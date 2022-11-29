You are here

Irish watchdog fines Meta 265M euros in latest privacy case

Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2022. (AP)
Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2022. (AP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

  • Meta said the data had been “scraped” from Facebook using tools designed to help people find their friends through phone numbers using search and contact import features
LONDON: Irish regulators slapped Facebook parent Meta with a 265 million-euro ($277 million) fine Monday, the company’s latest punishment for breaching strict European Union data privacy rules.
The Data Protection Commission said Meta Platforms infringed sections of the EU rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, that require technical and organizational measures aimed at protecting user data.
The watchdog opened an investigation last year into news reports that data on more 533 million users was found dumped online. The data was found on a website for hackers and included names, Facebook IDs, phone numbers, locations, birthdates and email addresses for people from more than 100 countries, according to the reports.
Meta said the data had been “scraped” from Facebook using tools designed to help people find their friends through phone numbers using search and contact import features. The watchdog said it investigated the automated scraping carried out between May 2018 and September 2019.
The company said it had “cooperated fully” with the Irish watchdog.
“We made changes to our systems during the time in question, including removing the ability to scrape our features in this way using phone numbers,” Meta said in a statement. “Unauthorized data scraping is unacceptable and against our rules.”
Along with the fine, the commission said it also imposed on Meta a “range of corrective measures,” which weren’t specified.
When asked if Meta would appeal, a spokesman said, “We are still reviewing this decision carefully.”
It’s the latest in a series of punishments that the Irish watchdog has levied against Meta over the past two years.
The company, based in Menlo Park, California, has its European headquarters in Dublin, which makes the Irish authority its lead privacy regulator under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, in a system known as “one-stop shop.”
The Irish watchdog fined Meta-owned Instagram 405 million euros in September after it found that the platform mishandled teenagers’ personal information. Meta was fined 17 million euro fines in March for its handling of a dozen data breach notifications.
Last year, the watchdog fined Meta’s chat service WhatsApp 225 million euros for violating rules on sharing people’s data with other Meta companies.

 

BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ program appoints Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as guest editor
Media
BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ program appoints Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as guest editor
Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian barred from travel, passport confiscated
Media
Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian barred from travel, passport confiscated

Former Shahid exec launches regional production company The Yard Films

Former Shahid exec launches regional production company The Yard Films
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

Former Shahid exec launches regional production company The Yard Films

Former Shahid exec launches regional production company The Yard Films
  • Jakob Mejlhede Andersen co-founded the business, which will be based in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with former Shine International CEO Camilla Hammer
  • The executive team also includes Phil Rostom, a 15-year veteran of the industry in the Middle East and North Africa
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, former chief content officer of MBC’s streaming platform Shahid, has teamed up with former Shine International CEO Camilla Hammer to launch The Yard Films, a regional production and development company.

The executive team behind the business, which will be based in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, also includes Phil Rostom, an industry veteran who has worked across the Middle East and North Africa for more than 15 years.

The founders said the new company will develop and produce original scripted and non-scripted content for local and international markets, targeted in particular at millennial and Gen Z audiences.

Andersen, who was involved in the production of more than 200 Nordic and Arabic scripted and non-scripted projects during his tenures at Shahid and Stockholm-based streaming service Viaplay, said: “It’s our ambition to produce and deliver groundbreaking content for the buoyant Arabic streaming market.”

“We aim to work in partnerships with the excellent local creative scene across the entire MENA region.”

Hammer said that the company’s team believes “in partnerships within the region and internationally.”

She added: “There is a wealth of stories across the Middle East that have a strong interest not only from local but also international platforms.”

MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News
Media
MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News
Called “Al-Maktab” in Arabic, the series has been produced by MBC Studios and will be shown on Shahid from Friday. (Supplied)
Media
MBC Studios, Shahid platform celebrate launch of Arabic version of ‘The Office’

Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian barred from travel, passport confiscated

Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian barred from travel, passport confiscated
Updated 28 November 2022
Arab News

Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian barred from travel, passport confiscated

Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian barred from travel, passport confiscated
  • Dormishian is only the latest in a long line of filmmakers to face Iran’s arbitrary detention policies
Updated 28 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Iran has barred filmmaker Reza Dormishian from leaving the country. 

Dormishian was due to travel to the International Film Festival of India in Goa, where his film “A Minor” was scheduled to play.

On his arrival at the airport, his passport was confiscated. It is unclear if he was arrested and, if so, what the charges will be.

However, it is understood that the authorities’ action is the result of his recent social media posts about the Iranian government.

“Throughout the nationwide protests in Iran, Dormishian shared various posts on his Instagram account to show support for the significant developments,” sources close to him said, according to media reports.

