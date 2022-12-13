Argentina, Croatia ready for World Cup clash as semifinals kick off

You are here

Croatia's players during a training session at the Al Erssal Training Site 3 in Doha on Monday, on the eve of their World Cup semifinal match against Argentina. (AFP)
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) and teammates take part in a training session at Qatar University in Doha on Monday, on the eve of the World Cup semifinal between Argentina and Croatia. (AFP)
Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni gives a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha on Monday, 2022, on the eve of the World Cup semifinal between Argentina and Croatia. (AFP)
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

  • At the cavernous Lusail Stadium, Messi will attempt to guide Argentina into a World Cup final for the second time in eight years
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni brushed off accusations of poor sportsmanship on Monday as the South Americans prepared for a World Cup semifinal showdown against Croatia.

After three weeks of pulsating action in Qatar, just four teams are left standing as the tournament heads into its home stretch.

Lionel Messi and Argentina face Croatia in the first semifinal on Tuesday, before 2018 champions France take on giant-killing Morocco on the following day.

At the cavernous Lusail Stadium, Messi will attempt to guide Argentina into a World Cup final for the second time in eight years.

Messi, looking to crown his career with victory on football’s biggest stage, was a pivotal figure in Friday’s stormy quarterfinal win over the Netherlands, when tempers on both sides flared and a record 18 yellow cards were shown.

An ill-tempered contest ended with Argentine players appearing to taunt their distraught Dutch opponents before sprinting away to celebrate after a penalty shootout win.

Even the normally mild-mannered Messi was caught up in the acrimony, appearing to shout abuse at unidentified Dutch players during a post-game interview.

But Scaloni defended his players’ conduct in an eve-of-game news conference on Monday, insisting his team had nothing to apologize for.

“The game the other day was played in the right way by both teams. That is football,” said the 44-year-old Argentina coach.

“I don’t buy this idea that we don’t know how to win. The game was played in the right way.”

Messi, who tasted bitter defeat in the 2014 final against Germany, likely has one final chance, at the age of 35, to match compatriot Diego Maradona and lift the World Cup.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said he wanted the match to be remembered as the “greatest game” in the country’s history.

With a population of just 4 million people, Croatia, led on the pitch by Luka Modric, have again defied the odds and stand just 90 minutes from a return trip to the final.

“At back-to-back World Cups to be among the four best national teams, that’s an extraordinary success for Croatia,” said Dalic, whose side were beaten 4-2 by France in the final four years ago.

“However, we want more,” he added. “I’m optimistic and have full confidence in my players. They’ve shown their great quality and strength of character, and deserve to be in the final.”

Croatia, who beat Japan and fancied Brazil in penalty shootouts to reach the last four, have not won a knockout game in normal time at a major tournament since they came third at the 1998 World Cup.

But Dalic said despite the energy-sapping games in Qatar, exhaustion was not even being discussed.

“We are still strong, with energy and enthusiasm, without a doubt,” he said. “We are going to give it our all, just as we have done in previous games.

“Against Argentina we will do the same, we will give our all. We don’t have any injury problems. They don’t feel tired.”

France are strong favorites to beat Morocco and take a step closer to defending their title on Wednesday after overcoming England in the last eight.

But the African team’s run to the semis has caught the imagination of a continent and they have been vocally backed by legions of fans in Qatar.

Morocco, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the last round, are the first African or Arab team to qualify for a World Cup semifinal.

The match will have added spice — France was Morocco’s colonial power and hundreds of thousands of people with Moroccan roots live and work in the country.

Demand has been so great that Royal Air Maroc has announced it is laying on 30 extra return flights to take euphoric fans to the Gulf state.

France defender Raphael Varane has insisted that there would be no complacency from the World Cup holders.

“We know Morocco are not here by chance,” he said. “It is up to us experienced players to make sure everyone is prepared for another battle.”

Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

  • Ronaldo expects France to see off surprise semifinalists Morocco on Wednesday
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Former Brazil star Ronaldo says he cannot get behind his country’s great sporting rivals Argentina at the World Cup, and backs France as “big favorites” to retain their title.

Lionel Messi likely has one final chance to lift the only major trophy missing from his collection, but Ronaldo will not be rooting for the South Americans in Tuesday’s semifinal against Croatia.

“I’m not going to be a hypocrite and say I’ll be happy for Argentina” if they win the World Cup, said Ronaldo. “But I see football as a romantic. And I will appreciate any champion.”

