Palestinians: Israeli army kills teen girl in West Bank raid

Israeli security forces aim their guns as they deploy in the occupied West Bank city of Hawara on December 2, 2022. (AFP/File)
  • Jana Zakaran, 16, was hit with a gunshot in the head and pronounced dead
RAMALLAH: A Palestinian hospital announced Israeli forces killed a teenage girl during an army operation in the occupied West Bank early Monday.

Khalil Suleiman Government Hospital in the northern city of Jenin said Jana Zakaran, 16, was hit with a gunshot in the head and pronounced dead.

The official Palestinian news agency reported that Zakaran was on her house roof and found dead after the Israeli troops withdrew from Jenin.

The Israeli military said it was aware of the teenager’s death and that an investigation was underway.

It added that troops entered the city and arrested three Palestinians wanted on suspicion of attacks against Israelis. Clashes and heavy of exchange of fire erupted between soldiers and suspects, it said.

About 150 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel has been conducting daily arrest raids throughout the West Bank, in an operation prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring that killed 19 people.

The military says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks, but the Palestinians say they entrench Israel’s open-ended occupation, now in its 56th year.

At least 31 people have died in Arab attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank this year, according to Israeli figures.

  • Al-Rahi pointed out that all parties needed to put their differences to one side if they were to avoid losing the trust of the Lebanese people and the respect of the international community
BEIRUT: The head of the Maronite Church in Lebanon on Sunday launched a withering attack on the country’s political leaders accusing them of failing the Lebanese people and the world.

In his Sunday sermon, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi called for urgent international intervention to help resolve Lebanon’s dire political and economic situation.

And he slammed members of parliament for neglecting their duties to the nation.

Al-Rahi said: “Everything that the political and parliamentary group does is contrary to the foundations on which Lebanon has been built since its founding.

“It does not respect the idea of Lebanon’s establishment, partnership, pluralism, independence, the National Pact, Taif (Agreement), and the constitution.

“Is there a deliberate decision to demolish existing Lebanon and build on its ruins a draft state that does not belong to its people, its history, or its surroundings?”

The religious leader’s comments followed MPs’ inability for a ninth time to elect a new president, with many lawmakers at Thursday’s vote spoiling their ballots.

“This means that they do not want to elect a president, or they are not qualified to elect a president,” he added.

Al-Rahi pointed out that all parties needed to put their differences to one side if they were to avoid losing the trust of the Lebanese people and the respect of the international community.

With no internal solutions to the crises seemingly on the horizon, he reiterated his plea for the UN and other key decision-making countries to be drafted in to help before it was too late.

During his sermon, he said too many of Lebanon’s decision makers had failed to implement the letter and spirit of the Taif Agreement accusing them, “of being the ones who reject internationalization and do not want any solution to the Lebanese situation.

“Either Lebanon will be as they want it to be, or it will not be. But let everyone know that Lebanon will be as all its loyal sons want,” he added.

On the Church’s involvement in the country’s political crisis, Al-Rahi said: “It does not take sides except with the national right and adheres to the inclusive national principles, historical constants, and the constitution with its pact dimension.”

Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, who represents the Shiite Amal Movement and Hezbollah, hit back at Al-Rahi’s call for international assistance.

He said: “The UN has no business but to undermine Lebanon’s demographic structure through the UNHCR (refugee agency) and (other) associations, and New York is the center for sharing deals.

“Internationalization of the Lebanese cause is an explicit blow to Lebanese sovereignty, and we will not accept offering the head of Lebanon to any international or regional butcher.

“The solution is to respond to (Lebanon’s Parliament) Speaker Nabih Berri’s call that takes the country from estrangement to dialogue to save Lebanon from disasters. What is required is national courage for internal rescue,” Qabalan added.

Lebanese Forces MP Ghassan Hasbani said the party would be happy to participate in such a dialogue but added that there was “division within parliament as a result of the fact that there are those who want a reformist, sovereign president, and a party that wants a president who protects Hezbollah.”

