King Abdulaziz Camel Festival kicks off on Thursday

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival will start on Thursday with the participation of thousands of camels that will compete for dozens of prizes worth over SR100 million ($26 million).
The 45-day festival, which is one of the largest camel festivals in the Middle East, has become a cultural, tourist, sports, entertainment and economic destination for citizens and residents of the Kingdom, and Gulf nationals in particular.
Held 130 km north of Riyadh, the festival will feature entertainment, including cultural and heritage shows, and popular markets such as Al-Dahna Market.
Several different breeds of camels will participate in around 75 competitions.
Journalist Ayedh Al-Abdullah told Arab News that the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is an important part of the national economy as it attracts domestic, regional and foreign tourists, and creates job opportunities for both men and women.
A large number of foreign delegates visit the festival and enjoy its various activities, Al-Abdullah said. Featured at the festival are also a seasonal commercial market and booths and food trucks, where local families can sell their goods.
“The festival is of great importance as it shows Saudi culture and authentic heritage. It’s an invitation to get to know the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia closely,” Al-Abdullah said.
“The camels have cultural and historical value in the economy of the Arabian Peninsula,” he said, describing the festival as “a unique opportunity” to highlight this for younger generations.
Zael Al-Daihani, one of the camel owners who will be present at the festival, told Arab news: “This is an opportunity to keep our heritage alive and highlight the importance of camels in our history.
“Winning is a symbolic matter, just a recognition of your efforts and an indication that your camels are the best. The competition is a regional event full of events and opportunities to meet new people and reunite with old friends,” he added.
Last year’s camel festival featured more than 70 rounds of competition, over a period of 43 days, with prizes amounting to approximately SR250 million.
