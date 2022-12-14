You are here

World Cup 2022
Messi and Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring Argentina’s second goal against Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo)
AFP

  • Livakovic guessed correctly that Messi would go to his left but his dive was in vain as the Argentine’s sweetly struck penalty flew high into the net to put his side 1-0 up
  • Julian Alvarez rode weak challenges from Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa and then slipped the ball past Livakovic for Argentina’s second
DOHA: An inspired Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot and Julian Alvarez struck twice as Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to reach their second World Cup final in eight years.
The two-times world champions, backed by a huge majority of the crowd at the Lusail Stadium, produced their best display of the tournament to ensure they will meet the winner’s of Wednesday’s semifinal clash between holders France and Morocco in Sunday’s final.
Messi, 35, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown his extraordinary career by winning his first World Cup and bringing Argentina a third title to add to those won in 1978 and 1986.
And after getting his team on the way to victory with a perfectly struck first-half penalty he made sure of the win by brilliantly creating the third goal.
Croatia, runners-up in Russia four years ago, paid the price for some untypically poor defending as they went out in the last four for the second time after their 1998 loss to France in their maiden tournament.
It was not until the 25th minute when the game showed signs of life with a low pot shot from outside the box by Enzo Fernandez but Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic did well to get across and keep it out.
It was a tight affair but then a simple lofted ball over the top from Fernandez caught out the Croatian defense, Alvarez latched on to it, knocking the ball past the advancing Livakovic who collided with the striker and Italian referee Daniele Orsato pointed to the spot.
Livakovic guessed correctly that Messi would go to his left but his dive was in vain as the Argentine’s sweetly struck drive flew high into the net to put his side 1-0 up in the 34th minute.
It was Messi’s fifth goal of the tournament, making him joint top-scorer with France’s Kylian Mbappe. His 11th career goal — in a record-equalling 25th World Cup appearance — also took him past Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina’s all-time World Cup top scorer.
Five minutes later, Argentina doubled their lead when, after a break from a corner, Alvarez picked the ball up inside his own half and began a long dribble goalwards.
With the Croatian defense backing off, Alvarez rode weak challenges from Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa and then slipped the ball past Livakovic to send the heavily Argentine crowd into delirium.
Alexis Mac Allister then went close with an angled header from a corner, forcing a fine save out of Livakovic to avoid a third.
All Croatia could muster in response, before the break, was a low Juranovic cross-shot that Emiliano Martinez reacted well to.
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic responded with a double substitution at the break, introducing Nikola Vlasic and Mislav Orsic, and five minutes later and threw on striker Bruno Petkovic.
They were positive moves but still Argentina looked the more dangerous with Messi, after a swift exchange with Fernandez, forcing a save at the near post.
Messi saved his best for last though, tormenting Josko Gvardial down the right before leaving the 20-year-old defender behind and pulling the ball back to Alvarez who coolly slotted home.
Croatia were finished but it was clear that Argentina and Messi are peaking just in time for the biggest game of their lives.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Argentina Croatia Lionel Messi Julian Alvarez

‘Cricket still in denial’ says Rafiq after racism scandal

‘Cricket still in denial’ says Rafiq after racism scandal
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

