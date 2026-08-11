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Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez tie the knot after decade-long romance

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez tie the knot after decade-long romance
Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo and longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez met in Madrid in 2016 when she was working at a Gucci store, before making their relationship public the following year. (Instagram: @georginagio)
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Updated 11 August 2026 23:32
Arab News
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Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez tie the knot after decade-long romance

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez tie the knot after decade-long romance
  • Ronaldo shared the news on Instagram with a photograph of the couple’s wedding bands
  • The Portuguese football star and Rodriguez were married in a private civil ceremony in Cascais,
Updated 11 August 2026 23:32
Arab News
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DUBAI: Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo and longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez have tied the knot after a decade together, marrying in an intimate ceremony in Portugal on Tuesday.

Ronaldo shared the news on Instagram with a photograph of the couple’s wedding bands captioned: “C❤️G.”

The Portuguese football star and Rodriguez were married in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, attended by their five children, the Daily Mail reported.

A representative for Ronaldo confirmed the marriage to the publication, saying the couple were “now officially husband and wife.”

 

 

The wedding comes one year after Rodriguez announced their engagement by sharing an image of an enormous oval-cut diamond ring on Instagram.

“Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” she wrote at the time.

Experts later estimated that the engagement ring could be worth around £1.5 million ($2 million), according to the Daily Mail.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez met in Madrid in 2016 when she was working at a Gucci store, before making their relationship public the following year.

The couple share daughters Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. Rodriguez has also helped raise Ronaldo’s three other children, Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo.

In 2022, the couple announced that one of the twins Rodriguez was expecting, their son Angel, had died during childbirth, while his twin sister Bella survived.

Their relationship has attracted considerable public attention over the years, particularly since Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia to play for Riyadh-based Al-Nassr in 2023.

Rodriguez has frequently documented the family’s life in Saudi Arabia and abroad for her millions of social media followers, while her life with Ronaldo has also featured prominently in her Netflix reality series “I Am Georgina.”

Marriage rumours had followed the couple even before their engagement. In 2024, Ronaldo sparked speculation when he referred to Rodriguez as his “wife” while discussing their home workout routine, although his representative at the time declined to confirm that they had married.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez

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