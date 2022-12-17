Models Candice Huffine, Imaan Hammam attend Qatar Fashion United in Doha 

DUBAI: US model Candice Huffine, Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch model Imaan Hammam, English ex-footballer David Beckham, and Moroccan Instagram star Kawtar Bamohamed attended the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway event on Friday.

The show presented outfits from more than 150 designers from 50 countries, and featured renowned names from the worlds of fashion and music.

The event, presented by Qatar Creates and CR Runway, showcased a dazzling array of looks from both established and up-and-coming designers including Off White, Aliya Al-Obaidly Official and Harlienz.

For the event, Beckham opted for a neutral look, wearing a knit sweater and beige pants, while Huffine wore a black leather skirt with a black corset top.

Hammam walked the runway for Off White, along with her sister Aicha Hammam, wearing jerseys featuring the colors of Morocco’s flag.

Imaan also walked the runway wearing a white lace dress and a black-and-pink structured gown.







David Beckham, Sheikha Al-Mayassa Bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and Ronaldo. (Qatar Museums)



More than 20,000 people reportedly attended the show at Ras Abu Aboud’s Stadium 974, the temporary stadium built from shipping containers which hosted seven games during the FIFA World Cup, which ends on Sunday.

The event also featured performances by US rapper Post Malone, Italian artist Gala Rizzatto, Puerto Rican singer Ozuna, Lebanese star Nancy Ajram, renowned Iraqi singer Kadim Al-Sahir, Algerian-French music producer DJ Snake, and others.







Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Sheikha Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, Qatar Museums’ chairperson, said: “Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway celebrated music, fashion, art and architecture in the unique 974 Stadium.”

She added: “An accumulation of years of hard work, QFU brought together people from all corners of the world, demonstrating the true power of culture — bringing together disciplines of fashion, music, art, heritage and football to connect people and transcend borders. There could have been no better time to celebrate fashion and football than now, in the final days of the (World Cup).”

All proceeds from the show will go to the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a non-profit organization that, according to a statement, “provides educational opportunities to underserved children and youth, and empowers women to become active members of their communities.”