  • Karachi-born Rafiq, who moved with his immediate family to Pakistan last month, recounted incidents of abuse to the committee
  • ECB charged a number of individuals in relation to Rafiq’s allegations of abuse in June, along with Yorkshire for the county’s handling of those allegations
LONDON: Azeem Rafiq claims cricket is still “in denial” over the racism scandal that forced the former Yorkshire spinner to leave England after he lifted the lid on abuse in the domestic game.
Rafiq appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday for the first time since November 2021 when he gave harrowing evidence about the racism he faced during his time at Yorkshire.
The 31-year-old used his latest appearance in front of the committee to highlight the abuse he and his family have endured since he blew the whistle.
“If I was to look at 13 months on from me opening my heart out, all that’s changed really is that me and my family have been driven out of the country. And that’s a sad element of it,” he said.
Karachi-born Rafiq, who moved with his immediate family to Pakistan last month, recounted incidents of abuse to the committee, including a man defecating outside his parents’ house.
“I would love to come here and tell you how much cricket has changed, but unfortunately what it feels like is that cricket is very much in denial,” he said.
“There are still a group of people out there who feel like cricket is the victim in this.
“The way I’ve been attacked and abused, why would you speak out? I’ve got a little hope in the new (ECB) leadership, but it’s very little at the minute.”
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) charged a number of individuals in relation to Rafiq’s allegations of abuse in June, along with Yorkshire for the county’s handling of those allegations.
However, the Cricket Discipline Commission has yet to hear the case after a dispute over whether it should take place in public or private.
Earlier in the DCMS hearing, Yorkshire chair Kamlesh Patel accused the former ECB leadership of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county.
Patel took over at Yorkshire in November 2021 after the county had been stripped of hosting rights for international matches over their handling of Rafiq’s allegations.
Patel was tasked by the ECB with implementing governance reforms at Headingley in order to get the county back on track, but faced criticism from the club’s former leadership.
“If I was attacked in the press or if cricket leaders or previous cricket leaders made unsubstantiated statements, nothing was done,” Patel said.
“I have email after email, letter after letter, saying ‘you asked me to do this, I’ve done this, please support me’ and I have no response to any of those letters and emails. So it was very distressing.
“I’m looking forward to the new leadership of Richard Thompson. The few meetings I’ve had with him have been positive and it feels like it’s going forward, but these last 12 months, the answer (to the question of whether he has felt supported by the ECB) has to be ‘no’.”

Topics: racism Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire County Cricket Club

Footballer union ‘sickened’ as Iranian player risks death sentence

Footballer union ‘sickened’ as Iranian player risks death sentence
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

  • Nasr-Azadani was arrested in the city of Isfahan two days after allegedly taking part in an “armed riot” in which three security agents were killed
PARIS: The world union of professional footballers FIFPRO said it was “shocked and sickened” by the risk of Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani being sentenced to death in connection with protests which have shaken the country for three months.
Nasr-Azadani was arrested in the city of Isfahan two days after allegedly taking part in an “armed riot” in which three security agents were killed on September 16, Isfahan’s judiciary chief Abdullah Jafari said, quoted Sunday by Iran’s ISNA news agency.
Jafari said the 26-year-old had been accused of “rebellion, membership in illegal gangs, collusion to undermine security and therefore assisting in moharabeh” — or “emnity against God” — a capital crime in the Islamic republic.
“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country,” the union wrote on its Twitter page late Monday.
“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”
The alarm comes after a global outcry following the execution by Iran in the past days of two young men arrested over the protests.
Nasr-Azadani, who played at Under-16 level for the national team, began his football career with Tehran team Rah-Ahan, with whom he played for the first time in Iran’s top flight league.
The defender briefly played for Tractor SC under former Wales coach John Toshack and is currently at FC Iranjavan Bushehr.
Former Iranian international star Ali Karimi, a strong supporter of the protests, backed the footballer in a tweet, saying “Do not execute Amir.”
The Iranian national team took part in the World Cup in Qatar and staged their own protest by refusing to sing the national anthem in their opening match against England.
However, they rolled back to sing the anthem for subsequent matches against Wales and the USA.
Iran is facing protests sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died after she was arrested by morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
According to Amnesty International, 11 people have been confirmed to have been sentenced to death over the protests and at least another nine, including Nasr-Azadani, risk being sentenced to death.
Iran calls the protests “riots” and says they have been encouraged by its foreign foes.
Prominent former international star Voria Ghafouri was arrested in Iran last month after he backed the protests and condemned the crackdown but was later released on bail.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Amir Nasr-Azadani FIFPro

Morocco 90 minutes away from once in a lifetime shot at World Cup glory

Morocco 90 minutes away from once in a lifetime shot at World Cup glory
Updated 13 December 2022
John Duerden

  • Led by Walid Regragui, the Atlas Lions have already seen off Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and will not fear taking on reigning champions France
  • The goalkeeper of the tournament is surely going to be Yassine Bounou who has been beaten just once and that was by an unfortunate deflected own goal
An Arab team are now 90 minutes away from the World Cup final.

