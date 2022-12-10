Wizz Air launches Rome to Riyadh route

ROME: WIZZ Air launched this week its first direct flight from Rome to Riyadh.

Scheduled flights will run twice a week from Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino hub and wil increase the Italian touristic presence in Saudi Arabia, according to a company statement.

The European low cost airline had already opened a regular route from Rome to Dammam and from Milan Malpensa to Jeddah, as part of twenty-three new routes to Saudi Arabia announced in recent months by WIZZ Air,

It confirmed the company's commitment in supporting the country's growing tourism sector, in line with the Vision 2030 program, the company said.

At a launch event in Rome Fiumicino airport Fahd Hamidaddin, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Administration of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said that the increase of flights between KSA and Italy was “helping us to create a new exciting destination for the Italian travellers.”

He continued: “We are very pleased and excited as this will allow to more and more Italians to come to Saud Arabia to explore our wonderful country and experience the authentic Arabian hospitality.”

Evelin Jeckel, Network Officer of WIZZ Air said that the new route “will directly link two capitals, all over the world most known for their immense historical and cultural heritage.”

She thanked the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Tourism Authority, Riyadh International Airport and the Government of Saudi Arabia for their “continued support.”