You are here

  • Home
  • France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
France's forward Kylian Mbappe Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/wq3bq

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
  • Morocco’s willingness to run with the ball and then harry to retrieve should make for a high-energy game
  • Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, attacks from the left while Olivier Giroud, level with Lionel Messi on four goals, occupies the traditional center-forward role
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Defending world champions and title favorites France face African history-makers Morocco on Wednesday in what is sure to be a high-octane World Cup semifinal at the Al Bayt stadium.
France, who defeated England on Saturday, are looking to become the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy but they can expect fierce resistance from the surprise package of the tournament.
Morocco’s giant-killing run to the last four, the first time an African nation has made it this far, has electrified fans at home and delighted the Moroccan diaspora in Europe and beyond.
The Atlas Lions will again be roared on by thousands of passionate supporters in the stadium on the desert outskirts of Doha and can count on local Qatari support too as the first Arab team ever to make it to the last four.
“It’s not over yet, our ambition is to go to the final,” former Morocco international Aziz Bouderbala, part of the 1986 World Cup team that reached the last 16, told AFP.
“We are living a historic moment. We are among the four best teams in the world but it’s fabulous, it’s delirium.”
The game will have added spice given France was Morocco’s colonial power and hundreds of thousands of people with Moroccan roots live and work in the country.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who was born near Paris and spent most of his playing career in the French league, believes his team have become the neutral’s favorite.
“We’ve become the team people feel positive toward at this World Cup,” said Regragui.
“We’re showing the world what’s possible with less talent, less quality, less money, and what you can achieve with desire, hard work and belief.”
France will have fewer fans in the stadium but will be supported in person by President Emmanuel Macron.
On paper Didier Deschamps’ team, packed with talent and experience, should progress with some comfort.
But if the France coach, a World Cup winner as a player in 1998, is worried about complacency undoing his team, he need only remind his players how Morocco got to this stage.
In the round of 16, playing aggressive, hard-running football, Regragui’s team knocked out 2010 winners Spain on penalties before eliminating highly rated Portugal, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo in tears.
Morocco had earlier served notice of their intent by topping Group F, beating Belgium and Canada and drawing with 2018 runners-up Croatia.
The have only conceded one goal in the entire competition but it will require another night of heroic defending if they are to keep out a potent France attack.
- Mbappe threat -

Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, attacks from the left while Olivier Giroud, level with Lionel Messi on four goals, occupies the traditional center-forward role. 
Antoine Griezmann has been outstanding in a deeper, creative role.
France defeated Poland and England in their two knockout games and pre-tournament concerns about their injury losses — Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema — have dissipated.
But the French will also have to be alert themselves to Morocco’s swift counter-attacks, with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on the right flank and Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri looking to exploit weaknesses in Deschamps’ back line.
Morocco’s willingness to run with the ball and then harry to retrieve should make for a high-energy game.
“Obviously we know they are having an exceptional World Cup and have beaten some big nations, so it is a match we will be taking seriously,” said France right-back Jules Kounde.
“They are no longer a surprise package, they deserve to be here. We hope to make things difficult for them and qualify.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 France Morocco

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
Morocco's coach Walid Regragui in a press conference, a day ahead of Qatar World Cup semi-final match against France. AFP
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
  • “If we are happy just to reach semifinal and some see that as enough, I don’t agree,” Regragui told a press conference
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Morocco are not satisfied with a place in the semifinals of the World Cup and are hungry for more coach Walid Regragui said ahead of their clash with world champions France on Wednesday.
“If we are happy just to reach semifinal and some see that as enough, I don’t agree,” Regragui told a press conference.
“If you get to the semifinals and you are not hungry then there is a problem. 
“The best team in the tournament, Brazil is already out. We are an ambitious team and we are hungry but I don’t know if that will be enough,” he added.
Morocco are the first African team to reach the last four but Regragui has his sights on making more history.
“We want Africa to be top of the world, but we will have to be strong to progress. We are not the favorites but we are confident — maybe that makes me mad, crazy? A bit of crazy can be good,” he added.
“Everyone might think we are tired, they said that before the last games too, you can’t be tired in a World Cup semi. Yes, we are still hungry,” he added.
The Morocco coach was quick to offer a reminder that his team had upset Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds to set up their last four meeting with Didier Deschamps’ side.
“We had perhaps the most difficult route to the semis. Every round people thought we would get knocked out but we are still here and we are going to fight to the end,” he said.
Morocco have several injury concerns however including key central defender Romain Saiss but Regragui said there was no decision yet on their fitness.
“We have a number of injuries but we have an excellent medical staff who are working hard and coming with good news every day,” said Regragui.
“We will have to wait to last minute, we tend to do that, no one is out but no one is definitely in either,” he said.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Morocco Walid Regragui France