Morocco may face their toughest test yet in Wednesday’s semifinal against defending champions France but there is belief, excitement and plenty more beside in the camp of the Atlas Lions. It is easy to understand why for a team that topped their group above Croatia and Belgium and went on to eliminate Spain and then Portugal. There are not many European powerhouses left for Morocco to dump out of the competition.

Morocco are the story of the 2022 World Cup, whatever happens at Al-Bayt Stadium, and they not only have the Arab region and the whole of Africa cheering them on, but also much of the planet as well. The heroic players have gone from outsiders to popular underdogs, and now contenders. And there is the unavoidable fact that a team that has beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal can beat France. If they do that then they can beat Croatia or Argentina. If they do that then they will be world champions. It is a thrilling prospect.

The performance against Portugal just confirmed the growing belief that it is possible. After the win over Spain, it was expected that the Selecao, with greater firepower than their Iberian neighbors, would provide a tougher test. It did not turn out like that.

It was a tight 1-0 win for Morocco but a deserved one. The Europeans had more of the possession but that is a stat that has mattered less and less in this tournament. The Arab team broke forward dangerously time and time again and looked comfortable in the face of increasingly frantic Portuguese attacks. The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo was brought on early in the second half and barely had a sniff said it all.

And more impressive was the fact that the game ended with just one of the usual back four on the pitch. Captain and inspiration Romain Saiss was stretchered off with a hamstring issue. He has vowed, understandably, to “give everything” to be fit for the semifinal.

His central defensive partner Nayef Aguerd is also hoping to start, as is left-back Noussair Mazraoui. It is almost incredible, and a testament to the team’s organization, that in their absence the backline still held out and has still conceded just one goal from the last eight games. Striker Walid Cheddira will be absent after picking up a quickfire double booking.

These are now household names. Before the tournament, it was all about Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi. The stars from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have stood out but others have more than played their part. The goalkeeper of the tournament is surely going to be Yassine Bounou who has been beaten just once and that was by an unfortunate deflected own goal. The Sevilla stopper is a hugely reassuring presence between the sticks. He also knows what this run to the last four means for the country and the wider region.

“These kinds of moments are difficult to believe,” said Bounou, “but we’ve come to change the mentality, our insecurity. Moroccan players can compete against anyone in the world. I think the most important thing, except the semifinal and that, is that we’ve changed that mentality and the generation after us will know that Moroccan players can do all this.”

That is the message that is ringing out loud and clear. If Morocco can do it then the other Arab giants can do something similar. European and South American teams have always won the World Cup but that is not an immutable law. One day it is going to change and new teams from new continents will reign over all others. It could be Morocco this month, it could be Saudi Arabia in the next decade or it could be Egypt in 20 years but it is a matter of when and not if.

France, of course, will have plenty to say. The champions will pit their attack of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann against the best defense in the World Cup. When one is quiet, as Mbappe was in that hard-fought 2-1 quarterfinal win over England, the other two step up.

It is a test for the Moroccan backline but then France have not looked entirely comfortable at the back and given the attacking talent that the Lions have, and the way they break forward quickly, there are sure to be opportunities.

There is another, huge, factor in Morocco’s favor: The fans. This will practically be a home game for the Reds and it is something that Les Bleus have not yet had to face in this tournament, with almost the entire stadium set to support Morocco. The noise will, once again, be deafening, and the excitement levels off the charts. In what could be a very tight game, the fans could make the all-important difference.

And then there is coach Walid Regragui, the man who came in just at the end of August and is on the brink of making an unforgettable history. The sight of the 47-year-old being thrown into the air by players at the final whistle has become one of the tournament’s enduring images and he would love nothing more than to be tossed skyward once more on Wednesday.

“We are becoming the team that everyone loves at this World Cup because we are showing that even if you don’t have as much talent, if you show that desire, heart and belief, you can achieve,” he said in comparing his team to Rocky Balboa, the legendary fictional boxer who never knows when he is beaten.

