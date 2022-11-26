Ronaldo’s ‘total genius’ won World Cup penalty, says FIFA group

You are here

Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu concedes a penalty against Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022. (Reuters)
  • The veteran striker went down after a tackle by Mohammed Salisu on Thursday before scoring the resulting spot-kick
  • "Maybe the strikers are getting smarter," former Nigeria international Oliseh told a press conference
DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo showed “total genius” by winning a controversial penalty in Portugal’s World Cup win over Ghana, FIFA technical study group member Sunday Olizeh said on Saturday.
The veteran striker went down after a tackle by Mohammed Salisu on Thursday before scoring the resulting spot-kick to become the first man to net at five World Cups.
Ghana coach Otto Addo described the penalty decision as a “gift” to Ronaldo and said it was a “really wrong decision.”
“Maybe the strikers are getting smarter,” former Nigeria international Olizeh told a press conference when asked why more penalties were being awarded at the tournament so far than in previous years.
“If you look at the penalty Ronaldo got, let’s face it, people can say what they want about this man, but the genius thought to just be patient and put my foot to touch the ball first before you, continue my leg so that you make contact with my leg — that is total genius.
“Let’s give the strikers the compliment for getting smarter.”
Nine penalties were awarded in the first round of group-stage matches.
“VAR is also a major reason why this (more penalties being awarded) is happening because the referees can now look at it three or four times and decide,” added Olizeh.
Portugal take on Uruguay in their second match on Monday before finishing their Group H campaign against South Korea four days later.

DOHA: Switzerland center-back Nico Elvedi said on Saturday his side would not be awed by the might of Brazil, saying they had enough quality to push the tournament favorites.
“Every team in this world is beatable,” the Borussia Moenchengladbach defender said ahead of Monday’s game against the five-time champions.
“We know the challenge, but we are not going to hide away. We know our quality and what we are able to show.”
A second-half goal from Elvedi’s former Gladbach teammate Breel Embolo helped Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon in their opening fixture.
Elvedi said that win “did us good” and “gave us a lot of trust.”
Switzerland have qualified for the knockout stage in four of their last five World Cup appearances.
Avoiding defeat against Brazil would put the side in a strong position to reach the last 16 ahead of what will likely be a crucial final group stage clash with Serbia.
Elvedi said the Swiss could draw little hope from the likely absence of Brazil talisman Neymar, who will miss the match with an ankle injury.
“It won’t change much for us,” he added. “They have enough top players who can play in that position.
“I will sleep exactly the same as always. I won’t be sleeping better because Neymar isn’t playing.”
Switzerland trail Brazil on goal difference in the early Group G standings.
Elvedi said his team would relish the chance to “measure ourselves against the best.”
“We know that this is a really difficult opponent... Brazil is one of the favorites but we are looking forward. We are hot for this game.”

  • The result means Australia still have a chance to qualify for the round of 16
  • After a scrappy start from both sides, Australia went ahead with a play out of the back from their goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar: Australia only needed to avoid defeat to stay in the World Cup. The Socceroos did more than that in a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Saturday.
Mitchell Duke gave Australia the lead midway through the first half with a header and Australia went on to register their first win at soccer’s biggest event since a victory over Serbia back in 2010.
The result means Australia still have a chance to qualify for the round of 16, despite losing 4-1 to defending champion France in their opening match.
France and Australia lead Group D with three points each, while Denmark and Tunisia have one point each.
France play Denmark later tonight.
In the final round of group games on Wednesday, Tunisia play France and Australia meet Denmark.
After a scrappy start from both sides, Australia went ahead with a play out of the back from their goalkeeper. Duke collected the goalkeeper’s pass near mid-field and made a quick touch to set Craig Goodwin down the left flank and Duke then sprinted forward to nod Goodwin’s deflected cross into the far corner.
Duke celebrated by making a ‘J’ with his fingers in a tribute to his son, Jaxson, who was in the stands.
The goal quieted the large contingent of red-clad Tunisia fans among the crowd of 41,823 inside Al Janoub Stadium, and sent the small pockets of Australian supporters dressed in yellow into delirium.
Tunisia impressed when they held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw in their opener but only occasionally threatened against Australia until the Aussies sat back and defended toward the end.
Australia had also gotten off to an early 1-0 lead over France in their opener but then was outplayed in a loss which they blamed on a series of defensive errors.
There were fewer errors this time, and some timely interventions, too – none bigger than a last-gasp sliding clearance from center back Harry Souttar to block Mohamed Dräger’s dangerous shot shortly before halftime.
Tunisia are still seeking to advance from the group stage for the first time in its sixth World Cup appearance but now needs to beat France.
During the second half, Tunisia fans held aloft a large Palestinian flag with the words, “Free Palestine” printed on it.

