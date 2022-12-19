Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8bn in current fiscal year: Statement

CAIRO: Egypt's Suez Canal expects revenue to reach $8 billion in its current fiscal year, the chairman of the authority managing the canal, Osama Rabie, said on Monday.
Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasuries reached $121.1 billion in October, up 3.95 percent from $116.5 billion in the same month last year, according to recent data released by the US Treasury.
The Kingdom’s holdings in long-term bonds in October amounted to $103.1 billion, representing 85 percent of the total, while short-term bonds were worth $17.99 billion, equal to 15 percent of the total.
Moreover, its holdings increased by $100 million in October compared to the month before.
This helped Saudi Arabia maintain 16th place among the largest holders of US debt in October and the first among Arab nations.
The Kingdom’s bonds increased $4.5 billion in just one month from $114.7 billion in May 2022 to $119.2 billion in June, representing a decrease of $8.4 billion compared to the same period last year.
Its long-term investments in US treasury bonds last June accounted for $102.02 billion, representing 86 percent of the total, while the short-term bonds amounted to $17.1 billion.
The debt issued to the Kingdom in January 2022 stood at $119.4 billion and decreased until mid-year to reach a low of $114.7 billion in May.
Japan, China, and the UK are the largest holders of bonds, in that order, standing at $1078.2 billion, $909.6 billion, and $638.5 billion, respectively, in October 2022.
Other Arab nations in the major holders’ list were the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq, with securities at $53.9 billion, $50.3 billion, and $38 billion, respectively, in the same month.
The largest three holders saw a decrease in issued bonds in October 2022 compared to September, with Japan and China decreasing annually. The UK securities increased compared to the same period last year.
In October 2022, the US issued a total of $7,185.4 billion in treasury bonds to foreign nations compared to $7,660.7 billion in the same period last year.
RIYADH: In an attempt to preserve and further develop Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture has signed a memorandum of understanding with national property developer ROSHN Real Estate.
Through strategic collaborations, the ministry looks to further develop the Kingdom’s cultural system and raise the level of efficiency and effectiveness of the sector as a whole, said Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid Fayez.
The agreement includes strategic sponsorship that falls in line with the activities and cultural sponsorship programs launched by the Ministry of Culture, according to a press statement.
Moreover, ROSHN CEO David Grover said the MoU also cements the company's efforts to preserve and further develop the Kingdom's ancient heritage.
Under the new MoU, the Public Investment Fund-owned developer is planning a number of worldwide cultural programs as well as events for 2023 to enrich the lives of citizens across Saudi Arabia, the press release added.
In turn, those programs and events will contribute to the growth of the Kingdom’s cultural sector as well as the sustainability of cooperation between both ROSHN and the Ministry of Culture, it added.
Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will work together to develop campaigns targeting groups of society aimed at creating a cultural heritage along with rich experiences for Saudi society.
The MoU comes amid efforts by the Ministry of Culture to propel the Kingdom’s cultural sector through collaborations with various governmental, private, and non-profit sectors.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of Culture signed an MoU with Diriyah Gate Development Authority to cultivate cooperation in the preservation of Saudi cultural heritage.
The agreement between the ministry and DGDA was signed by the Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, and the Minister of Tourism and Secretary-General of the authority, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib.
Badr said: “We are delighted to sign this MoU with DGDA; a clear attestation to the synergies and strong collaboration between our two teams. Partnerships such as these are fundamental to our collective mission to support the development and preservation of the cultural ecosystem here in Saudi Arabia.”
The agreement included multiple aspects of cooperation between the ministry and the DGDA, the most prominent of which was the collaboration in the development of cultural infrastructure with different assets that serve the cultural and artistic sector located within Diriyah.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, has issued establishment size certificates to 24,540 micro, small, and medium enterprises in 2022, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The establishment size certificate comes with a lot of advantages including providing a greater opportunity for enterprises to take part in governmental projects.
This is done through a mechanism that favors local SMEs by assuming that the bid prices for any other enterprises are 10 percent higher in all contracts aside from supply contracts.
Another benefit of the certificate is that it gives priority in limited competitions as well as direct purchases.
Facilities located in Riyadh obtained the highest number of certificates with a rate of 36 percent, followed by the governorate of Jeddah with a rate of 13 percent.
In order for an SME to obtain the establishment size certificate, it must have a valid commercial register for the establishment or the number of the work file in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. Both the commercial register and the establishment file must also be in their active state.
The SMEs must also provide the availability of revenue data or declaration filling in the process of issuing the certificate as well as a declaration that the number of the establishment’s employees is not less than one employee and does not exceed 249 employees on the unified number of the establishment.
