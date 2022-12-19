You are here

Child dies after migrant boat overturns off Italian island

Child dies after migrant boat overturns off Italian island
General view of the Port of Europe, in southern Italian Pelagie Island of Lampedusa. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 December 2022
AP

Child dies after migrant boat overturns off Italian island

Child dies after migrant boat overturns off Italian island
  • 43 people were rescued, all from northern Africa
  • Lampedusa often the destination of choice for Libyan-based migrant smugglers
Updated 19 December 2022
AP

LONDON: A 2-year-old girl died hours after being rescued by the Italian coast guard on Sunday along with dozens of other migrants after their boat capsized near the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, Italian news reports said.
The child was in critical condition and was rushed to a clinic on the island, where she died, the ANSA news agency said. The girl had been traveling with her mother.
The coast guard station on Lampedusa said it didn’t immediately have details about the rescue.
ANSA reported the boat overturned about 10 nautical miles south of Lampedusa, which is closer to North Africa than mainland Italy. The news agency said 43 migrants were rescued, all from northern Africa. Three people were treated for injuries at the clinic.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the boat to overturn.
Tens of thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa try to make their way into the European Union each year via perilous sea journeys.
The vast majority head to eastern Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast in small inflatable dinghies, or attempt to cross directly to Italy from north Africa and Turkey in larger vessels. Lampedusa is often the destination of choice for Libyan-based migrant smugglers.

What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump’s ‘attempted coup’

What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump’s ‘attempted coup’
Updated 19 December 2022
AP

What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump’s ‘attempted coup’

What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump’s ‘attempted coup’
  • Lawmakers have suggested in particular that their recommended charges against Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United State, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and insurrection
Updated 19 December 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.
That is expected to be the committee’s closing argument as it wraps up a year-and-a-half-long inquiry and prepares to release a final report detailing its findings about the insurrection in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year.
Monday’s meeting will be the committee’s 11th public session since forming in July 2021. One of the first hearings, on June 9, was viewed by more than 20 million people.
What to watch for in Monday’s meeting at 1 p.m. EST:

REFERRING A PRESIDENT
The committee is expected to make both criminal and civil referrals against the former president and his allies, who, according to lawmakers, broke the law or committed ethical violations.
The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, said the referrals may include criminal, ethics violations, legal misconduct and campaign finance violations. Lawmakers have suggested in particular that their recommended charges against Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United State, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and insurrection.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that he believes Trump committed multiple crimes. Pointing specifically to insurrection, Schiff said that “if you look at Donald Trump’s acts and you match them up against the statute, it’s a pretty good match.”
“This is someone who in multiple ways tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn’t exist, this is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol,” Schiff told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “If that’s not criminal then I don’t know what it is.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said last week that the committee’s actions will focus on “key players” where there is sufficient evidence or abundant evidence that they committed crimes.
It will fall to federal prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Even though they are non-binding, the recommendations by the committee would add to the political pressure on the Justice Department as special counsel Jack Smith conducts an investigation into Jan. 6 and Trump’s actions.
 
COMPLICIT LAWMAKERS?
The committee on Monday could also make ethics referrals involving fellow lawmakers.
“We will also be considering what’s the appropriate remedy for members of Congress who ignore a congressional subpoena, as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation and why we wanted to bring them in,” Schiff said. “We have weighed what is the remedy for members of Congress. Is it a criminal referral to another branch of government, or is it better that the Congress police its own?”
He said the committee considered censure and ethics referrals and will be disclosing their decision Monday.
Lawmakers who did not comply with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee included House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California, as well as GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama.
 
A RECORD FOR HISTORY
Lawmakers have promised that Monday’s session will include a preview of the committee’s final report, expected to be released Wednesday. The panel will vote on adopting the official record, effectively authorizing the release of the report to the public.
The eight-chapter report will include hundreds of pages of findings about the attack and Trump’s efforts to subvert democracy, drawing on what the committee learned through its interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses.
It will roughly mirror the series of public hearings the committee held in the summer that detailed the various facets of the investigation, including the role of extremist groups in the violence on Jan. 6, Trump’s attempt to enlist the Justice Department in his schemes and Trump’s coordination with GOP lawmakers to overturn the election results.
Additional evidence, including some of the massive trove of video footage and testimony the committee collected, is expected to be released publicly before the end of the year.
Anticipation for the final report is high. Book publishers are already offering pre-release versions for sale to the public.
 
LEGISLATIVE CHANGES
As the committee convenes one final time, a major legislative response to the insurrection could be on the fast-track to passage.
Lawmakers are expected to overhaul the arcane election law that Trump tried to subvert after his 2020 election defeat by including legislative changes in a year-end spending bill.
The proposed overhaul of the Electoral Count Act is one of the many byproducts of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. A group of bipartisan lawmakers has been working on the legislation since the insurrection. Trump and his allies tried to find loopholes in that law before the congressional certification of the 2020 vote as the former president worked to overturn his defeat to Biden and unsuccessfully pressured Pence to go along.
The bill, if passed, would amend the 19th century law that, along with the Constitution, governs how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners, ensuring the popular vote from each state is protected from manipulation and that Congress does not arbitrarily decide presidential elections.
The committee is also expected to release its own legislative proposals in its final report, with ideas for how to strengthen and expand the guardrails that protected the Electoral College certification in 2021.
 
