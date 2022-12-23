You are here

Special moments as the curtain rises on first season of MBC’s Saudi Idol
The opening two episodes included some emotional moments as the would-be stars performed for the judges. (Shahid)
Special moments as the curtain rises on first season of MBC’s Saudi Idol
  • The opening two episodes included some emotional scenes as would-be stars auditioned for the four judges in the hope of receiving the votes they needed to progress
  • The show is hosted by Saudi musician Rajeh Alharthi, and the celebrity judges are singers Aseel Abu Bakr, Ahlam Al-Shamsi, Assala Nasri and Majid Al-Mohandes
RIYADH: The first season of MBC’s “Saudi Idol” began this week with a look at the first batches of aspiring singers who auditioned for judges in the hope of being chosen to proceed to the next phase of the contest.

In common with other editions of the reality TV singing competition around the world, hopefuls across a range of musical genres began by auditioning for a panel of expert judges who decided which ones deserved the chance to progress and perform in front of a live audience.

The Kingdom’s version of the show is hosted by musician and TV presenter Rajeh Alharthi, and the celebrity judges are Yemeni singer and composer Aseel Abu Bakr, Emirati singer Ahlam Al-Shamsi, Syrian singer Assala Nasri, and Iraqi singer and composer Majid Al-Mohandes.

The opening two episodes, filmed in Riyadh and broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday night on MBC1 and MBC Iraq, included some emotional moments as the would-be stars performed for the judges in the hope of receiving the minimum of three “yes” votes they needed to move on to the next phase.

The contestants in the first episode included Lamar Ali from Jizan, Khaled Gharibi from Taif, and Thikra Al-Hadi from Riyadh, all of whom impressed the entire panel of judges and received four yes votes. Issa bin Saleh, 19, progressed with three yeses; the no came from from Al-Shamsi, who said she aimed, through her rejection, to provide the young singer with an incentive to improve.

Saad Al-Kaltham looked to be out of luck when he received two rejections, from Nasri and Al-Shamsi, but was given a second chance to sing again and this time he was voted through to the next stage.

Each contestant had a story to tell about their lives and desire to sing, such as Ali Al-Nimri from Taif, who revealed that he has had health problems. That did not prevent him from impressing most of the judges as he claimed three yes votes, with only Al-Shamsi not convinced that he deserved to proceed.

Rinad Al-Mahdi from Jizan told how she discovered her talent for singing at an early age but her father had insisted that she prioritize her academic studies. She said hoped Saudi Idol would make her dreams come true; she got off to a good start by making it through the first test with four yeses.

The first episode concluded with Abdullah Al-Amiri from Jeddah, who said he comes from a family of artists and plays several musical instruments. He also impressed the whole panel and received four votes of approval.

The auditions continued in Wednesday night’s second episode. Saud Sharif and Monirah Al-Ali progressed with three yeses, while Mouna Khoury, Afnan Abdullah, Fahd Al-Jomhour, Saad Al-Naji, Ziad Lahtha and Ziad Abdul Kader each impressed all four of the judges.

The episode ended on a moving note as contestant Bushra Hammoud, a young woman with hemiplegia, which is paralysis of one side of the body, secured the three yeses she needed to proceed. Only Abu Bakr voted no. Other contestants who made it through included Rakan Al-Harbi, Jaber Othman and Hassan Asiri.

Saudi Idol airs on MBC 1 on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in Saudi Arabia and on MBC Iraq at at 11:00 p.m. Iraq time.
 

