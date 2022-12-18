Review: Saudi film ‘Valley Road’ is a delightful dramatic comedy with heart 

JEDDAH: Saudi film “Valley Road,” penned and helmed by Khalid Fahad, is a delightful dramatic comedy about a 13-year-old mute boy named Ali (Hamad Farhan). The feel-good work closed out the recent Red Sea International Film Festival and was a fitting tribute for the event.
Fahad — who won the American Film Award and the Best Short Film Award at the Saudi Film Festival for “Little Bird” and the Golden Eagle Award for "The Investor" (2017) — places Ali at the center of a fable-like story.
Ali is mute, but selectively so which only his elder sister, Siham (Aseel Omran), understands. She is certain that his so-called disability is part of his character. She thinks he is perfect as he is and hopes her education in a neighboring city will help her to earn and pull the family out of poverty. Well meaning and cheerful, she is against any treatment for Ali, but their father, Nasser (Naif Khalaf), obstinately believes that the boy needs medical care.
So, Nasser takes Ali on a trip across the scenic countryside to meet a local doctor. But the lad gets lost on the way and then begins the hilarity. Alone in what appears to be the wilderness, he embarks on a series of partly imaginary adventures, and realizes that he is perfectly capable of taking life's challenges head-on. He realizes he may even be able help others in distress, a policemen who is part of the large canvas of characters.
Fahad has written “Valley Road” so that the characters evolve during the course of the film with the father's change being the most visible. Above all, the movie works as a metaphor for the need to place faith in children and not to underestimate their intelligence.
Curiosity sparks growing demand for African art in the UAE
Artists from Africa are making a name for themselves in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Updated 18 December 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: In a warehouse at Alserkal Avenue — Dubai’s arts district — a group of 11 emerging artists from the Democratic Republic of Congo recently displayed their work in a week-long exhibition titled “Breaking the Mold.” The title was a reference to the attempts of the artists — all former students of the Academy of Fine Arts in the DRC’s capital, Kinshasa — to escape the restrictions of their academic training.
Artists on show included photographer Arlette Bashizi. Her series “Re-construction” uses self-portraiture to tackle stereotypes and misrepresentations of black, African (particularly Congolese) women. Multidisciplinary artist Chris Shongo, meanwhile, elevated Congolese women to the status of Egyptian queen Nefertiti — to whom he attributes the origin of African women’s lineage — in his work “Nefercongo.”
The exhibition was staged by Yetu Management, an organization that promotes Congolese art and which recently opened its own gallery in Kinshasa.
“It seems there’s a lot of curiosity about art from Africa. I heard people saying they don’t get to see enough of it in Dubai, which hopefully we can change,” the gallery’s director Daria Kirsanova told Arab News. “We are now thinking about coming back with another project in 2023 to keep the conversation going.”
“Breaking the Mold” was just one of an increasing number of art events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in which African art has made an appearance.
At the recent Abu Dhabi Art fair, there were several first-time participants from the African continent, signaling a growing appetite for art from Africa in the UAE. For example, Kó, an art space in Lagos, Nigeria, run by Kavita Chellaram, participated for the first time physically, after a virtual participation in 2020.
“We want to engage in cross-cultural exchange between Africa, North Africa and the Middle East,” said Chellaram, who showed both modern and contemporary Nigerian artists.
Cape Town-based THK showed for the first time at the fair, presenting a solo booth by Abdus Salaam, an artist who converted to Islam at the age of nine. His sculptural works convey a “mystic abstraction,” according to the gallery.
Afriart gallery from Kampala, Uganda, participated for the second time, showing works by Uganda-based artists Mona Taha and Sanaa Gateja priced at between $4,000 and $30,000.
Efie Gallery, founded by Ghanaian family Valentina, Kwame and Kobi Mintah, is a more-permanent fixture in the UAE art scene. It recently celebrated the first anniversary of its establishment at Dubai’s Al-Khayat Art Avenue. It is the city’s second African art gallery; the first — Akka Project — opened in 2016.
In the year since it opened, Efie Gallery has hosted seven exhibitions, including the acclaimed Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui’s first solo show in the city, and a collaborative exhibition with the UK auction house Christie’s featuring work by El Anatsui alongside fast-rising Ghanaian artists Isshaq Ismail and Yaw Owusu.
