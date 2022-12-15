You are here

SRMG Academy launches to nurture emerging media talent

 Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) today launched SRMG Academy, a new training program based in Riyadh. (SRMG)
 Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) today launched SRMG Academy, a new training program based in Riyadh. (SRMG)
  • SRMG Academy will have the unique opportunity to host guest lecturers from the biggest names in journalism within its 30+ platforms and news organizations
  • Courses will include writing, editing and beat reporting, digital storytelling, such as mobile journalism, podcasting, and social media
  • SRMG Academy will be part of an ecosystem that will include training, as well as employment of top performers or the seeding of their start-ups
RIYADH: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) today launched SRMG Academy, a new training program based in Riyadh which aims to uncover new media talent and develop emerging journalists through providing world-class vocational training in the Kingdom and beyond. Applications are invited for enrolment in January 2023.

The six-month signature program, aimed at training higher education graduates, is designed to offer participants a pathway to building a career in the industry by equipping them with the skills needed in today’s media world. Courses will include the basics, such as writing, editing and beat reporting; media ethics; and different storytelling formats, such as mobile journalism, podcasting and broadcast journalism.

The program will be led by Arab journalists who have previously held senior positions in leading international and regional news organizations. SRMG Academy will also leverage the expertise of more than 30 SRMG platforms, including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Independent Arabia, and Arriyadiyah and trainees will have the opportunity to work with some of these publications.

Training programmes at SRMG Academy will also include on-demand courses to the group’s platforms based on the needs of each organization.

Setting SRMG Academy apart from other projects in the region is the program’s association with SRMG’s expansion strategy, which aims to launch new platforms and accelerate the digital transformation of existing publications. The strategy promotes the development of new talents and enables SRMG journalists to acquire new skills.

Jomana R. Al-Rashed, CEO of SRMG, said: “Journalism, and the media industry as a whole, has gone through fundamental changes that have redefined basic principles, which requires training and equipping the next generation of journalists and content creators with the necessary skillsets and capabilities to thrive. Furthermore, it requires empowering those creators to succeed through employment, giving them the opportunity to advance and succeed locally, regionally, and globally.”

Al-Rashed added: “The launch of SRMG Academy aims to develop a new generation of journalists and content creators, primarily to provide our audiences with the news, information, and content they demand, meanwhile supporting the Group’s growth and expansion strategy. It’s also important to note that the Academy is part of an integrated ecosystem that includes training and developing new talent, as well as employing top performers or seeding their start-ups or investing in their innovative projects or ideas that will allow them to expand into new platforms and products.”

SRMG Academy Managing Director, Alaa Shahine Salha, added: “SRMG Academy’s training programme will help our students navigate the daily challenges of the newsroom. Our faculty of distinguished journalists and media experts will provide students with practical and theoretical knowledge which will equip them for the real-life experience working as a journalist. Our training programme will create a new generation of talented journalists, who are well informed about the global media landscape, and in touch with the evolving needs of their audience and readers.”

For more information, contact [email protected].

About SRMG

SRMG is a global media group from the Middle East. With a +50-year legacy responsible for many regional firsts. SRMG has built a portfolio of over 30 outlets – including Asharq Al Awsat, Asharq Network which includes Asharq News and Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Arab News, Independent Arabia, Sayidaty, Hia and more.

Through its diversified platforms, SRMG brings quality news and information to an audience of millions across 4 continents and in 7 languages. SRMG provides access to the biggest stories and events, it offers a diversified coverage including exclusive news and in-depth analysis in an innovative way to help conveying all regional and global events.

A champion of regional creativity, ideas and innovation, SRMG has now expanded beyond media - diversifying its business to include book publishing, events and experiences, research and advisory, content production and more. Leveraging its experience and knowledge of the region - and supported by global talent and partners - SRMG aims to unlock the possibilities of the future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.srmg.com

LONDON: Eight social media influencers have been charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud by exploiting their status to manipulate stock prices and net $114 million.

If found guilty, the eight men, aged 23 to 38, each face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice jointly announced the charges in a news release on Wednesday, highlighting that the defendants “promoted themselves as successful traders’ on Twitter and Discord.

The Twitter influencers had a total following of 1.5 million, which they used alongside messaging platform Discord to hype market-traded securities without disclosing plans to sell once the prices surged, reported BBC News citing prosecutors.