“I am sure many of you will say this is a miracle, but we have won without conceding against Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and that’s the result of hard work. We can dream — why shouldn’t we dream about winning the World Cup?”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Morocco France Walid Regragui Yassine Bounou

World Cup underdogs changing face of FIFA tournament

World Cup underdogs changing face of FIFA tournament
Former United player Rio Ferdinand during the FA Cup match between Derby County and Manchester United at the Pride Park. Reuter
Updated 13 December 2022
Rawan Radwan

  • The predictions of fans and pundits have been thrown out of the window according to former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand
  • “The Cristiano Ronaldo situation, who knows, the papers and the media are talking and there’s been several clubs mentioned. There’s been several regions, several countries. So, I don’t think anybody knows quite where that’s going to end yet"
RIYADH: As the World Cup enters its final stages, the world’s biggest sporting event has lived up to the motto, “in football, anything can happen.” The Qatar tournament’s underdogs have challenged the status quo by recording wins against some of the highest-ranked teams in the competition.

The predictions of fans and pundits have been thrown out of the window according to former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

He told Arab News that it had been the best World Cup he could remember due to the number of shock results.

“It’s because of the games, the different types of outcomes, the underdogs are winning. For instance, you think about Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, Tunisia beating France, you look at these games, Japan beating Germany.

“And Morocco, beating Spain, Morocco beating Portugal — these results are crazy, and these are teams that no one expected to be able to do this,” Ferdinand said.

With 28 teams out and four remaining, all eyes are on Morocco after their win against Portugal in the quarterfinals. The Atlas Lions have been the surprise package of the tournament, advancing from the group stages and beating Spain to go further than any African nation in World Cup history and set up a semi-final showdown against reigning champions France on Dec. 14.

With underdogs beating the likes of Argentina, Brazil, and Portugal, Ferdinand said he felt the gap was closing between national teams.

“I think you’ve seen that, and I think it’s great for football that it gives underdogs an opportunity and belief outside of football.

“Even young children that play the game believe that actually we can win if you work hard, if you’re together as a team and you have all the good values and it’s proven it’s the case on the world stage,” he added.

In the run-up to the tournament, Western media has been dominated by controversies surrounding the event and questions about Qatar’s ability to organize such a major sporting occasion.

But Ferdinand noted that this year’s World Cup had been impressive in terms of match attendances and organization.

He said: “I think you’ve just got to come here and be on the ground and see it and witness it before you talk. I think that’s a key learning for me, coming to this World Cup.

“I have seen and heard a lot of stories and a lot of press and media talking about what it’s going to be like, what it’s not. And then you ask the question, ‘have you been? Are you there?’ No.

“I think if you come, you experience it. I think my experience, I can only talk about my experience and the people that have been around me, and we’ve had a really good time here,” Ferdinand added.

The BBC pundit pointed out that football was always evolving, and that it was teams such as Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Morocco, that had shown significant improvement, that “makes you sit up and go, oh, they must be doing something over there, they must be improving and must be trying to improve facilities. And one thing it will do is spike more engagement and more interest.”

Ferdinand said that if the rumors of ex-Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr come true, his move would greatly benefit Saudi football.

“The Cristiano Ronaldo situation, who knows, the papers and the media are talking and there’s been several clubs mentioned. There’s been several regions, several countries. So, I don’t think anybody knows quite where that’s going to end yet.

“But I think that it can only be positive for Saudi. See the result they got against Argentina, and they’ve done their country proud.”

In the English Premier League, the biggest surprise of the 2022/2023 season has so far been Newcastle United, who sit third in the table and could end up in the UEFA Champions League qualification places this season.

The team, owned by a consortium of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners, and the Reuben Brothers, has surprised fans and pundits, as few predicted their rise in English football would happen so quickly.

Ferdinand said: “Wow, I don’t think they (Newcastle United) even imagined it to go as well as it’s gone at the moment. I know 100 percent that nobody who is part of Newcastle United expected it to go as well and smooth as it has. I think that is testament to the ownership, in the way that they’ve come in.

