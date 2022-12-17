SADAFCO adopts digital signatures for documents

Saudia Dairy and Food Stuff Company, popularly known SADAFCO, a leader in UHT milk, ice cream and tomato paste in the Kingdom, has announced the adoption of digital signatures for all its official documents. This marks a major step forward in the company’s digital transformation journey. Moreover, it will dramatically reduce paper usage for official documents, thereby promoting sustainability and increasing efficiency.

SADAFCO will use digital signature solutions provided by emdha Trust Service Provider, owned and managed by Baud Telecom Company, enabling it to legally and securely digitally sign documents and contracts.

SADAFCO CEO Patrick Stillhart said: “We are well on our way on our sustainability journey. We, at SADAFCO, are committed to making sustainability the core fabric of how we do business. This announcement is a major step forward for us and it is one of many key steps we are taking and continue to take on our path to greater efficiency and environmentally friendly practices. We are delighted to have emdha guide us through this next phase. Their experience, together with their solutions, makes us confident they are the right partners on our journey.”

The announcement was made after a signing ceremony took place between SADAFCO and BTC. SADAFCO was represented by Talal Alnounou, director of PR and government relations, and Sultan Alghamdi, director of legal affairs and corporate governance, while Ibrahim Alkharboush, executive vice president, and Merzah Ahmed Al-Askar, business development manager, were present on behalf of BTC.

The announcement is a pioneering step for the industry, and a natural next step for SADAFCO. Earlier this year, SADAFCO published its first sustainability report showcasing its commitment to a transformative journey with sustainability at its core.

In its latest sustainability report, the company offered a clear picture of its vision for the future and the significant steps it is taking to realize that vision and manage its carbon footprint. The company implemented printing service management at SADAFCO’s head office and Jeddah factory with the aim to cut paper use by 25 percent.

The company’s adoption of an electronic fueling system has resulted in reduced consumption of paper for fuel claims by 80 percent. Its “Digital Factory Program” is well underway and working toward complete elimination of paper on the factory floor. It is estimated to be completed by 2023 in the milk factory, and 2024 in the ice cream factory.