Corporate sector demand to drive loan growth for Saudi banks: Al Rajhi Capital

Corporate sector demand to drive loan growth for Saudi banks: Al Rajhi Capital
Al Rajhi's report made major changes to its loan growth estimates for 2024 and 2025. (Shutterstock)
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi banks are expected to witness higher loan growth this year and beyond driven by increased demand for corporate loans as the Kingdom is forecasted to register strong gross domestic product growth, stated a recent report by Al Rajhi Capital. 

The Riyadh-based financial services provider analyzed the Kingdom's top 10 banks and has raised its total loan growth estimates for the industry for 2022 and 2023 to 14 percent and 12 percent, respectively. 

This is up from the previously estimated growth rate of 13 percent and 11 percent for the same period.  

Al Rajhi has also made major changes to its loan growth estimates for 2024 and 2025 – which it believes will grow by around 11 percent, up from previously estimated 9 percent and 7 percent. 

“The loan growth in the banking system continues to surprise us on the upside,” said the report, adding that the 10 banks under its coverage reported an aggregate loan growth of 16 percent in the third quarter of 2022.  

At the same time, it pointed out the latest data from SAMA for the month of October indicated the continuation of this momentum, with total loans in the system up 16 percent year-on-year.  

On the flip side, however, Al Rajhi Capital has trimmed its net interest margin expansion estimates for 2023 to a 12-basis points expansion year-on-year from 64 bp before. 

The finance firm has kept its estimates for mortgages unchanged while reducing them for personal finance loan growth numbers. 

Based on the data available for the first nine months of 2022, the report stated that mortgages continue to be the key driver for the banking sector’s loan growth. At the same time, it added that personal loans’ rate of growth has also been on a decelerating trend, from almost 15 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 to 9 percent in the third quarter of 2022.  

However, Al Rajhi noted that corporate loans have been on an accelerating trend from 9 percent and 10 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter and second quarter of 2022, respectively, to 13 percent growth in the third quarter of 2022.  

Analysts at Al Rajhi continue to believe that corporate loans would be the key driver for total loan growth going forward, backed by the Kingdom’s small and medium enterprises sector which has been benefitting from various governmental measures. 

“Going forward, we believe the mid and large corporate loan category to see higher uptick from 2023 onwards, particularly from H2 2023, supported by implementation of Giga projects and many other initiatives under vision 20230,” the report noted.  

Saudi Arabia is currently implementing a number of initiatives under the national investment strategy, including the Shareek program, the National Strategy for Industry and Agriculture – all of which are expected to improve the investment environment in the Kingdom. 

While the banking sector is up for improved performance, the ongoing volatility in the market means the Tadawul banking index is taking a significant beating, falling by 10 percent since the end of September, 2022.  

Over the last two months, Al Rajhi noted that the fundamental factors were mixed for the banking sector with the tight liquidity situation resurfacing again in October and November, while monthly data from SAMA indicated strong loan growth and third-quarter results showing healthy profit growth. 

Despite some improvement in the liquidity situation, the report pointed out that the banks have not recovered much of their recent losses. At the current levels, the dividend yield of the sector has reached around 4 percent based on the 2023 estimate.  

“Further, if we assume credit growth to remain healthy, then the current market price levels assume hardly any net interest margin expansion for the next two-three years,” Al Rajhi Capital said.

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Federation of Saudi Chambers has launched an initiative to back small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom by granting them access to services provided by government financing agencies. 

The “Caravan Finance” initiative – which was launched in collaboration with the Chambers of Commerce – falls in line with the Federation’s role in supporting the SME sector by elevating financing opportunities and enabling enterprises to benefit from financial support packages stemming from government agencies, funds, and commercial banks. 

The Social Development Bank, the Agricultural Development Fund and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund are set to participate in the initiative.

Meetings have been organized in chambers of commerce throughout the Kingdom to shed light on the financing programs available, and how SMEs can adequately benefit from them.  

In October, oil giant Saudi Aramco also launched an initiative to support the Kingdom’s small and medium enterprises sector with funding of over SR3 billion ($798 million).   

The Taleed Program tackles several common gaps facing SMEs — especially funding. The program will collaborate with several major entities including Al Rajih Holding, Energy Capital and Lamar Holding, and others with the intention of raising over SR3 billion. This significant fund is subject to increase, Senior Vice President of technical services at Aramco Ahmad Al Sa’adi said in an exclusive interview with Arab News. 

The SME sector is deemed vital to the Kingdom's moves towards economic diversification as it represents more than 99.7 percent of commercial establishments. 

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector is aiming for a 35 percent contribution to the national gross domestic product by 2030. 

  In addition to this, SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent and expanding SME contribution to 35 percent of the GDP by 2030. 

Barclays eyes Saudi re-entry amid capital markets boom – sources tell Reuters

Barclays eyes Saudi re-entry amid capital markets boom – sources tell Reuters
Updated 15 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Barclays is exploring a return to Saudi Arabia in a bid to capture a slice of the country's burgeoning capital markets, two people close to the matter told Reuters.

The British bank is looking at securing a license in the Kingdom to be able to manage deals including initial public offerings, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

They added the deliberations were at an early stage and no final decision has been made.

Barclays declined to comment while a representative for Saudi Arabia's Capital Markets Authority did not respond to a request for comment.

The bank gave up its Saudi licenses in 2014 amid a global retreat of its investment banking operations under then-CEO Antony Jenkins.