Topics: MBC

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release
  • The Oscar-winning actress is being detained at the infamous Evin prison
  • She was arrested for her posts on Instagram, where she spoke out against the death penalty on protesters
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Taraneh Alidoosti, arguably Iran’s most popular star, was arrested at her home on Saturday and is reportedly being held at the infamous Evin prison in Tehran.
Before her Instagram account was shut down, she wrote: “I’ve inherited this courage from the women of my land, who for years have been living their lives, every day with resistance . . . I will stay, I will not quit, I will stand with the families of the prisoners and murdered and demand their rights.”
The Oscar-winning actress was arrested for her posts on Instagram, where she spoke out against the death penalty on protesters who have taken to the streets since the police murder of Mahsa Amini in September.
“The trials of those who are facing capital charges related to protests have been a total travesty of justice,” said Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch.
“The defendants are reportedly tortured into confessing, deprived of access to lawyers of their choosing, and rushed through trial proceedings that bypass safeguards in Iran’s own penal code and criminal procedure law,” Far said.
The Iranian government has been cracking down on members of the film industry, barring some from leaving the country and arresting others.
Now, with Alidoosti’s arrest, the global film community is further outraged and calling on the government to release her.
An open letter, signed by prominent actors such as Kate Winslet and Emma Thompson, reads: “As members of the international arts community, we demand the immediate release of Academy Award-winning actress, mother and activist Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested on 17 December 2022 and has been taken into custody at Evin prison, Iran, where many other political prisoners also remain.”
It added: “The Iranian authorities have strategically chosen to arrest Taraneh before Christmas to ensure her international peers would be distracted. But we are not distracted. We are outraged.”
Film festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, The Berlinale, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, and the European Film Academy, among others, have expressed solidarity with the actress and demanded her release.

“We call on Iranian authorities to put an end to the arbitrary detentions. The Iranian people are being denied fundamental freedoms, among them expression and peaceful assembly,” said EFA chairman Mike Downey.
Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi and Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnezhad were among those who took to social media to express their solidarity with Alidoosti and outrage against the regime.
Farhadi, who has worked with Alidoosti on four films, said: “I stand with Taraneh and demand her release alongside that of my other fellow cineastes Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof and all the other less-known prisoners whose only crime is the attempt for a better life.”

Farrokhnezhad used his Instagram account with 2.7 million followers to send a message to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
He wrote: “You are the culprit for all the recent events, you are to blame for every blood that is spilled on the ground from both sides of the people and the security forces, you are to be blamed for all the financial injuries that are inflicted on the country, you are to blamed for the divergent gaze and the Pharaoh’s position that you have on yourself.”

At least 469 people, including 63 children and 32 women, have been killed by security forces in the current nationwide protests, and at least 39 protesters are currently at risk of execution or death penalty sentences, according to NGO Iran Human Rights.
“Not succeeding in quashing protests in the past three months, Islamic Republic leaders are trying to reign by fear through protester executions,” said director Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam.

 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Taraneh Alidoosti oscar

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
  • Display designed as part of World Cup
  • Culture, adventure, nature and wellness focus
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Imagination, the global experience design company, recently partnered with Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar to create an interactive experience for tourists in Doha Port’s new visitor center.

Imagination designed and delivered the concept proposal in one week, and launched the project seven weeks later, in time for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which started on Nov. 20.

The agency created three key zones — adventure & adrenaline, nature & wellness and culture & hospitality. Each zone encouraged visitors to discover more about that theme while they were in Qatar.

Imagination incorporated QR codes to make the experience more interactive. After scanning the QR code, visitors were able to learn more about activities under that theme and book ones that interested them.

The agency partnered with its Sydney office for design and content development, as well as Poland-based firm AM Concept, for visualization and real-time rendering.

“This project is a significant milestone for us in our World Cup journey as an agency working with multiple partners and brands on a global scale. It has been brilliant to bring our content and destination offering to life and showcase our capability to deliver world-class experiences even on a tight timeline,” said Jason Robard, executive creative director of Imagination Middle East.

Topics: Qatar Doha Port tourism

British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack

British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack

British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack
  • Online publishing remains largely unaffected
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British news media company The Guardian has been hit by a “serious IT incident” suspected to be part of a ransomware attack, the company said.

The incident, which began late on Tuesday night, has disrupted some “behind-the-scenes services” and affected parts of the company’s technology infrastructure, the paper said.

Online publishing, however, has been mostly unaffected with The Guardian continuing to publish stories on its website and mobile app. It also said that it was “confident” it could print Thursday’s print edition.

