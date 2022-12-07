Morocco fans in London celebrate World Cup win over Spain

You are here

World Cup 2022
Fans across the world celebrated Morocco's historic win over Spain at the FIFA World Cup Qatar. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

  • North African country is first Arab nation to reach World Cup quarterfinals
  • London’s Edgware Road erupts in celebration after victory
LONDON: Jubilant Morocco fans poured onto the streets of central London on Tuesday night to celebrate their team’s historic win over Spain in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Becoming the first Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals of a World Cup, Morocco beat the 2010 champions in a penalty shoot-out in which keeper Yassine Bounou saved all three of Spain’s shots before Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi slotted home.

Footage on social media showed elated crowds of people around Oxford Street, Piccadilly Circus and Edgware Road dancing and waving Moroccan flags after the result.

Describing the scenes on Edgware Road, 21-year-old student Jahmell-Hasan Rhys Campbell told The Guardian: “It was incredible. There were lots of flags everywhere. Not just Moroccan flags but flags of almost every African nation.

“The cars were beeping every second, people were dancing in the street and hanging out of their car windows. It was such a surreal experience. (There were) easily around 300 people.”

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI issued a statement sending his “heartfelt congratulations” to the team, noting that the players had given “their all and blazed a trail throughout this great sporting event.”

He added that they represent the “hopes and dreams of Moroccans in Morocco, Qatar, and all over the world,” as they ready themselves for a last-eight meeting with Portugal on Saturday.

Ronaldo a bystander as Portugal find magic touch at World Cup

Ronaldo a bystander as Portugal find magic touch at World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo watches from the bench during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland. AFP
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

  • The superstar forward was largely a spectator as the side he has captained for so long threw off the shackles and romped to a 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the World Cup last-16 on Tuesday
DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo first found himself unloved and unwanted by Manchester United. Now the unthinkable has happened — he has been dumped by Portugal.
The superstar forward was largely a spectator as the side he has captained for so long threw off the shackles and romped to a 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the World Cup last-16 on Tuesday.
Young striker Goncalo Ramos, brought in for Ronaldo, scored a stunning hat-trick and at least competed with his illustrious teammate for the headlines.
Ronaldo came to the World Cup seeking respite after his troubled spell at Old Trafford this season, where he had become a peripheral figure under new manager Erik ten Hag.
Those frustrations boiled over last month in an explosive TV interview in which he lashed out at the club and the coach, leading to an inevitable parting of the ways.
The 37-year-old landed in Qatar to the usual fanfare, once again the focus of fawning attention from the world’s media.
Things even went to script in Portugal’s first game, when he scored the opener from the penalty spot in a 3-2 win against Ghana, becoming the first man to score goals at five World Cups.
But things went downhill from there. He huffed and puffed through games against Uruguay and South Korea but failed to find the net and Portugal were less than the sum of their considerable parts.
Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who masterminded the side’s triumph at Euro 2016, finally took the decision to leave his star man out against the Swiss and was vindicated in spectacular fashion.
Portugal turned on the style, with Benfica’s Ramos, 21, netting three times in a free-flowing attacking performance.

- Ronaldo chants -

With the match long since won, chants of “Ronaldo” echoed around the cavernous Lusail Stadium in Doha and he was cheered as he warmed up on the sidelines.
Santos gave the crowd what they wanted with about 15 minutes of normal time to go.
Ronaldo smashed a free-kick into the wall moments after coming on and minutes later had the ball in the net after a fine finish, but was well offside.
He even had to cede the limelight to fellow substitute Rafael Leao, who scored a stunning goal in stoppage time to complete the rout — another glimpse of the enviable riches at Santos’s disposal.
The coach, who has been in charge since 2014, insisted he had complete faith in all his forward in the afterglow of the win, which sets up a quarter-final against Morocco.
“Andre (Silva) is a great player who plays further forward, Cristiano is more fixed — he stays in a more determined area toward the box,” he said. “Goncalo (Ramos) has different characteristics.
“He is very dynamic and that is what he ended up showing us. It is nothing new — he already came on in two matches but Andre also played in the last match. 
“I have three players I fully trust. For each match I will use which player I see best for my strategy.”
Santos even suggested five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo could still be a starter in Qatar.
But for all of his coach’s placatory words, Ronaldo — who has a record 118 goals in men’s international football — will surely once again be left out of the line-up for Saturday’s quarter-final.
He will also be painfully aware that he is clubless, as rumors swirl over a lucrative move to Saudi side Al-Nassr.
If, as expected, he is kicking his heels on the bench during the Morocco match, he will have plenty of time to brood over his situation and remember he was the future once.

Saudi football fans in Doha join Morocco World Cup celebrations

Saudi football fans in Doha join Morocco World Cup celebrations
Part of the celebrations at the Saudi House in Doha. SPA
Updated 9 min 1 sec ago
SPA

  • “We, the Moroccans, are proud of the Saudi public’s support for us in the final qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup," Moroccan fan said
DOHA: Saudis on Tuesday joined Moroccan football fans celebrating in Doha the north Africans becoming the first Arab team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

Visitors to the Saudi House area, located on the Qatari capital’s corniche, watched on a giant screen Morocco’s dramatic 3-0 penalty shootout win over Spain in the round of 16 match.

