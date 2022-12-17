You are here

  • Home
  • Models Candice Huffine, Imaan Hammam attend Qatar Fashion United in Doha 

Models Candice Huffine, Imaan Hammam attend Qatar Fashion United in Doha 

Models Candice Huffine, Imaan Hammam attend Qatar Fashion United in Doha 
The show presented outfits from more than 150 designers from 50 countries. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zw8ms

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Models Candice Huffine, Imaan Hammam attend Qatar Fashion United in Doha 

Models Candice Huffine, Imaan Hammam attend Qatar Fashion United in Doha 
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US model Candice Huffine, Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch model Imaan Hammam, English ex-footballer David Beckham, and Moroccan Instagram star Kawtar Bamohamed attended the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway event on Friday.  

The show presented outfits from more than 150 designers from 50 countries, and featured renowned names from the worlds of fashion and music. 

The event, presented by Qatar Creates and CR Runway, showcased a dazzling array of looks from both established and up-and-coming designers including Off White, Aliya Al-Obaidly Official and Harlienz. 

For the event, Beckham opted for a neutral look, wearing a knit sweater and beige pants, while Huffine wore a black leather skirt with a black corset top. 

Hammam walked the runway for Off White, along with her sister Aicha Hammam, wearing jerseys featuring the colors of Morocco’s flag. 

Imaan also walked the runway wearing a white lace dress and a black-and-pink structured gown.




David Beckham, Sheikha Al-Mayassa Bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and Ronaldo. (Qatar Museums)

More than 20,000 people reportedly attended the show at Ras Abu Aboud’s Stadium 974, the temporary stadium built from shipping containers which hosted seven games during the FIFA World Cup, which ends on Sunday. 

The event also featured performances by US rapper Post Malone, Italian artist Gala Rizzatto, Puerto Rican singer Ozuna, Lebanese star Nancy Ajram, renowned Iraqi singer Kadim Al-Sahir, Algerian-French music producer DJ Snake, and others. 




More than 20,000 people reportedly attended the show. (Qatar Museums)

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Sheikha Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, Qatar Museums’ chairperson, said: “Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway celebrated music, fashion, art and architecture in the unique 974 Stadium.”

She added: “An accumulation of years of hard work, QFU brought together people from all corners of the world, demonstrating the true power of culture — bringing together disciplines of fashion, music, art, heritage and football to connect people and transcend borders. There could have been no better time to celebrate fashion and football than now, in the final days of the (World Cup).”

All proceeds from the show will go to the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a non-profit organization that, according to a statement, “provides educational opportunities to underserved children and youth, and empowers women to become active members of their communities.”

Topics: Candice Huffine Imaan Hammam Qatar Fashion United

US singer Katy Perry champions Lebanese jeweler for festive season

US singer Katy Perry champions Lebanese jeweler for festive season
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

US singer Katy Perry champions Lebanese jeweler for festive season

US singer Katy Perry champions Lebanese jeweler for festive season
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer and songwriter Katy Perry this week showed off jewelry designed by Lebanon’s Samer Halimeh as she celebrated her 2018 song “Cozy Little Christmas” going platinum, meaning it has sold 1 million copies.

The designer took to Instagram to share a picture of the performer wearing a diamond choker as she posed next to Australian researcher and businessman Anthony Patt.

Perry, who shares a daughter with her partner Orlando Bloom, wore a hot red silk dress that featured a strapless bodice with a floor-length skirt by Malaysian brand Khoon Hooi. The gown had a bow accent and a draped train.

The “Dark Horse” singer topped off her look by wearing a pair of silver pointed-toe pumps from her footwear brand Katy Perry Collections.

She opted for a red lip to match her dress and a voluminous hair updo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

“When Cozy Little Christmas goes platinum, ya go platinum with the Dellilah Jingle too,” Perry wrote to her 183 million followers on Instagram.

While the singer has multiple holiday songs under her belt, her most popular is “Cozy Little Christmas.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the festive song was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. This week, she received the platinum disc at home.

Her last song that went platinum was “Never Really Over” in 2019.

This is not the first time an A-list celebrity has stepped out in Halimeh’s designs.

In August, Halimeh, who is based in New York, designed custom-made, 27-carat cluster pear-shaped diamond earrings for Jennifer Lopez, which she wore as a bride.

She wore Halimeh’s creation to her second ceremony which took place at her husband US actor Ben Affleck’s estate.

“JLO looked ever-stunning and breathtaking on her wedding to Ben Affleck. Congratulations to the beautiful couple,” wrote the celebrity designer on Instagram at the time sharing a picture of Lopez and the glitzy earrings.

He also designed Tiffany Trump’s 13-carat emerald-cut engagement ring, which her now husband, Lebanese-born businessman Michael Boulos, proposed to her with.

Halimeh has designed pieces for Angelina Jolie, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Hailey Bieber.