Seven were also charged with other financial crimes in the alleged pump-and-dump scheme.

According to the SEC news release, “the eight defendants have, for years, promoted themselves as trustworthy stock-picking gurus,” when, “in reality, they are seasoned stock manipulators.”

The alleged scheme ran between January 2020 and April 2022.

The SEC complaint includes violations of the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act.

The defendants are Perry Matlock, Edward Constantin, Thomas Cooperman, Gary Deel, Mitchell Hennessey, Stefan Hrvatin, John Rybarcyzk and Daniel Knight.

The SEC seeks permanent injunctions, disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties against each defendant, as well as a penny stock bar against Hrvatin.

The influencers were aided by Knight, who with Hennessey, hosted a popular stock-trading podcast promoting the group as expert traders. Matlock and Constantin are cofounders of Atlas Trading, a popular stock trading online community that had a Discord chatroom.

According to the Department of Justice prosecutors, the defendants posted “false, positive” information about each stock in order to “artificially drive up its price.” They then “secretly” sold off their own shares after the price had risen, and “concealed” the move from their followers.

The influencers often posted photos of their extravagant lifestyles and used their platforms to encourage social media followers to share in their financial rewards, according to prosecutors.

“The defendants used their social media credibility to maximize their own profits at the expense of their followers,” prosecutors said.

“Financial crimes like securities fraud may not be violent, but they certainly are not victimless,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge James Smith.

Criminal and civil charges were filed against them in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

WEST BANK, PALESTINE: Meta on Wednesday announced the launch of its online literacy flagship program, My Digital World, in Palestine.

The program will be implemented in partnership with the Center for Continuing Education at Birzeit University and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East.

My Digital World provides youth with the skills to navigate digital spaces safely and responsibly, while benefiting from the resources offered by an increasingly digital world.

Mohammad Salameh, deputy chief of the UNRWA education program, said that students will be taught to maintain their digital security on one hand and develop competencies that “help them interact with their surroundings positively” on the other.

Meta’s partnership with the Birzeit University Center for Continuing Education builds on the center’s expertise in introducing interactive learning approaches to schools across the West Bank.

The company will train up to 100 UNRWA and private school teachers, and reach up to 15,000 students in seventh, eighth and the ninth grades across private and UNRWA schools.

“A generation of digitally savvy youth is defining the future of the MENA region,” said Joelle Awwad, head of policy programs at Meta.

“At Meta, we believe that online safety is fundamental to that progress. My Digital World is our commitment to achieve this.”

She said that Meta is committed to “the creation of an ecosystem where everyone, especially the younger generation, is capable of protecting themselves from potential risks.”

Awwad added: “Our success as a global community hinges on effective partnerships that widen reach and deepen impact. By placing our experience and digital literacy resources at the disposal of the region’s educators and trainers, we help them to guide youth with the vital information, behaviors and skills to thrive safely and responsibly in an increasingly connected digital world.”

Osama Mimi, director of the Center for Continuing Education at Birzeit University, said: “Everyone has the right to equal access to knowledge and learning.”

He said that that the internet is key in the adoption of educational innovations, and “children must be provided with the means to access appropriate information independently in a digital safe environment in order to learn about any particular curriculum area.”

Mimi said that new digital ways of learning have become an essential requirement for children to excel in this digital world.

The center “is placing a significant effort and emphasis on digital safety in partnership with Meta and UNRWA that will lead to sustainable, scalable and a safe digital educational ecosystem that works for the MENA region,” he added.

