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Egypt’s Trezeguet joins Saudi side Al-Riyadh on free transfer

Egypt’s Trezeguet joins Saudi side Al-Riyadh on free transfer
Egypt’s ‘Trezeguet’, right, evades Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. (Reuters/File)
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Updated 11 August 2026 23:15
Reuters
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Egypt’s Trezeguet joins Saudi side Al-Riyadh on free transfer

Egypt’s Trezeguet joins Saudi side Al-Riyadh on free transfer
  • “Welcome, ⁠Trezegoal! Mahmoud Trezeguet is officially an AlRiyad,” the ⁠club said
  • He featured at the most recent World Cup
Updated 11 August 2026 23:15
Reuters
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CAIRO: Egypt ‌winger Mahmoud Hassan, better known by his nickname “Trezeguet,” has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Riyadh on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Egyptian side ‌Al-Ahly last ‌month, the ‌club ⁠announced on Tuesday.

“Welcome, ⁠Trezegoal! Mahmoud Trezeguet is officially an AlRiyadh. From Egypt to Riyadh... Trezeguet has arrived,” the ⁠club said on X ‌alongside ‌a picture of the ‌player. Al-Riyadh did ‌not disclose financial details of the deal.

Trezeguet has also played for Anderlecht, ‌Aston Villa, Kasimpasa, Istanbul Basaksehir and ⁠Qatar’s ⁠Al Rayyan.
He featured at the most recent World Cup, scoring in a 3-1 group-stage win over New Zealand as Egypt reached the last 16.

Topics: Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League (SPL)

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