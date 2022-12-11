What We Are Reading Today: Data Driven

You are here

Author: Karen LeVY

Long-haul truckers are the backbone of the american economy, transporting goods under grueling conditions and immense economic pressure. truckers have long valued the day-to-day independence of their work, sharing a strong occupational identity rooted in a tradition of autonomy. Yet these workers increasingly find themselves under many watchful eyes.
data driven examines how digital surveillance is upending life and work on the open road, and raises crucial questions about the role of data collection in broader systems of social control.

 

 