Related

Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup
Sport
Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup
Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom
Sport
Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
Morocco's coach Walid Regragui in a press conference, a day ahead of Qatar World Cup semi-final match against France. AFP
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
  • “If we are happy just to reach semifinal and some see that as enough, I don’t agree,” Regragui told a press conference
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Morocco are not satisfied with a place in the semifinals of the World Cup and are hungry for more coach Walid Regragui said ahead of their clash with world champions France on Wednesday.
“If we are happy just to reach semifinal and some see that as enough, I don’t agree,” Regragui told a press conference.
“If you get to the semifinals and you are not hungry then there is a problem. 
“The best team in the tournament, Brazil is already out. We are an ambitious team and we are hungry but I don’t know if that will be enough,” he added.
Morocco are the first African team to reach the last four but Regragui has his sights on making more history.
“We want Africa to be top of the world, but we will have to be strong to progress. We are not the favorites but we are confident — maybe that makes me mad, crazy? A bit of crazy can be good,” he added.
“Everyone might think we are tired, they said that before the last games too, you can’t be tired in a World Cup semi. Yes, we are still hungry,” he added.
The Morocco coach was quick to offer a reminder that his team had upset Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds to set up their last four meeting with Didier Deschamps’ side.
“We had perhaps the most difficult route to the semis. Every round people thought we would get knocked out but we are still here and we are going to fight to the end,” he said.
Morocco have several injury concerns however including key central defender Romain Saiss but Regragui said there was no decision yet on their fitness.
“We have a number of injuries but we have an excellent medical staff who are working hard and coming with good news every day,” said Regragui.
“We will have to wait to last minute, we tend to do that, no one is out but no one is definitely in either,” he said.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Morocco Walid Regragui France

Related

Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup
Sport
Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup
Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom
Sport
Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom

Argentina and Messi in World Cup showdown with Modric’s Croatia

Argentina and Messi in World Cup showdown with Modric’s Croatia
Croatia's Luka Modric takes part in a training session on the eve of Qatar World Cup semi final match against Argentina. AFP
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Argentina and Messi in World Cup showdown with Modric’s Croatia

Argentina and Messi in World Cup showdown with Modric’s Croatia
  • Croatia, who beat Japan and pre-tournament favorites Brazil in penalty shoot-outs to reach the last four, have not won a knockout game in normal time at a major tournament since they came third at the 1998 World Cup
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Argentina and Lionel Messi face Croatia on Tuesday in a World Cup semifinal that pits South American flair against the guile of Luka Modric and a remarkable fighting spirit.
In the second semifinal on Wednesday, reigning champions France take on giant-killing Morocco, the first African team ever to reach the last four of a World Cup.
But first all eyes will be on the cavernous Lusail Stadium, where Messi, now 35, will attempt to guide Argentina into the final for the second time in eight years against the beaten finalists in 2018.
Messi, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown an extraordinary career by finally winning the World Cup and emulating another Argentinian legend, the late Diego Maradona.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward was a pivotal figure in Friday’s stormy quarter-final win over the Netherlands, when a record 18 yellow cards were shown and players from both sides were involved in a melee as the referee fought to regain control.
The match ended with Argentina players appearing to taunt their distraught Dutch opponents before sprinting away to celebrate after a penalty shoot-out win.
Even the normally mild-mannered Messi was caught up in the bad blood, shouting abuse at Dutch players while he was being interviewed after the game.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni defended his players’ conduct in an eve-of-game news conference on Monday, insisting they had nothing to apologize for.
“The game the other day was played in the right way by both teams. That is football,” said the 44-year-old Argentina coach.
“I don’t buy this idea that we don’t know how to win. The game was played in the right way.”

