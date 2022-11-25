Messi on brink as Argentina look to salvage World Cup

You are here

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during the Group C World Cup 2022 match against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Updated 25 November 2022
AFP

  • There was a sobering admission that at 35, Messi might not be as great as he once was
AFP

 

AFP DOHA: It was not supposed to be this way. Before the World Cup started, hopes were high in Argentina that Lionel Messi was set for a glorious swansong.

The diminutive superstar with magic in his boots insisted he was in fine shape physically ahead of what he suggested would be his final tilt at World Cup success.

After winning La Liga 10 times, the Ballon d’Or seven times, the Champions League four times and the Copa America once, this trophy is all that is missing from Messi’s massive collection of personal and collective accolades.

Argentina came into the tournament on a remarkable 36-match unbeaten streak having stunned bitter rivals Brazil in their own back yard to win last year’s Copa America.

Pundits and fans the world over were proclaiming Argentina one of — if not the — favorites.

Argentines were allowing themselves to dream: One of the greatest players the world has ever seen was about to lift football’s greatest prize.

But Tuesday’s shock 2-1 defeat to a tactically superior and more athletic Saudi Arabia has brought them back down to earth with a bump.

The realization is that far from coating an already delicious cake with icing, Messi’s World Cup story may just be about to end in ignominious fashion.

The autopsy has already begun in Argentina.

Football pundits and fans alike are speculating whether or not the ‘Pibe’ was truly fit.

He had sat out a couple of group training sessions, following his own personal program apart, because of a knock on his calf.

A picture went viral on social media of his apparently deformed ankle — although he was merely wearing an ice pack.

Fingers were even pointed at his club Paris Saint-Germain, seemingly for daring to play him week in, week out rather than wrap him in cotton wool so he could arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape to help his country.

Coach Lionel Scaloni also came under fire for his perceived inability to spring the Saudis’ high defensive line as his side were caught offside seven times in the first half.

He was also castigated for their inability to break down a stubborn defense that dropped deeper once they took the lead.

There was a sobering admission, though, that at 35, Messi might not be as great as he once was.

“He is not injured, but he does have several logical ailments due to his age and the number of minutes played this season,” said sports newspaper Ole.

Even so, Messi remains the darling of a nation upon whom their hopes rest.

Tales of his stirring speech to teammates on the bus after the Saudi game were quick to emerge.

At training the following day he supposedly told them: “The people believe that this group will not abandon them.

“It is up to us, we know that we have no choice (but to win) but we’ve already played in these types of games before, it’s time to lift our heads above the water.”

Messi will have to lift himself above the poor fare produced against the Saudis if Argentina are to beat Mexico on Saturday and keep their hopes of progressing alive.

Updated 25 November 2022
AP

  • Williams brothers Iñaki and Nico marked both sides of their family’s heritage  at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries
DOHA: Joy for the Williams family of Spain on Wednesday at the World Cup. Then despair for the same Williams family, who are also of Ghana, on Thursday.

Williams brothers Iñaki and Nico have managed to mark both sides of their family’s heritage in a remarkable way at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries. They were both born in Spain but their parents are from Ghana.

Nico was part of the young Spain team that beat Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday in the tournament’s most compelling performance so far. He came on as a second-half substitute to make his World Cup debut in Spain’s record win at the tournament.

A day later, big brother Iñaki played his first World Cup game for Ghana, a 3-2 loss to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

That meant a complicated 24 hours in the family home back in Spain with celebrations for 20-year-old Nico no doubt swiftly followed by commiserations for 28-year-old Iñaki. The same for the two brothers, who Ghana coach Otto Addo said both feel as Spanish as they do Ghanaian.

“I know that they both have a good strong relationship with their mother and their fatherland,” was how Addo put it.

Because of his love for his parents’ country, Iñaki’s integration into the Ghana team has been very easy, Addo added, even if he was born in Bilbao and raised in the Basque region.

Iñaki, a forward just like Nico, played the whole game for Ghana against Portugal and stood in the center circle at Stadium 974 in Doha at the end with his hands on his head and looking bitterly disappointed with the loss.

“Maybe for some it’s difficult to understand but I think it’s really possible to have two countries in your heart,” Addo said of Iñaki. “And surely he has Ghana in his heart from day one. But also Spain.”

The story behind the situation involves their parents’ decision to leave Ghana nearly 30 years ago to find a better life in Europe.

Never could Felix and Maria Williams have thought they would end up with two sons playing at the World Cup when they trekked barefoot through parts of a desert and climbed a fence to get into Spain in the early 1990s. Maria was pregnant with Iñaki at the time.

They settled in Bilbao and both boys grew up to be soccer players. They still play club soccer together for hometown team Athletic Bilbao.

The brothers’ careers have always been connected, even after Iñaki decided this year to switch allegiance to Ghana and go back to his roots. Them playing for two different countries in the space of 24 hours was not the first time it has happened.