CLOSING ARGUMENTS
Since its formation, the Jan. 6 committee has strived to build a record for history and deepen the public’s understanding of what led to the Capitol attack and the individuals involved in it.
“We obviously want to complete the story for the American people,” Raskin said. “Everybody has come on a journey with us and we want a satisfactory conclusion, such that people feel that Congress has done its job.”
After conducting thousands of interviews — ranging from Trump Cabinet secretaries to members of his own family — and obtaining tens of thousands of documents, congressional investigators say they have created the most comprehensive look at the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries.
But the 16-month investigation has also provided a road map of sorts for criminal investigations, influencing the probes of Trump and Jan. 6 that are progressing at the local, state and federal level.
There is some question whether the Justice Department will act with Trump announced as a 2024 presidential candidate. Schiff expressed worry on Sunday that federal prosecutors may be slow to move on charges as long as Trump is politically relevant. “I think he should face the same remedy, force of law, that anyone else would,” Schiff said.
Still, Monday’s session remains the last word for the committee as its temporary, or “select,” committee status expires at the end of the current Congress.
Once Republicans take the majority next year, they are not expected to renew the committee, instead launching a slew of investigations that will focus on the Biden administration and the president’s family.
 

 

Pakistan faces fresh uncertainties with Imran Khan’s party set to dissolve assemblies

Imran Khan gestures. (REUTERS)
Imran Khan gestures. (REUTERS)
Updated 18 December 2022

Pakistan faces fresh uncertainties with Imran Khan’s party set to dissolve assemblies

Imran Khan gestures. (REUTERS)
  • PTI will dissolve the provincial assemblies in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec. 23
  • Political upheavals likely to shift focus away from Pakistan’s economic issues
Updated 18 December 2022
NAIMAT KHAN
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistan faces heightened political uncertainties with the expected dissolutions of two provincial assemblies, experts said on Sunday, after former Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement in his latest attempt to pressure the federal government to hold early elections.

Khan, who was removed from office in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April, has campaigned for snap polls since his ouster and refused to accept the government of PM Shehbaz Sharif, which he says was cobbled through a parliamentary vote and not voted to power by the masses.

On Saturday, Khan said his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which controls two of the country’s four provincial assemblies, would dissolve the regional legislatures in central Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec. 23.

Khan’s announcement increased uncertainties in a country that has witnessed months of political instability, which has taken a toll on an already frail South Asian economy struggling to stave off financial default.

“He’s put the government in a difficult position by announcing the decision to dissolve the assemblies,” Mazhar Abbas, senior journalist and political analyst, told Arab News.

“The decision is a political one and a constitutional one.”

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, said Khan may be expecting fruitful negotiations to take place before Friday.

“If Khan was so determined to dissolve the assemblies, he would have done so immediately,” Mehboob told Arab News. “He is expecting that in the next four to five days, some negotiations that may be going on behind the scenes may bear fruit.”

The expected dissolutions and their aftermath would also shift focus away from major issues Pakistan was facing.

“Issues that need our attention, such as economic problems and the floods, will be ignored,” Mehboob added.

Pakistan, faced with high inflation and dwindling foreign reserves, has been battling an economic crisis exacerbated by devastating floods that killed over 1,700 people.

Mohammed Zubair, a leader in PM Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party and spokesperson of former Pakistani Premier Nawaz Sharif, told Arab News that the opposition may call for a vote of no-confidence against the Punjab chief minister but said the PML-N and its allies have yet to decide.

He said Khan is plunging “the country into more uncertainty,” adding that “high tension will also persist.”

“If the vote of no-confidence is not pursued, then obviously the assemblies would be dissolved,” Zubair said. “It would put a burden on the election commission and the government.”

 

Updated 18 December 2022
Ellie Aben

Grieving family of Philippine COVID-19 frontliner finds solace in UAE recognition

Grieving family of Philippine COVID-19 frontliner finds solace in UAE recognition
  • Lezly Ocampo, 32, cared for elderly at Burjeel Homecare in Abu Dhabi
  • She was posthumously honored with UAE’s Fallen Frontline Heroes Order
Updated 18 December 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: When Julius Concepcion spoke to his wife in early May 2020, he thought it might be the last time he heard her voice.

Lezly Ocampo was lying in a hospital bed thousands of miles away from home, struggling to breathe.

Like many Philippine migrant workers, 32-year-old Ocampo had left her home in the northern La Union province to work in the Middle East.

For three years, she cared for the elderly at Burjeel Homecare in Abu Dhabi. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the number of infections surged in the UAE, Ocampo, like other frontline health workers, took on additional working hours to protect her patients.

FASTFACTS

• Lezly Ocampo, 32, cared for elderly at Burjeel Homecare in Abu Dhabi.

• She was posthumously honored with UAE’s Fallen Frontline Heroes Order.

However, on April 27, she too contracted the virus.

