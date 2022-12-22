You are here

Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup

Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, second right, shoots and scores his side's second goal of the game during the English League Cup 4th round between Manchester United and Burnley, at Old Trafford Wednesday. (AP)
AP

Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup

Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup
  • Nottingham Forest also reached the quarterfinals in a 4-1 victory over second-division Blackburn
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford scored to help Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Back from their World Cup duties, Denmark’s Eriksen finished from close range in the 27th minute and England’s Rashford scored on a superb solo effort after the break in United’s first game since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last month.

Nottingham Forest also reached the quarterfinals in a 4-1 victory over second-division Blackburn. Wales international Brennan Johnson scored twice on his return to action after the World Cup.

The shock of the evening was third-tier Charlton’s upset of Premier League club Brighton in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in London.

Brighton was without midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who is still celebrating with his Argentina teammates after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

Charlton won the shootout 4-3 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi apologized to the traveling Brighton fans.

“I’m sorry for the result and sorry for our fans,” said De Zerbi, who was hired in September. “We played a good game, not a fantastic game but enough to win.”

At Old Trafford, Rashford continued his fine form after scoring three goals for England in Qatar. In the 57th minute, he darted from his own half into the visitors’ box before drilling the ball into the net.

Burnley are atop the second-tier Championship and is managed by former Manchester City great Vincent Kompany.

United manager Erik ten Hag named five players who had been at the World Cup in a strong starting lineup.

The eighth quarterfinalist will be determined Thursday when Manchester City hosts Liverpool.

The Premier League resumes on Monday, Dec. 26.

Remarkable cricketing events in Pakistan

Remarkable cricketing events in Pakistan
Updated 22 December 2022
Jon Pike

Remarkable cricketing events in Pakistan

Remarkable cricketing events in Pakistan
  • Pakistan missed several key players but were in match winning positions at stages in all three matches against England, only to be suckered into making mistakes by England’s high-pressure attitude
Updated 22 December 2022
Jon Pike

Supporters of the Pakistan men’s cricket team are well accustomed to the experience of their team turning a winning position into a loss. The three-match Test series in Pakistan with England that ended last Tuesday has provided yet another one of those experiences. England’s preparedness to tour was in stark contrast to September 2021, when the English Cricket Board pulled both men’s and women’s team out of short tours, citing security concerns.

These days the ECB has different management, as does the England team, along with a different attitude. Additionally, the COVID-induced bubbles which the teams had to inhibit have gone, although safety issues still necessitate heavy security for the teams in Pakistan. Since England’s new order was installed, performance on the field has improved dramatically. Having won only one Test out of seventeen between mid-February 2021 and end of March 2022, it has now won nine out 10 between early June 2022 and Dec. 20, 2022.

All of this is in addition to winning the T20 World Cup in Australia last month. This turnaround has been achieved with many of the same playing personnel who were involved in the previous slump. Cricket, as with many sports, is a matter of confidence, of management picking and backing those who they believe have the necessary combination of talent and attitude, allowing them to play without fear of failure, taking the game to the opposition.

This approach often makes the difference in tight situations, as exemplified in Pakistan. In the first Test, in Rawalpindi, the wicket was lifeless. It is not the first time that this has been the case. The International Cricket Council’s match referee has ruled that Pakistan will receive two demerit points for the inferior quality of the pitch. Nevertheless, England found a way to capture 20 wickets to win the match. This was made possible by some bold tactics.

In the match, 1,768 runs were scored on a benign pitch, the third highest ever in aggregate, in which four of England’s batters scored centuries, scoring a staggering 174 in the first 27 overs of the match. At tea on the fourth day, England boldly declared its second innings, asking Pakistan to score 343 to win in four sessions. On the fifth and final day, 20 fours later, Pakistan needed another 86 runs and England five wickets to win. The result could have gone either way, but a final effort from England’s bowlers secured victory by 74 runs in fast-fading light.

The second Test at Lahore revealed a Pakistani debutant in Abrar Ahmed, who took 11 wickets with his leg-spin. His batting was almost decisive in Pakistan’s second innings chase of 344 for victory but, in a tense finish, England triumphed by 26 runs. At Karachi, for the third Test, it was England’s turn to reveal a leg-spinning debutant, Rehan Ahmed. He was born in Nottingham, England, of Pakistani parents and is England’s youngest ever debutant aged 18 years and 126 days. Not only that but, in claiming five wickets for 48 runs in Pakistan’s second innings, he became the youngest ever debutant to do so in the history of Test cricket.

