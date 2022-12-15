You are here

REVIEW: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' brings more spectacle and heart

REVIEW: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ brings more spectacle and heart
Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ (20th Century Studios)
Updated 15 December 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

REVIEW: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ brings more spectacle and heart

REVIEW: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ brings more spectacle and heart
Updated 15 December 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Thirteen years after he wowed audiences and underwhelmed critics with l fantasy action epic “Avatar,” James Cameron is back with a splashier — literally and figuratively — sequel.

While “Avatar: The Way of Water” definitely provides a bigger and better spectacle than its predecessor, it brings with it some of the original’s failings as well.




(L-R): Tsireya (Bailey Bass), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ (20th Century Studios)

The biggest draw of the sequel — the first of four planned — comes from its young cast. “The Way of Water” finds Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) in marital bliss, living an idyllic, fulfilling life on Pandora with their brood of four.

Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) is the oldest of the kids; a warrior in the making, he’s the sturdy and dependable one, a model older brother. His younger sibling, Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), is the rebel, getting the group into all kinds of trouble.




Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ (20th Century Studios)

The girls include the youngest Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), innocent and adorable; and Kiri (a de-aged Sigourney Weaver), the Sullys’ adoptive daughter, whose real mother was the human scientist Grace Augustine (Weaver), who died at the end of the first film.

Along for the ride is the near-feral human child, Spider (Jack Champion), who was left behind as a baby when the humans were sent back to Earth in the first film.




A tulkun in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ (20th Century Studios)

Trouble arrives in paradise when the “Sky People,” aka humans, return, this time with a mission to colonize the nature-rich moon while Earth stands at the brink of collapse. In a bid to protect the Omaticaya people, Jake and his family decide to move away from the forest-based clan and flee to find refuge among the reef-based Metkayina clan — led by Ronal (a resplendent Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (a sturdy Cliff Curtis), who also have teenage children.

Beyond the smorgasbord of visual treats, the meat of “The Way of Water” can be found in the interactions between these two families and clans. Their physical and cultural differences, the way the habitat shapes their daily interactions and, ultimately, the many similarities between them, is what makes the film tick.

The young cast members inject some much-needed levity and energy into the franchise.




Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ (20th Century Studios)

Cameron also takes his time telling his story. Slow, languorous shots of the reef are interspersed with exploratory snippets of the incredible scenery from the children’s point of view. It is unnecessary to the plot, and extremely indulgent, but for once, you probably will not complain.

When it comes to themes and storyline, the sequel mirrors the original, and to an annoying degree. So annoying in fact that Cameron even brings back the original villain, just as two-dimensional and trigger-happy as before, played to perfection by Stephen Lang.

The film’s ecological conservation theme is brought out this time through a marine mammal called the tulkun, which shares an intimate bond with the Metkayina clan. Handled with a lighter touch this time, it is hard not to feel moved by these creatures, and do not be surprised if you come away from the movie wanting to turn vegetarian.

Final verdict? Show up for the spectacle, stay for the emotions.

 
 

Topics: Avatar: The Way of Water James Cameron Zoe Saldana Sam Worthington

Renowned Japanese artist Kubo Shu brings KIRIĒ Art Exhibition to Riyadh

Renowned Japanese artist Kubo Shu brings KIRIĒ Art Exhibition to Riyadh
Updated 15 December 2022
Rashid Hassan

Renowned Japanese artist Kubo Shu brings KIRIĒ Art Exhibition to Riyadh

Renowned Japanese artist Kubo Shu brings KIRIĒ Art Exhibition to Riyadh
Updated 15 December 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Embassy of Japan hosted the KIRIÉ modern Japanese art exhibition and workshop in Riyadh, inviting KUBO Shu, a renowned Kirié Japanese paper cutting artist to the Saudi capital.

The exhibition is organized in partnership with Unicharm Gulf Hygienic Industries Ltd., and is being held at the Acoustic Restaurant and Art Gallery from Dec. 8 to Dec. 20, 2022.

Kubo took interest in Kirié during his years of studying architecture. He then travelled to Spain to further explore other possibilities and to create his own artistic world. With his exclusive taste for “Washi” paper (traditional Japanese paper), he creates fine-tuned work with his knife on one sheet.

Both a traditionalist and a trailblazer, Kubo told Arab News Japan: “My career exceeds 51 years this year. I wanted to try something new. When I received an invitation to hold an exhibition of my artwork in Saudi Arabia, I was happy and wanted to show people in Saudi Arabia my Kirié artwork using paper cutting out technique.”

