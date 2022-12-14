You are here

Borna Coric to make Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut

Borna Coric to make Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut
Borna Coric, 26, will face Andrey Rublev at 6 p.m. on the opening day at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City. (Supplied)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Borna Coric to make Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut

Borna Coric to make Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut
  • The 26-year-old Croatian will face defending champion Andrey Rublev at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi after Frances Tiafoe withdrew through injury
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Croatian Borna Coric will make his Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening against reigning champion Andrey Rublev after American Frances Tiafoe was forced to withdraw from the UAE capital’s annual tournament through injury.

Coric, 26, who beat fellow MWTC contenders Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to winning the Cincinnati Masters in August, will face Andrey Rublev at 6 p.m. on the opening day at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City.

“I’m excited to be making my Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut in Abu Dhabi. I know there are a lot of Croatian sports fans in the region so it will be great to play in front of them. Playing in the championship, with such a strong lineup, is the perfect start to my 2023 season,” said Coric.

En route to winning in Ohio, he recorded five successive victories over top-20 players, including world No. 3 Rafael Nadal. He also won both his matches at the Davis Cup Finals last month in Malaga.

“Adding Coric to the MWTC roster is extremely exciting. He has just completed a fantastic season and is showing he deserves to be playing among the very best once more. In Abu Dhabi, he will certainly be in a strong field and I’m very much looking forward to watching him take on Rublev on the opening day.” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment. “Even though we are obviously disappointed at Frances’ withdrawal, our players’ health and well-being is always our foremost concern and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

“I was really looking forward to playing in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship for the first time but unfortunately, I have to withdraw because of an injury I need to let rest. I’ve heard so many good things about the tournament and was also very excited to visit Abu Dhabi. I’m sorry to all the fans out there that had been looking forward to seeing me play and hope to be there in the future,” said Tiafoe.

This year’s championship runs from Dec. 16-18 and features six of the best male players — including three of the world’s top five — as well as two of the best female players in world No. 2 Ons Jabeur and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Topics: tennis Mubadala World Tennis Championship Borna Coric

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Celtics edge Lakers in overtime, Bucks pile road misery on Warriors

Celtics edge Lakers in overtime, Bucks pile road misery on Warriors
  • Utah Jazz ended the New Orleans Pelicans’ seven-game win streak, downing the Western Conference leaders 121-100
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Jayson Tatum and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics thwarted a furious late rally by the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday to win 122-118 in overtime and snap a two-game skid.

The Celtics bounced back from defeats to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco and the Clippers in Los Angeles, but they needed every ounce of energy and will to avoid their first three-game losing streak this season.

“Oh, man, last game of the road trip, we’ve been going for, like, 13 days, second night of a back-to-back,” Tatum said. “But we found a way.

“We needed that,” added Tatum, whose 44 points included a game-tying turnaround jumper over LeBron James that sent the contest to overtime. “We found a way to get back on track.”

Jaylen Brown added 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Marcus Smart scored 18 points for the Celtics, who appeared headed to victory when they took a 20-point lead on Tatum’s floater with 6:57 left in the third quarter.

But the Lakers, with 37 points from Anthony Davis and 33 from James, roared back, putting together an 18-0 run from late in the third that was capped by a James three-pointer that put Los Angeles up by four with 8:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers pushed their lead to 13 points before the weary Celtics were able to respond.

Russell Westbrook put the Lakers up by four with two quick baskets to open overtime, but the Celtics scored on four straight possessions to take the lead for good.

“It was big,” Tatum said of the win, which pushed Boston’s league-best record to 22-7. “(It) showed the character of our team.”

The Milwaukee Bucks stayed on the Celtics’ heels atop the East, improving to 20-7 with a 128-111 victory over reigning champions Golden State.

The Warriors, coming off their convincing victory over the Celtics, again found themselves inexplicably struggling on the road.

They fell to 2-12 away from home, 14-14 overall, in a testy encounter between the last two NBA champions that saw the frustrated Warriors assessed five technical fouls.

Three of those came in the first quarter, when Stephen Curry was furious at the lack of a foul call when he was shooting a three-pointer and head coach Steve Kerr continued the argument to earn a “T.” 

“I was already mad at several non-calls in the paint,” Kerr said. “I felt like we were on the bad end of things to start the game. And then Steph Curry gets hit on the head on a three-point shot.

“That needs to be called,” Kerr said.

Trailing by 14 early in the second quarter, the Warriors pulled within six before the Bucks closed the first half on a 6-0 scoring run on the way to a 12-point halftime lead.

