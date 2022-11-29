Seera Group’s multi-million resort in Al Baha to be operational by 2026: top official 

RIYADH: Hospitality firm Seera Group’s resort in Al Baha will be operational by 2026 as the company continues its collaboration with the Tourism Development Fund, according to a top official.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh on Nov. 29, Fahad Al-Obailan, vice president of Seera Group, said that the company received $136 million from the TDF for the project.
He added that Saudi Arabia is going to be a top-rated tourist destination by 2030, attracting more than 100 million visitors annually.
“We have a destination getting ready in Al Baha, in cooperation with the Tourism Development Fund. We are developing a resort there with a retail landmark, along with an activation center. We are expected to finish the project by 2026,” said Al-Obailan.
Talking about Discover Saudi, Seera Group’s integrated destination management company brand, Alobailan said it is helping travelers carry out their journey across Saudi Arabia in a comfortable manner.
“From meet and greet in the airport, restaurant booking, hotel booking and till they leave the country, Discover Saudi will assist travelers,” he said.
Alobailan further noted that Seera Groups have plans to open a new hotel in AlUla with 200 keys.
“We have a hotel in Makkah. We have three hotels in Jeddah as well. Two hotels in Jeddah are opened. Our hotel in Riyadh will be opened soon as well. The construction of a business hotel in AlUla with almost 200 rooms will begin soon,” said Al-Obailan.
Alobailan added that the travel and tourism sector is rebounding in 2022, and Seera Group has turned profitable in the third quarter of this year.
“In 2021, we struggled a bit. But, in the third quarter of this year, we started to make profits, and we call it good growth compared to 2021. Seera Group has exceeded the profits of 2019 by 28 percent which is a good sign for us,” he added.
He went on and said that the move to list Seera Group’s car rental brand Lumi is progressing steadily.
“Already we have announced the decision to list Lumi in Tadawul. We are in the process to do that in the first quarter of 2023,” said Al-Obailan.