‘Reinvented’ Nick Kyrgios inspired to win new fans ahead of Saudi debut at Diriyah Tennis Cup

  • Australian No. 1 joins stellar field of 12 next month ahead of new season
  • Kyrgios: ‘I want to know that I left a mark and made a lot of new fans of the sport’
DIRIYAH: Tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios admits he is hugely relishing a chance to showcase his talents to new fans of the sport in Saudi Arabia next month.

The 27-year-old Australian will visit the country for the first time to compete at the second edition of the Diriyah Tennis Cup presented by Aramco, taking place just outside Riyadh Dec. 8-10.

“I’m very curious to go to a new place,” said Kyrgios.

“I’ve never been before and I’m going with my girlfriend …We’re very excited to see what it’s about. I’ve got a very close family friend who lives there, and he only speaks very highly about Saudi. I’m super excited to get there.”

Following a memorable 2022 season, the charismatic Kyrgios feels it is important to take tennis to new markets with many fans in Saudi Arabia set to watch a professional event for the first time. Kyrgios is part of a world-class field of 12 preparing for a new season’s first major in Australia with competitive tennis heading to Diriyah for three days across singles and doubles. The likes of Alexander Zverev, Danil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Cameron Norrie have also been announced in the field.

“I’m always looking forward to (playing) these sorts of events. It’s very important for the fans to be involved,” added Kyrgios.

“Personally, I love going to places where they may not know so much about tennis…to try and draw some attention and get them to enjoy it. I think that’s important. When I retire from tennis, I want to know that I left a mark and made a lot of new fans of the sport.” 

The Australian No. 1’s stellar season included reaching the final at Wimbledon and the last eight at the US Open. A new mindset and fresh approach on tour have seen one of the sport’s biggest names string together his most consistent results in years, including a victory at August’s Washington Open.   

“I think before the season started, I was having a conversation with myself that I wanted to kind of reinvent myself on the tour,” said Kyrgios.

“I feel like the last couple of years with Covid and everything that was going on, I really felt like I kind of lost my identity a little bit on the tennis circuit, and this year I kind of reminded everyone that I’m still one of the best players in the world and was able to do that on the big stage, obviously Wimbledon, US Open, and I also won a title. I guess I had a little moment with myself at the start.” 

Kyrgios’ most memorable moment in 2022 was undoubtedly reaching his first grand slam final where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four pulsating sets in July.  

“Going into the Wimbledon final, I couldn’t sleep, I think I had about two hours (of) sleep. It was everything I had ever worked for and was taught, everything my family had sacrificed, it was all for that moment. There’s no bigger stage than Wimbledon. I think (even) people that don’t know tennis, they know what Wimbledon is. If you win Wimbledon, you become tennis immortality, and I was one match away, two sets away, so it was definitely an experience that I’ll never forget. It’s made me hungrier. It’s made me want success more. I learned a lot.”