“Nowadays in Saudi Arabia, “manga” and “anime” are widely known among Saudi people as those that represent Japanese culture, but I will be happy if this exhibition provides an opportunity for people to get to know more about Japanese art and deepen their understanding of Japanese culture,” he added.

He said that upon his return to Japan, it is very important for him to practice cultural exchanges and to tell artists in Japan about his experience in the Kingdom.

“I am planning to create artwork based on my experiences in Saudi Arabia and present it in Japan. Once it is completed, I will be happy if people in Japan take interest in Saudi Arabia through my artwork,” he said.

Speaking to Arab News Japan on the occasion, Japanese ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia IWAI Fumio said: “Japan and Saudi Arabia have been enjoying a very cordial relationship for approximately 70 years, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1955.”

For the past five or six years, the cultural aspect has been gaining momentum, said the envoy, adding that this exhibition is important in this connection.

He added, “in his work, Mr. Kubo demonstrates a unique style of paper cutting by just using an art-knife and the traditional Washi Japanese paper. His work style is matchless, and every single masterpiece he produces is considered a product of a magical touch through his imagination.

“I am sure that through Kirié, the people in the Kingdom will experience another aspect of beauty of the Japanese culture.”

The sponsor of the exhibition is Unicharm Gulf Hygienic Industries, Ltd. (UGHI). A Riyadh based Saudi Arabian company established in 1992. UGHI products for babies, ladies and society’s seniors are found in over 25 countries in the MENA region.

Unicharm Corporation of Japan is a major shareholder of UGHI. Unicharm Corporation was established in 1961 and operates in 80 countries around the world.

Unicharm products live up to its mission to provide consumers around the world with “Gentle Care for Life”.

UGHI is the number one manufacturer of baby diapers in Saudi Arabia with “BabyJoy” commanding the number 1 share in the Saudi market.

UGHI Feminine Care brand “Sofy” and its Adult Care brand “Lifree” provide advanced technology products in both categories and have gained rapid consumer confidence.

UGHI is honored to sponsor the art exhibition of Mr. Kubo, a globally renowned Kirie Artist. This sponsorship is in line with UGHI strategy and commitment to continue its path as a socially responsible company.

During the past three decades, UGHI supported numerous public and private CSR initiatives.

Mahdy Katbe, UGHI CEO added that “sponsoring Mr. Kubo’s art exhibition in Riyadh will be another bridge to advance Saudi and Japanese cultural exchanges and is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 spanning multiple pillars among which is that of accelerating Saudi Arabia’s windows of social and cultural development across continents”.

Samar AlHashim, Owner of Acoustic Restaurant and Art Gallery expressed her happiness to host the exhibition.

“The general idea about this place is to expose, as much as possible, people to the enjoyment of art. I am very proud to have such a talented international artist whose artwork has been displayed not only in Japan, but in New York and in many other countries around the world.” she said.

Through this exhibition, people will learn more and want to further explore the Japanese culture and art because what we are seeing here is not a typical drawing, it’s a new technique based on a traditional Japanese art,” she added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan KUBO Shu

Classic Artemisia Gentileschi painting damaged in Beirut blast undergoes restoration in LA

Classic Artemisia Gentileschi painting damaged in Beirut blast undergoes restoration in LA
Updated 15 December 2022
Rawaa Talass

Classic Artemisia Gentileschi painting damaged in Beirut blast undergoes restoration in LA

Classic Artemisia Gentileschi painting damaged in Beirut blast undergoes restoration in LA
  • 17th century Baroque-Italian masterpiece at Getty Museum
  • Helping her ‘shine again,’ says conservator Ulrich Birkmaier
Updated 15 December 2022
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: When Ulrich Birkmaier, a senior conservator of paintings, first laid eyes on the damaged artwork by renowned Baroque-Italian artist Artemisia Gentileschi, recently discovered in Beirut, he was shocked to say the least.

“To see the painting in this condition was pretty much awful and very shocking. I’d never seen a painting with this extent of damage ever before,” said Birkmaier, who works at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

The painting featuring mythological figures, entitled “Hercules and Omphale,” had been hanging at the 19th century Sursock Palace in the Lebanese capital. It has been part of the Sursock family’s art collection for nearly a century.