Efie Gallery’s success is partly due to the increased demand for African art in the international art market.
According to a recent edition of ArtTactic’s Modern and Contemporary African Artist Market Report, exploring auction sales between 2016 and 2021, African art has increased in popularity, with sales increasing by 44 percent in 2021, from $50 million in 2020 to $72 million last year, and with contemporary art galleries around the world increasingly eager to show work from the continent.
“The rapid expansion of the gallery’s extensive program is testament to the contemporary art scene here in Dubai,” Kwame Mintah told Arab News. “The collaborative approach of government, institutions, private stakeholders and collectors alike further positions art as a key contributor to the region’s (cultural) and economic development.”
The gallery is currently showing El Anatsui’s monumental bottlecap work “Detsi” at the Arts Club in Dubai and a solo show by Yaw Owusu — running until Dec. 20 — which includes work he created during a residency at the gallery over the summer.
Next up, Efie Gallery will show “The Art of Advocacy” — an exhibition of images by Ethiopian photographer Aida Muluneh, including an exclusive never-before-seen photograph — that runs from Jan. 12 until Feb. 24.
Mrs UAE's gown gains recognition as Mrs India wins Mrs World 2022
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: While Mrs India was crowned the new Mrs World 2022 in an awards ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, Mrs UAE Pamela Serena also impressed the jury.
Serena’s outfit, designed to highlight the UAE’s pearling traditions, was one of five gowns recognized as part of the Manish Vaid Designers Choice Awards. Serena, who is of Indian descent, was born and raised in the UK, but has been living in Dubai for more than 10 years.
Lebanese icon Fayrouz — the Arab world’s greatest living singer
For this week’s edition of our Arab Icons series, we profile one of the Arab world's most popular stars
The Lebanese superstar who shuns the spotlight remains an inspiration across the region for young and old alike
Updated 17 December 2022
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: She is the Arab world’s greatest living musical icon, but Fayrouz remains an enigma. She retains a sometimes-infuriating aura of mystery, rarely giving interviews and ardently protecting the privacy of her family. On stage she appears devoid of emotion — motionless and expressionless. Those characteristics have themselves become iconic, with Fayrouz’s striking but emotionless features adorning everything from handbags and posters to Beirut’s city walls.
Born Nouhad Haddad in 1934, during the course of her career Fayrouz has recorded hundreds of songs, starred in dozens of musicals and movies, and toured the world. From 1957 onwards, when she first performed at the Baalbeck International Festival, she has become one of the Arab world’s most beloved singers. And in doing so she would unite her often-fractious homeland.
All Lebanese remember the first time they heard Fayrouz. For Tania Saleh, it was during a drive to Syria to escape the beginning of the Lebanese Civil War. She remembers one song in particular — “Roudani Ila Biladi” (Take Me Back To My Homeland).
“That song really marked me,” says Saleh, a singer-songwriter and visual artist. “My mother was crying while she was driving and the song created this really intense emotional moment. And I remember thinking, ‘How can a song affect someone so much? It’s just a song.’ But it affected me, too, in a manner that I didn’t understand back then.”
Fayrouz remained in Lebanon for the entirety of the war and refused to take sides. Although she continued to sing in venues across the world, she did not perform in Lebanon until the conflict was over. This neutrality, and the patriotic nature of many of her songs, meant she was a rare symbol of national unity, with all sides listening to her music throughout the 15 years of civil war. She was, as Saleh says, an “emotional anchor for all Lebanese during the war,” regardless of religion or political beliefs. When she released “Li Beirut“ (arranged and adapted by her son Ziad Rahbani) in 1984, Fayrouz and Beirut became inseparable. More than ever she embodied the very essence of what it meant to be Lebanese.
None of which would have been possible without the music of the Rahbani Brothers. Fayrouz, who was a chorus singer at Radio Lebanon in the early 1950s, met Mansour and Assi Rahbani through the composer Halim El-Roumi in 1951. She went on to marry Assi a few years later and together the trio would revolutionize popular Lebanese music. The Rahbani Brothers fused musical genres, including Levantine folkloric traditions and the music of Latin America, and incorporated both Western and Russian elements into their compositions. It was Fayrouz, however, who gave voice to their musical vision.