The Saudi House pavilion, set up for the duration of the tournament to showcase the Kingdom’s rich culture and footballing history, was a sea of Saudi and Moroccan flags as fans from around the world witnessed the Atlas Lions’ victory.

Saudi fan, Mohammed Al-Hamid, described the result as marking an historic day in sport for Arabs in general and Moroccans in particular.

He added that many Saudis had backed Arab teams competing in the World Cup either by attending matches or watching games on giant screens.

Moroccan fan Nader bin Saeed, said: “We, the Moroccans, are proud of the Saudi public’s support for us in the final qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup.

“Here, in the Saudi House, we feel that we are one people united by many customs and traditions, and we have many citizens who work in Saudi Arabia, as well as our Moroccan professionals who play in the Saudi league.”

Pass-masters Spain fail World Cup test, face identity crisis

Pass-masters Spain fail World Cup test, face identity crisis
Spain's players react during a penalty shootout at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 match against Morocco. AFP
Updated 27 min 45 sec ago
AFP

  • The north African side made history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time, while Spain gazed forlornly back at theirs and must now wonder if it is time to move on
DOHA: Spain arrived in Qatar with grand dreams of winning a second World Cup, fully convinced in their style of play, but departed early Wednesday, ruminating on an identity crisis.
La Roja last lifted a major trophy a decade ago at Euro 2012, while they have not won a single knockout game at the World Cup since triumphing in South Africa in 2010.
Luis Enrique’s side huffed and puffed but could not blow Morocco’s sturdy house down in the last 16 on Tuesday, falling 3-0 on penalties after 120 goalless minutes.
The north African side made history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time, while Spain gazed forlornly back at theirs and must now wonder if it is time to move on.
They attempted over 1,000 passes against Morocco but ended up with nothing to show for it, forcing Yassine Bounou into only one save before the shootout.
There he made two more and Spain were eliminated in the last 16 again, just as they were in Russia four years ago.
“We dominated the game but we lacked a goal,” lamented Luis Enrique.
“We could have been more effective in the final third, but I am more than satisfied with what my players did.
“They represented perfectly what my idea of football is.”
When Xavi and Andres Iniesta ruled the world, opponents were largely still too naive to know to stop them, and they had too much quality to be fended off for long.
Now only truly elite club sides like Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City can succeed by dominating the ball entirely — with perhaps the world’s best striker, Erling Haaland, as the spearhead.
Against Morocco, Luis Enrique left his top scorer Alvaro Morata on the bench, opting instead for Marco Asensio, whom he trusts more not to lose the ball.
The coach buys “the complete pack” when it comes to possession football, for better or for worse.
That means there is no Plan B, with Nico Williams’s pace and directness on the right flank as much of a nod as Luis Enrique will give to other ideas.
Players he left at home like strikers Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias might have been able to offer more of a challenge to Morocco’s excellent rearguard.

- No stars -

An element of Spain’s plan may be borne of necessity.
As good as midfielders Pedri and Gavi are, they still lack a decisive, regular match-winner.
In the absence of a Kylian Mbappe, a Lionel Messi, a Neymar, or even a Harry Kane, the coach might believe ball domination and associative play is his team’s best weapon, even if it misfired in the desert.
Luis Enrique showed at Barcelona that when he had two of those forward, plus Uruguay’s Luis Suarez, he was willing to play in a different way, relinquishing control and allowing the forward to wreak havoc as his side rolled with the punches.
“We had agreed not to take possession — not out of fear,” said Morocco coach Walid Regragui, looking back at his side’s victory.
Instead he made sure his midfield trio cut passing lines and left Spain with soft domination, which rarely resulted in danger for his side.
Spain’s 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica at the start of the World Cup was long forgotten by the end, one of the rare occasions where everything falls into place that perhaps keeps La Roja believing in their method.
The coach’s contract expires in the coming weeks and he will discuss his future with Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales next week. 
Whether the 52-year-old stays or leaves will be an indication of Spain’s path ahead.
If Luis Enrique is still the coach for Euro 2024, expect him to double down on his strategy, while hoping players like Ansu Fati can step up to become the decisive weapon in the final third the team is lacking.
Should he depart, Spain might start looking at other strategies, at least against opponents savvy enough to keep from being enveloped by La Roja’s passing web.