- Croatia surprising again -

Croatia, who beat Japan and pre-tournament favorites Brazil in penalty shoot-outs to reach the last four, have not won a knockout game in normal time at a major tournament since they came third at the 1998 World Cup.
Despite doing it the hard way, the country of 3.9 million people surprised the football world by reaching the final four years ago, where France crushed their dreams with a 4-2 win. 
Croatia, with Real Madrid playmaker Modric still the leader on the pitch at the age of 37, have again defied the odds to stand on the brink of a second successive final.
Coach Zlatko Dalic said he wanted Tuesday’s match to be remembered as the “greatest game” in the country’s history. 
“At back-to-back World Cups to be among the four best national teams, that’s an extraordinary success for Croatia,” said Dalic.
“However, we want more,” he added. “I’m optimistic and have full confidence in my players. They’ve shown their great quality and strength of character, and deserve to be in the final.”
Dalic said a lack of energy in Qatar, despite the marathon games in the last two rounds, would not be an obstacle.
“We are still strong, with energy and enthusiasm, without a doubt,” he said. “We are going to give it our all, just as we have done in previous games.
“Against Argentina we will do the same, we will give our all. We don’t have any injury problems. They don’t feel tired.”

- Caught the imagination -

France are strong favorites to beat Morocco and take a step closer to defending their title on Wednesday.
But the African team’s history-making run to the semis has caught the imagination of a continent and they have been backed by legions of fans in Qatar.
The match will have added spice — France was Morocco’s colonial power and hundreds of thousands of people with Moroccan roots live and work in the country.
Demand has been so great that Royal Air Maroc has announced it is laying on 30 extra return flights to take euphoric fans to the Gulf state.
France defender Raphael Varane has insisted that there would be no complacency from the World Cup holders.
“We know Morocco are not here by chance,” he said. “It is up to us experienced players to make sure everyone is prepared for another battle.”
One man who knows about winning World Cups, Brazilian star Ronaldo, said he believed France would go on to take back-to-back global crowns.
Ronaldo, who scored both goals as his country won the 2002 World Cup final against Germany, told a media roundtable that included AFP: “France, match after match, are backing up their status as favorites and I still see them as the big favorites.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Argentina Lionel Messi Croatia

Related

After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi’s World Cup dream
Sport
After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi’s World Cup dream
Shootout masters Croatia end Brazil’s hopes of sixth World Cup
Sport
Shootout masters Croatia end Brazil’s hopes of sixth World Cup

Messi ‘fool’ taunt spawns mugs, T-shirts in Argentina

Messi ‘fool’ taunt spawns mugs, T-shirts in Argentina
A t-shirt with Lionel Messi's image and a phrase reading "What are you looking at, you fool?" at a store in Buenos Aires. AFP
Updated 17 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Messi ‘fool’ taunt spawns mugs, T-shirts in Argentina

Messi ‘fool’ taunt spawns mugs, T-shirts in Argentina
  • In a viral video online, soccer superstar Messi is shown being interviewed after Friday’s stormy quarter-final clash with the Netherlands, when his eyes drift off camera
Updated 17 min 46 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: “What are you looking at, fool? Get lost!” Lionel Messi’s World Cup taunt of Dutch player Wout Weghorst has delighted Argentina, where the phrase has made its way onto mugs, shirts and other products.
In a viral video online, soccer superstar Messi is shown being interviewed after Friday’s stormy quarter-final clash with the Netherlands, when his eyes drift off camera. 
He then launches his words in the direction of the Dutch substitute — whose two late goals pushed the two teams into penalties — while the reporter struggles to get his attention.
Argentina emerged victorious, but Messi fumed after the fractious match at the referee who gave Weghorst a free kick.
The sport’s world governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against both teams after a World Cup record of 18 yellow cards and multiple mass confrontations during the game.
But in Argentina, a saltier Lionel Messi has drawn comparisons with Diego Maradona, a troubled genius known for fiery moments both on and off the field.
Businesses wasted no time plastering the slogan on a variety of products, with mugs selling for 1,600 pesos ($9), T-shirts for 2,900 pesos, and caps for 3,900 pesos.
“We made the T-shirts right away. The phrase went viral because in another stage, Messi had a calm, low profile. But people wanted him to have a bit of Diego (Maradona) spiciness,” said clothing designer Tony Molfese, 31.
For many in Argentina, the language Messi used is far milder than what can be heard on the streets.
“I thought the phrase was great, so innocent and tender” compared to what you usually hear in Argentina’s sporting world, said 67-year-old Graciela Squietino, who bought T-shirts for her three grandsons.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Lionel Messi Argentina

