Costa Rica

Spain ignite World Cup bid by smashing seven past Costa Rica
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

Spain ignite World Cup bid by smashing seven past Costa Rica

Spain ignite World Cup bid by smashing seven past Costa Rica
  • Luis Enrique's fancied side sparkled at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium, dominating possession and taking their chances mercilessly
  • Ferran Torres netted twice and Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata were also on the scoresheet
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

DOHA: Spain shredded Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday in a brutal destruction in their Group E opener which launched their bid to lift a second World Cup.
Avoiding the fate of giants Argentina and group rivals Germany, who lost 2-1 to Japan earlier on, Luis Enrique’s fancied side sparkled at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium, dominating possession and taking their chances mercilessly.
Ferran Torres netted twice and Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata were also on the scoresheet for the Euro 2020 semifinalists in an emphatic romp.
In the past the 2010 World Cup winners have paid the price for profligacy but all three forward Luis Enrique selected netted in the first half to pay back his trust in them.
The coach placed Asensio at false nine, flanked by Olmo and Torres, starting with Morata and Ansu Fati on the bench.
The coach opted to deploy Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez in central defense, alongside club team-mate Aymeric Laporte, correctly anticipating his team would monopolize the ball.
It took only 11 minutes for La Roja to open the scoring, with Gavi stabbing a pass forward for Olmo to receive in the area and the RB Leipzig winger taking one sublime touch to turn and another to stroke the ball gently past Keylor Navas.
Costa Rica, who were a surprise package at the 2014 World Cup, beating Italy and Uruguay and drawing with England to top their group, were sliced apart again for the second goal 10 minutes later.
Jordi Alba’s low drilled cross was rammed home by Real Madrid forward Asensio past his former team-mate Navas, who might have done more to keep it out.
Torres stroked home from the penalty spot after Alba was fouled by Oscar Duarte — a soft call on a hard night for Los Ticos, who were never in the game and failed to muster a shot at goal.
Barcelona forward Torres capitalized on more slack defending to fire the fourth past Navas early in the second half.
Luis Enrique was able to take off the effervescent Pedri and Torres before the hour mark in order to rest them for Sunday’s clash with Germany, and handed teenage Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde his debut.
The 19-year-old roared up the pitch in the build-up to Spain’s fifth goal, with substitute Morata crossing for Gavi to drill home with aplomb.
Kopa Trophy winner Gavi became the third youngest goalscorer at a World Cup at 18 years and 110 days old, after Mexico’s Manuel Rosas and record holder Pele.
Soler and Morata then got in on the act with stoppage-time strikes to pile further misery on Costa Rica and help Spain flex their muscles in a perfect opening match in Qatar.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Spain Costa Rica Marco Asensio Alvaro Morata

Related

Green Falcons resume preparations for next World Cup game against Poland photos
Sport
Green Falcons resume preparations for next World Cup game against Poland
Japan shock four-time champions Germany 2-1 in 2022 Qatar World Cup
Sport
Japan shock four-time champions Germany 2-1 in 2022 Qatar World Cup

Pep Guardiola signs two-year contract extension at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola signs two-year contract extension at Manchester City
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Pep Guardiola signs two-year contract extension at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola signs two-year contract extension at Manchester City
  • The new deal will keep the Spanish coach at the Etihad till 2025
  • Club Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue”
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Manchester City have announced that Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension.
His latest deal means that he will remain at the Etihad until the summer of 2025.
Guardiola has so far won 11 major trophies during his tenure, including four of the last five Premier League titles.
Across all competitions, he has won 271 of the 374 matches he has overseen — a remarkable win percentage of 72.4 percent. City have scored 921 goals during that period, at an average of 2.46 goals per game.
His 374 games in charge leave him second only to Les McDowall — who managed 587 between 1950 and 1963 — on City’s list of longest-serving post-war managers.
Club Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organization, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.
“Under his very special leadership, our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”
Guardiola said: “I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years.
“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.
“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable.
“From day one, I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.
“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together, and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

Topics: Manchester city Pep Guardiola

Related

Guardiola will not stop Silva joining Barcelona
Sport
Guardiola will not stop Silva joining Barcelona
Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola
Sport
Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola

follow us

Latest updates

Coach Luis Enrique backs Spain to stay hungry after historic rout
Coach Luis Enrique backs Spain to stay hungry after historic rout
Jeddah’s schools, universities close Thursday due to weather conditions
Jeddah’s schools, universities close Thursday due to weather conditions
EU split on Russian oil price cap level, talks to resume Thursday
EU split on Russian oil price cap level, talks to resume Thursday
Two US surrogate babies ‘rescued’ from Russian orphanage, group says
Two US surrogate babies ‘rescued’ from Russian orphanage, group says
Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.