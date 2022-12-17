Giordano ME caps off successful year with two awards

Giordano Middle East is closing 2022 on a high after receiving two prestigious awards at recent global retail award ceremonies.

The awards won include the RLI Global Retailer of the Year award bestowed by Retail and Leisure International, and Best Middle East and North Africa Retail Brand Gold Winner award presented by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers.

Considered one of the most prestigious events in the global retail calendar, the RLI awards were presented at a glittering ceremony hosted in Riyadh. Giordano received the award in the presence of more than 250 distinguished peers, including international retailers, shopping mall developers and operators.

The awards solidify Giordano’s position as a world-class operator across all facets of its business, delivering exceptional retail experiences, growth and innovative change to reflect evolving industry trends. Based in London, RLI is the only global magazine dedicated to the retail and leisure sectors, conferring awards across 18 categories.

Ishwar Chugani, CEO and managing director of Giordano Middle East, said: “I am delighted that the Giordano retail experience in the Middle East has received such prestigious international recognition. These awards are an affirmation of our unrelenting drive to create a unique and innovative shopping experience and offer exceptional product quality to our customers and the wider community.”

He added: “It’s an honor to be recognized at the RLI and MECSC-R awards once again — the accolades reflect not only Giordano’s successful growth in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic, but also the tireless effort and perseverance of our staff across the region in enhancing our customers’ experiences through great service.”

At the equally esteemed MECS+R 2022 awards held at the Ritz-Carlton in Dubai, Giordano was awarded the coveted Best Middle East and North Africa Retail Brand Gold Winner award. Presented at a packed awards ceremony attended by more than 400 regional and international retail and shopping mall owners and professionals, the awards identify and honor the shopping centers, retailers and individuals that have demonstrated an unparalleled ability to succeed, continually set standards of excellence, and implement innovation and creativity throughout the industry.

Giordano Executive Director and Head of Overseas Market Development Mark Loynd said: “MECS+R is considered the voice of the retail industry for retailers, mall owners and all retail professionals in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond. The award is particularly meaningful as it acknowledges the group’s market expansion efforts in Africa over the last few years, especially in the face of adversity due to the pandemic.”

He added: “Over the past three years, we have successfully penetrated South Africa, Mauritius, Kenya, Ghana and Egypt, and we are also in active negotiations with potential partners in Tunisia and Algeria. Hopefully, this award will signal further success for Giordano in North Africa and beyond.”