Art experts claim that there are about 60 known paintings in the world executed by the hand of Gentileschi. Consensus appears to have emerged that “Hercules and Omphale” is one of the artist’s creations — a rare occurrence. “She’s on everyone’s minds these days,” Birkmaier told Arab News. “Everyone wants an Artemisia Gentileschi.”

The palace and the painting were damaged by the massive Beirut port explosion of Aug. 4, 2020. “We were all shocked when the blast in Beirut happened,” said Birkmaier. “We immediately thought there might be a way we could help by offering this conservation treatment, which is part of the Getty’s mission to do philanthropic work.”

The painting featuring mythological figures. (Supplied)

Birkmaier travelled to Beirut in January 2022, inspecting the work and carefully removing bits of glass stuck between the canvas and stretcher. It is scarred with several holes and large tears, with one over 50 centimeters long. Transported to the museum’s conservation lab a few months ago, Gentileschi’s masterpiece is undergoing meticulous restoration.

“We’re doing very thorough documentation,” he explained. “So we do extensive photography and technical investigation to analyze all the materials and identify the various pigments involved. This helps us in devising a conservation treatment plan.”

The first part of the structural restoration process is addressing the physical damage. This entails protecting the surface and original paint layers with durable tissue paper. The old canvas is removed and canvas inserts are placed at all the holes. Eventually a new lining will be attached to the painting. The team aims to complete the work by the end of 2023.

Birkmaier travelled to Beirut in January 2022, inspecting the work and carefully removing bits of glass stuck between the canvas and stretcher. (Supplied)

“We work on so many paintings all the time. But this one is really special,” remarked Birkmaier. “Not only is it connected to this very sad and terrible moment in the history of Lebanon, but it’s such an important discovery. It’s such a great painting by one of my favorite artists. It’s very exciting to me to be able to help her shine again.”

Restoration of the large artwork is being carried out free of charge, however the Getty Museum will display it in its new condition for several months in Los Angeles. “It’s really a thrill to us,” said Birkmaier. “It’s such a pleasure to be able to work on this painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, one of the most famous artists of the 17th century. I think she’s finally receiving, at long last, much-deserved attention.”

Topics: Artemisia Gentileschi Beirut

'Shrek The Musical' returns to the Middle East in February

‘Shrek The Musical’ returns to the Middle East in February
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

‘Shrek The Musical’ returns to the Middle East in February

‘Shrek The Musical’ returns to the Middle East in February
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Broadway Entertainment Group, in partnership with Live Nation, is bringing “Shrek the Musical” back to the Middle East.

The musical comedy, based on the Oscar-winning animated film, will play from Feb. 21 to 26 at the UAE’s Dubai Opera.

The musical comedy is based on the Oscar-winning animated film. (Supplied)

The show, which premiered on Broadway in 2008, will include the film’s well-loved characters, from the brave princess to the loud-mouthed donkey, the short-tempered villain and beloved cookie and a host of fairytale favorites.

The show will tell the story of Shrek, an unassuming ogre living in a faraway kingdom where things are turned upside down, and he has to rescue a feisty princess instead of the typical handsome prince.

The show will play from Feb. 21 to 26. (Supplied)

This live take on the show will feature 19 additional tunes to the already popular soundtrack.

Liz Koops, the chief executive officer of Broadway Entertainment Group, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to bring ‘Shrek the Musical,’ in all of its bright-green glory, back to the UAE by popular demand. With the receptive, engaging family and millennial audiences throughout the Emirates, we look forward to bringing this fun-filled show to this exciting destination.”

Topics: Shrek the Musical

The rise of 'Raven Song' — Saudi Arabian filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman's debut feature 

The rise of ‘Raven Song’ — Saudi Arabian filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman’s debut feature 
Updated 15 December 2022
William Mullally

The rise of ‘Raven Song’ — Saudi Arabian filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman’s debut feature 

The rise of ‘Raven Song’ — Saudi Arabian filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman’s debut feature 
  • The young Saudi filmmaker's movie is the Kingdom's Oscars submission this year 
Updated 15 December 2022
William Mullally

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman had one dream as a child: He wanted to be an engineer. How starkly things change. The 30-year-old’s debut feature, “Raven Song” was well received at this month’s Red Sea International Film Festival and is just the sixth film ever to be submitted for an Academy Award from Saudi Arabia. It marks the arrival of an artist with style, vision, and a dark sense of humor. Who knew he had it in him? Al-Salman himself certainly didn’t.  