“Since the beginning, my prediction has always been Brazil and France in the final,” the two-time World Cup winner told media including AFP at a roundtable in Doha.

“Brazil are no longer there. But France, match after match, are backing up their status as favorites and I still see them as the big favorites.”

Ronaldo, who scored both goals in the 2002 World Cup final against Germany, expects France to see off surprise semifinalists Morocco on Wednesday.

“I would really like (Morocco to win) but I don’t think they will. I think France have a very solid team, whether it’s in defense, attack or midfield,” said the twice former Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo has in particular been impressed by Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s leading scorer in Qatar with five goals.

“He knows how to use his skills, how to go faster than the others. And he uses them to give assists or to score,” said Ronaldo, who expects the 23-year-old Mbappe to shatter numerous records.

“He has the time, the skills, he’s thirsty and he has the talent to conquer it all, that’s for sure.”

Ronaldo paid tribute to Morocco’s performances after the Atlas Lions became the first African side to reach a World Cup semifinal and the first Arab team to do so.

“It’s a great football story that an African team is in the semifinals of a World Cup,” he said. “I saw the reactions in Morocco, what football gives us is very beautiful.”

Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Fifty-five websites have been seized for illegally live-streaming matches from the World Cup in Qatar, the US Justice Department said Monday.
The websites were shut down after a FIFA representative identified sites being used to distribute copyright-infringing content without the authorization of the soccer world governing body, the department said in a statement.
FIFA holds exclusive rights to the World Cup, which has reached the semifinal stage.
“While many may believe that such websites do not constitute serious threats, the infringement upon rights holders of any intellectual property is a growing threat to our economic viability,” said special agent James Harris of the Homeland Security Department.
“The impact can be felt across multiple industries, and it can be the conduit to other forms of criminal activity,” Harris said.
The Justice Department did not identify the seized websites but said visitors to the sites would be redirected to another site for additional information.

Updated 12 December 2022

  • 6 officiated for the first time at men’s event
  • FIFA hailed for “great move” toward equality
Updated 12 December 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The female referees officiating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are inspiring people across the globe, including in India, where athletes hope that the historic appointments will further motivate sportswomen in the male-dominated game.

Three women were appointed to officiate at the FIFA World Cup for the first time since the inaugural tournament was held in 1930.

Stephanie Frappart, Yamashita Yoshimi and Salima Mukansanga are among the 36 referees selected this year, alongside Neuza Back, Karen Diaz Medina and Kathryn Nesbitt, who are three of the 69 assistant referees.

When Frappart officiated Costa Rica versus Germany on Dec. 1 with assistants Back and Diaz by her side, the all-female trio forever inscribed their names in the history of the men’s World Cup tournament.

“It’s a historic move and a way of empowering women and showing parity,” Maria Piedade Rebello, a professional football referee who was captain of India’s team at the 2001 AFC Women’s Championship, told Arab News on Monday.

“I will encourage more women to come and join as referees,” said Rebello, who has also been a referee instructor since 2015.

“Indian women referees can also achieve this feat provided they have perseverance and dedication that are required to reach international areas.”

Oinam Bembem Devi, who captained the winning Indian team at the 2010 South Asian Games in Bangladesh, told Arab News she had rejoiced at the appointments.

“Women refereeing the men’s team(s) at the level of the World Cup is a proud moment, it’s a matter of great happiness; it shows women can achieve anything,” she said.

“FIFA is a male-dominated bastion and to make inroads there is not easy,” she said. “We are waiting for that proud day when an Indian (woman) referee officiates (at) the FIFA World Cup.”

The decision was “inspiring” for 37-year-old Tekcham Ranjita Devi, who had played for the Indian football team for a decade before becoming a professional referee.

Devi said women have to work harder to improve their fitness so they can match their male counterparts. “We will have to work extra hard to achieve what the six women have achieved. We will have to work 60 to 70 percent harder than men,” Devi said.

The decision has been hailed for closing the gender gap in football. “FIFA’s step is a great move to bridge the gender gap,” Chaoba Devi, who coaches India’s national women’s football team, told Arab News.

“I hope in the future an Indian referee finds a space at the World Cup — that would be a proud moment for all of us.”

Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

  • Announcement ‘incredible day’ for Emirates Cricket: Board secretary-general
  • Move will allow UAE cricketers to play in world-class tournament ratified by ICC
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: With just over one month to go before the first smart ball is bowled at the Dubai International Stadium, the International League Twenty20 has named the UAE cricketers who will compete in its inaugural edition.

The announcement, made in conjunction with the ILT20’s six franchises — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors — also firmed up the final teams leading into the league’s opening on Friday, Jan. 13.

With 24 coveted places available — four players per team with at least two in the starting 11 of each side in every match — the decision marked an historic milestone for Emirates Cricket and the prospect of a bright future for the associate nation in player development.

The move to allow UAE cricketers to play in a world-class tournament ratified by the International Cricket Council has been hailed by many in the game as giving a major boost to associate cricket.

Mubashshir Usmani, secretary-general of Emirates Cricket, said: “Today is an extremely rewarding day. We continue to reiterate that at its heart the league is built on a foundation of development for UAE cricket and the UAE players.

“To be in the position to now share with the cricketing world that we have delivered on this mandate, with the support of and commitment from our franchises, that 24 of the best available UAE talent has been secured (by the franchises) is an incredible day for Emirates Cricket and the board.

“We are delighted that alongside a number of capped players the performance and development teams identified a number of budding uncapped players from an exceptionally deep pool on offer,” Usmani added.

The UAE players secured by ILT20’s six franchises are: Matiullah Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Sabir Ali, and Zawar Farid for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders; Rohan Mustafa, Sheraz Ahmad, Ali Naseer, and Ronak Panoly for Desert Vipers; Hazrat Luqman, Chirag Suri, Jash Ginyani, and Raja Akif Ullah Khan for Dubai Capitals; Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, CP Rizwaan, and Ashwanth Valthapa for Gulf Giants; Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind, and Zahoor Khan for MI Emirates; and Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, and Muhammad Jawadullah for Sharjah Warriors.

Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

  • Three African teams had fallen in the quarter-final stage
  • The first African team to reach the quarters were Cameroon in Italia ‘90
Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Morocco’s 1-0 victory over Portugal on Saturday made them the first African team to reach the last four of a World Cup.
Three African teams had fallen in the quarter-final stage before Walid Regragui’s side finally ended the continent’s long wait for a semifinal spot.
Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010 had all made strong runs in the tournament but were unable to go beyond the last eight.
The first African team to reach the quarters were Cameroon in Italia ‘90 where the ‘Indomitable Lions’, having beaten Colombia in the last 16, came up against Bobby Robson’s England.
David Platt put England ahead in the 25th minute but the introduction of the 38-year-old Roger Milla at the break sparked a turnaround.
Milla won a penalty which Emmanuel Kunde converted in the 61st minute and then four minutes later set Eugene Ekeke to put the African side ahead.
But Gary Lineker’s 83rd minute penalty took the game into extra-time and the England poacher struck again in the 105th minute to end Cameroon’s dream.
Despite the defeat Cameroon took a deserved lap of honor at the San Paolo stadium in Naples having won many hearts and much respect with their performances which began with a 1-0 win over Argentina in their opening group game.
Senegal’s run to the last eight in South Korea and Japan was all the more impressive given it was their first appearance in a World Cup tournament.
The Lions made a grand entry beating the defending champion and favorite France 1-0 in the opening match.
That shock victory was followed up draws with Denmark (1-1) and Uruguay (3-3) to set up a round of 16 clash with Sweden which was won 2-1 thanks to two goals from Henri Camara, the second the match-winning ‘golden goal’ in extra-time.
Turkiye were the opponents in the last eight but this time the golden goal rule proved to be the undoing of the Africans — after the game ended goalless in 90 minutes, Ilhan Mansiz struck four minutes into extra-time to send the Turks through.
That was the last ‘golden goal’ scored in a men’s international tournament, with FIFA returning to normal extra-time for the 2006 edition.
Until Saturday’s Moroccan success, the nearest an African team had been to the last four was in 2010 when Ghana were a last-second penalty away from the semifinals.
The game finished 1-1 after normal time with Sulley Muntari canceling out Diego Forlan’s opener.
In the final moments of extra-time Uruguay forward Luis Suarez prevented a certain goal with a deliberate handball on the goalline to deny Ghana a winner.
Suarez was sent off but Asamoah Gyan smashed the resulting spot kick against the bar and Uruguay then won the penalty shoot-out.