Japan aims for World Cup knockout stage against Costa Rica

  • Japan has never reached the quarterfinals at a World Cup, and that’s the aim this time
  • This is Japan’s seventh straight appearance, and it has reached the round of 16 on three occasions
DOHA, Qatar: How big was Japan’s 2-1 upset of Germany in the opening round of the World Cup?
Newspapers in Japan used the term “Daikimboshi” from sumo wrestling to describe the magnitude of the surprise: when a low-ranked wrestler overpowers a grand champion.
The victory has also been compared to Japan’s 34-32 upset of powerful South Africa in the 2015 rugby World Cup in England.
Japan was the underdog against four-time champion Germany, but it will be a strong favorite in its next Group E match against Costa Rica, where a victory could move Japan into the knockout stage with a game to spare.
A loss by Costa Rica on Sunday would eliminate it from advancing. Costa Rica faces Germany in its final match and Japan goes against Spain.
Costa Rica is reeling from a 7-0 thrashing against Spain in its opener, and it’s anyone’s guess how the Ticos will respond. With a population of just over 5 million, the tiny Central American country is appearing in its sixth World Cup. It reached the quarterfinals in 2014 in Brazil.
Japan has never reached the quarterfinals at a World Cup, and that’s the aim this time. This is Japan’s seventh straight appearance, and it has reached the round of 16 on three occasions, including in Russia in 2018. It lost 3-2 in stoppage time to Belgium after leading 2-0.
It was eliminated by Paraguay on penalties in 2010, and lost to Turkiye 1-0 in 2002 when the country co-hosted the event with South Korea.
Japan coach Hajjime Moriyasu has spoken often about going farther this time and breaking the “final-16 hex.”
Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals against Germany — they both play in Germany’s Bundesliga — to lead Japan to the upset. Asano got the winner in the 83rd minute, squeezing the ball behind German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from a very sharp angle.
Costa Rica was overwhelmed by Spain with only 28 percent of the possession. It would also face the same problem against Japan, which is able to hold the ball for long spells, and is also a quick, counterattacking threat.
“We couldn’t complete three or four passes,” Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said of the Spain loss.
The Ticos will have to do much more against Japan.

Flora Duffy wins record fourth World Triathlon title in Abu Dhabi

  • Silver went to Georgia Taylor-Brown, with a first podium for Lena Meissner in third
ABU DHABI: Flora Duffy became the only woman ever to win four World Triathlon titles on Friday afternoon in Abu Dhabi, confirming her status as the greatest female athlete that the sport has ever seen.

Bermuda’s Olympic hero was again able to deliver when it mattered most, navigating plenty of drama on the 40 km bike race and then easing away from the only woman who could stop her date with destiny, Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown.

Silver went to Taylor-Brown, with an excellent first podium for Lena Meissner in third. The finals meant another eventful fourth-place finish for Taylor Knibb after coming off on the bike secured her the series bronze.

“I’m really, really proud of this one,” said a beaming Duffy afterward. “It was a difficult start to the year for me coming out of the Olympics and Covid. It took a lot of work to get my mind back into it, so I’m thrilled. I smiled a few times when it was just me and Georgia…I feel like she brings me to another level. We don’t really give each other an inch and I just wanted to stay safe. When I got a little bit of a gap on the third lap of the run, it was a little sooner than I anticipated but I thought, ‘Well, gotta go now.’”

Taylor-Brown finished with the silver at the end of an exhausting campaign, and Meissner with a gutsy first-ever World Triathlon Championship Series podium ahead of Knibb. Leonie Periault ran her way into fifth, Vittoria Lopes hung on for an excellent sixth ahead of Taylor Spivey, Emma Lombardi, Miriam Casillas Garcia and Cassandre Beaugrand, rounding out the top 10.

“I gave it everything I had today,” said Taylor-Brown. “It’s been a hard few months, but I’m really proud of myself out there today, giving it everything and doing all I could. We were battling it out to the end, and I wouldn’t have it any other way, and I don’t think she would. I’m still learning in every race, and I still want that world title one day.”

Meissner said it would take a few days for the achievement to sink in.

“It was tough, but I got here 10 days ago, and I had good heat prep and there was lots of water and ice out there,” she said. “I just tried to stay calm and confident, and it just worked perfectly for me today.”

Meanwhile, Knibb commented: “I’m pretty shocked. There were a lot of ups and downs in the season and today. The corner was entirely my fault. I wasn’t fully processing things at that point, and it was a bit of user error and I’m sorry to Maya and Vittoria and Lena behind me for that. Hopefully I will be back here in March to go again.”