In his most recent post, Dormishian had said: “I would die for a hair strand of Iranian people.

“I would die for the youth who are gone with the wind, from Balochistan to Kurdistan.

“What is my curfew worth?”

 

 

Dormishian is only the latest in a long line of filmmakers to face Iran’s arbitrary detention policies.

In July, acclaimed director Jafar Panahi was ordered to serve a six-year jail sentence, handed down a decade ago, after he attempted to find information about fellow filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, who had been detained earlier.

Last month, Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi was prevented from leaving Iran to attend the BFI London Film Festival, where his latest film “Subtraction” was being screened.

And earlier this month, co-directors Farnaz and Mohammadreza Jurabchian were barred from traveling to the Netherlands for the International Documentary Film Festival where their film “Silent House” had its world premiere.

Directed by Dariush Mehrjui and produced by Dormishian, “A Minor” played in India on Thursday and Friday last week.

Iran film for Oscars stirs debate on home front
Art & Culture
Iran film for Oscars stirs debate on home front
Iran filmmaker Panahi must serve 6-year sentence: Judiciary
Middle-East
Iran filmmaker Panahi must serve 6-year sentence: Judiciary

BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ program appoints Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as guest editor

BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ program appoints Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as guest editor
Updated 28 November 2022
Arab News

BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ program appoints Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as guest editor

BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ program appoints Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as guest editor
  • Her show will feature reports on Iran, examine government efforts to free British prisoners
Updated 28 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who spent six years jailed in Iran, has been chosen as one of seven guest editors of BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, as part of BBC Radio and BBC Sounds Christmas plans.

In an annual tradition, for the last 19 years, the program has invited high-profile guests to take over the show in the week between Christmas and new year.

Owenna Griffiths, editor of the “Today” program, said: “For nearly 20 years the guest editors have transformed Christmas on ‘Today,’ creating some of the most memorable moments in the program’s rich history along the way.

“This year is no different and I’m enormously grateful these guest editors have given up their time to bring new stories, unexpected perspectives, and a little festive cheer to the ‘Today’ audience.”

Each guest will edit Radio 4’s “Today” program between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 and each show will include an interview with the guest editor.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held in an Iranian prison after being accused of spying in 2016.

Following a long-running campaign and negotiations between the British and Iranian governments, she returned home to the UK in March.

In September, she posted a video showing her support for the ongoing protests in Iran following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

In the clip, Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen cutting her hair and it ends with her saying, “for my mother, for my daughter, for the fear of solitary confinement, for the women of my country, for freedom.”

Her show on Dec. 28 will explore how people can hold onto their freedom in difficult times and feature reports about Iran and the UK government’s efforts to free British prisoners.

Other guest editors include ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus; chef Jamie Oliver; Jeremy Fleming, director of the UK’s intelligence, cyber, and security agency Government Communications Headquarters; Sharon White, chairman of John Lewis Partnership; former cricketer Ian Botham, now a member of the British House of Lords and UK trade envoy to Australia; and Anne-Marie Imafidon, technologist, author, and chief executive officer of Stemettes, a social enterprise promoting women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers.

Iran protests at point of ‘no return’ — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Middle-East
Iran protests at point of ‘no return’ — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran since 2016, sits outside the Foreign Office in London on November 5, 2021. (AFP)
World
Husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges PM to challenge Iran

BBC reporter ‘beaten and kicked by police’ in China protest

BBC reporter ‘beaten and kicked by police’ in China protest
Updated 28 November 2022
Arab News

BBC reporter ‘beaten and kicked by police’ in China protest

BBC reporter ‘beaten and kicked by police’ in China protest
  • BBC spokesperson: ‘The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai’
  • Chinese authorities justified the arrest as being for Lawrence’s ‘own good,’ so as to prevent him from catching COVID-19 from the crowd
Updated 28 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: BBC journalist Edward Lawrence was “beaten and kicked by police” prior to being arrested while covering the protests over COVID-19 measures in China.  

Lawrence, a journalist and cameraman of the China bureau, was attacked on Sunday in Shanghai, confirmed a broadcaster.  

Footage posted on social media showed him being dragged to the ground in handcuffs. In another clip, he is seen saying “Call the consulate now.” 

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist, Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai.” 

The spokesperson confirmed Lawrence was held for several hours before being released and was beaten by the police. “This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist. It is very worrying that one of our journalists was attacked in this way whilst carrying out his duties.”  

The BBC said it received no official explanation or apology from Chinese authorities, who instead justified the arrest as a move for Lawrence’s “own good” to not catch COVID-19 from the crowd. 

The BBC said it does not consider this a “credible explanation.” 