Representative Ayoub Hamid, a member of the Parliamentary Development and Liberation Bloc headed by Berri, said: “The results of the parliamentary elections have produced a new reality that no one should deny. Dialogue remains the priority.

“There is no room in Lebanon for the dominance of one party, the arrogance of others, or exaggeration in dealing with national issues.

“Therefore, the call for dialogue in any matter is obligatory, because without dialogue, we cannot cross to safety.”

 

  • Cairo working with private sector to return visitor numbers to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels
  • CEO of Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board joins Moscow forum via video call
CAIRO: Visitors from Russia remained an important part of Egypt’s tourism trade, Cairo’s envoy to Moscow has said.

And addressing representatives of major Russian tourism companies at a forum organized by the Egyptian Embassy in Russia, ambassador Nazih Al-Najari highlighted efforts to further increase traveller numbers.

Amr El-Kady, chief executive officer of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, joined the event via video call. Moscow-based representatives of national flag carrier EgyptAir were also among the audience.

Egypt’s historical and cultural sites were popular attractions for Russian visitors, but Egyptian tourism chiefs hope to promote other destinations too in the north African country.

In October, Russian airline Aeroflot resumed services from Moscow to the cities of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, after having suspended direct flights to Egypt on March 8 due to what it described as “unfavorable conditions” as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa said Egypt had this year witnessed a 30 percent increase in visitors. He pointed out that Egypt’s government was working with the private sector to get tourist numbers back to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels and hit a tourism revenues target of $30 billion by 2025.

Around 125,000 Russian tourists visited Egypt during the first two weeks of this year and more than 700,000 travelled there in 2021.

According to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the overall number of tourists visiting Egypt increased by 85.4 percent to 4.9 million in the first half of this year, compared to 2.6 million over the same period in 2021.

The number of tourists from all countries reached 8 million in 2021, up from 3.7 million in 2020, representing a 117.5 percent rise.

Agency figures showed Eastern European countries accounting for 50.6 percent of Egypt’s tourism business last year, followed by the Middle East at 18.9 percent, Western Europe with 16.4 percent, and Africa making up 7.1 percent.

 

 

  • Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said it was the “most prominent” anti-Daesh operation for at least three weeks
  • CENTCOM called it a “unilateral operation,” adding that “initial assessments indicate no civilians were killed or injured”
BEIRUT: US forces killed two Daesh “officials” in an overnight raid in eastern Syria, US Central Command said on Sunday.
The forces “conducted a successful helicopter raid in eastern Syria at 2:57 am (2357 GMT)... killing two Daesh officials,” CENTCOM said in a statement without providing a more specific location.
It identified one of those killed as “Anas,” a Daesh “Syria province official” who was involved in “plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria,” according to the statement.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said it was the “most prominent” anti-Daesh operation for at least three weeks.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the anti-terrorism unit of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) also took part in Sunday’s operation, identifying the village of Al-Zor in eastern Deir Ezzor province as the target area.
CENTCOM called it a “unilateral operation,” adding that “initial assessments indicate no civilians were killed or injured.”
The United States supports the SDF, which is the Kurds’ de facto army in northern Syria and led the battle that dislodged Daesh from the last scraps of its Syrian territory in 2019.
Hundreds of American troops remain in Syria as part of an international coalition fighting Daesh remnants.
Turkiye said it launched strikes on Kurdish fighters’ positions in northern Syria and Iraq on November 20 after a deadly bombing in Istanbul last month that it blames on Kurdish groups.
Ankara says it has struck positions of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which dominate the SDF but which Ankara sees as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that it was imperative the Kremlin “clear” Kurdish forces from the border area of northern Syria.
The SDF has warned that a threatened Turkish ground incursion would jeopardize the fight against Daesh.

JEDDAH: Iran’s currency fell to a record low against the dollar on Sunday, with nationwide anti-government protests now in their third month.

A breakdown in negotiations to restore Tehran’s nuclear deal has also hurt the value of the rial.

Traders in Tehran were exchanging the rial at around 370,000 to the dollar on Sunday, up from 368,000 on Thursday.