Topics: Katy Perry Samer Halimeh

Egyptian designer Azza Fahmy partners with French label Balmain

Egyptian designer Azza Fahmy partners with French label Balmain
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

Egyptian designer Azza Fahmy partners with French label Balmain

Egyptian designer Azza Fahmy partners with French label Balmain
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Veteran Egyptian designer Azza Fahmy has joined forced with French luxury label Balmain to make a gilded bustier.

Fahmy and her team designed the Eye of Horus bustier, which they said this week would feature in Balmain’s Resort 2023 collection.

In a video shared on Fahmy’s Instagram page, head designer Amina Ghali said: “It is always exciting for us to work on collaborations that allow us to push our design boundaries and channel new realms of creativity.

“We are very proud to be working on this project with Balmain. Ancient Egypt for us is home. It’s very personal and comes naturally to us as a brand.

“We are thrilled that the inspiration was the Eye of Horus, specifically the Ptolemaic eye for the center piece. We decided to combine that with the shape of Tutankhamun’s Eye of Horus. For the sides of the bust, we incorporated symbols that go in harmony with the eye,” she added.

The Eye of Horus is a symbol in ancient Egyptian that represents well-being, healing, and protection.

“Seeing the final piece gave us a sense of pride. It truly is a wonderful tribute to our ancestors,” Ghali said.

The bustier was sculpted at the Azza Fahmy workshop in Cairo.

Topics: Azza Fahmy Balmain

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.

In a joint statement issued Friday, the US actor and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency's special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”

“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie was quoted as saying in the statement, adding that she felt it was time “to work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations.

Jolie first started working with the UN refugee agency in 2001 and was appointed its special envoy in 2012. The release described the multi-hyphenate as “carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience.”

“After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was quoted as saying. “I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio.”

In an opinion piece published in The Guardian last month, Jolie alluded to frustration with the lack of global progress in ending sexual violence in conflict.

“We meet and discuss these horrors and agree that they should never be allowed to happen again. We promise to draw — and to hold — that line. But when it comes to hard choices about how to implement these promises, we run into the same problems time and again,” she wrote, specifically calling out UN Security Council members for “abusing their veto power.”

Angelina Jolie meeting with Somali refugees in Yemen. (AFP)

Jolie previously characterized the United Nations as “imperfect” during a 2017 speech in Geneva, but also defended the international body and said it needed to be supported.

She later pressed the United Nations to create a permanent and independent investigative body to amass and evaluate evidence in cases regarding alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and other human rights violations. While promoting that effort at UN headquarters in 2019, she told the AP that promoting equality for women, combatting injustice, and helping refugees were the most important parts of her life after her children.

“But in many ways, they go hand in hand,” she said. Jolie has been involved in other advocacy efforts, recently pushing for the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act in the US.

Topics: Angelina Jolie United Nations

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Just like the French baguette and the Italian pizza, Lebanon’s manakeesh has become synonymous with its Middle Eastern country of origin — so much so that it has been nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. 

Sahar Baassiri, Lebanon’s ambassador and permanent representative to UNESCO in Paris, revealed the news on her Twitter account on Thursday. 

Manakeesh is a type of soft dough that is topped with thyme, cheese or ground meat. Similarly to a pizza, it can be sliced or folded.

“Congratulations Lebanon,” Baassiri wrote on Twitter, adding that the application was submitted on Wednesday. 

Twitter users quickly celebrated the news, commenting on her post. 

“Thank you! We need more Lebanese dishes to be registered as Lebanese,” tweeted one user, while another wrote: “Congratulations, to me, manakeesh was always ranked first.” 

Topics: Manakeesh UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese dance group Mayyas, who won the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent,” returned this week to Dubai to wow their fans with yet another breathtaking performance.

The all-female troupe performed at a star-studded event that celebrated the Emirati property development company Damac’s 40th anniversary.

In completely black suits and hats, they showcased a brand-new routine by choreographer Nadim Cherfan.

The guests in attendance included Egyptian TV presenter Nour Al-Ghandour, Moroccan TikToker Shahinaz Al-Bouchi and Saudi TV presenter Lojain Omran.

This is not the group’s first performance in Dubai since they won “America’s Got Talent.”

They performed in October at Dubai’s The Pointe.

Later that month, they also danced at The Next Level at The View at The Palm in Dubai, marking their highest-ever stage performance at 250 meters above sea level.

Topics: Mayyas Dubai

Latest updates

Models Candice Huffine, Imaan Hammam attend Qatar Fashion United in Doha 
Models Candice Huffine, Imaan Hammam attend Qatar Fashion United in Doha 
Turkiye’s Erdogan: Courts will fix any mistakes after Istanbul mayor’s sentencing
Turkiye’s Erdogan: Courts will fix any mistakes after Istanbul mayor’s sentencing
UN envoy: Signs of Libya’s partition grow, election needed
UN envoy: Signs of Libya’s partition grow, election needed
KAUST commencement 2022 looks to bright future
KAUST commencement 2022 looks to bright future
European MPs sponsor Iranian detainees in bid to stop executions
European MPs sponsor Iranian detainees in bid to stop executions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.