This is an extraordinary feat, made even more poignant in that it was achieved in the country of his parents’ birth, under the eyes of his father, who had been a professional cricketer in Pakistan. The context of his performance is also remarkable. He had played only three first class matches in England, all in 2022, after performing well for England’s U19 team in the 2022 World Cup. Pakistan had reached 150 for three wickets after 51 overs in its second innings, a lead of 100, with star batter, Babar Asam looking well set. Ahmed was invited to bowl and immediately claimed Asam’s wicket, going on to be largely responsible for Pakistan’s collapse to 216 all out. This left England needing 170 runs to win that was achieved for the loss of only two wickets.

There has been much commentary about England’s new approach to test cricket and their enthusiastic embrace of a high-risk strategy. Some see this as a necessary antidote to counter the high-speed T20 format which is threatening to become dominant. What the approach does emphasize is that success in cricket, as for many sports, is cyclical. Pakistan missed several key players but were in match winning positions at stages in all three matches against England, only to be suckered into making mistakes by England’s high-pressure attitude and, it has to be said, several fortunate decisions by officials.

Other teams will look at the competitive advantage developed by England and decide how best to counter it. One effect is that Test matches involving England tend not to need all of the allocated five days. However, the recent first Test between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane was over in only two days. Thirty-four wickets fell in the game for an aggregate score of 503 runs. Australia won but the ICC match referee deemed the pitch to be below average, handing Australia one demerit point.

This has insignificant effect on its position at the top of the World Test Championship table for the 2021-2023 cycle. Nine Test match-playing teams are involved, points awarded for wins and positions calculated according to the number of matches played within a maximum and minimum range. The top two teams, currently Australia and India, play-off in a final. England’s recent surge has been insufficient to give itself a chance to make the final, whilst Pakistan’s chances are remote.

Whilst the Pakistan v England series has re-emphasised Test cricket’s magic, it has also highlighted some issues for the future. One is the quality of pitches, which need to ensure an even contest between bat and ball. Second, is the question as to extent to which the mentality and techniques developed in short format cricket amongst players and coaches is going to be used by all Test playing teams to shape the long format’s future.

Updated 21 December 2022
AP

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends
  • Violence was a problem, Becker said, recounting instances at Wandsworth and later at HMP Huntercombe where inmates threatened to harm him until others stepped in
  • Becker said he and partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro likely won’t stay in Germany, where privacy is hard to maintain. Instead, he suggested Miami or Dubai might become his next home
Updated 21 December 2022
AP

BERLIN: Tennis great Boris Becker tearfully recounted the moment the door of his single-occupancy cell at Britain’s notorious Wandsworth prison closed for the first time, speaking publicly after serving eight months for bankruptcy offenses.
“It was the loneliest moment I’ve ever had in life,” Becker said in an interview with German broadcaster SAT.1 that aired Tuesday, recalling how hours earlier he had been unable to say farewell to his loved ones before being led downstairs to the courtroom jail.
The three-time Wimbledon champion ​​was sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. Becker would normally have had to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for release, but was released early under a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.
Becker, who was deported to his native Germany on Dec. 15, said he prayed daily in the three weeks between his conviction and sentencing, conscious that there was a chance he might not get away with a suspended sentence.
Arriving in Wandsworth, the 55-year-old Becker said he feared attacks by other inmates.
“The many films I saw beforehand didn’t help,” he said.
Becker said prison authorities appeared to have tried to ensure his safety, allocating him a single cell and getting three experienced inmates — or “listeners” — to guide him in his new life behind bars.
That included coping with the lack of food, Becker said, as prison fare was largely restricted to rice, potatoes and sauce. “Sunday roasts” consisted of a chicken drumstick, he said.
“I felt hunger for the first time in my life,” said Becker, who won the first of many millions of dollars as a player at the age of 17.
Violence was a problem, he said, recounting instances at Wandsworth and later at HMP Huntercombe where inmates threatened to harm him until others stepped in.
Known for his showmanship on the court, Becker said he immersed himself in stoic philosophy while in prison and embraced the opportunity to teach fellow prisoners math and English — despite being German.
In November, fellow inmates managed to organize three chocolate cakes for his birthday, Becker said.
“I’ve never experienced such solidarity in the free world,” Becker said, adding that he planned to stay in touch with friends he’d made in prison.
For Becker, who rose to stardom in 1985 at age 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon, the prison sentence was a heavy blow.
Asked about the judge’s statement that Becker had shown “no humility,” he acknowledged in the interview that “maybe I should have (been) even more clear, more emotional” during the trial.
Becker also admitted fault.
“Of course I was guilty,” he said of the four out of 29 counts he was convicted on.
Still, Becker said he “it could have been much worse.”
After retiring from professional tennis in 1999, the six-time Grand Slam champion worked as a coach, television pundit, investor and celebrity poker player.
Now he hopes to turn a new page and avoid the mistakes he made in the past — many of which he blamed on laziness and bad financial advice received from others that led to his 2017 bankruptcy.
“It’s up to me to keep going down that path and stay true to myself,” he said. “I believe prison was good for me.”
Becker said he and partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro likely won’t stay in Germany, where privacy is hard to maintain. Instead, he suggested Miami or Dubai might become his next home.
But the former world No. 1’s time outside the limelight probably won’t last long.
Organizers of the annual Berlinale said Tuesday that next year’s film festival will feature the premiere of an as-yet untitled documentary about Becker by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, with a red carpet appearance by the protagonist likely.