The third quarter brought no relief, the Bucks jumping to a 26-point lead midway through the period.

Milwaukee, led by 30 points and 12 rebounds from Antetokounmpo, out-scored the Warriors 48-30 in the paint and out-rebounded them 55-37.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid scored 31 points and James Harden and Tobias Harris added 21 apiece as the 76ers thumped the Sacramento Kings 123-103 in Philadelphia.

The 76ers took control with 80 points in the first half and were never threatened after the interval.

Two nights after his 53-point outburst in a win against Charlotte, Embiid connected on 10 of 16 shots from the floor to lead the Sixers to their third straight victory.

The Utah Jazz ended the New Orleans Pelicans’ seven-game win streak, downing the Western Conference leaders 121-100.

Malik Beasley scored 21 points off the bench to lead the Jazz, draining five of their 15 three-pointers.

It was an emotional night in Houston, where head coach Stephen Silas returned to the sideline two days after the death of his father, three-time NBA champion and longtime NBA coach Paul Silas.

The Rockets handed the reeling Phoenix Suns a fifth straight defeat, 111-97.

The injury-plagued Suns got more bad news in that department as starting center Deandre Ayton and guard Cameron Payne both left the game with injuries.

Topics: Boston Celtics LA Lakers NBA Milwaukee Bucks

Modric shares World Cup stage with Lionel Messi in loss

Modric shares World Cup stage with Lionel Messi in loss
Updated 14 December 2022
AP

Modric shares World Cup stage with Lionel Messi in loss

Modric shares World Cup stage with Lionel Messi in loss
  • Surely regarded by many as Croatia’s finest, Modric also ranks alongside the best midfielders to ever play the game
Updated 14 December 2022
AP

LUSAIL, Qatar: Luka Modric pulled his shirt up over his face as he trudged over to the sideline.

Croatia’s red-and-white-clad fans recognized the sorrowful significance of the moment and rose up to applaud the diminutive midfielder who is probably their nation’s greatest ever player.

Argentina’s boisterous supporters soon followed suit at Lusail Stadium, honoring an opponent who is likely appearing at his last World Cup.

Substituted in the 81st minute on Tuesday, with his team trailing by three goals, it effectively marked the end of Modric’s World Cup era. Croatia ended up losing to Argentina 3-0 in the semifinals, four years after the team lost to France in the final.

Modric was somber as he was replaced by Lovro Majer before calmly taking his seat in the dugout. There was no grand gesture to the crowd or outpouring of emotion for a man whose understated brilliance can still be overlooked despite everything he has achieved.

“We just wanted to be again in the final,” Modric said, “but unfortunately we are not.”

The second most famous 37-year-old at the World Cup is going home, a few days after the other one.

Modric is the same age as former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, but as both men approach the twilight of their trophy-laden careers, the contrast is stark. That was particularly evident leading up to and during the World Cup.

While Ronaldo hogged the limelight with his explosive eve-of-the-tournament interview with Piers Morgan, Modric expressed himself on the field.

After leading Croatia to the final in Russia, he was again the inspiration as a nation with a population of about 4 million made it to semifinals for the second straight World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, amid the distraction of his exit from Manchester United and possible transfer to a club in Saudi Arabia, ended up benched and in tears as Portugal’s hopes were ended by Morocco in the quarterfinals.

In Croatia’s quarterfinal match, Modric played his part in eliminating Brazil — and Neymar. But he couldn’t do anything to stop Lionel Messi on his personal mission to finally win soccer’s biggest trophy. Messi scored the opening goal from the penalty spot on Tuesday, and then produced a piece of magic to set up the second of Julian Alvarez’s two goals.

But Messi wasn’t the only iconic figure on display at Lusail Stadium.

Surely regarded by many as Croatia’s finest, Modric also ranks alongside the best midfielders to ever play the game. A five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, he also won soccer’s ultimate individual prize, the Ballon d’Or, in 2018.

And his performances in Qatar show he still has more to give. He may yet play again for his national team at the 2024 European Championship with one final bow for his country. And who would rule out more trophies with Real Madrid?

“Well, perhaps this is the end for the generation at the World Cup. A couple of them are at an age where it will be hard to play at the World Cup in 2026. We will wait and see,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said. “I think a lot of players will finish off at Euro 2024.”

Wherever Modric’s story goes from here, his status as a World Cup great is secure.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Croatia Luka Modric

Argentina erupts in joy after team reaches World Cup final

Argentina erupts in joy after team reaches World Cup final
Updated 14 December 2022
AP

Argentina erupts in joy after team reaches World Cup final

Argentina erupts in joy after team reaches World Cup final
  • With that final match still days away, Tuesday turned into a day of joy as thousands of people descended on the capital’s iconic Obelisk
Updated 14 December 2022
AP

BUENOS AIRES: The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final.

Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of Buenos Aires as soon as the match ended, with people waving Argentina flags out of their cars while others jumped and sang in joy amid a sea of wearing the national team’s jersey.

Earlier, Buenos Aires had come to a standstill on what was a scorching summer afternoon as fans packed cafes, restaurants and public plazas, where giant screens followed the exploits of the Lionel Messi-led team.

“I’m in complete ecstasy,” said Emiliano Adam, 31, who works at an advertising agency and was celebrating in the streets of Buenos Aires while wearing the country’s flag as a cape. “This is the first match that didn’t make me suffer, the first time I could enjoy a match from beginning to end.”

Argentina will now play the last match of the World Cup against either France or Morocco, who are facing off Wednesday.

With that final match still days away, Tuesday turned into a day of joy as thousands of people descended on the capital’s iconic Obelisk.

The agonizing start of the tournament for Argentina was followed by a string of victories that have brought some much-needed joy to a country stuck in an economic standstill with one of the world’s highest inflation rates, closing in on almost 100 percent per year, and where close to four of every 10 people live in poverty.

“We’re all super excited, it’s been so long since we’ve lived a happiness like this. It’s beautiful, I mean look at this,” said Laila Desmery, a 27-year-old actress, as she pointed to people dancing and celebrating on the street. “It’s really unexplainable the joy that we’re going to be living through in the next few days.”

The sky-high hopes for the Argentina team only increased here after the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, an agonizing match that ended in a penalty shootout and led to a collective feeling the team that had shocked the world by losing its opening match against Saudi Arabia had finally found its groove.

“This was the antithesis of the last match, we won easily, with ample advantage and without moments of so much tension and stress,” said Valentina González, 31, a social media manager.

Mariano Balestrasse said he was particularly proud of how the national team “has improved significantly every day and in every match you could see an improvement.”

In that sense, the shocking loss against Saudi Arabia “helped consolidate the team,” the 28-year-old architect said.

“This team connected a lot with the people, you can tell they’re very united and they transmit that,” said Abe Perez, a 52-year-old civil servant.

In a traditional cafe in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, those who had been nervously staring at the television screen exploded in jubilation when Messi scored a penalty kick, ending what had been an agonizing goalless 33 minutes.

“Messi, Messi, Messi,” the crowd started chanting as they moved their arms in a worshipping ovation.

It was only five minutes later, before the crowd had even had a chance to cool down that Julián Álvarez scored an impressive goal, taking the score to 2-0.

By the second half, the crowd was ecstatic and when Alvarez, with an assist from Messi, scored a third goal, the joy overflowed with people jumping on chairs, kissing and hugging.

“Holding Messi by the hand, we’re going to go all the way,” the crowd chanted.

Tuesday’s victory and reaching the World Cup final was even sweeter due to the initial difficulties that the team faced in the tournament, Gonzalez said.

“It seems that it always has to be difficult to get there, but we get there and we win. It’s as if there is no winning without suffering,” the 27-year-old said.

The initial stumble gives more “mysticism” to the country now reaching the final, Desmery said.

“Many people say that we like to suffer because if we don’t suffer it’s as if nothing is happening, and, well, this is a little like that,” Desmery said. “As Argentines, we like to feel a lot and then the celebration is three, four times as large.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Argentina Messi

Messi and Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Messi and Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