Fayrouz sang of an almost mythical Lebanon. She sang of love and desire, but also of an idealized Lebanese mountain village, of olive trees and jasmine, of vineyards and streams. “Lyrically, they created the Lebanon we now love,” says Saleh of the brothers, who followed in the footsteps of writers such as Khalil Gibran and Mikhail Naimy, who helped to forge a romanticized image of Lebanon that many of its citizens still cling to today.
As the Palestinian poet and film director Hind Shoufani notes, Fayrouz represents “the village girl, the stories of love, the fetching of fresh water, the mountain, the resistance, the power of the people; that kind of simple, beautiful daily existence that is in harmony with nature.” As such, her songs have an additional, heartbreaking poignancy, because the Lebanon she sings of bears no resemblance to the Lebanon of today. She sings of a fading dream — one that is shared by much of the Arab world.
That vision was rooted in Lebanon’s golden age, with Fayrouz intimately linked to the formation of a national cultural identity in the years following independence from France. As the acclaimed indie-music producer Zeid Hamdan says, Fayrouz would carry that identity “with elegance and depth like no other singer.”
Fayrouz and the Rahbani Brothers changed popular Arabic music forever. Umm Kulthoum, another icon of the Arab world, sang songs of love that could last for up to an hour and were deeply embedded in the tarab tradition. The songs of Fayrouz and the Rahbani Brothers, however, were far shorter, utilized the Lebanese dialect, and embraced new melodic forms.
“As a musician, I am very inspired by the dialect that Fayrouz sings,” says Hamdan, "arguably best known as one half of the trip-hop duo Soapkills. “It’s not only classical Arabic, it’s often modern Lebanese, and the Rahbanis — from Assi to Ziad — used the Lebanese dialect in a very clever way throughout their repertoire.”
Hamdan was introduced to Fayrouz in the late 1990s by Yasmine Hamdan (no relation), his Soapkills partner. Encouraged by her, he bought a double K7 cassette of Fayrouz’s “Andaloussiyat” and immediately fell in love with three tracks, one of which was “Ya Man Hawa.”
“The lyrics are simply incredible,” he says. “It’s a form of poetry that is several hundred years old called muwashshah and I wish I could do justice to the beauty of the words.” Another was “Yara El Jadayel,” on which, at a certain point, Fayrouz “sings at a very high pitch and very softly, the melody almost whispered on a piano arpeggio”.
It is the wonder and versatility of Fayrouz’s voice that continues to entrance audiences across the world. El-Roumi thought her voice so beautiful that he gave her the nickname Fayrouz (Arabic for turquoise) and went on to become the first person to compose for her.
“Fayrouz has one of the most distinctive voices in the Arab world,” says Egyptian-Belgian singer Natacha Atlas, who has worked with the likes of Peter Gabriel and Nitin Sawhney. “One can always tell that it’s (her) voice. It is as delicate as it is beautiful and strong, and her voice’s ability to (carry) such strong emotions is always extraordinary. She is one of my greatest influences. When I hear her, I often melt in tears at the sheer beauty of her voice and how it also evokes a deep nostalgia in me for the Middle East as it once was, and how everything has changed almost beyond recognition.”
Fayrouz’s fame outside of the Levant can also be traced back to her support of the Palestinian cause. As early as 1957, Fayrouz and the Rahbani Brothers released “Rajioun” (We Will Return), a collection of pro-Palestinian anthems. This was followed in 1967 by the release of “Al-Quds Fil Bal” (Jerusalem In My Heart), and as recently as 2018 she was still dedicating songs to Palestinians killed on Gaza’s border with Israel.
When her husband’s health began to fail in the 1970s, Fayrouz began to collaborate more closely with her son Ziad — the eldest of her four children. One of the albums composed and arranged by him was “Wahdon,” which was released on the Zida record label in 1979 and includes the song “Al Bosta.”
“I cherish and love her experience with Ziad,” says Saleh. “The albums that she did with him took her to jazz and bossa nova and sometimes to funk. This gave Fayrouz another dimension — that of the risk taker. She went out of her comfort zone, and that is very rare.”
