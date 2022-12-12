British Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in Chanel holiday campaign

DUBAI: British Moroccan model Nora Attal has been unveiled as one of the famous faces in French fashion house Chanel’s latest holiday campaign.
The luxury label released an outer space-themed festive campaign, in which a bevy of models can be seen jetting off to the moon in style.
In the short clip, a group of models fly to the moon on the glittering Eiffel Tower. Once they land, Attal can be seen exploring the lunar landscape while a robot etches the maison’s famous logo onto the surface of the moon.
“Went to the Moon with @chanel,” Attal captioned a carousel of campaign images.
Attal is a Chanel fixture and has walked the runway for the storied brand a number of times over the years.
She most recently hit the runway for Chanel in October at Paris Fashion Week, where she showed off a number of looks as part of the label’s Spring-Summer 2023 showcase. The ensembles were part of a 71-piece collection designed by the fashion house’s creative director Virginie Viard.
The model has had a year to remember. In June she treated her Instagram fans to a snapshot of her 23rd birthday celebrations, including attending a concert by US rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, Spain.
Her birthday celebrations came hot on the heels of a sentimental moment for Attal, as the catwalk star tied the knot with her partner, UK-based photographer Victor Bastidas. The wedding took place against the backdrop of orange and palm trees in the presence of their loved ones in Ibiza, Spain.
The nuptials were attended by Attal’s family and close friends, including her parents Charlie and Bouchra, her siblings, Bastidas’s family and fellow models Vittoria Ceretti, Blesnya Minher and Mona Tougaard.
Attal shared snippets from the wedding ceremony by way of Instagram Story reposts of videos and photos taken by the guests in attendance, who flew in from all over the world to attend the ceremony.
Attal wore a creamy white slip dress with thin straps, lace details and a ruffled hemline from French label Lanvin. She accessorized the elegant look with a long, lace-embroidered veil.