“They’ve been very measured, they’ve been very balanced, very strategic in their approach, and I think everybody’s surprised by that because we’ve seen it before, the guys that took over Manchester City went and bought Robinho went and bought big, massive players and spent a load of money at the beginning and brought the spotlight to the club that way.

“Newcastle was doing it a very different way and I’m liking what I see,” he added. 

Topics: World Cup 2022 Argentina Morocco Spain Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Cup to feature German Derby winner Sisfahan for Red Sea Turf

Saudi Cup to feature German Derby winner Sisfahan for Red Sea Turf
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

  • 4-year-old on world’s richest card ahead of European G1 campaign
RIYADH: Henk Grewe’s 2021 German Derby winner Sisfahan is set to embark on a trip to Saudi Arabia in the New Year, with the four-year-old being targeted for the Saudi Cup Group 3 Red Sea Turf Cup Handicap on Feb. 25.

Sisfahan, who runs in the colors of Darius Racing and Michael Motschmann, had been due to line up in the 3,000-meter contest last year, but was forced to miss the race after suffering an injury in training.

Holger Faust, racing manager of Darius Racing, said: “It was the plan to run him there last year, but he got injured, so it was disappointing to miss the race.

“We’ve been thinking about it all year and I’m glad he’s come back at the right time this year, so he’s ready for the race.”

After nearly a year off the track, the four-year-old returned in the G1 Preis von Europa over 2,400 meters in September, and built upon that to win the G2 Gran Premio Jockey Club, over the same distance, at San Siro a month later.

“He had a fracture and an operation in January and for a horse to come back in September is quite early,” Faust said.

“We didn’t really have a race for him, but we decided to bring him back in a Group 1 because it was on his home track. He finished last in that race, but we were all fine with that and with his performance.

“We were quite confident for the race in Italy. He won that race and it was brilliant to see him coming back like this.”

Faust is optimistic that his first attempt at 3,000 meters will suit the son of Isfahan. “To me he is a classical 2,400-meter horse, but I don’t think he minds further. When you see him winning his races, he wins with a lot of stamina.

“Also, when jockeys ride him, they say he’s hard to stop after his races, so he’s got this attitude and he looks like a real stayer.”

Faust also explained that the decision to race at the Saudi Cup meeting was made as its placement in the racing calendar fits Sisfahan’s schedule.

“The races in the spring in Germany, they are not really attractive for a Group 1 winner. Even though the Red Sea Turf is a Group 3 race, it has a high value and it makes sense to run a Group 1 horse in those kind of races,” he said.

“When you have a horse of that class, the horse gives everything — it doesn’t matter if he runs for EUR50,000 or for EUR2 million — the horse gives his best, so we thought it would be better to run in this race.

“With German races not being very attractive in spring, we thought this way we can give him a pause and then bring him back to European races when the Grand Prix season starts, which in Germany is at the end of July.

“The Saudi Cup meeting perfectly suits him now, being at the end of February, and if he performs in Saudi Arabia, it’s possible for him to run on the big day in Dubai as well. Then if everything works out and the horse is sound, he gets a nice break before we see him again.”

No runs are planned before February, with the Red Sea Turf expected to be Sisfahan’s next race.

“He had a tough program this autumn — he returned eight months after his injury and ran three races in six weeks. There’s not really a race for him in December or January, so why look for a race that’s not really there?”

Sisfahan is already well travelled, having run at the Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar in 2021, and Faust does not expect him to be fazed by a trip to Riyadh. “He’s completely uncomplicated. He’s a very calm horse, he travels well. He has a lovely character. Even when he got injured and had to stay a while in his box, there was never a problem.”

English jockey Jack Mitchell, who has been in the saddle for each of Sisfahan’s last three runs, is currently expected to maintain the partnership on Saudi Cup night.

“I think Jack should stay on board, there’s no reason to change anything. He gets on well with the horse,” Faust said.

Sisfahan is set to become the first German-trained runner in the Red Sea Turf Cup Handicap, which carries a prize fund of $2.5 million and will be run on the same card as the world’s most valuable race, the $20 million Saudi Cup.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