KENYA: A new lawsuit has accused Meta Platforms of enabling violent and hateful posts from Ethiopia to flourish on Facebook, inflaming the country’s bloody civil war.
The lawsuit, filed in Kenya on Tuesday, was brought by two Ethiopian researchers and Kenyan rights group the Katiba Institute. It alleges Facebook’s recommendations systems amplified violent posts in Ethiopia, including several that preceded the murder of the father of one of the researchers.
The lawsuit also said the company failed to exercise reasonable care in training its algorithms to identify dangerous posts and in hiring staff to police content for the languages covered by its regional moderation hub in Nairobi.
Meta spokesperson Erin McPike said that hate speech and incitement to violence were against the rules of Facebook and Instagram.
“We invest heavily in teams and technology to help us find and remove this content,” McPike added. “We employ staff with local knowledge and expertise and continue to develop our capabilities to catch violating content in the most widely spoken languages in” Ethiopia.
Meta’s independent Oversight Board last year recommended a review of how Facebook and Instagram have been used to spread content that heightens the risk of violence in Ethiopia.
The plaintiffs are asking the court to order Meta to take emergency steps to demote violent content, increase moderation staff in Nairobi and create restitution funds of about $2 billion for victims of violence incited on Facebook.
The lawsuit described Facebook posts published in October 2021 that used ethnic slurs to refer to the father of plaintiff Abrham Meareg. The posts shared the elder man’s address and called for his death. Abrham Mearag reported them to Facebook, but the company declined to remove them promptly or in some cases at all, the lawsuit alleged.
The case carries echoes of accusations Meta has faced for years involving atrocities stoked on its platforms, including in Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Cambodia. The company has acknowledged being “too slow” to act in Myanmar and other conflicts.
Thousands have died and millions have been displaced in the conflict that erupted in 2020 between the Ethiopian government and rebellious forces from the northern Tigray region.

DUBAI: Meta has launched #LoveLocal, its annual seasonal shopping campaign, for the third consecutive year.

Designed to support small and medium-sized businesses and amplify their voices on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms, the campaign highlights unique gift ideas from vendors across the Middle East and North Africa and encourages holiday shoppers to support local sellers.

The holiday season is a crucial time for many smaller businesses, with 25 percent saying they expect to make more than half of their annual sales between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, according to Meta’s most recent Global State of Small Business Report.

“By launching #LoveLocal for the third consecutive year, we affirm our commitment to championing small businesses and getting them the attention they deserve,” said Fares Akkad, Meta’s regional director for MENA.

This year, Meta has partnered with popular influencers and content creators across the region who will showcase on Facebook and Instagram unique gift ideas from local small businesses. An average of 89 percent of SMBs in MENA markets said Meta apps have helped their business to grow, according to the Ipsos 2022 Small Business Study.

Lama Jammal, the owner of cooking school Mamalu Kitchen in the UAE, said Instagram was “the only free marketing platform” she had access to.

“Instagram literally made my business,” she added.

Teeb Saudi is a design and production company in the Kingdom that supports local artisans and designers by partnering with them to produce corporate and personal gifts. Co-founder Mohammed Baalbaki said the company’s aim is to “bring back meaning to Arabian and Islamic arts.”

He added: “Instagram has given us the platform to showcase these incredible art pieces and also increase our revenue.”

Akkad said: “Meta is in the business of small business. The majority of the 200 million businesses that use our apps every month to reach customers and grow are SMBs. This latest campaign is a continuation of our efforts to help SMBs unlock economic opportunities.”

DUBAI: CNN added a simulation to its academy training program for the first time over five days last week.

It saw 88 students from the network’s various academy programs participate to refine and utilize their skills at the twofour54 Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi.

Participants worked in teams to explore a fictional scenario that allowed them to act as reporters, news writers and content producers.

They were required to verify sources, attend mock press conferences, conduct mock interviews, respond to email updates, and decipher documents.

They also had to navigate a custom-made simulated social media platform, which was updated throughout and included evidence, bots, decoys and news.

As part of the simulation, CNN built a set where participants had to investigate and gather news by interacting with journalists who played the roles of eyewitnesses, activists and corporate representatives.

The scenario, which aimed to encourage strategic thinking, team building, tact and decision making, was devised by CNN journalists in conjunction with Prof. Rex Brynen, from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and Jim Wallman, director of game design company Stone Paper Scissors. 

The participants then pitched their story to a panel of senior CNN staff — replicating the interaction with editors in a newsroom — and six teams were selected to write, produce and edit the final story.

CNN also held master classes chaired by Becky Anderson, managing editor of CNN Abu Dhabi and host of “Connect the World with Becky Anderson.”

She said: “This was a tremendous event; I’ve never known anything like it in the industry.

“It really replicated what it’s like to news-gather in a different environment, working with new colleagues and uncovering information to get the facts and to the heart of a story.”

Participants attended from various CNN Academy partnerships, including Loyola University, Seville; Chu Hai College of Higher Education, Hong Kong; University of Nottingham Malaysia; University College Dublin; and CNN Academy Abu Dhabi.

