Egypt’s Trezeguet joins Saudi side Al-Riyadh on free transfer

CAIRO: Egypt ‌winger Mahmoud Hassan, better known by his nickname “Trezeguet,” has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Riyadh on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Egyptian side ‌Al-Ahly last ‌month, the ‌club ⁠announced on Tuesday.

Welcome, Trezegoal! Mahmoud Trezeguet is officially an #AlRiyadh player pic.twitter.com/iDMTjyaNfK — Al-Riyadh Saudi Club (@Alriyadh_EN) August 11, 2026

“Welcome, ⁠Trezegoal! Mahmoud Trezeguet is officially an AlRiyadh. From Egypt to Riyadh... Trezeguet has arrived,” the ⁠club said on X ‌alongside ‌a picture of the ‌player. Al-Riyadh did ‌not disclose financial details of the deal.

From Egypt to Riyadh… Trezeguet has arrived #AlRiyadh pic.twitter.com/ucOepkFidy — Al-Riyadh Saudi Club (@Alriyadh_EN) August 11, 2026

Trezeguet has also played for Anderlecht, ‌Aston Villa, Kasimpasa, Istanbul Basaksehir and ⁠Qatar’s ⁠Al Rayyan.

He featured at the most recent World Cup, scoring in a 3-1 group-stage win over New Zealand as Egypt reached the last 16.