Iran must halt violence on protesters: UN rights chief

The protests were trigged by the death in mid-September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while being held by the morality police. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

  The session in Geneva is the latest international effort to put pressure on Iran over its crackdown
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: UN rights chief Volker Turk demanded an end to the “unneccessary” use of force against protesters in Iran, at an urgent meeting of the Human Rights Council on Thursday.
The UN’s top rights body was holding a specially-convened session to discuss whether to launch a high-level international investigation into the deadly crackdown on mass protests rocking Iran.
Turk, in his first appearance before the council since taking up his role, said Iran was mired in a full-fledged human rights crisis.
“The unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end,” he said.
“The old methods and the fortress mentality of those who wield power simply don’t work. In fact, they only aggravate the situation. We are now in a full-fledged human rights crisis.”
Turk said people from across Iranian society were clamouring for change, showing incredible courage.
“I urge the government and those in power to listen,” he said.
“The security forces... have used live ammunition, birdshot and other metal pellets, tear gas and batons.
“According to reliable sources, a conservative estimate of the death toll so far stands at over 300, including at least 40 children. This is unacceptable.
“From what we could gather, around 14,000 people, including children, have so far been arrested in the context of the protests. This is a staggering number.”
He said that according to official sources, at least 21 people arrested in the context of the protests currently face the death penalty, of which at least six have been sentenced to death on charges of enmity against God and corruption on Earth.
Turk said statements had sought to delegitimize the protesters and label them as agents of enemies and foreign states.
“That’s a convenient narrative. As we have seen throughout history, it’s the typical narrative of tyranny.”
Turk said persistent impunity for human rights violations remained one of the major challenges in Iran, further fueling discontent and distrust.
“I therefore call for independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes into alleged violations of human rights, consistent with international standards,” he said.
“I call on the authorities immediately to stop using violence and harassment against peaceful protesters,” Turk added.
“And to release all those arrested for peacefully protesting, as well as --crucially — to impose a moratorium on the death penalty.
“Change is inevitable. The way forward is meaningful reforms.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Mahsa Amini

Kuwait officials discuss OPEC+ oil output decrease with senior US Senator

Kuwait officials discuss OPEC+ oil output decrease with senior US Senator
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Kuwait officials discuss OPEC+ oil output decrease with senior US Senator

Kuwait officials discuss OPEC+ oil output decrease with senior US Senator
  • Kuwait’s foreign minister reiterated that politics did not interfere with OPEC+ decision to reduce oil output
  • New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez reiterated US commitment to Gulf stability
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Parliament Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun received senior New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, state news agency (KUNA) reported.

During the meeting, Kuwait’s foreign minister reiterated that politics did not interfere with the latest OPEC+ decision to reduce oil output. “The decision was based on technical study of the global oil market,” read KUNA statement.

He renewed Kuwait’s contribution to efforts to maintain stability in oil markets.

During the meeting, Menendez reiterated the US government’s commitment to achieving safety and security in the Gulf region.

Kuwaiti officials and Menendez also reviewed the historical ties between both countries, pledging further effort to advance cooperation to serve common interests.  

Recently, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait denied reports that there have been discussions to increase oil production at the next OPEC+ meeting.

The decision to cut production by 2 million barrels a day will stand till the end of 2023, they affirmed.

Topics: Kuwait United States of America (USA) OPEC+ OPEC+ alliance

UAE foreign minister reviews ties with Iranian counterpart

UAE foreign minister reviews ties with Iranian counterpart
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

UAE foreign minister reviews ties with Iranian counterpart

UAE foreign minister reviews ties with Iranian counterpart
  The top diplomats discussed cooperation opportunities between UAE and Iran
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The top diplomats discussed opportunities for cooperation between UAE and Iran to serve mutual interests and reviewed ways to boost bilateral ties.  

“During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen joint work and constructive cooperation regionally and internationally to establish security and stability in the region,” according to WAM statement.

Exchanging views on the latest regional and global issues of common interest, the UAE minister urged intensifying diplomatic efforts to “ensure sovereignty of states and uphold the international law and UN Charter.”

Topics: Iran United Arab Emirates UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

UN chief discusses Western Sahara with Moroccan king

UN chief discusses Western Sahara with Moroccan king
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

UN chief discusses Western Sahara with Moroccan king

UN chief discusses Western Sahara with Moroccan king
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

RABAT: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a rare meeting with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Wednesday, where the pair discussed the disputed Western Sahara region.
The low-intensity conflict in Western Sahara has pitted Morocco against the Sahrawi independence fighters of the Polisario Front, supported by Algeria, for more than 40 years.
Morocco de facto controls 80 percent of the vast desert region, rich in phosphates and with a long Atlantic coast abutting rich fishing waters.
King Mohammed on Wednesday reaffirmed Morocco’s position that the regional dispute should be settled “within the framework of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom,” according to a royal statement.
The UN confirmed that Guterres and the monarch had discussed “the situation in the region and, in particular, in Western Sahara” on the sidelines of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations held in the Moroccan city of Fez.
The kingdom sees the Western Sahara as its own “southern provinces,” a region it controlled before colonial Spain seized it.
The Polisario Front is calling for a referendum on self-determination, which had been planned when a cease-fire was signed in 1991 but never implemented.
That cease-fire was shattered in November 2020.
In late October, the UN Security Council called on both sides to resume negotiations to allow for a “lasting and mutually acceptable” solution.
Last year, Guterres appointed Italian-Swedish diplomat Staffan de Mistura as his personal envoy for Western Sahara, in an attempt to revive the stalled peace process.
Mistura has since made several trips to the region, but in his recently published annual report Guterres said he was “deeply concerned about the evolution of the situation.”
Mohammed VI reiterated Wednesday “the support of the kingdom to the efforts of the Secretary-General and his personal envoy,” the royal office said.