This helped to cement her reputation with a younger generation and she continues to evoke a deep sense of nostalgia, not only among the Lebanese, but across the Levant and North Africa. Many Lebanese still start their day listening to Fayrouz’s songs and, despite family disputes over royalties, her controversial performance in Damascus in 2008, and accusations of plagiarism directed at the Rahbani family, her status as a cultural icon endures. When the French President Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon in 2020, he chose the home of Fayrouz as one of his first ports of call, not those of the country’s political leaders.
“They described this beautiful Lebanon and they made us dream that this is our country, which was actually just a picture they had created,” says Saleh of Fayrouz and the Rahbani Brothers. “We were looking for it: ‘Where is this Lebanon you are talking about guys?’ We were always trying to find it but we never did. But thankfully they did create this image, because the bond that we have with our country is mainly because of them.”
Models Candice Huffine, Imaan Hammam attend Qatar Fashion United in Doha
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: US model Candice Huffine, Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch model Imaan Hammam, English ex-footballer David Beckham, and Moroccan Instagram star Kawtar Bamohamed attended the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway event on Friday.
The show presented outfits from more than 150 designers from 50 countries, and featured renowned names from the worlds of fashion and music.
The event, presented by Qatar Creates and CR Runway, showcased a dazzling array of looks from both established and up-and-coming designers including Off White, Aliya Al-Obaidly Official and Harlienz.
For the event, Beckham opted for a neutral look, wearing a knit sweater and beige pants, while Huffine wore a black leather skirt with a black corset top.
Hammam walked the runway for Off White, along with her sister Aicha Hammam, wearing jerseys featuring the colors of Morocco’s flag.
Imaan also walked the runway wearing a white lace dress and a black-and-pink structured gown.
More than 20,000 people reportedly attended the show at Ras Abu Aboud’s Stadium 974, the temporary stadium built from shipping containers which hosted seven games during the FIFA World Cup, which ends on Sunday.
The event also featured performances by US rapper Post Malone, Italian artist Gala Rizzatto, Puerto Rican singer Ozuna, Lebanese star Nancy Ajram, renowned Iraqi singer Kadim Al-Sahir, Algerian-French music producer DJ Snake, and others.
Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Sheikha Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, Qatar Museums’ chairperson, said: “Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway celebrated music, fashion, art and architecture in the unique 974 Stadium.”
She added: “An accumulation of years of hard work, QFU brought together people from all corners of the world, demonstrating the true power of culture — bringing together disciplines of fashion, music, art, heritage and football to connect people and transcend borders. There could have been no better time to celebrate fashion and football than now, in the final days of the (World Cup).”
All proceeds from the show will go to the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a non-profit organization that, according to a statement, “provides educational opportunities to underserved children and youth, and empowers women to become active members of their communities.”
US singer Katy Perry champions Lebanese jeweler for festive season
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: US singer and songwriter Katy Perry this week showed off jewelry designed by Lebanon’s Samer Halimeh as she celebrated her 2018 song “Cozy Little Christmas” going platinum, meaning it has sold 1 million copies.
The designer took to Instagram to share a picture of the performer wearing a diamond choker as she posed next to Australian researcher and businessman Anthony Patt.
Perry, who shares a daughter with her partner Orlando Bloom, wore a hot red silk dress that featured a strapless bodice with a floor-length skirt by Malaysian brand Khoon Hooi. The gown had a bow accent and a draped train.
The “Dark Horse” singer topped off her look by wearing a pair of silver pointed-toe pumps from her footwear brand Katy Perry Collections.
She opted for a red lip to match her dress and a voluminous hair updo.
In August, Halimeh, who is based in New York, designed custom-made, 27-carat cluster pear-shaped diamond earrings for Jennifer Lopez, which she wore as a bride.
She wore Halimeh’s creation to her second ceremony which took place at her husband US actor Ben Affleck’s estate.
“JLO looked ever-stunning and breathtaking on her wedding to Ben Affleck. Congratulations to the beautiful couple,” wrote the celebrity designer on Instagram at the time sharing a picture of Lopez and the glitzy earrings.