Most staff, with a few exceptions, have been asked to work from home for the rest of the week.

“Our technology teams have been working to deal with all aspects of this incident, with the vast majority of our staff able to work from home as we did during the pandemic,” Anna Bateson, CEO of Guardian Media Group and the editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, told staff.

Cyber-attacks have been common in the newspaper and publishing industry in recent years. At the beginning of this year, Norwegian media company Amedia suffered a cyber-attack that shut down its computer systems, preventing the company from printing newspapers.

In October, a ransomware attack on German newspaper Heilbronn Stimme crippled the newspaper’s printing system, and in 2018, a cyber-attack caused printing and delivery disruptions to leading US newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune and the Baltimore Sun.

“News organizations have become a regular target for cyber-attacks this year, and these attacks often have even more damaging effects on the companies targeted,” Jake Moore, global cyber-security adviser at security software company ESET, told the BBC.

“Ransomware can often bring all departments to a standstill, so it is fortunate that despite this attack the organization will still see some key areas working as usual,” he said.

Topics: The guardian

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter
Updated 22 December 2022
AFP

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter
  • Economy ministry state secretary urges EU to declare Twitter a “gatekeeper” under the bloc's new Digital Markets Act
Updated 22 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Germany appealed to the European Union on Thursday to consider regulating “abrupt” and “arbitrary” decisions at Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover.

Economy ministry state secretary Sven Giegold of the Green party wrote to the EU Commission citing his “great concern” about policy zig-zagging at the troubled social media platform.

In the letter Giegold also posted on Twitter, he said the Commission should carry out the necessary reviews as soon as possible to declare Twitter a “gatekeeper” under the bloc's new Digital Markets Act.

The designation subjects companies with a dominant market position to particular scrutiny.

He also called for the complementary Digital Services Act, which comes into force in February 2024, to prevent “capricious deplatforming” of users.

The DSA was designed to combat online hate speech, disinformation and piracy in Europe at a time when much of the internet content seen by EU citizens is controlled by US-based companies.

Giegold cited his concerns about “Twitter’s platform rules and their abrupt changes and arbitrary application” in the letter to Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.

“The EU should use all the possibilities at its disposal to protect competition and freedom of speech on digital platforms,” he said.

The eight weeks that Musk has officially owned Twitter have been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.

Musk’s takeover also saw a surge in racist or hateful tweets, drawing in scrutiny from regulators and chasing away big advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue.

Giegold said banning journalists’ accounts and restricting links to rivals “threaten not only free competition but also pose a risk for democracy as well as freedom of speech, information and the press.”

Topics: Twitter EU Germany

France fines Microsoft €60 million for imposing ad cookies on users

France fines Microsoft €60 million for imposing ad cookies on users
Updated 22 December 2022
AFP

France fines Microsoft €60 million for imposing ad cookies on users

France fines Microsoft €60 million for imposing ad cookies on users
  • The tech giant is accused of profiting from the data collected via cookies
Updated 22 December 2022
AFP

PARIS: France’s privacy watchdog said Thursday it has fined US tech giant Microsoft 60 million euros ($64 million) for foisting advertising cookies on users.
In the largest fine imposed in 2022, the National Commission for Technology and Freedoms (CNIL) said Microsoft’s search engine Bing had not set up a system allowing users to refuse cookies as simply as accepting them.
The French regulator said that after investigations it found that “when users visited this site, cookies were deposited on their terminal without their consent, while these cookies were used, among others, for advertising purposes.”
It also “observed that there was no button allowing to refuse the deposit of cookies as easily as accepting it.”
The CNIL said the fine was justified in part because of the profits the company made from advertising profits indirectly generated from the data collected via cookies -- tiny data files that track online browsing.
The company has been given three months to rectify the issue, with a potential further penalty of 60,000 euros per day overdue.
Last year the CNIL said it would carry out a year of checks against sites not following the rules on using web cookies. Google and Facebook were sanctioned last year by the CNI with fines of 150 million and 60 million euros respectively for similar breaches.

Topics: Microsoft France privacy watchdog Cookies

