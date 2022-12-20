Where We Are Going Today: Carbone restaurant in Riyadh

Al-Murabba has become one of the capital’s outstanding neighborhoods, thanks to its blend of ancient and modern, with historical palaces and traditional homes that reflect authentic Saudi heritage.

Several leading restaurants in this Riyadh Season zone serve local and international dishes catering to a wide range of visitor tastes.

Carbone restaurant provides lovers of Italian cuisine with the finest dishes in a luxurious atmosphere with a 1960s-inspired ambiance.

The original Carbone in New York was awarded a Michelin star in 2013 and has continued to showcase its superior quality and the excellence of its chefs at branches in Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Miami and now Riyadh.

Diners can choose from a wide range of Italian dishes. Meat lovers will enjoy the carpaccio piemontese, with truffles, walnuts and mushrooms over thin slices of beef seasoned with white truffle extract.

Carbone’s cacciatore is made of fried ribs with parmesan cheese.

Seafood lovers can try the piccata dover, with a sour brown butter sauce, along with lobster ravioli and other dishes known around the world.

Al-Murabba zone, located in the heart of the capital, also features a luminous night garden, which adds to the area’s timeless atmosphere.