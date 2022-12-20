Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran

Gigi Hadid stars in Ralph Lauren holiday campaign

DUBAI: US Palestinian Dutch supermodel Gigi Hadid has starred in a festive season campaign for Ralph Lauren Fragrances.

The model took to Instagram to share an image and video clip from the campaign by the American brand, in which she can be seen posing in a form-fitting scarlet-and-black gown.

“Celebrating the holidays with my @ralphlaurenfragrances family. Wishing you and yours the best this season,” Hadid captioned the post.

The advert sees Hadid catch the eye of a male model at a festive party, before the pair take to the dancefloor after guests spritz themselves with perfume from Ralph Lauren’s fragrance range.

Meanwhile, Hadid has been making waves on the global fashion scene with the debut of her cashmere-focused label Guest in Residence.

Her latest collection, titled “Varsity Funk,” is a limited-edition line that features a color palette of sage, baby blue, orange and yellow and plays on American high school uniform design elements. From bomber jackets in cashmere to similarly soft rugby shirts, the new line is comfort dressing at its most chic.

The cashmere knitwear brand was founded in New York by the supermodel, who took to Instagram in September to share what prompted her to start her own label.

“Over the last handful of years, I didn’t want to be backed into starting my own line just because there was an offer on the table or a deal to be made,” she wrote to her 76.4 million followers.

As a result, the 27-year-old catwalk star said she pushed back multiple opportunities until she found a path that “felt genuine” for her to take.

“The earliest days of Guest in Residence came about when I started to question the cashmere market, and those answers gave me a path,” she wrote, captioning a series of images that featured her colorful knitwear designs. “100% cashmere is 100% cashmere; but in the past, it is a material that, at its most integral state, has been made exclusive.

“I believe that because of its sustainable qualities: natural and made to cherish and to pass down— cashmere is a luxury that should be more accessible,” she added.

The model’s label is available online and at various pop-ups around the world, with her team most recently hosting a pop-up store in Milan.