“To be honest, I was one of maybe a few people on this earth who was not into movies as a kid. Engineering is what I was good at, and I was really enjoying it. I thought that was it for me,” Al-Salman tells Arab News. 

“In my third year, I felt I was limiting myself. I needed fresh experiences. So I joined a theater club, just to try something new. I met creatives, I started acting, and it was a true awakening. For the first time, I felt like I had activated the other side of my mind,” he continues. 

Al-Salman realized he had a lot of time to make up for. He took it upon himself to learn everything he could about the history of film, and the deeper he got, the more he uncovered about what both the medium and himself were capable of.  

“I started chatting with the people around me, and I learned the names of directors. From there, I figured out how to distinguish their styles. For each name I would hear, I would go home and watch every one of their films from the first to the last. As I went, I discovered in those films that you could be sarcastic, that you could explore philosophy and imbue deep meaning. I learned about narrative, about symbolism — tragedy and comedy both,” says Al-Salman.  

Mohamed Al-Salman (right) and lead actor Asem Alawad on the set of ‘Raven Song.’ (Supplied)

The more he watched, the more he, too, wanted to create. He started making short films, starting with 2015’s “Amongst,” and from 2017 to 2020, he made one per year. His last two shorts appeared as part of the Netflix series “Six Windows in the Desert,” produced by Saudi Arabian production company Telfaz11. 

None of this means, of course, that Al-Salman abandoned the path he had set himself on as a child. In fact, he finished his degree, and went to work as an engineer at one of the Kingdom’s biggest companies, Aramco.  

“I would take vacations to make my films. Each year, on my annual leave, that is what I would do,” he explains. 

A still from ‘Raven Song.’ (Supplied)

In fact, Al-Salman still hasn’t left Aramco behind. When it became clear that his passion for film now outweighed his passion for engineering, he switched to producing in-house content for the company.  

“Raven Song,” however, is an undertaking unlike any he has attempted before. It was inspired by the two men who, after his years of self-study, became his filmmaking heroes — Ethan and Joel Coen, better known as the Coen Brothers.  

“Raven Song is structured in a way that is not usual. It’s like Coen Brothers’ film ‘The Big Lebowski,’ in some ways. When you watch that, you realize after a while that the plot is pointless. It’s really about a guy meeting different social groups in Los Angeles and the world they have created for themselves. It’s similar in my film, though with a tone, sense of humor and spirit that’s purely Saudi Arabian,” says Al-Salman. 

Al-Salman knew he wasn’t making it easy on himself. After all, a complex structure, a passive — and at times inscrutable — main character, and a story that toys with reality are usually hallmarks of veteran directors. There was a lot of risk in not making something simple, and he knew it.  

“I was hesitant. I thought this should be my second feature. But a voice inside me told me I had to do it. At the end of the day, you don’t know how many chances you’re going to get, and I wanted to make the film that I was most passionate about. I want to make the kinds of movies I love to watch, and everyone else is invited to share that with me,” he says. I made this harder than I needed to, but it’s a film I believe in.” 

While “The Big Lebowski” is now widely considered one of the best comedies ever made, it was largely ignored upon release, even though the Coens had just come off an Academy Award for their film “Fargo.” With “Raven Song,” Salman may have the makings of a cult hit on his hands. Because although making a film that intentionally challenges its audience is always a gamble, there has never been a better time for a Saudi filmmaker to do it. As the Kingdom develops its burgeoning film industry, it’s the singular voices that are most immediately standing out from the pack.  

“I want to make every film in a way that I’m proud of. I’m building a filmography, and I will take my time in doing that,” Al-Salman says. “I concluded for myself that I’m not going to be a director-for-hire. I want to feel proud of every film I make. I want to make films that won’t be forgotten.”  

In turn, Al-Salman believes that cinema may be the best way for Saudi Arabia to finally bring to the world the experiences from years in which no films were made at all. “Raven Song” is set in 2002, for example, a formative time for Al-Salman. 

“It was a very exciting time. I remember a lot of discussions in those times, as the internet opened us up to the world and to ourselves. Everything in our lives took on different dimensions. It was integral to me to go back to explore those intellectual groups, and the way they interacted with each other,” he says. “Because it’s in there that we can see the seeds of what the country grew into today.” 

While Al-Salman has many stories he intends to explore in future films, with some projects in the works as we speak, for now he is taking stock and assessing what his first feature has already achieved, as it will provide him the platform to continue to mine the country he loves for art his heart is aching to create.  