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs
File photo pf the stage on the opening day of competition during the 2015 IWF World Championships in Houston, Texas. AFP
Updated 21 December 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs
  • IWF event in Riyadh is qualifier for 2024 Olympics
  • 1,500 athletes from 130 countries expected
Updated 21 December 2022
SPA

Riyadh: The International Weightlifting Federation has announced it has chosen Riyadh to host its senior world championships between Sept. 2 and 17, 2023, that would serve as a qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A total of 1,500 athletes representing 130 countries are expected to participate in the IWF’s largest-ever contest since its formation in 1895. The tournament is compulsory for those wishing to compete in France the following year.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said the Kingdom continued to show it could host some of the world’s biggest competitions.

“Hosting this championship is in line with the objectives of the sports sector within the Saudi Vision 2030 (plan), which promotes and increases the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s opportunities to host the biggest and most important global events,” he said.

He said it was an opportunity for Saudi athletes to gain experience, increase sporting contacts and ensure eligibility for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Male athletes compete in the following divisions: 55 kg, 61 kg (Olympic qualifying), 67 kg, 73 kg (qualifying), 81 kg, 89 kg (qualifying), 96 kg, 102 kg (qualifying), over 102 kg (qualifying), 109 kg, and over 109 kg.

Female athletes compete in the following categories: 45 kg, 49 kg (qualifying), 55 kg, 59 kg (qualifying), 64 kg, 71 kg (qualifying), 76 kg (qualifying), 81 kg (qualifying), over 81 kg (qualifying), 87 kg, and over 87 kg (qualifying).

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral
A group photo of the Moroccan national team players with their mothers and the nation’s King in the center. Photo credit: social
Updated 22 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral
  • Mothers of the Moroccan players played a prominent role in the team’s history-making World Cup performance, acting as cheerleaders for their sons, both on and off the pitch
Updated 22 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Riyadh: A group photo of the Moroccan national football team with their mothers and the nation’s king in the center has gone viral on social media.

The photo was taken during a reception ceremony held by King Mohammed VI in the presence of Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Prince Moulay Rachid at the Royal Palace in Rabat.

Mothers of the Moroccan players played a prominent role in the team’s history-making World Cup performance, acting as cheerleaders for their sons, both on and off the pitch. 

One Moroccan player, Sofiane Boufal, was seen dancing with his mother on the pitch, celebrating their country’s historic win over Portugal in Qatar.

In an unprecedented achievement, the national team reached the semifinals of the World Cup — a first for Moroccan, Arab and African football.

During the ceremony, the king awarded Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, and national team coach Walid Regragui with the Order of the Throne, a state decoration for distinguished services of a civil or military nature.

Moroccan players were also given awards for their efforts, while royal medals were issued to all technical and medical staff.

The Atlas Lions arrived home late on Tuesday amid celebrations in Rabat and other Moroccan cities.

Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint

Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint
Updated 22 December 2022
Ali Khaled

Javier Tebas confident 'LaLiga is top' as it expands Middle East footprint

Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint
  • LaLiga president tells Arab News about new joint venture with Dubai-based esports platform, Spanish success in European competitions, failed European Super League
Updated 22 December 2022
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: The smile on Javier Tebas’ face, even before the question had been completed, was telling.

The president of LaLiga was once again asked to address the notion that Spain’s top division had lost some of its lustre in recent years following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018, and Lionel Messi from Barcelona, in the summer of 2021.

Tebas told Arab News: “Although they went to different teams, Messi to PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, their (league’s) popularity has not increased. Ligue 1 and Serie A are similar. LaLiga remains top.”