Initially, Ocampo’s symptoms were mild, without pain and fever. Concepcion spoke to her each day on the phone and the family was hopeful for a swift recovery and return to the Philippines, as planned, for a short vacation with the couple’s five-year-old daughter.

But after a few days, she was transferred to intensive care.

“I could see that she was really struggling. She was already in the ICU at that time. I could see during our video call she was already coughing blood,” Concepcion told Arab News, as he remembered their last call on May 9.

“She said: ‘I love you very much. Take care of our daughter, Shammy. I love you all very much. I am now very weak.’”

Ocampo died on May 12 — International Nurses Day.

In November 2020, she was posthumously honored by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with the Fallen Frontline Heroes Order.

Her sacrifice in the UAE’s pandemic fight has not been forgotten.

During UAE National Day celebrations in Manila in early December, Emirati Ambassador Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Al-Zaabi paid tribute to Ocampo and her family.

“We thank the whole UAE for all the tributes and honors. We are very thankful,” Concepcion said, remembering how UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan personally called him with condolences after his wife’s death.

“He thanked me for the sacrifice of my wife and asked me what our needs were ... I’m very thankful to the UAE government for their kindness and generosity. I hope they will never get tired of helping us.”

The family has received assistance from the UAE government, including in repatriating Ocampo’s body for a funeral in the Philippines.

“She had big dreams not only for our family and our daughter, but also for her own family. Even for my family, because she was very close to them also,” Concepcion said.

“We are sad but happy because my wife’s sacrifice was recognized.”

 

Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats

Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats

Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats
  • Cut prices follow sinkage of dinghy on Wednesday that claimed the lives of four people
  • British MP criticized £63 million deal with France to combat crisis as falling ‘short of what is needed’
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: People smugglers have slashed prices of Channel crossings to as little as £435 ($528) by cramming migrants on boats, the Mirror reported on Sunday 

Marketed as discounted Christmas deals, Kurdish smugglers are allegedly charging the cheapest fares ever for illegally entering the UK by boat in Callais. 

“The smugglers are taking what they can to fill boats and the lower the price, the more they try to get on board. We know they’re overcrowded.” Lucy Halliday, operations coordinator at the charity Care4Calais, told the Mirror.

This follows the death of four people when their small dinghy sank in the icy waters on Wednesday. 

One Afghan man told the Sunday People he attempted to board the boat, but traffickers told him it was full. 

“We had walked 10 hours to the beach, but there were already too many people on board. There were many Afghans and lots of women and children. It was a mixed group,” he said. 

After meeting an Afghan middleman in a refugee camp, the 27-year-old doctor said he agreed to pay £2,000 to get him to the UK. He was put in ­contact with Kurdish smugglers via WhatsApp.

Having already paid other smugglers £7,000 to get him from Afghanistan to Calais, he said he is waiting to board the next available boat to the UK, where he aspires to work for the NHS.

An investigation has been launched into Wednesday’s tragedy, a UK government spokesperson said in a statement.

Jalal Siddiq, who had fled war in Sudan in 2016, told the Mirror that he has spent the last few months in a refugee camp in Calais that used to house a branch of the Lidl supermarket.

“I applied to stay as an asylum seeker in France, but they didn’t accept me. Now I want to go to England to study. The French say I was fingerprinted in Italy, so I have to go back there and seek asylum,” Siddiq said.

“I had to leave my wife in Sudan as the road here is difficult, but I hope to be reunited with her in England,” the 24-year-old added.

He told the Mirror that after traveling to Libya, he paid around £340 to board a crowded boat to an island in southern Italy. But he, like many African refugees stuck in camps for months, cannot afford a boat to the UK and tries to jump on lorries at 4 a.m. every day.

“The boats are too expensive, so it’s my only option,” Siddiq told the Mirror.

Critics have panned the UK’s £63 million deal with France to boost coastal patrols announced in November, with the Conservative MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke saying it “falls short of what is needed.”

“The British Government has blood on its hands,” Halliday said.

Police in France have also come under fire for failing to stop the crossings. 

Since 2018, total spending to combat the crisis has reached £175 million, the Mirror reported. Meanwhile, over 44,711 people have crossed the Channel this year in small boats.

 

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising
  • Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour’s $3.2m donation could be among largest in British political history, sources say
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Conservative Party is set to claim up to £15 million ($12.3 million) in fresh funds following a series of donations, including a contribution of up to £4 million from Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, the Sunday Times reported.

The fundraising effort will likely see the UK’s ruling party overtake the main opposition Labour Party in donations received ahead of the next general election, said Conservative chair Nadhim Zahawi.

Mansour’s donation could be one of the largest in UK political history, sources said. Other expected major donors include Graham Edwards, executive chairman and co-founder of investment company Telereal Trillium; and steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

Figures revealed last week showed that donations to the Conservative Party had fallen 40 percent over the past three months.

Data from the UK Electoral Commission showed the party overtaken by Labour in received donations for the first time in more than a year.

Mansour, who has a net worth of $2.5 billion, served as transport minister under the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Over the past decade, Mansour has been granted millions of pounds in loans and guarantees by UK Export Finance, part of the Department for International Trade.