“Being submitted to the Academy Awards makes me incredibly proud. It’s a sign that people believe in you, and trust in your vision, and it gave my entire cast and crew a sense of real validation,” says Al-Salman. “Now we can follow our vision forward.” 

Topics: Mohamed Al-Salman Raven Song Red Sea International Film Festival 2022

Egyptian-Honduran artist Jackie Milad's tapestries create beauty from chaos

Egyptian-Honduran artist Jackie Milad’s tapestries create beauty from chaos
Updated 15 December 2022
Rawaa Talass

Egyptian-Honduran artist Jackie Milad’s tapestries create beauty from chaos

Egyptian-Honduran artist Jackie Milad’s tapestries create beauty from chaos
  • The US-based Egyptian-Honduran artist approaches her work 'like a musician, improvising and responding'
Updated 15 December 2022
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: The Arab-Latina artist Jackie Milad’s rare heritage and background often feed into her exuberant tapestry work. Her father is Egyptian and her mother is from Honduras, and they raised their daughter in Baltimore, a city that played a significant role in the US civil rights movement in the Sixties.

“I would say it was sometimes very chaotic when I was growing up,” Milad tells Arab News. “I felt, ‘Where do I belong?’ I wasn’t fluent in Arabic — my dad was a very typical immigrant to the US in the early Seventies and he really wanted to become a part of American society, and he didn’t teach me Arabic. He always spoke to me in English, but my mom spoke Spanish at home. That’s the language that I grew up speaking. These two cultures have so many dissimilar things between them, but it’s a very fascinating mix.”

She mentions the word ‘chaos’ to describe her upbringing and the same can be said about her art, but in the most positive sense; it’s a beautiful chaos and a feast for the eyes. Milad’s tapestries are like layered portals taking the viewer to another world — her personal world; a depository for bits and pieces of what interests her. 

Her 2021 mixed-media work “Nada Que Decir” is a typical example. In English, its name means ‘nothing to say.’ However, it seems there is a lot to be said, but perhaps when words fail, pictures can do the talking.

Jackie Milad, Stolen, 2021. (Supplied)

Her works contain ancient Egyptian symbols, Mayan icons, sprays of neon color, images of extinct volcanoes and artifacts from museums, patterned cloths, sewn beads, Spanish and Arabic words, drawings made by her son, and hues that remind Milad of her grandmother’s kitchen in Honduras.

“There’s a lot going on but when you step back you get the full picture,” Milad says from her Baltimore studio. “The work is made very intuitively and I’m placing and feeling it out as I go. I’m always going big.”

She is a researcher at heart, keeping aside baskets of books from museums, varied scraps of paper or textile material that may inspire her, such as a blanket used by her late aunt.

“If I come across something that has a particular shape, or it conjures up an idea, or there’s some reference to the poetry that I’m referencing, I’ll use that as a title,” she says.

It was Milad’s long-standing interest in drawing that led her to eventually pursue working with tapestries. “I have always been a drawer. I was focused on a pencil or a pen, simple line drawings,” she explains. “I would accumulate all of these old drawings on paper and I wondered how they could come back to life and be reinvigorated. That’s when I started to use them as collage material. Even though they were paper, they looked like tapestries.”    

In Milad’s practice, there is a bit of planning involved, as well as serendipity, but most all, a willingness to go with the flow. “Predominantly, they take a life of their own. I’m improvising and responding, like a musician,” she says.

Jmilad, Birth. (Supplied)

Milad reveals that she has recently been commissioned by the Baltimore Museum of Art to create a site-responsive artwork in dialogue with a 1992 sculpture by the African-American artist Fred Wilson. Wilson’s sculpture — entitled “Artemis/Bast” — is a combination of the white body of the Greek goddess Artemis, topped with the black head of the Egyptian goddess of cats, Bast.

“The call was about how to bridge this theme of myth and history and I immediately felt that this call was for me, because I feel like that’s where I sit with my work,” she says.  

There is an element of mystery to Milad’s symbol-laden tapestries, but she wants viewers to have fun with them too, to embrace the unknown, and to be a little uncomfortable with references they might not get.

“I really want it to be a situation where anyone can approach the work and have their own experience,” she says. “At the same time, I love it when someone comes up to my work and has a shared perspective and can say, ‘I know exactly what that means.’ It’s about being included in the story and building community.” 

Topics: Jackie Milad