The Chinese foreign ministry contested the news corporation’s statement, claiming Lawrence did not identify himself as a journalist.  

Zhao Lijian, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the BBC’s account does not reflect what happened.  

Lawrence addressed his arrest in a tweet: “I understand at least one local national was arrested after trying to stop the police from beating me. Thanks very much for the kind words and messages of concern.”   

British Secretary of State for Business Grant Shapps said on Monday that the incident was of “considerable concern,” telling Sky News: “There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the process going on, for being beaten by the police.”  

Shapps added that it was unacceptable for journalists to be “caught up and involved and indeed arrested” when they should be “fully entitled to cover things freely.” 

According to a story by RTS, Switzerland’s national broadcasting channel, Swiss journalist Michael Peuker was briefly detained on Sunday evening after a live broadcast from the scene of a protest. Peuker and his cameraman were surrounded by the police while on air but were able to go free after explaining they were journalists. Their equipment was seized but returned in full.  

Peuker tweeted that what happened is “revealing of the treatment of foreign journalists in China. Hindrances, intimidation, harassment on the ground have become commonplace.”  

China has been witnessing a wave of protests across the country over what citizens deem draconian measures on COVID-19 containment.

Update China’s Xinjiang eases some COVID-19 measures after protests
World
China’s Xinjiang eases some COVID-19 measures after protests
Protests over China’s COVID-19 controls spread across country
World
Protests over China’s COVID-19 controls spread across country

New Zealand mosque shootings: Twitter fails to detect newly uploaded videos of terror attack

New Zealand mosque shootings: Twitter fails to detect newly uploaded videos of terror attack
Updated 28 November 2022
Arab News

New Zealand mosque shootings: Twitter fails to detect newly uploaded videos of terror attack

New Zealand mosque shootings: Twitter fails to detect newly uploaded videos of terror attack
  • PM Jacinda Arden urges Elon Musk action on extremism
  • White supremacist murdered 51 Muslims in 2019
Updated 28 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The New Zealand government has called on Twitter to remove newly uploaded footage of the Christchurch terror attack that was circulating again on the social media platform.

The video clips, which Twitter initially failed to recognize as harmful, were filmed by the Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 Muslim worshippers in two Christchurch mosques in 2019. The clips resurfaced after some Twitter users reposted them on Saturday, UK daily The Guardian reported .

The move prompted the government to raise the issue with the social media company. A spokesperson for the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said Twitter’s automated reporting function did not pick up the content as harmful. Arden’s office said: “Twitter advised us overnight that the clips have been taken down and said they would do a sweep for other instances.” 

In 2019, the terrorist livestreamed his attacks on multiple social media platforms alongside his manifesto.

In response, Arden launched the Christchurch Call campaign after the attack, calling on social media companies to counter online extremism and misinformation. Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, supported the initiative.

While Twitter assured the New Zealand government it continued to support the Christchurch Call community, Arden said that “time will tell” about the company’s commitment to removing harmful content.

“We will continue to maintain our expectation that Twitter does everything they can on a day-to-day basis to remove that content but also reduce terrorist content and violent extremist content online, as they’ve committed to,” Arden said to media on Monday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Arden addressed a national security, disinformation and online extremism summit, saying Twitter has been deeply involved in the Christchurch Call campaign “and to date, been a really constructive partner.” However, she said the partnership is in “unknown territory” after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

Arden urged Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist, to “stick strongly to the principle of transparency” as social media platforms can be “a force for democracy, a force for connection and for good. But also, if misused, they can do a huge amount of harm.” 

Under Musk’s new management, thousands of content moderators and human rights teams have been laid off, and the platform has been struggling to manage harmful content and racist tweets in the lead up to the World Cup.

Recently on Twitter, Musk posted a chart to his 119 million followers explaining that hate speech was down a third from its pre-spike levels in October. No further details were provided.

Christchurch mosque murderer weighing life-term appeal
World
Christchurch mosque murderer weighing life-term appeal
Jailed British white supremacist praised Christchurch killer
World
Jailed British white supremacist praised Christchurch killer

Irish watchdog fines Meta 265M euros in latest privacy case
Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2022. (AP)
Fernandes double sends Portugal into World Cup knock-outs
Fernandes double sends Portugal into World Cup knock-outs
Former Shahid exec launches regional production company The Yard Films
Former Shahid exec launches regional production company The Yard Films
Diriyah officially opens its gates to the public on December 4
Diriyah officially opens its gates to the public on December 4
What We Are Reading Today: Insectpedia: A Brief Compendium of Insect Lore
What We Are Reading Today: Insectpedia: A Brief Compendium of Insect Lore