Messi and Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Messi and Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final
  • Livakovic guessed correctly that Messi would go to his left but his dive was in vain as the Argentine’s sweetly struck penalty flew high into the net to put his side 1-0 up
  • Julian Alvarez rode weak challenges from Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa and then slipped the ball past Livakovic for Argentina’s second
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: An inspired Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot and Julian Alvarez struck twice as Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to reach their second World Cup final in eight years.
The two-times world champions, backed by a huge majority of the crowd at the Lusail Stadium, produced their best display of the tournament to ensure they will meet the winner’s of Wednesday’s semifinal clash between holders France and Morocco in Sunday’s final.
Messi, 35, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown his extraordinary career by winning his first World Cup and bringing Argentina a third title to add to those won in 1978 and 1986.
And after getting his team on the way to victory with a perfectly struck first-half penalty he made sure of the win by brilliantly creating the third goal.
Croatia, runners-up in Russia four years ago, paid the price for some untypically poor defending as they went out in the last four for the second time after their 1998 loss to France in their maiden tournament.
It was not until the 25th minute when the game showed signs of life with a low pot shot from outside the box by Enzo Fernandez but Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic did well to get across and keep it out.
It was a tight affair but then a simple lofted ball over the top from Fernandez caught out the Croatian defense, Alvarez latched on to it, knocking the ball past the advancing Livakovic who collided with the striker and Italian referee Daniele Orsato pointed to the spot.
Livakovic guessed correctly that Messi would go to his left but his dive was in vain as the Argentine’s sweetly struck drive flew high into the net to put his side 1-0 up in the 34th minute.
It was Messi’s fifth goal of the tournament, making him joint top-scorer with France’s Kylian Mbappe. His 11th career goal — in a record-equalling 25th World Cup appearance — also took him past Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina’s all-time World Cup top scorer.
Five minutes later, Argentina doubled their lead when, after a break from a corner, Alvarez picked the ball up inside his own half and began a long dribble goalwards.
With the Croatian defense backing off, Alvarez rode weak challenges from Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa and then slipped the ball past Livakovic to send the heavily Argentine crowd into delirium.
Alexis Mac Allister then went close with an angled header from a corner, forcing a fine save out of Livakovic to avoid a third.
All Croatia could muster in response, before the break, was a low Juranovic cross-shot that Emiliano Martinez reacted well to.
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic responded with a double substitution at the break, introducing Nikola Vlasic and Mislav Orsic, and five minutes later and threw on striker Bruno Petkovic.
They were positive moves but still Argentina looked the more dangerous with Messi, after a swift exchange with Fernandez, forcing a save at the near post.
Messi saved his best for last though, tormenting Josko Gvardial down the right before leaving the 20-year-old defender behind and pulling the ball back to Alvarez who coolly slotted home.
Croatia were finished but it was clear that Argentina and Messi are peaking just in time for the biggest game of their lives.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Argentina Croatia Lionel Messi Julian Alvarez

‘Cricket still in denial’ says Rafiq after racism scandal

‘Cricket still in denial’ says Rafiq after racism scandal
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

‘Cricket still in denial’ says Rafiq after racism scandal

‘Cricket still in denial’ says Rafiq after racism scandal
  • Karachi-born Rafiq, who moved with his immediate family to Pakistan last month, recounted incidents of abuse to the committee
  • ECB charged a number of individuals in relation to Rafiq’s allegations of abuse in June, along with Yorkshire for the county’s handling of those allegations
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Azeem Rafiq claims cricket is still “in denial” over the racism scandal that forced the former Yorkshire spinner to leave England after he lifted the lid on abuse in the domestic game.
Rafiq appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday for the first time since November 2021 when he gave harrowing evidence about the racism he faced during his time at Yorkshire.
The 31-year-old used his latest appearance in front of the committee to highlight the abuse he and his family have endured since he blew the whistle.
“If I was to look at 13 months on from me opening my heart out, all that’s changed really is that me and my family have been driven out of the country. And that’s a sad element of it,” he said.
Karachi-born Rafiq, who moved with his immediate family to Pakistan last month, recounted incidents of abuse to the committee, including a man defecating outside his parents’ house.
“I would love to come here and tell you how much cricket has changed, but unfortunately what it feels like is that cricket is very much in denial,” he said.
“There are still a group of people out there who feel like cricket is the victim in this.
“The way I’ve been attacked and abused, why would you speak out? I’ve got a little hope in the new (ECB) leadership, but it’s very little at the minute.”
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) charged a number of individuals in relation to Rafiq’s allegations of abuse in June, along with Yorkshire for the county’s handling of those allegations.
However, the Cricket Discipline Commission has yet to hear the case after a dispute over whether it should take place in public or private.
Earlier in the DCMS hearing, Yorkshire chair Kamlesh Patel accused the former ECB leadership of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county.
Patel took over at Yorkshire in November 2021 after the county had been stripped of hosting rights for international matches over their handling of Rafiq’s allegations.
Patel was tasked by the ECB with implementing governance reforms at Headingley in order to get the county back on track, but faced criticism from the club’s former leadership.
“If I was attacked in the press or if cricket leaders or previous cricket leaders made unsubstantiated statements, nothing was done,” Patel said.
“I have email after email, letter after letter, saying ‘you asked me to do this, I’ve done this, please support me’ and I have no response to any of those letters and emails. So it was very distressing.
“I’m looking forward to the new leadership of Richard Thompson. The few meetings I’ve had with him have been positive and it feels like it’s going forward, but these last 12 months, the answer (to the question of whether he has felt supported by the ECB) has to be ‘no’.”

Topics: racism Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire County Cricket Club

