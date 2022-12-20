India prepares to open UAE branch of prestigious technology institute

You are here

The first group of students will start their courses at the IIT’s Abu Dhabi campus in the fall of 2024. (Twitter/@iitdelhi)
  • IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus plans to start operations in September 2024
  • Expansion is part of India-UAE free trade pact signed this year
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities are moving forward with a plan to open the first foreign branch of the country’s prestigious technology institute in the UAE, New Delhi’s envoy to Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is a public engineering institute located in the Indian capital. Run by the Indian Ministry of Education, it is considered one of the best centers of excellence for training, research and science in India, and is ranked 54th globally in engineering and technology studies, according to last year’s QS World University Rankings.

A working group comprising IIT Delhi faculty members visited the UAE last month to develop the project with the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi (ADEK). According to plans, the first group of students will start their courses at the IIT’s Abu Dhabi campus in the fall of 2024.

“The team visit by the IIT Delhi director in November was very useful ... an MoU is being worked on between ADEK and the Ministry of Education of India,” the Indian ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, told Arab News.

“(We are) making efforts to have the first batch by September 2024.”

India’s plans to set up the offshore campus are a part of its comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the UAE which came into force in May.

The IIT Delhi is one of 23 IITs operating in the country offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate-level programs.

The establishment of a UAE branch would be the first time an IIT campus would be set up abroad.

“Many Western countries have their campuses in the UAE. India is late in the fray. This is part of India’s soft power outreach in the region,” Dr. Sujata Ashwarya, assistant professor in the Centre for West Asian Studies at Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, told Arab News.

She added that India’s newly formulated national education policy for school and college education has been met with enthusiasm in the UAE, and the Indian government is considering promoting it throughout the Gulf region, in addition to the US and UK, in order to attract international students.

“IITs are India’s most prestigious educational institutions and have always held a global ranking,” Ashwarya said.

“Consequently, IITs can be useful and advantageous for the soft power diplomacy that the (Narendra) Modi government is actively promoting in the region.”