Related

Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup trophy, says Ibrahimovic
Sport
Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup trophy, says Ibrahimovic
After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi’s World Cup dream
Sport
After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi’s World Cup dream

Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup trophy, says Ibrahimovic

Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup trophy, says Ibrahimovic
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup trophy, says Ibrahimovic

Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup trophy, says Ibrahimovic
  • Ibrahimovic described France and Croatia as “strong nations” but believes a Messi triumph is inevitable
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

DUBAI: Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes the stars are aligned for Lionel Messi to finally capture that elusive World Cup trophy, the AC Milan forward told reporters in Dubai on Monday.

Contesting a record-equalling fifth World Cup, Messi will be looking to reach the second final of his career in the competition when Argentina take on Croatia in the last-four stage on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Messi is very likely making his final World Cup appearance and with the likes of Brazil, Portugal, Germany and Spain all knocked out in Qatar, the Argentines look primed to clinch football’s most prestigious title for the first time since 1986.

Ibrahimovic, who continues to rehabilitate his knee while joining his AC Milan teammates for a winter training camp in Dubai, heaped praise on the other three semifinalists in Doha but assured he only sees one team walking away with the trophy.

“I think it’s already written who will win, and you know who I mean. I think Messi will lift the trophy, it’s already written,” said Ibrahimovic, who represented Sweden in two World Cups in 2002 and 2006.

Argentina and surprise semifinalists Morocco will try to stop France and Croatia from setting up a rematch of the title decider from Russia 2018, with the Atlas Lions taking on the reigning champions on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic described France and Croatia as “strong nations” but believes a Messi triumph is inevitable.

Asked about Morocco, who became the first ever African or Arab team to make the final four at a World Cup, Ibrahimovic said: “I don’t think it’s a surprise because I knew they were good before the World Cup. Then obviously in the World Cup everything can happen.

“That they reached the semifinal, maybe a little surprised, but remember it’s a good team, a good nation. And these surprises I think the people like; they enjoy because they want these things to happen so they get some kind of extra adrenaline.”

The Moroccans punched their ticket to a historic semifinal by stunning Spain and Portugal back-to-back.

Scenes of a tearful Cristiano Ronaldo making his way to the dressing room following Portugal’s elimination have been replayed on TV screens across the globe, marking a difficult ending to the 37-year-old’s quest for World Cup glory.

Pressed to send a message to Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic said: “I think it’s not important what I can say. I mean everybody wants to win the World Cup; not everybody gets to win the World Cup.

“Everybody is trying and if you don’t win it obviously you’ll get emotional, if you win it, you get also emotional in a different way.”

Ibrahimovic added that the real story behind Ronaldo’s unceremonious exit from Manchester United will never be revealed, making it tough for him to weigh in on the matter.

“His exiting United, I think when things happen, we will never know the true story. They say what they want to say, he says what he needs to say to protect himself, then you have the coach that says these things to protect himself,” said Ibrahimovic, who spent two seasons at Manchester United from 2016 to 2018.

“Then the club says things — not like me, I will tell you how it really happened. But we are all different. Everybody is careful about their image.

“For me the perfect image is being yourself. The true story we will not know my friend.”

Topics: Lionel Messi World Cup 2022 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Related

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets up fundraiser for Italian hospitals battling coronavirus pandemic
Sport
Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets up fundraiser for Italian hospitals battling coronavirus pandemic
Modric and Croatia stand between Messi and World Cup final
Sport
Modric and Croatia stand between Messi and World Cup final

follow us

Latest updates

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
Daesh group claims attack on Chinese hotel in Kabul
Daesh group claims attack on Chinese hotel in Kabul
Saudi retail banks to outperform GCC peers in revenue growth: Boston Consulting  
Saudi retail banks to outperform GCC peers in revenue growth: Boston Consulting  
Somalia not at famine levels between October and December — UN agencies, aid groups
Somalia not at famine levels between October and December — UN agencies, aid groups
Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.