Iñaki made his debut for Ghana on Sept. 23 this year against Brazil. Nico made his first appearance for Spain against Switzerland a day later.

Lyon revive Women’s Champions League defense

Updated 25 November 2022
AFP

  • Lyon stayed third, a point behind Juventus who drew 1-1 with leaders Arsenal in Turin.
PARIS: Lyon resuscitated the defense of their Women’s Champions League crown by winning 3-0 away to Zurich on Thursday but stayed third in their group after Juventus and Arsenal drew 1-1.

Last year’s beaten finalists Barcelona took control of their group, beating visiting Bayern Munich 3-0.

Champions Lyon had made a disastrous start with a 5-1 home loss to Arsenal then drawn their second game away to Juventus and started the third round of games in third place in Group C.

They quickly settled any nerves away to Zurich in Schaffhausen.

In the fourth minute a corner to the far post eluded goalkeeper Seraina Friedli and dropped onto the head of Melvine Malard, who had scored a costly own goal against Juventus. She atoned by powering the ball in from close range.

Lyon added a second after 35 minutes. Melvin played the ball wide to Eugenie Le Sommer and moved on for a return pass. Melvin scuffed her shot but was credited with an assist as the ball ran across the goalmouth to Signe Bruun who tapped it in.

Malard collected an intended assist after 66 minutes, nodding the ball down for Bruun to poke home.

Lyon stayed third, a point behind Juventus who drew 1-1 with leaders Arsenal in Turin.

Dutch striker Lineth Beerensteyn ran onto a through ball in the 52nd minute, outpaced the defense and placed the ball past Gunners goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Arsenal levelled three minutes later when Vivianne Miedema, making her first appearance since taking a leave of absence at the start of November, nodded a corner over Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

At the Camp Nou, after a scoreless first half, Barcelona overwhelmed Bayern, who had started the round tied in first place in Group D on two wins.

Barcelona took the lead after 47 minutes. Fridolina Rolfo, the left back, lofted a right-foot cross to Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic at the far post. The Swiss forward headed the ball back across the six yard box for the unmarked Geyse to nod in.

On the hour, Rolfo escaped on the flank again and this time pulled the ball back low with her left foot to Aitana Bonmati who passed the ball first time inside the near post.

Claudia Pina added a spectacular third in the 66th minute, curling a long range shot into the top corner.

Benfica climbed off the bottom when they beat visiting Rosengard 1-0 with a goal by Canadian Cloe Lacasse.

Italy, Canada set up Davis Cup semifinal showdown

Updated 25 November 2022
AFP

  • Two-time champions Croatia face Australia, who have won the Davis Cup on 28 occasions, in the first semifinal
PARIS:Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli cruised to victory in the deciding doubles as Italy beat the US 2-1 in their Davis Cup quarterfinal in Malaga on Thursday.

Victory set up a semifinal clash on Saturday against Canada who also triumphed in the deciding doubles of their last-eight tie against Germany to win 2-1.

“I am really happy, I am here with my ‘brother.’ We played really well,” said Fognini, after the pair beat Jack Sock and Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4.

Italy, shorn of their two top players, world No. 15 Jannik Sinner and 16th-ranked Matteo Berrettini, eliminated an American team led by ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz and Francis Tiafoe, who is in the top 20.

Lorenzo Sonego, ranked 45th, opened the tie by coming from a set down to beat Tiafoe 6-3, 7-6 (9/7).

Fritz leveled when he survived a tough first set to beat Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

Fognini and Bolelli, the 2015 Australian Open champions, broke in the ninth game of the first set and the seventh game of the second to win.

“I’m really proud of my team and of this crowd,” said captain Filippo Volandri.

“It’s like we are in Italy! All the players did an unbelievable job. Even Matteo who couldn’t play because of injury is here and Jannik is supporting from home.”

USA captain Mardy Fish did not enjoy his Thanksgiving.

“No doubt that was a tough day.” he said. “No doubt that they were the better team today.”

“Their doubles, they played phenomenally well. They’re a great team.”

On Saturday, Italy, whose only Davis Cup title came back in 1976, will face 2019 runners-up Canada.

Jan-Lennard Struff, ranked a lowly 152 in the world, gave Germany the lead in their quarterfinal with a stunning 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) win over 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov.

Struff has now defeated the Canadian six times in nine meetings and on Thursday survived an 18-ace barrage from the left-hander.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, the highest-ranked man in Malaga at six in the world, leveled the quarter-final with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 win over Oscar Otte, Germany’s 65th-ranked player.

Auger-Aliassime unleashed 15 aces and 21 winners, converting the only break of the contest in the seventh game of the second set.

“These are some of the weeks I look forward to during the year, to get with the group of guys and play together,” said Auger-Aliassime.

Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil then teamed-up to defeat Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to seal a spot in the semifinals for the fourth time.