Topics: United Nations (UN) Western Sahara Morocco

Iraq to redeploy federal forces along border with Iran and Turkiye

Iraq to redeploy federal forces along border with Iran and Turkiye
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

Iraq to redeploy federal forces along border with Iran and Turkiye

Iraq to redeploy federal forces along border with Iran and Turkiye
  The announcement appeared to respond in particular to Iran, which had publicly urged such a move
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Baghdad said Wednesday it planned to redeploy federal guards along its border with Iran and Turkiye, after repeated bombardments from both neighboring countries against opposition groups in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.
The announcement appeared to respond in particular to Iran, which had publicly urged such a move.
Authorities have decided to “establish a plan to redeploy Iraqi border guards... along the border with Iran and Turkiye,” a statement said, issued after a government security meeting overseen by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.
The initiative will be “in coordination with the government of the Kurdistan region and the peshmerga ministry,” the statement added, referring to the Kurdish regional forces whose chief was also present at the meeting.
Iraqi Kurdistan’s borders are currently guarded by the peshmerga, who however work in the area under the direction of the federal defense ministry in Baghdad.
Iran has blamed outside powers and exiled Kurdish groups for stoking a wave of protests sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died after being arrested by Tehran’s morality police.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned earlier Wednesday that Tehran would continue to act against “threats” from abroad.
Iran’s military operations inside Iraqi Kurdistan will continue until Baghdad’s national forces are stationed on the border and “we will no longer need to act to defend our territorial integrity,” he said.
Earlier this week, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani expressed hope Iraq’s government would deploy “border guards at the common border, so that Iran does not have to take other deterrent measures to repel threats.”
On Tuesday, a peshmerga delegation met with interior and defense ministry representatives in Baghdad.
They “decided on a strategy aimed at enhancing border security and on implementation procedures that will be followed in the near future,” a statement from the Kurdish authorities said.
On Wednesday, Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media relations in Kurdistan, also told AFP that the “Kurdistan regional government will be sending peshmerga forces as reinforcement at the border.”
Iraqi Kurdistan has since the 1980s hosted several Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups which have in the past waged an armed insurrection against Tehran.
In recent years their activities have declined, but the new wave of protests in Iran has again stoked tensions.
On Sunday, Ankara launched a campaign of air strikes targeting Kurdish forces across parts of Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Claw-Sword, following a deadly bombing in Istanbul on November 13 that it has blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Topics: Iraq Iran Turkiye Iraqi Kurdistan

Kurds — stateless people under attack from all sides

Kurds — stateless people under attack from all sides
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

Kurds — stateless people under attack from all sides

Kurds — stateless people under attack from all sides
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: The Kurds are a non-Arab ethnic group of between 25 and 35 million people whose dreams of an independent homeland were brutally quashed throughout the 20th century.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed Kurdish militants for a deadly bombing in Istanbul earlier this month, an accusation they have strongly rejected.

In retaliation, Turkiye has hit nearly 500 Kurdish targets across Iraq and Syria as part of a campaign of air strikes in recent days, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Iran, Kurdish-dominated western regions have been at the forefront of a popular uprising over the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police two months ago.

Iranian security forces have responded with a crackdown on Kurdish areas and cross-border strikes on Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq.

The Kurds inhabit largely mountainous regions across southeastern Turkiye through northern Syria and Iraq to central Iran.

The collapse of the Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I opened the way for the creation of a Kurdish state in the post-war Treaty of Sevres. However Turkish nationalists, led by army general Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, opposed the harsh terms of the treaty and launched a new war.

It resulted in a new accord, the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which established the boundaries of modern Turkiye and effectively drew a line under international support for an independent Kurdistan. In 1984, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party took up arms for the creation of an independent state in predominantly Kurdish southeastern Turkiye but it later scaled back its demands to greater Kurdish autonomy.

The conflict between the outlawed PKK and the Turkish state has claimed tens of thousands of lives. The PKK’s founder Abdullah Ocalan has been behind bars since 1999. In Syria, the Kurds were oppressed by successive governments for decades.

After the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, they took advantage of the chaos to set up an autonomous Kurdish region, Rojava, in northern Syria, on Turkiye’s border. Turkiye has since carried out three cross-border offensives targeting Kurdish forces in Syria — in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

In Iran, where a Kurdish uprising was harshly repressed in 1979, the authorities have accused Kurdish groups of instigating “riots,” their term for the mass protests sparked by Amini’s death in September.

Amini was from the predominantly Kurdish town of Saqqez in northwestern Iran, near the Iraqi border.

Several Kurdish-majority towns, including Mahabad, Javanroud and Piranshahr, have seen large protests over her death and the killings of demonstrators. Dozens of people have died in the crackdown. Tehran has also launched repeated cross-border missile and drone strikes against exiled Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraq.

In Iraq, Kurds were persecuted under the Sunni Arab-dominated regime of Saddam Hussein and rose up after Iraq’s defeat in the 1991 Gulf War. They established de facto autonomy in the north, which was formalized by Iraq’s 2005 constitution.

In 2017 Iraq’s Kurds overwhelmingly voted for independence in a non-binding referendum.

Baghdad was furious and, in retaliation, seized a swathe of Kurdish-held territory, including oilfields that were the mainstay of the autonomous region’s finances.

Topics: Kurds