LaLiga returns to action on Dec. 29 with two fixtures that see Girona host Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao visit Real Betis. The following two days will see the completion of the season’s 15th round of matches.

Messi may be the name on everyone’s lips after his glorious World Cup win with Argentina, while Ronaldo has made the news for a series of setbacks starting before Qatar 2022 had even kicked off, but for LaLiga it is business as usual.

Real Madrid and Barcelona remain arguably the two most popular teams in the Middle East region and the profile of Spanish football’s top division is, according to Tebas, as strong as ever, and not just because of the big two.

He said: “The popularity level is the same as in Latin America. There is a lot of talk about Atletico Madrid, about Valencia, Sevilla. The popularity is increasing worldwide, but especially here in the Middle East, and in South American countries, in Latin American countries. It is at the same level.”

Tebas was speaking to Arab News while on a trip to Dubai, during which the LaLiga signed a joint venture agreement with Galaxy Racer — one of the world’s leading esports, gaming, and content platforms — to raise the profile of the Spanish brand in the Middle East and North Africa, and Asian regions.

The deal is expected to generate more than $3.16 billion, with each party holding a 50 percent stake.

It will also help LaLiga boost its audience in the two regions — which have more than 1.3 billion people under the age of 30 — by granting broadcast and media rights in the 29 countries covered by the deal.

At the inking of the agreement, Tebas was keen to highlight that such partnerships were not agreed in a matter of days, weeks, or even months.

“In Dubai there has been a LaLiga office since 2014,” he said at the Investopia conference taking place at the Palace Hotel in Downtown Dubai. “The agreement with Galaxy Racer has been obtained after spending seven years here, revealing confidence in the Arab world.

“Each country is different, that’s why we have more than 120 people working outside of Spain,” he added.

The Spanish league’s presence in the region is more than just a commercial one, with LaLiga Academy UAE established in 2017 and located at Dubai Sports City.

The program has trained more than 2,500 aspiring male and female footballers, follows LaLiga’s playing methodology, and is overseen by its UEFA-Pro certified coaches.

The mission is to unearth local talent and provide career paths into the professional game, potentially at LaLiga clubs.

Tebas said: “The next step will be to have these schools for children in Saudi Arabia.”

Over the last two years, LaLiga’s president has become one of the most vocal opponents of the failed European Super League project, and those who might hope to see it resurrected at some time in the future.

“We are against the Super League and all of European football is against a Super League because this would be just giving money to only some clubs in Europe. The rest of the structure of football in Europe will lose a lot of money,” he added.

Speaking at Investopia, he conceded that while certain issues in European football needed to be addressed, it must be done in conjunction with UEFA and other existing authorities and federations.

He said: “For more than 50 years we have created an economic football ecosystem balanced between national and European leagues, a model of success.

“Obviously some issues need to be corrected, but it is based on strong domestic leagues in their territories and strong international competition such as the Champions League.

“There are things to correct but the fundamental model has worked. And what is being talked about now will change a successful model.”

Tebas pointed out that the football pyramid did not exist simply to serve Europe’s elite.

“Most of the players in this ecosystem compete in national leagues. Professional football is not just big clubs or players, it is hundreds of professional clubs, hundreds of clubs with thousands of players, whose families live off football. This (European Super League) will destroy jobs, economic income.

“The existing model is already operating very well in the Champions League, so there’s no reason whatsoever to change it,” he added.

On concerns that Barcelona had pulled financial levers to allow the club to raise money from future earnings to fund several high-profile signings during the summer, Tebas said: “In order to buy these players, they had to sell 700 million euros ($743 million) in assets, and they will get 130 million euros per year. In the case that they couldn’t have sold their assets for 700 million euros, they wouldn’t have been authorised to purchase these players.

“They have to work it out in the salaries, but actually they are in a good financial position.”

Despite Spain’s painful World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco, Tebas has little doubt over the health of the nation’s clubs and the talent at LaLiga.

“They (LaLiga clubs) have already won a lot of Champion Leagues and a lot of Europa Leagues, so they will continue winning and winning.

“In the 21st century they have won 35 European titles, the (English) Premier League 13, and the French league, zero.

“In the last 10 years, 60 percent of the European titles went to LaLiga. And last year, from the four Champions League semi-finalists, two were Spanish, Villarreal and Real Madrid. And the champions were Real Madrid.

“The Ballon d’Or went to Karim Benzema, and the Golden Boy (award) to Gavi. LaLiga is top,” he added.