How do you stop Mbappe? England wrestle with World Cup conundrum

How do you stop Mbappe? England wrestle with World Cup conundrum
France's forward Olivier Giroud celebrates with France's forward Kylian Mbappe (top) after scoring in Qatar 2022 World Cup. AFP
Updated 07 December 2022
AFP

  • Four years after playing a key role in France’s World Cup triumph in Russia, Mbappe is the tournament’s most feared player.
  • “He’s a different level. Speed, movement, look at his finishing. He’s got everything," said Poland defender Matty Cash.
DOHA: England manager Gareth Southgate is wrestling with the biggest dilemma of his reign as he tries to plot a way to stop the “sensational” Kylian Mbappe in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final.
Southgate’s hopes of leading England to a third successive semifinal at major tournaments hinge on finding a solution to a problem that has proved impossible for any team to solve in Qatar.
Just how do you subdue a player with Mbappe’s lethal combination of electric pace, balletic skill and clinical finishing?
Australia, Denmark and Poland failed to come up with an appropriate answer as Mbappe scored in his three starts on route to the quarter-finals.
Poland defender Matty Cash summed up the conundrum posed by Mbappe after the Paris Saint-Germain forward’s brilliant two goals in France’s 3-1 last-16 victory on Sunday.
“I didn’t know whether to drop off or go tight,” Cash said. “When I went tight he just spun in behind. When he gets the ball, stops and moves, he’s the quickest thing I’ve ever seen.
“He’s a different level. Speed, movement, look at his finishing. He’s got everything.”
Four years after playing a key role in France’s World Cup triumph in Russia, Mbappe is the tournament’s most feared player.
The 23-year-old already has five goals in four games in Qatar, while his haul of nine career World Cup goals puts him level with Argentina’s Lionel Messi and one ahead of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Now it is Southgate’s turn to sit the daunting Mbappe exam.
“Look, he is a world-class player who is always producing the moments when they are needed. That is what those top players do. That is the challenge we face,” Southgate said.
So what will Southgate do to combat Mbappe’s threat?
One answer would be to switch England’s 4-3-3 formation to a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 system, which would allow Kyle Walker to move from right back to supplement the central defense.
Southgate’s concern is to avoid a situation in which the pacy Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele can run at defender Harry Maguire and exploit his lack of speed.

- ‘Burning my legs’ -

Moving Walker would give Maguire help but it would also leave Southgate open to fresh claims he is a negative coach more concerned with stifling the opposition than letting his own stars express themselves.
Southgate was heavily criticized after his return to a 3-4-3 formation in the Euro 2020 final against Italy produced a tepid display that ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat.
Instead of changing his formation, Southgate may take inspiration from Walker’s role in Manchester City’s Champions League semifinal first-leg win over Mbappe’s PSG last year.
City boss Pep Guardiola asked Walker to muzzle Mbappe from right-back and he responded with a disciplined display that kept the star from scoring.
“I can’t think of another right-back in the world that I’d want to put up against him,” former England defender Gary Neville said of Walker’s chances of subduing Mbappe.
“Kyle will go closer to him, he has more pace than the Polish defenders. That’s not to say Kyle will mark him out of the game. This is a sensational player, the new best player in the world.”
As well as Walker winning his one-on-one duels with Mbappe, Neville believes it is essential to reduce his service from Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann.
“If they can stop the service to Giroud and Griezmann in that central area, it means Mbappe’s receiving far less dangerous passes,” Neville said.
But no matter how much England plan for Mbappe, Cash knows from painful experience that nothing can truly prepare them to face such a unique talent.
“I spent the afternoon watching his clips, but I’m watching the videos while lying in bed. In real life, he’s burning my legs, that’s the difference, he said.

IOC warns Afghanistan over women’s sports and Olympics

IOC warns Afghanistan over women’s sports and Olympics
Updated 07 December 2022
AP

  • The IOC said its support for Afghanistan’s National Olympic Committee will depend on conditions including women being allowed to play sports
LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday warned that it could stop working with Afghanistan ahead of the next Olympics in 2024 if women are not allowed to play sports under Taliban rule.

The IOC said its support for Afghanistan’s National Olympic Committee will depend on conditions including women being allowed to play sports with “safe and inclusive access” and to take part in sports administration. Afghanistan’s teams for international events must include female athletes who live in the country and not only those based abroad.

The IOC board said it “expressed its serious concern and strongly condemned the latest restrictions imposed by the Afghan authorities on women and young girls in Afghanistan, which prevent them from practicing sport in the country.”

Afghanistan’s participation and “the representation, or not, of the country” in the next Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 “will depend on the progress made in relation to the fundamental issue of safe access to sport for women and young girls in the country,” the IOC said.

It was not immediately clear how soon the IOC might implement the measures.

The IOC said it will continue direct support for individual athletes from Afghanistan who aim to compete at the Olympics.

Afghanistan had a team of four men and one woman at the last Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Human Rights Watch called on the IOC on Monday to suspend Afghanistan from taking part in sports events immediately and to halt its funding. The IOC suspended the Afghanistan NOC in 1999 during the previous period of Taliban rule.

Also at the IOC executive board meeting Tuesday, a long-running standoff between the IOC and the International Boxing Association continued. The IOC said the boxing body had not achieved the “drastic change of culture” that the IOC had demanded.

The IOC has long criticized how IBA is run, its finances and a history of disputes over refereeing and judging Olympic fights.

The IOC suspended the IBA, then known as AIBA, in 2019 and excluded its officials from running the boxing tournament at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The IOC is already planning to stage the qualifying competitions for boxing in Paris in 2024 without the IBA. The dispute means boxing is not yet on the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, though it could be added at a later date, with or without the IBA in charge.