Iran’s currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of the 2015 nuclear accord that dropped international sanctions in exchange for tight controls on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests since September.

Demonstrations broke out following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.

The poor state of Iran’s economy is also another factor driving the protests,

Rights groups warned that several people were on Sunday at risk of imminent execution over the protests after an international backlash over Iran’s first hanging linked to the movement.

Iran’s judiciary has reported that 11 people received death sentences so far in connection with the protests, but campaigners say around a dozen others are facing charges that could see them also receive the death penalty.

Unless foreign governments “significantly increase” the diplomatic and economic costs to Iran, the world “is sending a green light to this carnage,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Amnesty International said Iran was now “preparing to execute” Mahan Sadrat, 22, just a month after his “grossly unfair” trial.

He was convicted of drawing a knife in the protests, accusations he strongly denied in court.

On Saturday, Sadrat was transferred from Greater Tehran Prison to Rajai Shahr Prison in the nearby city of Karaj, “sparking concerns that his execution may be carried out imminently,” Amnesty said.

“Like all other death row prisoners, he was denied any access to his lawyer during the interrogations, proceedings and show trial,” said another group, Oslo-based Iran Human Rights.

Amnesty warned the life of another young man arrested over the protests, Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh, was also at risk “after a fast-tracked proceeding which did not resemble a trial.”

He was sentenced to death in November on accusations of “tearing down highway railings and setting fire to rubbish cans and tires,” the group said.

Among others given the same sentence is Saman Seyedi, 24, from Iran’s Kurdish minority.  His mother pleaded for his life on social media in a video.

“Protester executions can only be prevented by raising their political cost” for the regime, IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said, calling for a “stronger than ever” international response.

Another dissident, Toomaj Salehi, who expressed support for anti-regime protests, is charged with “corruption on earth” and could face a death sentence, Iranian judicial authorities confirmed last month.

“We fear for the life of Iranian artists who have been indicted on charges carrying the death penalty,” UN experts said in a statement, referring to the cases of Sayedi and Salehi.

Amnesty and IHR have also raised the case of Hamid Gharehasanlou, a medical doctor sentenced to death.

They say he was tortured in custody and his wife was coerced into giving evidence against him which she later sought to retract.

The US, EU members and UK strongly condemned the execution of Mohsen Shekari.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said it showed a “boundless contempt for human life.”

with soaring prices, high unemployment and corruption a common complaint among protesters.

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a 30-km security corridor on Turkiye’s border with Syria in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan’s office said on Sunday.

Referring to Kurdish militants that Ankara considers terrorists, Erdogan reiterated the “importance and urgency” of creating the corridor in northern Syria in accordance with a 2019 agreement between Turkiye and Russia, the statement added.

The call came three weeks after Turkiye launched air and artillery strikes in Syria and Iraq in response to a bomb attack in Istanbul on Nov. 13 that killed six people and wounded dozens. The Turkish government has blamed the bombing on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian affiliate the People’s Protection Units, or YPG.

Both groups have denied involvement in the attack.

The PKK has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkiye that has led to the loss of tens of thousands of lives. 

It is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US and the EU. 

The YPG, however, is not designated as a terror group by Washington or Brussels and has spearheaded the US-led fight against Daesh in Syria.

Erdogan has threatened to follow up strikes on northern Syria with a ground offensive. 

A planned Turkish invasion earlier this year was halted amid opposition by the US and Russia, both of which have military posts in the region.

Under a 2019 deal signed with Turkiye, Russia promised to establish a buffer zone between the Turkish border and YPG forces that would be controlled by the Syrian army and Russian military police. 

The agreement was not fully implemented although both Russian and Syrian government forces are present in the border region, as well as some US troops.

Moscow, which is the main backer of Syrian leader Bashar Assad, has closely cooperated with Turkiye in northern Syria in the past and in recent months has pushed for reconciliation between Ankara and Damascus.

The call between Erdogan and Putin follows a visit to Turkiye this week by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin for talks on the situation in Syria.

In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said “close contacts” would be maintained between the Russian and Turkish defense and foreign ministries.