On Friday, two-time champions Croatia face Australia, who have won the Davis Cup on 28 occasions, in the first semifinal.

Richarlison double gives Brazil World Cup win over Serbia

Updated 25 November 2022
AFP

  • Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison followed in to score the opener in the 62nd minute when a Vinicius Junior shot was saved
  • Vinicius then set up Richarlison to score again in the 73rd minute with a stunning acrobatic effort
DOHA: A second-half brace by Richarlison, including a stunning overhead scissor kick, gave tournament favorites Brazil a 2-0 win over Serbia in their opening World Cup game at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday.
The record five-time winners had toiled at times in the first half but improved after the break and were rewarded when Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison followed in to score the opener in the 62nd minute when a Vinicius Junior shot was saved.
Vinicius then set up Richarlison to score again in the 73rd minute with a stunning acrobatic effort that is surely the goal of the World Cup so far.
The result continues Brazil’s superb record in the World Cup group stage, in which their last defeat came in 1998 against Norway, when they had already secured a place in the next round.
Tite’s side are now already on top of Group G ahead of Switzerland, who beat Cameroon 1-0 earlier and who are Brazil’s next opponents.
The scoreline here was the same as when these sides met in the group stage in 2018 but Brazil are determined to do far better than four years ago, when they lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals.
They have come to Qatar as the favorites for a sixth title, two decades after their last victory.
Other results in the opening round of matches in Qatar served as a warning, with their great rivals Argentina suffering a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia at the same stadium and Germany being shocked by Japan.
However, Brazil would have known not to take Serbia lightly, given that the side who lie 21st in the FIFA rankings are one of Europe’s most improved teams and topped their qualifying group above Portugal.
Yet it still would have been a huge shock for Brazil to lose at a ground where they intend to return for the final on December 18.
Tite sent out a very attack-minded side, with Neymar in support of Richarlison while Raphinha and Vinicius occupied the wings and Lucas Paqueta added creativity in central midfield.
Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, kicked off needing just two goals to equal Pele’s all-time record tally of 77 for Brazil, but he will have to wait a little longer to get them.
Serbia did their best to frustrate the Paris Saint-Germain superstar, who come close to scoring direct from an early corner that would have raised the roof at the magnificent Lusail Stadium, where the stands were filled with yellow and green.
The best Brazilian moments in the first half came when Thiago Silva’s defense-splitting pass found Vinicius in the box, only for goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to thwart the Real Madrid man, and when Raphinha played a one-two with Paqueta before his shot was saved.
Barcelona winger Raphinha was involved again within a minute of the restart when he hounded Nemanja Gudelj out of possession but was again denied by the goalkeeper.
However, Serbia’s resistance was broken just after the hour mark.
The warning had come when Alex Sandro lashed a left-foot shot off an upright and two minutes later the goal arrived.
Neymar set up Vinicius for a shot that Milinkovic-Savic got a hand to, but the ball broke to Richarlison who followed in to score.
Serbia responded by bringing on Dusan Vlahovic, the exciting Juventus striker who had been struggling with injury.
Yet Brazil had now found their stride and the second goal when it came was worthy of the biggest stage.
A Vinicius cross with the outside of his right boot was controlled by Richarlison who then spun around and leapt to score with an outrageous acrobatic effort.
Brazil could have scored more, with Casemiro seeing a shot come back off the crossbar, but this was a very promising start.

ITV pundit Nadia Nadim leaves World Cup broadcaster’s coverage after mother’s death

Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

  • Former Manchester City star exits during Denmark and Tunisia match
  • Instagram message reveals parent was hit by truck on way back from gym
DUBAI: Danish-Afghan Nadia Nadim, former footballer and current pundit with ITV, rushed from the broadcaster’s coverage of the Denmark and Tunisia World Cup clash after hearing that her mother had been killed in an accident.
The ex-Manchester City player left before full time during Tuesday’s game, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Nadim took to Instagram to announce that her mother had been hit and killed by a truck on her way back from the gym.
She wrote: “Words cannot describe what I’m feeling. I have lost the most important person in my life and it was so sudden and unexpected.
“She was only 57. She was a warrior who had fought for every inch of her life. She didn’t give me life once but twice, and everything I/we are is because of her.
“I have lost my home and I know nothing’s going to ever feel the same.
“Life is unfair and I don’t understand why her and why this way. I love you and I will see you again.”
The former Denmark Women’s striker has been providing analysis for ITV in Qatar and was on the panel for her nation’s goalless draw with Tunisia in Group D.
Viewers noticed she failed to appear to discuss the match at the final whistle, and ITV announced she had to leave the ground early.
The 34-year-old was born in Afghanistan and her family fled to Denmark after her father, an army general, was executed by the Taliban in 2000.
Nadim played for Portland Thorns, and Paris St-Germain, in addition to Manchester City, and scored 38 goals in 103 games for Denmark.
 