In addition to this, the SMEs should also provide proof that annual revenues do not exceed SR200 million ($53 million) and that the applicant has a role among the roles approved by the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development respectively.
This comes as the SME sector is perceived as a vital economic engine, a key generator of new employment, and the foundation of the global economy.
Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector contribution in the Kingdom is eyeing a 35 percent contribution to the national gross domestic product by 2030.
In addition to this, SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.
RIYADH: NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. has signed credit facility agreements with local, regional and international banks, along with the execution of a commitment letter with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund to build a green hydrogen-based ammonia production plant.
To be located at $500-billion Giga-project NEOM, the plant will integrate up to 4 gigawatts of solar and wind energy to produce up to 1.2 million tons of green ammonia translating to up to 600 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen, according to a press release.
NGHC, an equal joint venture created by ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, said the development will be the world’s largest green hydrogen-based ammonia production plant when it comes into operation in 2026.
It added that 100 percent of the green hydrogen produced will be available for global export, in the form of ammonia, through an exclusive long-term agreement with Air Products.
NGHC CEO David R. Edmondson said the company has a clear mission to leverage the expertise and vision of its partners to accelerate the global green hydrogen economy in line with Vision 2030.
"The recent convening of the investment community in Riyadh is an important step towards the milestone of achieving financial close in early 2023, to deliver the world’s largest facility to produce green hydrogen at scale. We are grateful for the significant support from our shareholders and the investment community to making that happen,” he said.
The NGHC statement underlined that deal behind the development is structured with significant participation from SIDF and the National Infrastructure Fund.
Global consultancy firm MEED, last month reported that NEOM is negotiating with entities to invest $20 billion to develop its planned brine chemicals complex in the industrial city OXAGON.
Citing a close source familiar with the matter, MEED reported that the development will be built in phases and require somewhere between $15 billion to $20 billion in investments.
According to the report, the chemicals complex aims to build industries and plants that convert brine, the main waste output of desalination, into industrial materials that can be used locally or exported internationally.
NEOM’s water and energy subsidiary ENOWA said the brine generated from the desalination plant will be treated to feed industries utilizing high-purity industrial salt, bromine, boron, potassium, gypsum, magnesium and rare metal feedstocks, the report added.
In September, ENOWA’s CEO Peter Terium, during an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Desalination International Conference held in Riyadh, said that NEOM will build a water desalination plant by 2024 to combat water scarcity.
NEOM is Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious project, as the Kingdom eyes diversifying its economy in alignment with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. The construction of the project is progressing steadily in the Tabuk Province in north-western Saudi Arabia, and upon completion, it is expected to become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Kingdom.
RIYADH: The Middle East region could lead an agricultural revolution by pioneering a type of precision fermentation which could convert energy into food, according to the latest research carried out by Strategy& Middle East.
In its report, the global management consulting firm noted that the world population is projected to hit 9.7 billion by 2050 – all of who require sustainable food sources, and the Middle East, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council countries could play a crucial role in formulating agricultural methods by ensuring sustainability.
“The Middle East, especially the GCC, can answer this challenge, and produce healthy, low emissions foods,” said Yahya Anouti, partner at Strategy& Middle East.
“The GCC is uniquely positioned for success in pursuing energy-to-food because it possesses the world’s lowest levelized cost of renewables," he said, adding that energy makes up 40 to 60 percent of the expense of producing energy-to-food proteins.
Assuming GCC producers incur non-energy-related costs similar to the global average, the ESG leader pointed out that their energy-to-food proteins will be significantly cheaper than those created anywhere else in the world.
The report further noted that the energy-to-food process will have a minimal impact on the environment, requiring very little land or water compared with traditional agriculture, such as animal- and plant-based proteins.
“If GCC countries are successful in pioneering energy-to-food, using renewable energy to feed the world could become a prestige project that highlights the region’s technological prowess and its ability to take the lead in sustainability. It would also promote regional economic diversification,” said Shihab Elborai, partner with Strategy& and the co-leader of the firm’s sustainability platform.
Citing statistics from Credit Suisse, the report noted that the market for alternative proteins is attracting considerable investment and could be worth $1.4 trillion globally by 2050.
Strategy& Middle East emphasized that GCC countries should act in six areas; research and development, investment in infrastructure, value chain development, talent, regulation and policy, and consumer awareness to capitalize this potential agricultural revolution.
“Food is emotive and highly regulated, which makes consumer acceptance vital. Building scale quickly is critical to meeting demand and reducing the cost per kilogram of proteins produced by precision fermentation,” said Samer Al Chikhani, principal with Strategy& Middle East.