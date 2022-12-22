Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience

You are here

Imagination incorporated QR codes to make the experience more interactive. After scanning the QR code, visitors were able to learn more about activities under that theme and book ones that interested them. (Supplied)
(Supplied)
  • Display designed as part of World Cup
  • Culture, adventure, nature and wellness focus
DUBAI: Imagination, the global experience design company, recently partnered with Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar to create an interactive experience for tourists in Doha Port’s new visitor center.

Imagination designed and delivered the concept proposal in one week, and launched the project seven weeks later, in time for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which started on Nov. 20.

The agency created three key zones — adventure & adrenaline, nature & wellness and culture & hospitality. Each zone encouraged visitors to discover more about that theme while they were in Qatar.

Imagination incorporated QR codes to make the experience more interactive. After scanning the QR code, visitors were able to learn more about activities under that theme and book ones that interested them.

The agency partnered with its Sydney office for design and content development, as well as Poland-based firm AM Concept, for visualization and real-time rendering.

“This project is a significant milestone for us in our World Cup journey as an agency working with multiple partners and brands on a global scale. It has been brilliant to bring our content and destination offering to life and showcase our capability to deliver world-class experiences even on a tight timeline,” said Jason Robard, executive creative director of Imagination Middle East.

Topics: Qatar Doha Port tourism