The bank is authorized to operate in the Dubai Financial Centre and Qatar, but in its latest annual strategic report it said it aimed to "selectively expand" its investment banking presence in the Middle East.

Barclays earned about 70 percent of 2021 pre-tax profit from corporate and investment banking activities, including trading, advisory and transaction banking.

The Middle East has been a bright spot of activity in an otherwise gloomy year for equity capital markets. Companies have raised some $21.9 billion through IPOs in the area in 2022, more than half the total for the wider EMEA region, which also includes Europe and Africa, according to Dealogic data.

In particular, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a string of IPOs amid a government-led privatization programme that has also seen state entities shed some of their holdings in listed firms, encouraging local companies and family businesses to go public.

On Dec. 11, oil refiner Luberef priced its $1.3 billion share offer at the top of the initial price range on the back of strong investor demand.

The following day, restaurant operator Americana began trading on the Riyadh and Abu Dhabi bourses after a successful $1.8 billion dual listing.

In 2021, Barclays ranked among the top 10 bookrunners of share sales worldwide, according to Dealogic data compiled by the Wall Street Journal.

Its latest quarterly report showed a more than 80 percent drop in equity capital markets income in the first nine months of 2022 from the same period last year amid a global drop in IPO issuance.

Hungary to start talks with Qatar about buying LNG: Foreign minister 

Hungary to start talks with Qatar about buying LNG: Foreign minister 
Updated 15 December 2022
Reuters

BUDAPEST: Hungary and Qatar have agreed that their state-owned energy companies will start talks about Hungary buying liquefied natural gas from the Gulf Arab state, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Wednesday. 

"It is in Hungary's interest to draw in new sources into its gas supply," Szijjarto said after talks in Doha. 

EU member Hungary largely relies on Russian gas and oil, and surging energy costs have contributed to a ballooning budget deficit this year. 

Under the agreement, Hungary's energy group MVM will start talks with QatarEnergy about the possibility of supplying Hungary with LNG within three years, Szijjarto said. 

"There needs to be an agreement between the two companies, and the agreement needs to make business sense, nevertheless, we have entered into a political agreement today and the talks can start," he said. 

Qatar is already among the world's top LNG exporters and several European states, facing a spike in energy prices and a fuel supply crunch, have been in talks with the Gulf Arab state to reduce their reliance on Russian energy supplies. 

Szijjarto added that in order for Hungary to be able to buy natural gas from Qatar, the EU would need to expand the capacity of its Southern LNG terminals. 

"If Croatia expands the capacity of its LNG terminal, as promised ... then it could be realistic for gas from Qatar to have a role in Hungary's energy supply within three years," he said. 

Under a 15-year deal signed last year, Hungary currently receives 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia under a long-term deal with Russia.

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ leads consortium to buy stake in Israel’s Phoenix Group

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ leads consortium to buy stake in Israel’s Phoenix Group
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI/JERUSALEM: A consortium led by Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ is in advanced negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in Israeli financial firm Phoenix Group for more than $800 million, a regulatory filing showed, according to Reuters.

US private investment firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital, which hold 33.4 percent of the Israeli company, are in talks to sell about 25 percent-30 percent of the company based on a value of 9.2 billion shekels ($2.7 billion) to the Abu Dhabi funds, the two US investment firms said in the regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

Phoenix’s CEO and chairman would also buy 1 percent-2 percent of the company, the filing said.

“The transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals, which will include a control permit from Israel’s Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority,” Centerbridge and Gallatin said in the statement.

Some 58 percent of Phoenix’s shares would remain traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

ADQ is buying Centerbridge’s stake in Phoenix, in a non-binding deal, which may take months to complete to receive regulatory and shareholder approvals, a source familiar with the deal said.

ADQ declined to comment.

The UAE became the first Gulf state to normalize relations with Israel under a US-brokered normalization agreement, dubbed the “Abraham Accords,” in 2020.

Phoenix Group, one of the largest financial companies in Israel with a market capitalization of around $2.8 billion, is a provider of multi-line insurance, asset management, investment and financial services.

Its Tel Aviv-listed shares were down 3.1 percent in afternoon trading and are down 7.4 percent this year. But they gained 65 percent in 2021 after double-digit gains in the prior two years.

The source familiar with the deal said ADQ had been doing extensive due diligence for months and that since Emirati investors are comprehensive, “they wouldn’t sign if they thought the chances are low.”

ADQ is buying into the Phoenix name, and the rationale is that it can make a good return on its investment, the source said, which has been enabled by the Israel-UAE normalization and which is expected to lead to more deals.

“Since Gallatin and Centerbridge entered Phoenix a few years ago, Phoenix has become more international,” the source said, adding that it was likely that Centerbridge would have been looking to sell soon.

Private equity firms generally seek to exit their investments five to seven years after buying them.

“Phoenix has benefited from a strong partnership over the past several years among management and employees, local board members and controlling shareholders,” Lee Sachs, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gallatin Point told Reuters.

“Each has worked tirelessly and in the same direction to constantly bring value to the company’s customers and other stakeholders.” 

Saudi Central Bank raises interest rates by 50 bps

Saudi Central Bank raises interest rates by 50 bps
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, raised the Repo rate by 50 basis points to 5 percent, following the US Federal Reserve's move to increase the rates by an expected 50 basis points.

SAMA also increased the rate of Reverse Repo by 50 basis points to 4.50 percent. It said this decision is in line with the central bank’s objectives of maintaining monetary stability and supporting financial stability. 

